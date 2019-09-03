PJ Masks PJ Seeker: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

If you’ve got a fan of PJ Masks on your hands, you absolutely need to check out the PJ Masks PJ Seeker vehicle toy.

The PJ Masks PJ Seeker vehicle has a lot going for it. For a start, it makes a wealth of different sounds from the always-popular TV show and it lights up.

But outside of the electronic learning nature of this toy, it’s how it can be played with that makes this toy so sought after.

There’s space in the front for the driver, the top has a racetrack built-in, the side opens to store the Cat Boy car, and there’s even a cage to capture villains in.

This massive playset also comes with a Catboy figure and Mini Cat Car, and any PJ Masks toys you’ve already got should be compatible.

So, with all that out the way, let’s break down where you can pick up this must-have gift.

Amazon: $54.99

Amazon is always my first stop when shopping online. You can get next-day delivery with Amazon Prime, and if you haven’t signed up to Prime before, you can get a free month’s trial. What’s not to love?

Target: $54.99

Coming in at the same price at Amazon is Target. Nice. Nothing is worse than one place being more expensive. If Amazon isn’t your thing, you’re safe to head on over to Target.

Walmart: $59.97

As of writing, Walmart is the most expensive place to pick up the PJ Masks PJ Seeker vehicle. There isn’t too much of a difference, and Walmart does offer free shipping, so be sure to factor that in when you make your order.

