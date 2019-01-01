10 Best Valentine’s Day Chocolate Boxes

A box of chocolates is the most classically traditional gift to give on Valentine’s Day. You can gift a box of chocolates to just about anyone – from colleagues, to friends, to family, and kids. Everyone loves this decadent part of the occasion.

Rather than schlepping to the store, online is a great place to order your boxes of chocolates this year. The variety is greater than anything you’ll find locally, especially at your standard grocery or drugstore. You can also order from specialty chocolate shops online like Godiva, Ghirardelli and Rondnoir, so you know you’re getting high quality chocolate that will not disappoint.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best boxes of chocolates to gift this Valentine’s Day, all reasonably priced and ready for gift giving.

1. Heart Shaped Assorted Chocolates Box With 20 Pieces

Released recently for the 2017 Valentine’s season, this box of Godiva chocolate is made just for the occasion. The 20 various chocolates are packaged with care in a beautiful pink box, designed for this special holiday. Godiva’s shipping system monitors the temperatures where your package is being delivered in order to ensure your package arrives in perfect condition, no matter the weather. For an even more luxurious package, check out this 2017 Valentine’s Day chocolate box from Godiva. The chocolates are packaged in a gorgeous silk-like heart shaped box that’s sure to impress anyone.

Price: $34.99

2. Cailler Dark Chocolate Selection

This box of chocolates surpasses the kind you can buy at the drugstore on so many levels. It’s not only tasty, but also rich, decadent, smooth, and will rival the best dark chocolate you’ve ever had. You’ll find a variety of flavors with something for everyone. The box includes almond caramel, midnight delight , intense dark, cocoa rush, dark lemonette, dark hazelnut crush, simply almond, intense caramel, mocha gianduja, and more. We like that this box is dedicated to those dark chocolate lovers, but if you’re shopping for someone who likes milk chocolate, you can purchase the milk chocolate selection here. You can browse all of Cailler’s high quality chocolate products here.

Price: $34.90

3. Ferrero Rocher Heart Gift Box

Who doesn’t like Ferrero Rocher chocolates? The answer is no one. These melt in your mouth treats can be eaten in just a bite or two, and before you know it, the entire box is gone. They have some crunch from the center, a little bit of salt from the nuts, and a velvety creamy chocolate exterior that ties the whole thing together. This heart shaped box is perfect for Valentine’s Day, featuring some subtle heart illustrations on the lid and two little cut outs that peak through to the yummy contents that can be found inside. You can shop Ferrero’s entire line of Valentine chocolates here.

Price: $16.91

4. Gourmet Chocolate Truffles With Assorted Flavors

When it comes to Valentine’s Day chocolate boxes, the contents are important, but the presentation can make or break your chocolate inspired gift. This presentation is one of the best we’ve seen, with a gorgeous velvet heart shaped box in the most perfect bright Valentine’s Day red color. It’s plush and well made, and the chocolates are perfectly packaged inside. You’ll find a mix of both milk chocolate and white chocolate truffles with amazing and creative flavors such as French cream, mocha, caramel, raspberry, dulce de leche, amaretto, champagne, and brandy.

Price: $32.99

5. “Be My Valentine” Assorted Fudge Gift Box

While chocolate truffles are the most common Valentine’s treat to be delivered in a heart shaped box, chocolate fudge is a unique and super tasty treat. It still delivers on the chocolate factor, while being just a little bit different than the standard box of chocolates. The packaging is perfect for the holiday and the fudge itself is well made and melts in your mouth. Each box contains eight flavors – chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter, maple walnut, vanilla, layered chocolate peanut butter, and penuche walnut. This is a great option for a friend or colleague in addition to your Valentine.

Price: $19.99

6. Valentine’s Day Gift Box Assorted Heart Shaped Pieces

The box isn’t shaped like a heart on this Valentine’s Day gift, but the chocolates inside sure are. These adorable little sweet treats have a gorgeous glossy chocolate finish and are presented inside a beautifully decorated Valentine’s Day box. You’ll find a variety of flavors among the 16 chocolates such as milk chocolate, vanilla cream, white raspberry, chocolate ganache, orange, mango, and dark cherry. The high quality candy is made in Belgium with 100 percent natural ingredients. If you’re looking for something that will make even more of an impression, this 1 lb. box of chocolate from Leonidas is wrapped gorgeously with Valentine’s inspired paper and has amazing reviews.

Price: $22

7. Valentine’s Day Heart Shaped Truffle Assortment

It doesn’t get prettier than these Valentine’s Day assorted truffles that are almost too pretty to eat. The nine assorted heart shaped truffles are decorated for Valentine’s Day with detailed red and pink designs. Each chocolate is handmade with every order. The flavors include premium dark chocolate with orange, raspberry, chocolate, and espresso, so they’re definitely made for a more sophisticated palette. This chocolate company also sells chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate dipped rice krispies that are decorated for the holiday if you’re looking for an alternative chocolate gift.

Price: $19

8. Chocolate Covered Oreos Gift Box With Heart Sprinkles

The presentation on this box of chocolate treats is impressive. The childhood classic cookie is given an upgrade by being dipped into milk chocolate and then decorated to perfection with Valentine’s Day sprinkles, confetti, and designs. You’re able to choose between dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or white chocolate (all high quality Belgian chocolate). The nine Oreo’s are neatly packaged inside a beautiful window box and tied with a gold stretch loop ribbon. If these aren’t quite your style but you’re shopping for an Oreo lover, check out a ton of Valentine’s Day chocolate covered Oreos here.

Price: $23.99

9. The Chocolate Bar Handmade Belgian Chocolate Gift Box

Designed to look both clean and sophisticated, this box of chocolates is perfect for someone who isn’t into the flashiness of Valentine’s Day but who still loves their chocolates. The decadent chocolate is high quality and each truffle is made from creamy and rich Belgian chocolate. You’ll find praline, truffle, and fudge fillings with flavors that include almond crunch, amaretto, French cheesecake, hazelnut, cappuccino, coffee and more. The presentation on all of The Chocolate Bar products is awesome so even if this box of chocolates isn’t for you, check out the rest of their products here.

Price: $38.99

10. Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Covered Pecans & Caramel Clusters

Nut lovers will appreciate this crunchy chocolaty treat on Valentine’s Day. This awesome box of chocolate comes in a beautiful gold box and is sealed with a bow for a lovely presentation. It includes a fun and festive “Happy Valentine’s Day” chocolate candy bar in the center as well as caramel pecan turtles and double dipped, chocolate covered pecans for the perfect combination of salty and sweet. This identical box of chocolate reads “I Love You” on the center bar, for a slightly different option.

Still on the hunt for a box of chocolates for your Valentine? You can keep shopping here.

Price: $18.99

