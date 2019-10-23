17 Best Reindeer Costumes: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for an out-of-the-box reindeer costume, you can’t go wrong with the Santa Ride-A-Reindeer Inflatable Reindeer Costume. This awesome outfit includes a Santa jacket, a matching hat, and a plush reindeer prop with attached Santa legs. The whole costume is made of 100% polyester fabric and fiber filling and is surprisingly breathable considering the many layers.

Both the reindeer and the Santa elements look great, and you can even make the reindeer move by manipulating the reigns on the back of its head. Putting the costume on is as simple as stepping into the back legs of reindeer and putting on the Santa jacket. The jacket has two velcros on the back of the neck, while the reindeer has elastic straps that fit over the shoulders, ensuring a snug fit.

The costume comes in a universal fit that’s great for most teenagers and adults. If you like the look of this costume and think a kid in your life would like to wear it, be sure to check out this kids’ version, which is equally awesome and hilarious.