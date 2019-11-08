21 Best BTS Gifts: Top BTS Merch

21 Best BTS Gifts: Top BTS Merch

BTS is one of the most popular boybands on the planet right now, so if you’re after the very best BTS merch around, we’ve found everything from exquisite in-demand dolls to stylish tops and killer backpacks.

What Does BTS Stand For?

Depending on who you speak with, you'll get a few different answers. 

What BTS actually stands for is Bangtan Sonyeondan (방탄 소년단) which is Korean for Bulletproof Boy Scouts. 

As explained by BTS member J-Hope:

"It has a profound meaning," says J-Hope. "‘Bangtan’ means to be resistant to bullets, so it means to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim on adolescents like bullets, to preserve the values and ideal of today’s adolescents.”

Neat!

BTS Members Names

BTS is a seven-man K-Pop troop comprised of Jungkook on main vocals, V on sub vocals, Jimin is the lead vocalist, Suga is the lead rapper with RM (Rap Monster) and J-Hope on back-up rap. 

Although that's the current standing order, summarizing each of the members as only filling one role does the group a massive disservice.

Every member brings their own unique flair to the troop, and if you remove even one of them, they wouldn't be the BTS people know and love. 

Remove one, and you wouldn't be able to keep on pulling those four-star reviews

Where to Buy Official BTS Merch

Amazon is your safest bet. Anything on the that's official will have the word "official" in the main product description, so it's very easy to tell if you're buying some that's official or from a third party. 

While not everything on this list is official merch, we have been careful to make sure everything is of a certain quality and is loved by the people who purchased it.

Unofficial doesn't mean bad when you know what to look for, which we do. Plus, we 100 percent do not do cheap knock-offs here at Heavy. 

It's only the best of the best for our savvy shoppers. 

BTS Shirt

What's the best BTS shirt? Honestly, the shirt in this gift guide is the one to go with. 

It's stylish, and when it's been worn a few thousand times, it makes for some perfect bedwear. 

BTS Love Yourself Hoodie

Although there's quite a few BTS Love Yourself hoodies out there, the vast majority of them aren't that great. 

However, this Hoodie By Oopa is absolutely excellent. 

It's a simple BTS motif on a colored hoodie with stripes around the wrists.

Simple doesn't mean lame. Simple is what leads to designs that look clean. Throwing too much at a design makes it look garish, so props to Oopa for making something that's genuinely wearable. 

