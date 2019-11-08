21 Best BTS Gifts: Top BTS Merch

BTS is one of the most popular boybands on the planet right now, so if you’re after the very best BTS merch around, we’ve found everything from exquisite in-demand dolls to stylish tops and killer backpacks.
The Mattel range of BTS dolls was always going to be good, but I’m blown away by just how excellent they turned out.
There’s a doll for every member of the K-Pop group, which is a given, but what makes this range of BTS merch so great is how realistic they are.
Each of the seven faces all look like who they’re based on, which isn’t easy when it comes to dolls based on real people. Sure, Barbie looks like Barbie, but getting Jimin’s likeness right can’t have been easy.
Not only that, the designers at Mattel have absolutely NAILED the hair. Seriously, check out the two-tone, wavy hair on V. It’s nothing short of incredible.
So, the dolls look like who they’re based on, but what about the clothes? Well, I’m happy to confirm the clothing options on each of the dolls are exquisite. High-quality material meets unparalleled design work with a dollop of the flamboyancy BTS is known for.
Although it’s hard to tell from the images, these dolls are packed with articulation, too, meaning posing these guys like they’re performing is totally an option.
All in all, I’m impressed by how much Mattel has raised the bar for these dolls. BTS is HUGE, so Mattel could have phoned this in, so credit where credit’s due.
Below are all the links to the individual dolls as well as a link to the complete set. But before we get to that, these things are 100 percent going to sell out fast(!), so to avoid disappointment around Birthdays or Christmas, grab them while you can.
- Mattel BTS Jimin Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS Jung Kook Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS J-Hope Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS Jin Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS Suga Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS V Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS RM Idol Doll
- Mattel BTS Idol Dolls – All 7 Dolls
If you’ve got a young girl who loves BTS, or you’re an adult who simply doesn’t give a damn what people think, this BTS Bedding Set is a sure-fire must.
Just look at how adorable it is! If there ever was a post where I could have just filled it with the heart-eyes emoji, this is it!
It’s BTS in Puzzle Star cartoon form, as well, so only fans of the band are going to know what this spread means. Otherwise it just looks like a cutesy cartoon set.
This whole queen size set comes with a duvet cover, sheet, and pillowcase. Everything you’d need then, essentially.
Seriously, if you’re looking to make a room more inviting, this bedding set is well worth considering.
Funko Pops make for the best go-to gift, so if you know someone who loves BTS, this set of all seven BTS members in Funko Pop form is sure to impress.
Why am I always going on about Funko Pops being the best gifts? That’s easy. With a Funko Pop of so many different IPs, there’s a Funko Pop for everyone.
And the best part? Being able to build your own collection based on the things you love.
My collection spans the video games Fortnite, Overwatch, with a few Marvel and DC guys thrown in for good measure.
My eldest, meanwhile, has a ton of anime pops (My Hero Academia, mostly).
Funko Pops are a form of capitalistic self-expression. You really can tailor your collection to showcase who you are as a person (a massive nerd in my case), making it some of the best BTS merch around.
The pack I’ve highlighted is for all seven BTS members. If you’ve already got some, I’ve plopped the links to the individual members below.
- Funko Pop Rocks – Set of 7 BTS Pops
- Funko Pop! Rocks – BTS Suga
- Funko Pop! Rocks – BTS RM
- Funko Pop! Rocks – BTS V
- Funko Pop! Rocks – BTS J-Hope
- Funko Pop! Rocks – BTS Jimin
- Funko Pop! Rocks – BTS Jung Kook
- Funo Pop! Rocks – BTS Jin
For the most stylish girl on the block, there’s these Puma x BTS Sneakers.
These sneakers have some serious soul. With Puma’s trademark basket look fused with flashes of gold and hints of blue, these sneakers are designed to stand out in a crowd.
The BTS branding extends to the tongue, footbed, and bottom of the shoe with a motif of a hand holding a flower.
I should note, because of the popularity of BTS, these sneakers are hard to get hold of. Even more so if you’re reading this around any major holiday, so don’t be surprised if they’re a little more pricey than they should be.
That said, they are some absolutely killer sneakers, which I firmly believe are worth every penny (within reason, of course!).
While the other BTS backpack on this guide is more practical, this Cartoon BTS Backpack is super cute. Who knew Bangtan Boys merch could be so stylish?
There’s an array of different colors for this backpack available, but the lighter blue/teal just about pipped the pink version, for me.
Up top you’ve got all seven members in cartoon form, while the bottom features the BTS name and Korean hanzi symbols below. There’s also a rather neat flower design running through the rim of the lower pocket and around the sides.
On the size front, this bag comes in at 30cm by 14cm by 42cm. As with the other backpack, it’s the perfect size for school books, laptops, and anything a student or traveler could possibly need.
Suffice to say, this bag is perfect for the BTS fan who wants something that’s going to stand out.
If you’re after a much more affordable alternative to the Puma x BTS range, check out the Fanstown BTS Sneakers.
These canvas sneakers with cotton accents and a rubber sole are pure style. Personally, I prefer them to the Puma sneakers. Canvas skater sneakers go with pretty much everything, not to mention they’re a fraction of the price.
I should note, these are women’s sneakers and are available in a multitude of sizes.
There’s a myriad of different designs available as well, so if you’re not sold on the BTS logo, there’s more to explore on the Amazon page.
This stylish BTS Backpack is perfect for the BTS-loving student.
Emblazed on the mid-white backpack is the BTS logo on a cutout sky backdrop.
In terms of size, we’re talking 40cm by 30cm by 15cm. The perfect size for school books, essentially.
There’s several pockets on this thing, too, which is help for keeping your lunch, mobile phone, or laptop in.
It’s made from canvas as well, so this thing doesn’t feel cheap and won’t fall apart after a few weeks of use.
If you’re on the market for a new schoolbag, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Now we’re talking style! This BTS Varsity-style Hoodie is excellent.
Although this looks like a jacket, it’s actually a pullover hoodie, which makes it perfect for cold weather.
What I absolutely freaking love is just how much color and design has gone into this hoodie.
Pulling off several large swatches of color like that is a bold move, yet it works. Likewise, getting away with so many motifs is normally impossible. Yet, again, it works.
Size-wise, this is available in small, medium, large, X-large, XX-large, and there are plenty of comments from happy buyers stating this thing fits perfectly, which is always a good sign.
If looking stylish is what you’re all about, this BTS Shirt is the Bangtan boys merch you’ve been after.
This shirt is based on one of the designs Korea’s greatest export is known for wearing. So to say it’s popular would be an understatement.
You can totally customize the back of the shirt as well, so if RM’s your favorite member, you can have their name on the back instead.
It’s available in sizes small, medium, large, X-large, and XX-large.
Plus, while this is cool enough to wear out, it’d also make for some killer bedwear.
More killer Bangtan boys merch for you, this time it’s these super comfortable BTS Sweatpants.
I’ve intentionally picked these sweatpants out because they go really well with the BTS shirt on this gift guide.
Pair this with the shirt and you’ve got a stylish BTS outfit that’s perfect for younger girls. Or, as I suggested elsewhere, the shirt and sweatpants combo would be great as bedwear.
There’s five different colors available – black, navy, grey, pink, and light blue – and they’re available in sizes XX-small, X-small, small, medium, large, X-large, XX-large, XXX-large, and 4X-large. And yes, that last line was a joy to type out.
If you’re after stylish BTS merch, they don’t come any more stylish (or comfy!) than BTS sweatpants.
As someone who can never have too many socks, these BTS Socks are perfect for kids and young adults who want to express themselves.
I’m a big fan of novelty socks. Personally, I love rocking Marvel and Sonic the Hedgehog socks. Especially when I’ve got a serious event to turn attend. Fun socks are a bit rebellious without being too over the top.
Plus let’s face it, these socks are super cute. What girl doesn’t like super cute socks?
This really is a BTS gift you can’t go wrong with.
How freaking cute are these BTS Slippers?
I tell you what, one of the hardest part of this job is seeing stuff you know you’re going to end up getting for yourself. And on that note, these slippers are in fact unisex.
There’s seven different versions of these slippers available through the Amazon page, each based on a different BTS character.
These slippers, in particular, are based on KOYA, the smart thinking koala, which somehow makes them even cuter!
If you’re got cold weather where you are and want to give your feet a treat, you won’t go wrong with these slippers.
One of the things I love about BTS merch is just how affordable some of it is. Just check out this Ultimate BTS Gifts Set.
First, let’s break down what comes in this excellent gift pack. You get a drawstring backpack, a lanyard, a 40 pack of lomo cards, a BTS mouth mask, two phone finger ring stands, a two-pack of 3D stickers, and a keychain.
The lomo cards are essentially photo booth cards, by the way. That threw me when I first saw them as well.
As a gift for young girls, I can see those BTS stickers getting a lot of usage. Likewise, the phone finger holder, or pop sockets as they’re known in the West, is sure to impress the phone-loving teenager.
So, loads of great BTS Gifts for one low price. What’s not to love?
Cushion cases are on the rise, and these BTS Cushion Covers are excellent.
It all started in Japan with anime pillows with cushions in the shape of popular characters. Now, that trend is becoming more popular in the West, albeit with faces of Korean K-Pop stars on cushions.
Let’s get the technical stuff out the way first. These cushion covers come in at 15.7 by 15.7-inches, so these 16 by 16 Cushion Pillows would fill them.
So, back to the cushion covers. The zipper is hidden, which is great because no one wants to see the zipper when they’re cuddling, and this set comes with all seven members in pillow form.
Alternatively, you can buy individual cushion cases if seven is too many. The choice is yours.
This BTS Wristband is some killer affordable BTS merch.
The quality is there. The silicon is nice and thick, and the stainless steel titanium plate is waterproof and won’t rust.
The wristband I’ve highlighted features the BTS name, logo, and all seven names of the band members. That said, there’s a whole range to explore through the above link with different designs, so if you’re after something with a specific member’s name and signature on, there’s a wristband for that.
Stuff like this is perfect for stocking fillers or smaller Birthday BTS gifts. Heck, at this price kids could buy it with their allowance money!
If you’re after another affordable BTS gift set, check out this BTS Gift Pack from YFresh.
So, what’s in this set? You’ll get 12 silicone bracelets, 10 badges, and a whopping 63 laptop stickers.
While that’s only three different types of Bangtan Boys merch, the sheer volume of each makes this gift pack worth considering.
Having a different bracelet for each day of the week and then some is great. The 10 button pins are perfect for decorating a school bag. And the laptop stickers are sure to end up on doors or mobile devices. The stickers are super cute as well.
For stocking fillers or smaller Birthday gifts, I can’t recommend this pack enough.
As a general rule, you can never, ever go wrong with plushies, and this BTS CHIMMY Character Plushie is really cute.
Dogs with floppy ears are the cutest, and when you give it a kawaii makeover, it’s cuteness to the max.
These kinds of plushies, which are small enough to fit in your hand, are perfect for decorating a bed, shelf, or cabinet.
There’s five plushies to this range over on the Amazon page, so if dogs aren’t your thing, there’s also cutesy koalas and huggable hearts. There really is something for everyone.
Right. Rather than going for a boring keyring with the BTS logo on, go with this super adorable BTS Keychain.
This design is TATA, from the Puzzle Star mobile game BTS collaborated on.
It’s made from PVC, so it’s not going to fall apart a few weeks later and is perfect for jazzing up a keyring or attaching to a mobile phone or a bag.
Honestly, pair this – or any other BTS keyrings in this range over on the Amazon page – with any of the BTS backpacks on this list and you’re going to have one very happy student.
Makeup is expressive, so why not express your love of good music with this BTS Makeup Brushes Set?
Each brush comes with the BTS cartoon characters on, and as you can probably tell, they’re all really, really cute!
This eight-piece set comes with an eyebrow brush, eyeshadow brush, blending brush, lip brush, eyebrow comb, and powder brush.
If you’re looking to turn this from a stocking filler into an ultimate Birthday or Christmas gift, feel free to pair this set with the Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette. You don’t need to, of course, it’s just a thought if you’re after the perfect gift for teenagers or young adults.
I don’t know about your kids, but mine are terrible at keeping track of time, so gifts like this BTS Digital Clock are a fun way to help your kids avoid being late.
What’s especially cool about this clock is the color changes, which would be great for illuminating the room. But how many colors no one asked? Seven; one for each member of BTS.
I’ll admit, that’s a cool little feature.
The LED display shows the time, date, and even the temperature, and also feature a 12-hour and 24-hour setting, making it suitable for younger kids as well.
And, of course, it has an alarm function complete with snooze feature. The alarm isn’t a blaring siren, either, it’s a nice, soothing sound to wake even the heaviest of sleepers up.
I firmly believe every household should have at least one copy of UNO.
Uno is one of the easiest card games to get into. Everyone has seven cards, then you move clockwise as players attempt to match the color or the number of the card that’s down. The first player to discard all their cards wins. It’s simple.
But it’s not the game itself that’s the main hook. It’s the screwing over of other players where this game comes to life.
Drop a plus-two card and the next player needs to pick up two more cards. Unless, that is, that player has a plus-two then the player after them has to pick up four instead.
I’ve played a round with my family where I slammed a plus-two only for my two kids and wife to each have their own plus-two cards, resulting in me having to pick up eight cards!
Although it’s a game of shafting your opponents, it’s all in good fun, so no one gets upset because the next shaft is just around the corner.
So, why this UNO card set? Because if your child loves BTS, they’re going to enjoy showing you who’s boss with the UNO BTS set.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up (My youngest's been playing since they were 5, by the way)