12 Quirky Valentines Cards: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Whether you’re buying cards for a classroom full of kids or just for your Valentine, here are some great picks for quirky Valentines cards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unomor Funny Mustache Valentine Card Pack
Our Review
These silly Valentine's Day cards allow you to customize them with one of seven mustaches. Simply choose your mustache style and use the adhesive back to stick them to the card. Comes with 28 sets, including envelopes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NobleWorks Awkward Feelings Valentine’s Day Card
Our Review
Not quite sure how to come out and say it? Neither is this card. Express the inexpressible with this rambling card that eventually gets to the point for your Valentine-to-be.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Peaceable Kingdom Secret Agent Scratch-Off 28 Card Valentine Pack
Our Review
These cards have an element of interactivity for the recipient. Choose from four different styles of cards which all have secret messages hidden beneath scratch-off sections. Secret messages are just more fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buffalo Plaid Woodland Animal Valentine’s Day Cards
Our Review
This set of 24 cards is perfect for anyone who loves animals, puns, and plaid. There are eight different designs here on thick kraft cardstock paper. Envelopes are included, as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tiny Bee Cards Significant Otter Valentine’s Day Card
Our Review
Another option that features creatures and puns, this particular pun is an evergreen classic. In real life, otters actually hold hands while they sleep so they don't drift apart. Apply that kind of love to your Valentine this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hallmark Valentine’s Day Card with Vinyl Record
Our Review
Want to give someone a really unique Valentine's Day card? This offering from Hallmark pairs a card with a 7-inch 45 RPM vinyle single, playable on any record player that can play 45s. Each single plays a song on each side, with your choice of five artists: Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, INXS, Michael Buble, and Kelly Clarkson.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Best Card Company ‘Kitties and Kisses’ Valentine’s Day Cards
Our Review
These cards are simple and fun and are aimed at anyone who loves cats. There are ten unique Valentine's Day cards in this pack, each adorned with a different cartoon cat. There's plenty of room inside for a special message for your recipient, as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Paper Greetings Heart Air Balloon Kraft Paper Valentine’s Day Cards
Our Review
If you have a large list of people you'd like to give Valentine's Day cards to, consider this pack of 36 lovely, understated cards. This charming heart air balloon design is printed in 250 gsm kraft paper and comes with the corresponding envelopes. A subtle way to acknowledge the day to anyone in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lovepop Star Wars BB-8 Mine Pop Up Card
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
American Greetings Funny Knotty Valentine’s Day Card
Our Review
If Valentine's Day goes well between two consenting adults, who knows what might happen? For those planning to get "knotty", kick the day off right with this cheeky card.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sincerely, Not You Are My Favorite Thing To Do Valentine’s Day Card
Our Review
Get right to the point with your Valentine with this card. If you treat them well on February 14th, they may just give you the opportunity to do your favorite thing. Blank inside so you can augment this message with something more specific, if you like.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Waste Not Paper I Like Hanging With You Sloths Valentine’s Day Greeting Card
Our Review
Here's a cute and casual card that you could give to almost anyone on Valentine's Day. Be like sloths and hang around doing as little as possible, as long as you enjoy each other's company.