37 Best League of Legends Gifts

Skins aren’t the only present you can buy the League of Legends fanatic in your life. If you want to branch out into more creative options, these League of Legends gifts are sure to bring a smile to their face and a bit of Summoner’s Rift to their real life.
Well, I mean, when their jungler ganks bot four times in the first ten minutes and you’re diddling around on top taking minion kills from Nasus, it kinda is your fault, bro.
Angerly choose from five colors and men, women and youth sizes.
From Riot Games themselves come these bright coasters featuring Amumu, Lee Sin and Blitzcrank. Since soda, energy drinks and beer are the unofficial fuel of LoL, these are kind of perfect.
Designed by gamers for gamers, the low-friction surface is engineered for speed and control. Measuring in at a whopping 36x 16x 0.12 inches (that’s THREE FEET), this anti-fray mousepad also has a non-stick bottom.
It’s not just a mouse pad; it’s a desk accessory!
If they never leave the poro unfed, they’ll appreciate this adorable plushy poro. Looks great on any summoner’s desk!
Maybe they’ll also like this inflatable poro beach ball.
This 1/12 rarity Morgana is part of a highly sought after vinyl set. Collect them all! Morgana is the coolest one — not that she would care.
This shirt fits most of the League population. Chances are, it’ll be a hit. (And if you feed, it may just go down to 2 people.)
This 16×20 print, ready to pop into any frame or matte, features SKT Zed and TPA Shen listening to music together. The colorful, vibrant prints are water & fade-resistant.
For the Garens, Kayles, and Nasus’ out there: this one’s for you. Top lane pride! (Here’s a different design.)
GGWP! For the uninitiated, that means “good game, well played.” It’s common post-game chit-chat, especially when your team works together well and stomps on the enemy and objectives.
This Riot Games official sweatshirt puts everyone’s weapons together — we love it! 75% Cotton, 25% Polyester.
This ergonomic chair is designed for the hours of sitting any League player grows accustomed to (but maybe their back doesn’t).
Any serious gamer needs a gaming throne to complete their battle station!
If they’re a POP! and Miss Fortune lover, you’ve struck gold with this Funko collectible. This bundle includes an adorable Waterloo MF and one third generation pet.
This pro gaming mouse pad with an anti-slip rubber base is just what they need to improve their gameplay. The mouse pad shape curves on the right side for extra space, designed for extended hand movements during pentakills.
It measures 28.5″ x 12.75″ x 0.12″ — this mouse pad is massive! It can hold both your mouse and keyboard comfortably.
Serious gamers need serious gear. This isn’t just a League of Legends gift; it’s a present that will serve them in all their video game adventures!
This is Corsair’s fastest mechanical keyboard — ever.
The CHERRY MX Speed mechanical keyswitches supply blistering fast 1.2mm actuation, so your keypresses actually register faster, which can be critical in key moments.
It’s the one and only keyboard they’ll ever need, and it’s perfect, AND it lights up with crazy cool colors.
Wow your friends or family with this 3D artwork you’ll have to see to believe! Each print is safely guarded by a custom wood frame. Kids would love this in their bedroom.
There’s a lot of poro love on this list because everybody loves the poros.
Basically the only reason for playing ARAM is to make sure they’re fed… (And learn new champs, of course!)
Literally: Case in point.
This modern and HD painting of Darius will add a fun pop of color to any bedroom or living room of a Darius fan. The five piece canvas painting also includes a frame for each piece.
This unique 12″ wall clock can be personalized by emailing the artist since each one is handcrafted to order!
This OP coloring book is perfect for when the raging gets too rough and your friend just needs to take a chill pill. Color in fifty awesome champions in this cool fantasy book!
For the gamer who doesn’t stop at League and also just doesn’t want to be here at all.
Available in youth and adult sizes.
We all know it’s not your fault, but now everybody else knows it too.
Ekko merch is hard to come by; every Ekko lover will appreciate this fitted tee!
Dedicate your arrow keys to your favorite champ. If J4 isn’t your jam, there are a whole slew of champions to choose from!
Welcome to the first ever full-length comic series in the League of Legends universe! ASHE: WARMOTHER features the comic debut of Riot Games writer Odin Austin Shafer with gorgeous art by Nina Vakueva. It tells the story of Ashe, a gifted warrior — will she become the leader everyone needs?
Generally voted the best gaming mouse out there by gamers, the SteelSeries Rival 710 will elevate their gameplay to the next level.
- It features a TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor built for pinpoint accuracy and true 1 to 1 tracking. The OLED display allows access to on-the-fly sensitivity settings, in-game statistics, button mapping, Discord notifications, and even personalized GIFs.
There are even immersive tactical alerts that let you FEEL what’s going on during the game through customizable vibrations.
When sitting at a desk chair for hours on end becomes too much — introducing the mechanical gaming lapboard for gaming on the couch or bed!
Get comfy with a control panel decked out with illuminated backlit keys with complete programmable options and hotkeys, replaceable gaming mouse pad, and a padded cushion for happy thighs.
Features TTC mechanical switches for near infinite keystroke durability.
Any M7 Yas will love this hoodie. It just screams “typical Yasou.” Great job, Riot Games. Nailed it.
(P.s. It’s embroidered!)
The struggle is real, and we at Heavy empathize with you.
You can do it, summoner.
Give them the motivation and some laughs with this t-shirt!
Everyone’s favorite emo mummy can’t even have a good time on vacation. Give him a hug by wearing this t-shirt. All he needs is a little love!
A 3D projection lamp of Lee Sin?! You betcha! It’s color changing — or choose one color. Definitely a conversation starter and possibly the coolest nightlight ever to exist.
When every night is pretty much the same — and in this case, it’s probably a pretty accurate report.
Available in five different colors and men, women and child sizes.
This mini summer poro set is giving us all the feels. Adorable poros play with a beach ball, sand castle bucket, and rubber ducky floaty. One is literally ice cream. These official plushes can’t get any cuter!
For all the smartasses out there who aren’t wrong at all, though.
Buy a ward with every back! Boost that vision score, baby!
Support mains unite! This will become their go-to hoodie, no question. It’s also available for other roles, too! Marksman, mage, tank, archer, assassin, or fighter.
It’s okay, mom and dad; his or her KDA can be even higher than 4.0! Mens and women’s sizes small to 3XL.
If you’ve ever been addicted, you know this is so true it hurts. Available in five different colors and men, women and youth sizes.
If they don’t like stuff, you may already know they don’t want any of this. Just give them the gift card they want, already.
$10, $25, $50, or $100 denominations.
We all wish you weren’t on duty, Teemo. Please take your mushrooms and kindly go home.
However, if they’re a Teemo player, they’ll wear this shirt with pride!