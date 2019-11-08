21 Best BTS Gifts: Top BTS Merch

The Mattel range of BTS dolls was always going to be good, but I’m blown away by just how excellent they turned out.

There’s a doll for every member of the K-Pop group, which is a given, but what makes this range of BTS merch so great is how realistic they are.

Each of the seven faces all look like who they’re based on, which isn’t easy when it comes to dolls based on real people. Sure, Barbie looks like Barbie, but getting Jimin’s likeness right can’t have been easy.

Not only that, the designers at Mattel have absolutely NAILED the hair. Seriously, check out the two-tone, wavy hair on V. It’s nothing short of incredible.

So, the dolls look like who they’re based on, but what about the clothes? Well, I’m happy to confirm the clothing options on each of the dolls are exquisite. High-quality material meets unparalleled design work with a dollop of the flamboyancy BTS is known for.

Although it’s hard to tell from the images, these dolls are packed with articulation, too, meaning posing these guys like they’re performing is totally an option.

All in all, I’m impressed by how much Mattel has raised the bar for these dolls. BTS is HUGE, so Mattel could have phoned this in, so credit where credit’s due.

Below are all the links to the individual dolls as well as a link to the complete set. But before we get to that, these things are 100 percent going to sell out fast(!), so to avoid disappointment around Birthdays or Christmas, grab them while you can.

Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up