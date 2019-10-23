17 Best Reindeer Costumes: Your Ultimate List

What would Christmas be without Santa’s trusty reindeer? Whether you’re looking for a Halloween costume or a fun outfit for a Christmas party, these are the best reindeer costumes available right now for kids, adults, and even pets.
This adorable hooded fleece dress from Leg Avenue is one of the most wearable of any of the costumes on this list. This flirty costume has a separating front zipper, perky fur tail, and black felt sleeve cuffs that resemble hooves. Styled with a red nose, you’ll be the cutest Rudolph on the block! It comes in a wide range of sizes, from a small to a 4X, and Leg Avenue has provided a comprehensive sizing guide to aid in finding your perfect size.
The Reindeer Rascal Infant/Toddler Costume is a ridiculously cute kids’ outfit that features a prominent red bow with bell accents. With leg snaps for easy diaper changes and skid-resistant bottoms to ensure that your child is comfortable, the Reindeer Rascal is as functional as it is adorable. It comes in two different sizes, one for 6-12 months and one for 12-18 months, and is machine washable as well. Perfect for family Christmas cards or holiday parties with your relatives!
The elope Disney’s Frozen Sven Antlers are great for all-year-round gifts for costuming and cosplay! This durable plastic-based headband features white velvety ears, faux fur accents, and felt-covered wire supports. A licensed Disney product, these Sven ears will make the perfect accompaniment to the Elsa, Anna, or Kristoff in your life! One size fits most kids and adults.
This reindeer costume pulls away from the crowd because of its unique polka-dot-with-hearts pattern and deep brown color. It features big doe eyes, which adds a playful touch, along with cute floppy ears and antlers. Many reviewers comment on how soft and comfortable this onesie is. Plus, it comes in sizes S to XL, so you’ll be sure to find your exact fit. The many sizes also make it a great couple’s costume for Halloween or Christmas parties!
From its big round belly all the way to its adorable chubby cheeks, the Amscan Inflatable Reindeer Costume may just be the cutest adult reindeer costume on this list. The inflatable design gives the whole costume a rotund look that is sure to make your friends and family laugh as they see you walk around in it. One of the best things about this costume is that, in spite of it being all blown up, you still have surprising freedom of movement while you’re wearing it. It also has a built-in fan that keeps you from getting too hot.
The Fun World Reindeer Poncho Adult Costume is a fun and flirty costume that will keep you warm as you stroll through the chilly outdoors. The poncho, which comes in just one size and is recommended for women sizes 4-14, features felt-covered wire antlers, adorable ears, and a large tuft of white on the front. Works great for both men and women dressing up for Christmas parties or even as Frozen’s Sven for Halloween.
This adorable reindeer hat for pets is made of a mix of polyester and cotton and is perfect for the small furry friend in your life. Ideal for cats and small dogs, this hat attaches with velcro, making it easy to put on and remove. Your cats may not be particularly excited about wearing it, but man will they look cute with it on! Great for Christmas cards, Christmas parties, and other festive occasions.
This magical children’s costume comes in four sizes ranging from small to extra large. Ideal for ages 3 through 8, the details of this costume will make your little one love wearing this! Spaghetti straps, a luxurious bow, polka dots, and an antler headband will make you say wow! Plus, it’s machine washable, so re-wearing multiple times couldn’t be easier.
The Forum Novelties Reindeer Costume includes a pull-over reindeer headpiece that tucks into the suit for full neck coverage, plus a plushy jumpsuit with a backside zipper and attached tail. It’s probably the best-looking costume on this list, making whoever puts it on look like they came right out of a Christmas movie!
This costume measures 6.3′ tall and 1.57′ wide, making it ideal for taller individuals, though some reviewers have found that it may be slightly less tall than advertised—closer to 6′ even. It requires handwashing, so make sure you have a place to dry it before purchasing!
This stylish reindeer headband will make an excellent accompaniment to any reindeer costume. Featuring a mistletoe and jingle bell detail, these antlers are super high-quality and measure nearly 10-inches long! The whole headband is covered in a soft microfiber material, and one size fits most kids and adults. Whether you’re trying to get in the holiday spirit or dress up for a holiday party, these comfortable antlers will do the trick.
If you’re looking for an out-of-the-box reindeer costume, you can’t go wrong with the Santa Ride-A-Reindeer Inflatable Reindeer Costume. This awesome outfit includes a Santa jacket, a matching hat, and a plush reindeer prop with attached Santa legs. The whole costume is made of 100% polyester fabric and fiber filling and is surprisingly breathable considering the many layers.
Both the reindeer and the Santa elements look great, and you can even make the reindeer move by manipulating the reigns on the back of its head. Putting the costume on is as simple as stepping into the back legs of reindeer and putting on the Santa jacket. The jacket has two velcros on the back of the neck, while the reindeer has elastic straps that fit over the shoulders, ensuring a snug fit.
The costume comes in a universal fit that’s great for most teenagers and adults. If you like the look of this costume and think a kid in your life would like to wear it, be sure to check out this kids’ version, which is equally awesome and hilarious.
The Mogoko Dog/Cat Christmas Reindeer Costume will transform your pet into a real reindeer with its adorable fleece body and stand-up antler hoodie. The costume is easy to put on and take off and features a three-button closure mechanism—no dangerous zippers that might get caught in your pet’s hair! It comes in 6 sizes, from S to XXXL so it’ll fit pets big and small! Just be sure to get your pet’s measurements before you buy. Slightly loose will be much better than too snug.
This adorable children’s onesie is covered in pretty white spots and features a reindeer-head hoodie, complete with stick-up antlers, ears, and big doe eyes. The costume comes in 5 different sizes, and AYHome has provided a handy sizing chart that will help you pick the perfect-fitting pajamas. Because the pajamas are plushy and warm, this onesie makes for a great costume during the colder months of the year, especially around Christmas!
This oversized costume is perfect for convincing your kiddo that Rudolph really does come to town to once a year. It features a light-up nose and a festive striped sweater that will surely bring everyone into the Holiday Spirit. 100% polyester, this costume will need to be hand-washed which is a small price to pay for all of the holiday fun it’ll bring. Consult the included sizing chart which ranges from an XS- 2X to find the right fit for you.
This high-quality toddler’s unisex reindeer costume comes with a hooded, all-in-one outfit with Velcro fastenings. It features a Rudolph face on the food and has the cutest little antlers to top it all off. It comes in two sizes, a large size that is recommended for 3–4-year-olds between 39″ and 44″ tall and a smaller size for toddlers. If you want to err on the safe side, I’d suggest buying both sizes and returning the one that doesn’t work—or you could even gift it to a family member so that there will be multiple reindeer ready for Christmas.
For the cool kid in your family, this Reindeer outfit is comfy and chill. The cotton-blend material and open hands and feet make it a relaxed approach to holiday costuming! It comes in sizes S-XL and is recommended for children ages 3–13. Be sure to consult the sizing chart before buying and you’ll surely wind up with a winner for Halloween or Christmas fun.
If you’re looking to keep your reindeer outfit simple, with a bit of sparkle and pizzaz, the FlashingBlinkyLights Light Up Reindeer Antlers are your winning antlers. They feature bright LED lights and festive jingle bells. One size fits most kids and adults, making these antlers excellent for office parties, Holiday events, and even as Secret Santa gifts.