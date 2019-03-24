25 Best Easter Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Tired of regular old chocolate bunnies and coloring books? These Easter gifts are going to be a game-changer for everyone on your Easter list (not just kids!).

To me, Easter signals the real beginning of Spring and warm weather. Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and kids are itching to get outside and play. Some of these gifts encourage that! … And then there is bunny fart cotton candy.

Keep reading to find the perfect Easter presents for your loved ones this year. They’re in age-appropriate-order, for the most part.