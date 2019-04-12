35 Best Sentimental Gifts for Mom: Your Ultimate List

A little bit of extra thought goes a long way when buying a gift for Mother’s Day. Moms spend so much of their time putting everyone else first in so many ways, which is why it’s so important to put her first with a gift with meaning and sentiment. Sentimental gifts for moms can mean so many things, whether it’s a personalized piece of jewelry or artwork, something handmade, or something that takes her to a special time or place.

Sentimental gifts for moms can take a bit of creativity and thought, so we’ve done the work for you by coming up with 35 awesome ideas. Shop some awesome sentimental Mother’s Day gifts below.