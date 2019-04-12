35 Best Sentimental Gifts for Mom: Your Ultimate List

A little bit of extra thought goes a long way when buying a gift for Mother’s Day. Moms spend so much of their time putting everyone else first in so many ways, which is why it’s so important to put her first with a gift with meaning and sentiment. Sentimental gifts for moms can mean so many things, whether it’s a personalized piece of jewelry or artwork, something handmade, or something that takes her to a special time or place.
Sentimental gifts for moms can take a bit of creativity and thought, so we’ve done the work for you by coming up with 35 awesome ideas. Shop some awesome sentimental Mother’s Day gifts below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful windchime makes a beautiful and sentimental Mother’s Day gift and is a unique gift option. The chime is designed with slate and embedded with metallic mosaic glass. It is 100 percent functional, providing beautiful sounds, and comes with a hanger. It will also arrive beautifully gift boxed, so it’s ready to give to her on Mother’s Day with no additional wrapping or work on your part.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your mom the type who loves to decorate the home with inspirational signs? If so this would make her feel so very special and fit right in with her decor. The sign is small, so it can really go anywhere in the home. It measures 5×6 inches, perfect next to some photos of her children on a shelf. We also love the simple black and white design and tasteful font.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A popular sentimental idea for Mother’s Day is jewelry that features the birthstone of her child(ren). This simple bar necklace tops our list when it comes to this category of jewelry, with small gemstones designed to sit inside the gold bar. It’s an everyday piece that she’ll never want to take off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no better way to start the day than with some inspirational words of wisdom to get your mind in the right place. This jar of messages will keep on giving for an entire month, with 31 notes that instill happiness, courage, and positivity. If you’re not a fan of this floral design, there are tons of designs to chose from for your jar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have the memory of your mother’s hands for eternity with this awesome casting gift. Not only is it a special and sentimental gift that goes beyond the standard Mother’s Day gift, but it’s something she will cherish forever and possibly one day pass down to her children. The kit is easy to use by all skill levels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With so many cool and unique elements, this necklace is something any mother will love this Mother’s Day. It’s a fashionable necklace, but also holds a small amount of essential oil, promoting relaxation while she wears it. It’s engraved with the words “I love you to the moon and back” for an extra sentimental touch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take any photo and make it into a cozy woven blanket that your mom will cherish forever. Every time she curls up on the couch for movie night or to read a book, she can wrap herself in this very special blanket. It can be made from any photo of your choosing and takes about 6-10 days to create and ship which gives you plenty of time to gift it this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to get a bouquet of flowers for your mother on Mother’s Day but it’s not very sentimental or special. You can take your bouquet giving to the next level by placing some flowers in this beautiful farmhouse style vase with the message that reads “do small things with great love”. We know she will love refilling this simple vase all year long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This very special gift will certainly wow this Mother’s Day. There’s something so special about the home your family is raised in, which is why this custom home portrait is very sentimental. Even if you move from this home, this portrait will bring back memories for years and years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are tons of sentimental jewelry gifts that are great for Mother’s Day but these stacking rings top our list. Whether the mom you’re shopping for has one child or five, she will love these hand stamped rings on her finger. Each one is engraved with her child’s name in small hand-stamped lettering. The ring can be ordered in tons of sizes to accommodate the best fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sweet and simple gift makes a great Mother’s Day gift for your mom, grandmother, or even a mom friend you want to surprise with a token gift this year. The audio clip features what the soundwave “I love you” looks like, and sometimes, that’s all a mom wants to hear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Did your mom grow up in California but now she lives in the midwest? Maybe she’s a Texas girl but life brought her to New York. No matter the situation, if she lives somewhere new now, she will love the smells and scents that remind her of her original home. The sentimental candle can be ordered with any state and has a burn time of 60-80 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing a mother does best, it’s helping her child grow into the person they will become. We love this adorable planter trio, perfect for a small plant or a succulent to flourish in. This gift comes ready to give, with the three planters and a base to catch water and soil leaks. Each planter measures about four inches, the perfect size for a desk, counter, or coffee table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help a new mom make a lasting memory of her tiny baby with this awesome gift. The imprints are easily made with non-toxic clay, that’s extremely malleable and mess-free. The kits come with four colorful frames and two picture spots to make the gift even more special and sentimental.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift will take a little bit of time, but if done right, it will be quite the tear-jerker for your mom this year. It’s very inexpensive but will go a long way. It contains pages filled with fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your mom’s the best. It’s great for kid’s of all ages (although if you’re gifting this from a younger child, they might need some help completing it).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Willow Tree has some of the most beautiful hand-painted figurines. They make wonderful sentimental gifts and there are tons of options specifically for your mother on Mother’s Day. You can shop based on the size of your family or even add to an existing Willow Tree sculpture as your family grows. The price is very affordable and she will love putting this on display in her home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best gifts aren’t gifts at all, but experiences. This Mother’s Day, plan for a day of planting with your mother. You can get all of the plants and soil ready to go and gift her this beautiful garden tool set as her gift. This is a great gift for small children, teens, and even adults to gift to their garden-loving mom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tell your mother how lost you’d be without her by gifting her this beautiful necklace this Mother’s Day. The necklace is made with either sterling silver or 14k filled gold and the compass charm is a natural bronze. You can select a gemstone birthstones of your choice to sit at the center of the compass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful bracelet features the word “Mother” in Morse code. You have a few options when purchasing this for your mom. Select from either sterling silver or 14k gold filled. You can also choose between a necklace or bracelet depending on what she prefers to wear. The pricing is comparable, fluctuating no more than $15 for some of the various selections.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Where it all began could mean so many things, allowing you to be really creative with this Mother’s Day gift. Maybe this coordinate print features the hospital where she delivered. It could also showcase the place where she met her husband or got married. There are endless options for this beautiful print. The 8×10 print does not come framed, so you’ll want to purchase one here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gift is a one of a kind mother’s day gift if you’re looking for something that’s extremely unique, sentimental, and that will blow all those cheesy standard Mother’s Day gifts out of the water. This gift is a personalized comic, created with you and the artist working together. After purchasing the comic, you’ll send the artist a message about your mom, the things she likes doing, why you love her, etc. You’ll also provide three photographs so that they can make sure the characters in your comic. It’s hand drawn and then digitized for the most awesome gift you could give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A simple personalized frame is a lovely sentimental gift for any mother this mother’s day. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a grandmother or even someone with multiple children, this type of gift will work. The frame is personalized with a wood engraving so it can read whatever you’d like it to. The frame can be ordered in a variety of sizes. You simply have to pop in a photo and wrap it and you’re good to go!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a new mom or a mother who loves to journal, then this special gift will go a long way. The beautiful journal has a question at the top of each page to prompt the journal entries and a place for the date. Even though the questions might seem ordinary, it’s those moments she’ll want to reflect back on years from now. Some examples of questions include “What is getting easier these days?” or “What is a smell that reminds me of my child right now”.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This frame is a great option for a grandma this mother’s day. It captures three important moments from her life, and with an optional engravable plaque you can decide what those moments are. The matting and frame are both of superior quality, making this relatively inexpensive gift very impressive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many women struggle to conceive. If you know someone who is finally on the other end of this journey, this is such a special and sentimental Mother’s Day gift. Whether she’s pregnant or a new mom, she will love putting her miracle baby in this adorable onesies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a very affordable price point, you can give your mother a special piece of jewelry that she will treasure forever. The bracelet is made with someone’s actual handwriting engraved into the metal. A few ideas are featuring her mother’s handwriting, something from her husband, or even having each of her children write something. The options are endless. Remember to allow at least two weeks between ordering and arrival.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful box can be used for so many things – jewelry, keepsakes, cards, and more. The higher price point comes from a few things including the sustainable walnut wood and the laser engravement, which is done by hand. If you want to make this box even more personalized and special, you can add an engraved name, initial, date, or a short phrase to the front of your wood box for an additional cost.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t have time to great creative or order a personalized gift? If you know her absolute favorite bottle of wine (maybe something she wouldn’t buy every day but that’s more of a splurge), you can grab a bottle or two for you to share together. These make a special bottle of wine even more special for Mother’s Day with a clean and simple design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s distance between you and your mother, we love the sentiment behind this mug. It features two states or cities of your choosing with hearts connected by a dotted line. It’s designed with soft pastel colors and beautiful flowers to complete the look. She’ll be reminded of your love for her every time she drinks her morning coffee or tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Complete with a card that reads “sometimes the smallest things take up the biggest place in your hearts”, this gift is the perfect option for a new mom with a teeny tiny baby at home. If it’s her first Mother’s Day you’ll want to go all out, and you don’t have a spend a fortune on a piece of jewelry she’ll really love. The necklace itself has two interlocking rings that are so symbolic of the most important relationship in her life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This song is uttered by almost every mom at some point. If your mom sang this to you when you were little, it’s one of the most sentimental Mother’s Day gifts out there. It’s not very expensive, is a great lightweight fabric, and is made with eco-friendly inks and fabric for a great gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is there are a truer statement than the one echoed on this decorative throw pillow? Whether you live at home with your mom or live far away, nothing will ever quite feel like home unless your mom lives there too. Yes, she takes care of things like cooking and laundry, but it’s the love she shares that really make a house feel like home. Keep in mind the insert is not included but you can buy one here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is such a special way for your mom to save and share all of her favorite family recipes. Sharing recipes from generation to generation is one of the best ways to pass memories down. The recipe box holds 4 x 6 cards and comes with standard alphabet dividers to keep her recipes organized.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your mother love to travel? Whether she loves going to new places with her family or solo, she can fill up this map with memories from every single state. It’s such a unique and special way to keep track of her travels and the memories associated with each trip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you need a last minute Mother’s Day gift? This little pin can be worn on any mom’s shirt, jacket or diaper bag, showing the world that she’s a mama bear. Gift this as part of a larger Mother’s Day gift, adding a special sentimental element.