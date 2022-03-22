55 Best Anniversary Gifts for Him

You picked your man for a reason. So to help you take care of your significant other on your special day, we’ve compiled a list of the best anniversary gifts for him. We’ve covered a wide gamut of options, including jewelry, sports, tools, gaming, clothing, and more. So browse down below and ensure this year’s anniversary gift is something he’ll love.
Every good husband deserves to have cold beer on tap at any given moment. Which makes the Homecraft Mini Kegerator Cooling System one of the most thoughtful anniversary gifts you can get. It’s compatible with any 5-liter pressurized gravity keg. It also utilizes standard threaded CO2/N20 cartridges for convenience. It looks slick with a cool LED temperature gauge. And it keeps beer between 36 and 53 degrees with just a 24-hour cooldown time.
Organization in the garage is crucial. The MYCHANIC Garage Rolling Toolbox Stool offers that, convenience, and comfortability too. It touts adjustable height from 17.5″ up to 20.5″. It has a powder-coated steel frame that resists blemishes and can hold up to 500-pounds in weight. Deep ball-bearing drawers can handle a ton of tools. And it rests on 3-inch speed casters that glide around your garage swiftly and smoothly.
No matter how “manly” your man might be, their macho-ness is sure to get elevated when they open up the Man Box. Designed for those that love the outdoors, the Man Box features a fire starting kit, a knife and sheath, a mini Ferro rod, coffee grit soap, insulated mug, charcoal and sandalwood candles, and more. It’s an impressive box for your impressive woodsman.
When men buy gifts for anniversaries, the go-to items are flowers and chocolate. But women know that the key to a man’s heart is meat. Enter The Original Jerky Heart by Man Crates. It’s a heart-shaped box filled with 10 different flavors of jerky. Flavors include Classic, Garlic Jerky, Ghost Pepper, Habanero, Black Pepper, Root Beer, Root Beer Habanero, Whiskey Maple, Honey Bourbon, and Sesame Ginger. Each of which comes in .5 ounce bags for your significant other’s enjoyment.
It’s hard to find fun and unique gifts that men will actually use. But the DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit is certainly one of them. It comes with everything needed to put together your very own flavorful sauces. THe 26-piece set has four different peppers, glass bottles, plastic bottles, funnels, stickers, and more. He’ll have fun making them – and then suffer through the deliciousness of consuming them.
The Ridge Minimalist RFID Blocking Wallet is amazing thanks to its simplicity. It takes all the junk that bulks up your typical wallet and slims it down in a sleek design. Yet it can still carry up to 12 cards within it. It’s comprised of military-grade aluminum so durability is never a question. And the RFID blocking ensures that your personal data won’t ever be stolen.
If you’re looking to get your partner a nice traditional wallet for your anniversary, you can’t go wrong with Timberland’s Men’s Leather RFID Blocking Wallet. The aforementioned RFID blocking is ideal for security. It’s 100% leather. It’s soft. It can hold plenty of cards and cash with an ID window too. And it’s available in black, brown, charcoal, dark brown, navy blue, and tan to suit all tastes.
A new watch is never a bad gift idea. And the Michael Kors Lexington Chronograph is one of the best-looking ones we’ve seen in a while. The stainless steel watch is stunning. Yet it’s not going to break the bank if you wanted to get your husband something nice.
It sports scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass to resist blemishes. It’s water-resistant up to 100m. And you can order it in over 20 different styles so you can find a perfect match for your perfect companion’s taste.
This set of Gun Black Classic Cufflinks from FIBO STEEL is a great anniversary gift idea to help spiff up your hubby’s date night outfit. All of the six-piece set feature gun black coloring which ensures they pair perfectly with pretty much anything. And the stainless steel material ensures that they’ll hold up over time and be resistant to blemishes.
This Personalized Wood Docking Station is a thoughtful anniversary gift that’s practical too. It’s designed so your phone can be placed and charged on it. Its various alcoves, ledges, and extensions offer ample places to store your wallet, watches, rings, glasses, keys, etc. And the etched text can be your partner’s name, nickname, or anything else that fits.
The Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is one of the best options on the market. Your husband will go nuts over the 884 square inches of cooking space – which equates to 40 burgers, 8 chickens, or 7 racks of ribs at a single time. All of which can be grilled, smoked, baked, roasted, braised, or barbequed just to your liking.
Traeger’s Advanced Grilling Logic system maintains precise temperatures to cook your meals perfectly with wood-fired taste. This Traeger is one of the largest they offer, though it doesn’t sport their patented WiFire technology. So for that feature, check out the best smart grills here.
For the garage, man cave, or just an upgrade to the living room, you can’t go wrong with a brand new TV. And the TCL’s 4K UHD Smart LED TV has been crushing the market for years upon years now.
With sizes between 43-inches and 85-inches, you can find a television that fits perfectly right where your husband is looking for one. There are options with soundbars and stereo systems included. Every television is smart enabled, so Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and YouTube are easily accessible. And with at least three HDMI ports in each, you’ll have no problem hooking up your gaming consoles and other accessories.
If your husband is a recreational drinker, this Whiskey Decanter Globe Set is a fantastic anniversary gift idea. The elegant set is highlighted by an 850ml glass decanter that sports a globe theme. It’s paired with a pair of 300ml etched globe glasses. A gold stopper classes up the set while keeping the decanter sealed. And it all rests on a mahogany stained tray that looks fantastic.
For the whisky enthusiasts out there, this DO YOUR WHISKY Infusion Kit makes for a very thoughtful gift. Using the kit’s various infusions allows you to take base-neutral alcohol and cultivate it into a tasty whisky of your husband’s very own.
The infusion kit contains a pair of glass bottles, a recipe book, labels, six premium whisky stones with high-quality filters, a trio of American Oak whisky chip varieties, and nine different botanicals to try. It’s an impressive set that your man is sure to love.
This novelty candle is an anniversary gift your husband is sure to get excited about. He’ll know it’s go time when he comes in and smells its lavender scent. But you may need to consider keeping your lighters and matches hidden so he doesn’t continually go about getting that flame going himself.
If your loved one prefers over-the-ear headphones, Apple’s Beats Solo3 has proven to be amongst the best. Available in numerous styles, these wireless headphones tout 40 hours of battery life. And with its Fast Fuel technology, you can get three hours of playback with just a five-minute charge should you forget to plug them in.
They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. And with the multifunctional on-ear controls, you can control your music, adjust volume, take calls, and activate Siri with ease.
Those that have an iPhone but don’t have a set of AirPods Pro don’t know what they’re missing out on. It’s almost as if your cellphone is incomplete without them. They sport noise cancelation if you want to block out the outside world. But they also have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking if you feel more comfortable hearing what’s around you.
Force sensors on the sides allow you to control your podcasts, music, and more. You can answer calls and engage in conversations, of course. You can listen to and send text messages. Siri is easily accessible by just saying her name. And the AirPods feature in-ear detection so that audio seamlessly swaps from your phone to your ear effortlessly,
You can let your hubby know how loved he is by keeping him warm on all those cold winter days and nights. The Columbia Men’s White Out II Insulated Omni-Heat Hooded Jacket is perfect for just that. Its Omni-heat technology reflects body warmth to keep those wearing it toasty. It sports an adjustable hood and water-resistant material so that it’s capable of protection in poor weather. And you can order it in a wide variety of sizes and colors to accommodate anyone’s taste.
This Best Husband in Galaxy Husband T-Shirt is a great gift for the Star Wars fans out there. It’s lightweight with a classic fit. It’s machine washable for convenience. Sizes range from small through 3XL. And you can order it in black, navy, slate, cranberry, and brown. Just be sure to get your husband a Star Wars sweater for Christmas too.
This Golf Training Practice Net is an awesome anniversary gift for husbands that are constantly working on their game. The five in one set can be used indoors and out. It comes with a grass pad and rubber tee. The net itself features a large target for drives and three smaller ones for chips. And the whole set can be stowed within the included carrying case so the practice net can be utilized on the go.
The Phigolf Smart Golf Game Simulator is one of the most inexpensive ways to get a quality simulator in your husband’s hands – and at a fraction of the cost. It features 3D swing analysis, multiplayer games, and much more.
It incorporates WGT (the online World Golf Tour game) and E6 Golf Connect to bring a slew of world-famous golf courses and online tournaments into your living room. And if you’re not ready for competitive play, its state-of-the-art sensor helps you work on your long, short, and putting skills.
While the Phigolf Smart Golf Game Simulator does an admirable simulating your shot, the FlightScope Mevo+ is one of the best in the business at tracking the real deal. The Mevo+ device connects with smart devices to track 16 different points of data that analyze your swing for educational and simulation purposes.
Combined with the impressive E6 Connect app, you can experience various different courses around the world in digital form. And all of your experiences can be recorded, saved, edited, and shared.
Putting can be the bane of any golfer’s game. Help your hubby work on his short stroke with the AbcoTech Indoor Golf Putting Green. It has two different surfaces to simulate both short and fairway greens. A smart ball return system makes it much more convenient to keep your practice session going. And the high-quality mat rolls out compactly so you can easily store it in your home or office.
The Callaway Golf Men’s Strata Complete Set is a perfect choice for golfers both novice and experienced. The 12-piece set comes with a Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 through 9 Iron, Pitching Wedge, Putter, Stand Bag, and 2 Headcovers. But there are also 14 and 16-piece options as well if your husband is looking for a more robust set.
The Strata bag itself shouldn’t be ignored. Available in both blue and red, it has great style. There’s a cooler built-in. And it only weights 12-pounds so you won’t have to worry about fatigue as you’re rounding out the 18th.
All the beer lovers will surely enjoy soaking in the suds (pun intended) with the Swag Brewery’s 6-Pack of Beer Soap. It features 4-ounce bars of brew-inspired scents, including honey pilsner, Belgian witbier, apricot wheat, oatmeal stout, hoppy IPA, and vanilla porter. Each of which is crafted with small batches of real beer. And they can be used to shampoo, shower, and shave.
The ASIILOVI Bluetooth Beanie is a super practical piece of tech. It’s warm and comfortable thanks to a fleece inner lining. It sports Bluetooth 5.0 and an impressive wireless range of over 40-feet. Playtime is up to 12 hours with a standby battery of around 100-hours. It only takes an hour and a half to charge. It’s machine washable. And it looks fantastic with nine different style options too.
Imagine your husband breaking out a crowbar and opening up a crate full of delectable meats. That’s what the Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate brings to the table. It offers 6 different types of traditional-style jerky, including smoked biltong beef, elk, buffalo, venison, wild boar honey bourbon, wild boor rootbeer habanero. And then there are 4 styles of jerky sticks in pheasant, duck, ostrich, and elk.
All of this deliciousness comes in a 9″ by 9″ “Man Crate” that comes sealed shut. So men will have to prove their manliness by using the included crowbar to access their feast. It’s one of the coolest food gifts you’ll find online.
Men with impressive beards know that upkeep isn’t easy. That’s where this Beard Kit from FULLLIGHT TECH comes in. It’s an impressive set at a reasonable price. It features shampoo, beard balm, a pair of beard oils, a comb, boars hair brush, stainless steel scissors, and a storage bag to carry it all. It even comes with a Beard Care eBook if there are any novices out there needing to learn a bit more about maintaining an awesome beard.
Having your own pool table in your rec room is something that always livens up the party. And the Mizerak Donovan II 8’ Billiard Table is an excellent option to get the ball rolling.
The Donovan II looks gorgeous with its black, red, and chrome design. It’s regulation size at 8-feet in length. It comes with a pair of cues, billiard balls, a triangle, brush, and chalk. It features disk-style leg levels to ensure your playing field is balanced. And as SportsRec.com explains, using a slatron foundation instead of slate will cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars. Though slate pool tables are known to have much more longevity if you’re shopping for a serious pool shark.
The Carhartt Essentials Backpack is designed to be one of the most durable out there thanks to its 600 denier polyester. It sports Carhartt’s Rain Defender exterior too. There’s a large compartment capable of holding a 5-inch laptop. There are numerous pockets for organization. And it’s comfortable to carry thanks to its padded shoulder straps. It’s not quite as rugged as a military backpack, but it’s darn close.
Wives that send lunch to the job site every day know that your husband’s lunch bag can take a beating. Enter the Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag. The Carhartt name is synonymous with resilience. Their lunch cooler bag is comprised of metal hardware, YKK zippers, triple-needle stitching, and comes with an ID tag just in case it’s left behind.
It sports an insulated main compartment large enough to handle a 6-pack. And it keeps foods and drinks cool for hours thanks to its high-quality design and heavy-duty fabric. There’s even a front zippered pocket for utensils. And a top compartment too for any additional food or items that might be needed throughout the day.
Need a new cooler for beach and pool season? It doesn’t get much better than the YETI Hopper. YETI has become one of the biggest companies in the cooler space for good reason. Their Hopper Flip 12 features ColdCell Insulation that promises superiority over other coolers. And it has a capacity that can hold a 12-pack plus ice.
Its exterior DryHide Shell is built for durability as it promises resistance to scratches and punctures while also being waterproof too. It’s 100% leakproof thanks to its HydroLak Zipper system. And there are 11 different styles it can be ordered in as well.
If you’ve heard your husband mention an interest in drones, the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo is a fantastic place to start if they’re serious. The DJI Mini 2 is one of the most popular options on the market right now. And the Fly More Combo set ensures that beginners will have everything they need to have the high flying time of their life.
Wives know that their husbands never really grow up. Which makes the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 an incredibly fun gift. Their high-powered motor can reach up to 7.5mph with a max weight of 220-pounds. Their IP54 weather resistance lets you ride in all weather conditions. They have premium rubber tires for smooth steering and stability. They sport cool LED lights for safety in the dark. And at under 8-pounds, they’re light to carry around which also enables battery life of up to 45 minutes.
You’re never too old to appreciate a good electric scooter. And the Segway Ninebot MAX is about as good as it gets.
It’s great for both recreational fun times and to use for commuting on a daily basis. It has a range of a whopping 40.4 miles. It can hit top speeds of nearly 19 mph. It can recharge in just six hours. And it touts shock absorbers with self-healing 10-inch pneumatic tires that promise stability and comfort as you roll through the streets.
It folds up compactly in seconds, which makes it a nice alternative to the larger pedelec bikes out there. And it’s backed by Segway’s one-year warranty should issues arise.
It’s never too late to learn how to jam. The Eastar 22-Inch Drum Set is a relatively cheap way to get your hubby everything he’ll need to get his love of percussion moving. The six-piece drum set has percussion pieces that include a floor tom drum, two mounted toms, a straight cymbal, a hi-hat cymbal, and a snare drum too. And the set even comes with a stool and a pair of drum sticks.
Everything is high in quality – both material and sound. And the set is even accessible for kids in case the children want to learn to jam out with dad too.
The Fender Squier Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Bundle is designed for those that have always wanted to learn the instrument but have yet to pull the trigger. The sunburst Fender Squier that comes in the package is a gorgeous starting guitar – but you can also get it in all black too. And it comes with everything he’ll need, including a guitar bag, picks, strings, strap, tuner, string winder, and instructional DVD too.
How amazing would it be to give your husband a hot tub this anniversary? The Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub makes that a reality. At 71-inches wide by 26-inches high, it can comfortably seat four. And it easily deflates for storage or to take it on the go.
The inflatable hot tub touts 120 bubble jets for superb relaxation. It features a freeze shield so you can enjoy it across all seasons. An LCD easily sets timing and temperature. And its ultra-strong Duraplus material helps to ensure you won’t accidentally puncture your favorite recreational toy. It’s like a portable sauna – but with liquid relaxation!
When you see your husband sitting back in the Real Relax Smart Massage Chair, you’ll know your anniversary gift was a perfect choice. Built-in are dual-core s-track robot hand rollers that massage the neck, back, and waist with up, down, and Shiatsu kneading. And with the LCD remote, those sitting can enjoy zero-gravity, multiple levels of angles, heating, and massage intensity.
Installation is simple enough to be done in half an hour. You can use smart voice control in case your remote is out of reach. And there are timer settings built-in so that you can preset the enjoyment you’re looking for.
No matter your profession or relaxation methods, the Apple 10.2-inch iPad is a heck of a gift. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, making it one of the most speedy tablets in history. It sports stereo speakers. Touch ID is installed for easy authentication. It can run for a steady 10 hours before needing a recharge. And it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard to extend its capabilities even further.
It’s hard to work or enjoy gaming when your back is constantly nagging. That’s where the Homall Gaming/Office Chair comes in. With a 1.8mm steel frame, this chair can handle a weight capacity of up to 300-pounds. It features a recline of up to 180-degrees in case a nap is needed. The seat height is adjustable up to 21.5-inches. The rubber casters are rated to roll quietly over 1,000 miles. And it Homall offers it in 10 colors to match whatever room it’s going into.
We know something about gaming chairs. And this is one of the best ones out there.
We’ve written about laser engravers before, and the ORTUR Laser Master Laser Engraver is one of our favorites. Safety is one of its biggest factors – which is obviously important. It’s fast with a burning speed of up to 1,000 mm/s. It’s pretty powerful with a baud rate of up to 921,600. And it’s compatible across various software and operating systems so that you can utilize it essentially anywhere.
Everyone hates the feeling of being on the go with no juice in their cell. Make sure that never happens to the man in your life with the Anker Portable Charger. It features a 10,000 mAh battery pack and PowerIQ charging technology. Which, in plain terms, means this slim portable charger will refill your cellphone twice over before needing a recharge. But if you need multiple devices charged while on the go, big or small, check out our list of the best portable power stations.
Whether you’re looking for fitness or fashion, the Apple Watch has both. It does it all, really. It notifies you of calls, texts, emails, and more. It serves as a health tracker, sleep monitor, and diet consultant. It’s water-resistant, can take an ECG anywhere if needed, and helps you maintain peace when it senses a high-stress rate. And it’s fully customizable so that it looks fantastic with whatever you’re wearing alongside it.
Sure, your hubby wants to get in shape, but Pelotons are expensive. Enter the MYX Fitness Bike. It’s nearly identical in features, yet at a portion of the price.
Just like a Peloton bike, it’s loaded with bells and whistles. It has adjustable handlebars and a height range that can accommodate up to 350-pounds and heights of 4′ 11″ to 6′ 8″. Pedal diameters are wider than most in the industry. And you can utilize SPD clip-in shoes if you have them to engage in the most intense of cycling sessions.
The MYX Fitness Bike has an impressive 21.5″ swivel HD touchscreen monitor. The Polar OH1 heart rate monitor comes with it to track your workout’s intensity. There’s even a 6-piece weight set that comes in light, medium, or heavy to fully round out your workout session.
Not to mention that it comes with free shipping and assembly. As well as a year-long warranty in case any troubles should arise.
Men that like their drinks on the go need a Beast in their life. Available in 20, 30, and 40-ounce varieties, this insulated tumbler is top of the class. It’s comprised of food-grade high-quality stainless steel, ensuring incredible temperature retention. It comes with a splash-proof lid, straight and curved straws, and a straw brush for cleaning. And it’s available in nearly 20 different styles so that you can find a design for any taste. It’s a fantastic gift for coffee drinkers or just anyone that likes to keep their beverages fresh.
If you ask anyone, forgetfulness is something that most husbands have in common. That’s where the amazing Tile devices come in handy. These devices are attached to your essentials, like your wallet, keys, and phone. You set up your free account, and you can easily track down your missing items thanks to the Tile app. Or – use the Tile on your keys or in your wallet if your phone is the item you’re missing.
The four-pack includes two mates, a slim, and a sticker. The mates are great for keychains. The slim fits perfectly in a wallet. And the sticker is for your most important devices as it sports a bigger range, better battery, and has a louder ring.
Make sure your husband starts every day on the right foot with the Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker. Though, unlike typical Keurigs, this one sports a 12-cup glass carafe. So no matter who gets up to make the coffee, your partner will appreciate that they can just pour and go.
All men like to host the occasional outdoor festivity. With the Margaritaville Bahamas Margarita Machine, they’ll take the next get-together to the next level. This margarita maker comes with a whopping 36-ounce pitcher. Settings include shave or blend, so no matter your guest’s taste in ‘ritas you’ll deliver what they crave. And the pitcher sports an easy-pour spout too that ensures none of the deliciousness goes to waste.
A home sauna may be an out-of-reach anniversary gift, but a Nekteck Foot Massager is certainly doable. One of the most popular online, Nekteck’s massager has built-in infrared heating. It sports six different massage heads and 18 rotating massager nodes. It’s compact, yet comfortably fits feet of all sizes. And it’s easy to turn off and on from a sitting position with a simple press of your toe.
Keep your man muscled by gifting him the impressive Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Set. It’s one of the most popular dumbbell sets you’re going to find online with thousands of positive reviews. The SelectTech 552 dumbells can switch between five and 52.5 pounds with 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25.
The set comes with metal plates that allow for smooth pick-ups and quiet drops. And thanks to the SelectTech tech, you won’t have your entire gym area cluttered by dozens of different dumbbells.
If your husband is into sports, there’s a good chance he has sports collectibles here and there throughout the house. This Jersey Frame Display Case is a great gift idea to help keep things tidy while also spiffing up his man cave or rec room.
While it’s designed to feature jerseys, it really can hold anything that fits within its 1.5-inch deep case. The case sports 98% UV protection to ensure the items within won’t fade. A pair of gold plated locks add an elegant look while keeping the showcased items secure. And it comes with all the hardware you’ll need to properly mount it too.
This Couples Hand Casting Kit is a romantic experience that you’ll be able to admire for the entirety of your relationship. It comes with everything you need, including molding powder, a molding bucket, sandpaper, a paintbrush, paints, a practice kit, a wooden base, and much more.
It’s a unique anniversary gift idea. You’ll bond while casting. You’ll have fun refining and painting it. And you’ll have an everlasting memory of your love and experience.
There’s no better feeling than knowing you’re truly loved. By Cara Kovacs, A Love Journal: 100 Things I Love About You is designed to let your significant other know just that. It’s an anniversary gift that will truly emphasize to your husband how important they are to you. And something they can go back to time and time again whenever they may need an emotional pick me up.
Get off your phone during your next anniversary and give Dates a try. This couples game is a great way to spark up new and interesting conversations while out for dinner or just hanging out at home. The box features 120 cards in total. Some offer great date night ideas. While others help you learn more about your partner and encourage relationship growth.