29 Best Terminator Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

There are a lot of Terminator gifts around, but what are the very best? We’ve cut out all the bad to bring you all the good. We’ve got everything from the latest toys to stylish T-shirts, so read along with me if you want to live.
This Hot Toys Movie Master Piece Terminator is the most deluxe figure you’ll ever find.
Hot Toys products are, essentially, dolls.
Instead of moulded plastic that makes up the figure, Hot Toys opts for material-based clothing.
So the pants, the t-shirt, even the coat are all made from different types of fabric.
Because of the price, this is one for collectors.
That said, if you’ve got the cash, this is a one of a kind purchase and please know I envy you very much.
Show off your love of the Terminator franchise by having a lifesize dismembered T-800 head.
I jest, but this Gmasking Terminator 2 Endoskeleton Skull is freaking incredible.
It looks just like the real thing.
Not only that, it’s made from high-grade poly and resin cast, so this thing has some serious heft to it.
It’s pricey, sure, but just look at how awesome this beast is!
The NECA Terminator T800 Action Figure is my favorite figure on this list.
It captures Arnie’s likeness from the first Terminator perfectly.
Not only that, you get three heads – one from the start of the film, and two from later (one of which has the broken eye socket).
You also get some really neat accessories in an array of guns, and opened-up arm, and surgical scissors.
Surgical scissors! Not That’s some attention to detail!
The NECA Terminator 2 Power Arm T-800 is an absolute must for older Terminator fans.
It’s based on the Kenner toy from the 90s, which obviously brings with it a smack in the face of nostalgia.
NECA has done a really fantastic job of taking the Kenner toy and redesigning it for a modern audience, complete with new articulation.
It even has the removable arm and comes in a ye olde clamshell box!
How cool is that?
The T-1000 is still the coolest terminator, and this NECA Ultimate T-1000 Terminator Action Figure is dam near perfect.
NECA absolutely nails Robert Patrick’s face. It’s even got that constant murder face vibe to it.
It’s not just the head sculpt that makes this figure so great, though.
The extra heads – one of which is split wide open down the center – are brilliant, as are the interchangeable bladed-hands.
All in all, this is one Terminator gift you don’t want to sleep on.
The Hot Toys Terminator Salvation Figure is on another level.
The T-600 Endoskeleton has – wait for it – actual working pistons.
The level of detail on this figure is just mind-blowing. It makes sense why this figure costs so much.
My only real gripe with this figure, because it’s so realistic, a lot of care is needed when posing it.
Pieces may fall off (though they can be pushed or glued back in), so make sure you take extra care.
The NECA Terminator Dark Fate T-800 Ultimate is another near-perfect head sculpt.
It’s based on the latest movie, so it’s an old man Arnie figure.
Something I love about this figure is the coat. Coats are a pain to get right due to seemingly simple aspects like wrinkling.
And yet, NECA nails it once again.
You also get three guns and an interchangeable head with sunglasses.
I know I keep saying this, but NECA knows how to sculpt faces, and the NECA Terminator Dark Fate Sarah Connor Figure only reaffirms the company’s commitment to accuracy.
Plus it wouldn’t be Sarah Connor without an arsenal of weapons, and I’m happy to say this toy comes with three highly-detail guns.
Oh, and this toy comes with sunglasses to put on Connor. It’s a small detail, sure, but it’s the little things that make NECA toys so great.
The Terminator 2 T-800 Endoskeleton is expensive but also freaking awesome.
Where this model differs from the other bust on this list is the glowing red eyes.
It sounds small, but they really make this thing feel menacing.
Who wouldn’t want to come home to a dark house and see two red eyes glowing at them?
The NECA Terminator 2 Metal Mash Endoskeleton is another of the Kenner tributes.
Nobody needs a brown Terminator endoskeleton, but if you grew up playing with the Kenner version of this toy, the nostalgia, like just Arnie, will be back.
It’s a really well-designed figure, and got all the smaller details that NECA is known for.
As with the other Kenner tributes, it comes in an old-school clamshell box.
The NECA T-800 Endoskeleton Figure is another one that’s perfect for Terminator fans.
NECA really knows what it’s doing when it comes to Terminator gifts.
This figure is based on the original Arnie Terminator, and the level of detail here is astounding.
If you’re yet to pick up an endoskeleton figure, definitely check this one out.
Have you ever wanted to drink wine out of a terminator’s hand? Probably not, but this Terminator 2 Hand Goblet is still pretty cool.
It’s based on the final T-800 scene in Terminator 2.
Although the image makes it look like a plastic cup, it’s actually glass embedded into a resin Terminator hand. Nice!
If you’re after the nerdiest Terminator gifts, you won’t go wrong with this one.
One of my favorite things about Blu-Ray is being able to watch the classics in the best quality possible, and this Terminator Anthology is four films in excellent quality.
The four films are The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and Terminator Salvation, the latter of which IGN gave a 6/10 rating. LOL.
There’s no sign of Genesys, thankfully.
Two of the best films ever made, one okay film, and Terminator Salvation for one price is too good to pass up.
This Terminator 2: Judgement Day 4K Ultra HD is really cheap considering it’s a 4K movie!
I won’t bore you with a plot synopsis, but I will say if you want to watch the best Terminator film in the best quality possible, this one’s for you.
This two-disc set includes Special Features, deleted scenes with audio commentary, three (!!!!) versions of the film, and two commentaries.
In short, if you own T2 on DVD, this is the perfect time to upgrade without breaking the bank.
Remember the cop car from The Terminator? Me neither, but this Greenlight 1977 Dodge Monaco is that car, only Hot Wheels-sized.
If you’ve got a collection of Hot Wheels or Matchbox toy cars and like Terminator, this is an obvious choice.
Plus it’s super-affordable, which is always a good sign.
Not all Terminator gifts need to be expensive. If you’re after something fun and affordable, go with the Mega Bloks Genisys Time Machine.
This Mega Bloks set lets you build your own LEGO-sized time machine with computer control panel.
The real star? That’s the Mega Bloks T-800 with robotic arm and shotgun.
Somehow, Arnie’s likeness is seemingly easy to recreate. So much so, you can transfer his likeness onto something a few inches in height and it still looks right.
The Mega Construx Kubros Terminator Genysis Building Kit is a great alternative to LEGO.
Alas, there isn’t LEGO Terminator. Apparently, kids toys based on mature films about the nuclear apocalypse is a bad idea. Who knew?
Thankfully, Mega Construx is here with a 158-piece Terminator to build.
The finished model is surprisingly cool and will not leave you pining for a LEGO version.
Now this is a proper costume mask!
The Adult Terminator Endoskull Mask is highly-detailed and keeps the eyes in paces, which is important for recreating that menacing terminator look.
You can still see through the eyes, but the main shape mostly remains intact. Nice
Pair this with blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a leather jacket and your 90 percent of the way to making a killer Terminator cosplay.
Got a costume party coming up? Then check out this Adult T600 Vinyl Mask.
This mask is one size fits all (teen to adult) and 62 percent of buyers agree it fits.
Despite it being rubber, there’s a surprising amount of detail that’s gone into the design.
I especially love the shading on the robotic section.
I saw this Terminator Evilution T-Shirt earlier and let out a laugh, so job done.
You know the evolution picture of the rise of man? Where it goes monkey > neanderthal > human?
Yeah, this is that, only with a terminator.
It’s available in different sizes for men, women, and kids. Handy!
If you’re after a more day-to-day Terminator t-shirt, go with this Skynet Artificial Intelligence Men’s Cotton T-Shirt.
It’s technically not based on The Terminator films. It’s actually based on The Cyborg Movie which also happens to have a robotic company called Skynet. Wink wink wink wink.
It’s available in small, medium, large, extra-large, XXL, and XXXL – so a size for almost everyone.
I can’t tell if this MiraG Terminator Painted Vinyl Clock is terrible or secretly genius?
I’m a massive nerd, so the idea of having a clock based on a movie I love makes a lot of sense.
If I got my wife a Labyrinth clock, it’d be up and on the wall in seconds.
That said, this clock isn’t going to be for everyone.
It’s for massive nerds like me, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!
Let me start this off by saying I don’t expect any adult to use this Kfiemr Terminator Bag to carry their lunch around in.
That said, it’s a cool storage option for video game controllers, jewelry, USB cables, or other odments you’ve got lying around.
But hey, if you do want to use this to carry your lunch around in, more power to you.
After a gnome that looks like it’ll murder you while you sleep? Then go with the BigMouth Inc The Gnominator Garden Gnome Statue.
This evil-looking gnome is weatherproof, stands at 9.5-inches tall, and is sure to jazz up any space it’s in.
Just maybe don’t have it on a nightstand next to your bed.
This Terminator I’ll Be Back Mug is perfect for birthday gifts or smaller Christmas present.
Rather than opting for a novelty mug design, things are kept fairly simple, meaning this mug can actually be used to drink from.
That sounds obvious, but a lot of mugs these days are showpieces rather than mugs that function as a drinking device. Mad, I know…
This mug holds 11 ounces and is made from porcelain. Oh, and it’s really cheap.
This Terminator Keyring is pure awesomeness.
Highly-detailed, and perfect for jazzing up any boring bag or corkboard.
I hear you can put them on keychains as well.
Plus, despite it being metal, it’s moderately priced, which I’m obviously always going to be a huge fan of.
Said it before and I’ll say it again. Keychains are great for sprucing up boring backpacks or hanging from pushpins.
This Terminator Genisys Brain Chip Keychain was actually a LootCrate exclusive, too, meaning it isn’t easy to get ahold of.
Plus having a robot’s brain dangling from your keys is kind of cool?
Although I’d advise against using this as a real license plate (different states have different laws), the Terminator License Plate Frame is still a really cool collectible.
Maybe nail it to a wall? A door? A garage door!
The art on this is too good to just stick in a box somewhere. It’s perfect for displaying.
If you’re into Games Workshop-style model painting, do check out this Pegasus Hobbies Terminator Figure Diorama Set.
Before we move on, it’s important to remember this set is small, and it’s intended to be small so it can fit in with other Games Workshop-style models.
That said, if you’re a model painting aficionado, there’s hours of painting enjoyment to be had from this set.
