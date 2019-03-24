25 Best Easter Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Tired of regular old chocolate bunnies and coloring books? These Easter gifts are going to be a game-changer for everyone on your Easter list (not just kids!).
To me, Easter signals the real beginning of Spring and warm weather. Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and kids are itching to get outside and play. Some of these gifts encourage that! … And then there is bunny fart cotton candy.
Keep reading to find the perfect Easter presents for your loved ones this year. They’re in age-appropriate-order, for the most part.
These baby eggs have two matching games in one! Each set includes six unique eggs with shells that crack open to reveal six colorful chicks! Press down on their heads to hear them chirp.
Then, when you're done playing, sort the eggs into their proper spots. Each one has its own special shape for a base.
Perfect for little hands. Improves dexterity and recognition of colors and shapes.
Perfect for little hands, this soft lamb prays with your little ones before bed time. His (blue) or her (pink) plush serenity baptism lamb comes with their first bible and an ornate cross that can be removed and hung by its ribbon over the crib.
Sized for little wrists (1-2 years old), this Swarovski Crystal bracelet with freshwater pearls and Cross charm will look gorgeous on your baby's wrist this Easter and for their baptism. A special gift ... maybe one to match Mom's new pearl bracelet?
The perfect Easter basket stuffer, these dough-filled eggs will provide hours of entertainment. It also has a surprise: a secret toy!
Also great for egg hunts! These can be the "golden eggs".
It's Not Easy Being a Bunny tells the "tail" of P.J. and his quest to become something other than what he is
This children's classic is part of the Beginner Books, originally created by Dr. Seuss to encourage children to learn to read by figuring out words from illustrations that give clues to their meaning.
Kids notoriously LOVE this book and the child in your life will too! It's sure to become a must-read every Easter... and maybe even every day.
If your kid has been begging to adopt a puppy, and you're not budging, this might be a nice surprise in their Easter basket.
Rescue Runts lets your child ages 3+ care for their own rescue puppy, clean him, brush him, love him, then name him. He turns from sad to happy, and your child gets an official adoption certificate at the end.
This is one of those things on TV that all kids want!
So, have you heard of the Don't Laugh Challenge?
Here's how it works:
Two jokesters go back and forth telling each other jokes from the book.
When the listener laughs or even starts to smile, the joker gets a point.
The first person to five points wins!
One of the best Easter Gifts for ages 6-12! The whole family will be laughing over this one.
Kids will love building this cute LEGO chick for Easter. Includes over 110 pieces that create a moveable chick -- flap his wings, wiggle his toes, and turn his head!
Why not add the LEGO Easter Bunny too?! You know they'll love it...
There's also the LEGO Easter Egg Paintings and the LEGO Holiday Easter Egg Hunt Kit!
Help your kids learn to draw and enhance their motor skills with this fun Easter gift for kids! Each illustration page displays two different pictures that are numbered with a blank corresponding page to begin practicing. High quality #60 stock paper. For ages 5-12!
One of the best Easter gifts for kids and adults alike! All will enjoy playing with this yard toy, from ages 4 to 100.
This set includes 2 spring ring disks, 1 rubber ball, and 1 splash ball to create a play setup you can take anywhere.
Your kids probably won't stop laughing until this Easter present gone.
Plus, 10% of profits are donated to charity, so that's nice.
Flying drones are surprisingly difficult. They require a lot of hand-eye coordination and you have to think about more than one thing at once.
This little hand-operated drone takes away ALL of the frustration!
Just push the air around it and the drone will know which way to go.
Check out this super cute infographic if you want a visual. Rechargable via USB!
Your little artist will never forget how much you mean to her when she creates in this sketchpad! For drawing and painting.
Are you struggling to communicate with a tween? This beautiful journal gives the safety of distance. You may be surprised at the personal questions and answers your child will ask on paper. If you're experiencing some new issues communicating with your preteen, this book could be the answer to your prayers. It strengthens the bond between mom and daughter.
Coolest part? The diary was written by a mother-daughter team.
This is also a really heartwarming Mother's Day present. It's sure to create a new, special bond between mother and daughter. There's also one for mother and son. For what it's worth, you don't have to be a mom to use this book with a child.
Grow happiness in small spaces. This patio gardening kit helps your little green thumb start their very own flower garden! You'll love watching these little plants grow as you nuture them with water and love.
Includes a DIY flower pressing guide, too!
For men, women & children! This adorable "chillin' with my peeps" shirt will make everyone laugh at your family gathering.
What says Gourmet Easter Candy more than a box of handcrafted chocolate truffles in an Easter egg box?
Nothing, that's what.
Flavors like traditional milk, dark and white chocolate as well as Raspberry, Rum, Coconut, Champagne Cappuccino, Tiramisu, Chai Tea (and more) make up this cute Easter gift box!
Adult watercolors are the new coloring books.
Baths can be weird for tweens. Some think baths are only for babies and kids (ha, little do they know!). Bath bombs are a way to make baths fun and cool again (before they can hit up the wine and candles). These jewel-like bath bombs are organic and handmade in the USA. Will not stain your skin or bathtub with their awesome fizzing.
Apple's latest tech toy, the new AirPods have a wireless charging case and hands-free Siri. Just say "Hey Siri" and she'll respond to your every command! The new Apple H1 headphone chip also delivers faster wireless connection to your devices.
You can also get the new AirPods without wireless charging right here and they're significantly less expensive.
A $364 value! For the makeup lover in your life, this adorable palette by Tarte is perfect for bouncing into spring and continuing into summer! She'll love the limited-edition shades for eyes and cheeks, plus mascara, eyeliner and lipstick to finish off her sweet new look.
Plus, Tarte is a cruelty free & vegan brand with no parabens or other bad stuff. It's even hypoallergenic.
Real touch flowers look and feel more realistic than regular old artificial flowers. Tulips go hand-in-hand with Easter, and these ones would make a lovely gift that never dies!
Mommy's going to love these perfectly round, identical freshwater pearls. Made with hand-selected1 AAAA quality pearls, the lustrous necklace has a quality clasp and hangs 18 inches long, a perfect princess length.
Of course, these pearls are a gorgeous heirloom gift for a daughter, granddaughter, girlfriend, or wife, and they're the perfect accessory for the coming spring season.
I know I promised no chocolate bunnies, but this isn't just any chocolate bunny... it's a whiskey chocolate bunny! Handcrafted, small batch dark chocolate with a boozy whiskey flavoring.
Okay, so, I said no chocolate bunnies...
But who could resist Godiva chocolate Easter eggs? Includes foiled wrapped with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel, dark chocolate raspberry, and milk chocolate with almond butter.