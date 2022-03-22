55 Best Anniversary Gifts for Him

A new watch is never a bad gift idea. And the Michael Kors Lexington Chronograph is one of the best-looking ones we’ve seen in a while. The stainless steel watch is stunning. Yet it’s not going to break the bank if you wanted to get your husband something nice.

It sports scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass to resist blemishes. It’s water-resistant up to 100m. And you can order it in over 20 different styles so you can find a perfect match for your perfect companion’s taste.