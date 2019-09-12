21 Nerdy Gifts for Her for Christmas (2019)

Picking out nerdy gifts for her isn’t easy, and by that, I mean most of the options for nerdy women are largely patronizing. Thankfully, there are some diamonds in that sea of coal. So if you’re after the perfect nerdy gift, you’ve come to the right place.
If you’re after a safe gift bet for a gamer, go with the Nintendo Switch.
Picking out a video game console always comes down to what games they like.
If their tastes are varied, or if they’re a Nintendo fan, the Nintendo Switch is the best console to go with.
Pair this with any of the Mario games, Zelda, or Pokemon games and you’re onto a winner.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Legend of Zelda Set is beautiful.
This set comes with a chain and keyring, meaning you can either use this set as a keepsake or turn your favorite Zelda item into a keyring or necklace.
Everyone loves Zelda, so if you know someone in your life who does, this inexpensive gift is going to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I tell you what, the worst part of this job is seeing things like the ThinkGeek Star Wars R2-D2 Measuring Cup Set and then insta-adding it to your basket.
This thing is brilliant!
R2-D2 basically breaks down into useful kitchen implements.
Its arms come apart(2D2) to be used as measuring spoons, the body becomes measuring cups, and I’m pretty sure you could use R2’s head as a cereal bowl!
If this isn’t one of the best nerdy gifts for her, I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Game of Thrones Drink Coaster Set is super high-quality.
It’s not just the fact these are faux sandstone with a weathered stone finish, the level of detail in each of the coasters is astounding!
There’s four coasters in this set, with each one based on the four main houses of Westeros – Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, and Lannister.
Not only that, you also get a pretty meaty coaster holder shaped like a castle.
If this isn’t one of the best nerdy gifts ever, I’ll fight the white walkers with just Samwell Tarly by my side.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This ComfyCamper Sansa Stark Necklace is really accurate.
It is 100 percent stainless steel, and better yet, has a few positive reviews, meaning people like it.
Plus it’s not overly expensive, which given this necklace is slightly larger than traditional necklaces, is a bit of a nice surprise.
Not all we need to do is pretend season 8 wasn’t underwhelming!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Game of Thrones Targaryen Dragon Necklace is one of the best nerdy gifts for her.
Just look at how awesome this is!
It’s affordable, stylish, and is only nerdy to people who watch Game of Thrones.
For me, those are the best gifts. They look cool, but only nerds know what they mean.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Building Kit is the ultimate Harry Potter gift there is.
To give you an idea of the scale of this beast, it’s a 6020-piece set. Yikes!
In short, this is a challenge to get up and running. But when you do, this thing will take the pride of place wherever it sits.
It’s highly detailed, and when you spin it around, there’s tiny classrooms with tiny mini-figures.
If you’re after the best Harry Potter gift, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
If you’re after an inexpensive Harry Potter gift, go with the LEGO Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus.
The Knight Bus set is one of the new Harry Potter LEGO sets for 2019, and it’s a really interesting build, too.
My favorite part of this set is being able to wind open the back half so you can plop figures down on the inside.
It’s a neat feature that isn’t needed but really helps make this set easier to navigate.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Right. 99.9 percent of nerdy women’s clothes are trash. Thankfully, this Lucky2Buy Women’s D.Va Sweatshirt isn’t.
Plus as we edge closer to Christmas, nice looking ugly sweaters are always a good idea.
This sweatshirt is made from 90 percent cotton and 10 percent rayon, by the way.
It looks a little larger than most women’s sweaters, but if you’re after something comfortable for those long winter nights, this is worth considering.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As with nerdy women’s clothes, mugs too are normally trash. But this Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug? This is brilliant.
It’s Bob Ross on a black background, but add hot coffee and a happy little painting springs to life.
One thing to keep in mind with color-changing mugs, don’t soak them, as that’ll damage it. Instead, just put it in hot water, clean it, dry it.
This VERY INTERESTING fact isn’t specific to this cup, by the way, it’s a general rule for any color-changing mug.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I don’t think there’s a better example of nerdy brilliance than these FreezerBoy Whiteboard Refrigerator Magnets.
What this is is a set of large magnets, which when you place on a white refrigerator, creates a Gameboy! Sorry, sorry. “Freezerboy.”
It’s kitsch, and if you know someone who’s a gamer is sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What happens when you combine Cards Against Humanity with Shakesphere? You get Bards Dispense Profanity.
The basic concept here is there’s question cards everyone has to answer with one of their cards, and the funniest answer wins.
There’s a whopping 375 answers which lifted word-for-word from the works of William Shakespeare.
If you’re after a party game that’s sure to end in smutty laughs, this is one of the best nerdy gifts for her around.
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
Nothing screams nerd like this Retro Floppy Disk Non-slip Silicone Drink Coaster Set.
The best part? Depending on your age, you may need to explain what floppy disks even are!
This set comes with four floppies – one of each in red, blue, yellow, and black.
They’re also non-slip, so you know, they actually function as a drink coaster.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Socks! Can you ever have enough of them (no)? Better yet, can you ever have enough Star Wars socks (NO!)?
These Star Wars Women’s No Show Socks are great.
Five pairs (black, purple, gray, light gray, blue) each with their own Stormtrooper on the front.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after one of, if not the, best nerdy gifts for her, you have to check out these Lightsaber Light up LED Chopsticks.
Let me just reiterate: Lightsaber. LED. Chopsticks.
This is the ultimate gift for the ultimate Star Wars fan (who also happens to like Chinese food).
If they love Star Wars and are a bit of a weeb, this is the perfect gift.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The level of detail on this DC Wonder Woman Shield Key Ring is exquisite.
Honestly, it’s worth heading through the link above to use the Amazon zoom function to get a closer look. You won’t regret it.
Plus for less than 10 bucks, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after a nerdy gift that isn’t too outlandish, this Eguled Moon Lamp is a safe bet.
It’s beautiful, and you can pick and choose from a porcelain or wooden base, or even adjust how large the moon is when ordering it.
It also features adjustable brightness, and because it’s eguled, the bottom isn’t as ugly as other spherical lamps.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Not all nerdy gifts need to scream GEEK. Gifts like the YINUO LIGHT Scented Candles Set can be thoughtful.
Everyone likes to relax. That’s a fact. So sitting around with aromatherapy candles is sure to leave them chilled like the underside of a pillow.
Pair this with some bath bombs and I reckon you’re onto a winner.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Baby Groot is adorable, ergo, this B-BEST Groot Pen Pot is a surefire win.
Just look at his little face and his tiny hands in a heart shape. D’aww.
And let’s be real here, looking after a tiny plant is much easier than looking after an entire garden’s worth.
Or if they’re not into plant care,, you can always use this to store your keys in.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
With Christmas creeping ever closer, this Doctor Who Dalek Ornament Gift is perfect for geeking up your Christmas tree.
This set comes with four Daleks (red, white, blue, and yellow) and each measure around 2.5-inches in height.
The perfect size for a tree, essentially.
They’re plastic, too, so shouldn’t cause your tree to tilt to one side. Useful!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Pokémon Plush Starter 3 Pack is both cute as buttons and surprisingly affordable.
It comes with the three generation one starters everybody knows and loves – Charmander, Squirtle, and the very underappreciated Bulbasaur (three guesses who I picked!).
Each stands at eight inches in height, so while these aren’t giant plushies, they’re perfect end of the bed fodder.
If you know someone who’s a Pokefan, this is one of the best nerdy gifts for her you’ll come across.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up