101 Best Gifts for Sisters

Even if you don’t always see eye to eye with your sister, you still want to get her a great gift – whether it’s for Christmas or her birthday. But if you and your sibling have very different interests, it can be hard to think of creative or unique presents for sisters. Luckily, we’re here for you with our list of over 100 of the best gifts for sisters.
Need more great gift ideas? Check out over 100 great gifts for your girlfriend or the 101 best gifts for her.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know your (soul) sister better than anyone else, which makes this gift particularly noteworthy. You can customize each candle by scent and size to create a unique gift just for her. The candle arrives wrapped and ready to go for fast and easy gift-giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re finding yourself scrambling to find a unique birthday gift for your sister, consider this gift basket. The set is full of rose spa ingredients, including bath salt, goat milk soap, a soy candle with rose buds and more. Each gift basket is handmade in the U.S.A. and arrives wrapped and ready to gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fire HD 10 Tablet has a crisp 1080p full HD display that spans 10.1 inches. While this tablet comes with a choice between 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, that number expands up to 512GB with microSD. A more powerful processor makes tasks such as watching movies, playing games and browsing the web faster than in previous models. The Fire HD 10 delivers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only is this fluffy coat super trendy, it’s also warm enough to wear on the chilliest days. While this jacket works especially well with high-waisted denim, it’s suitable for nearly any occasion. The faux fur jacket is made with polyester and features a combination of polyester and spandex lining for extra comfort and warmth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a gift for your cool, edgy sister? This cool perfume is great for the woman who plays by her own rules. This darkly romantic scent features notes of Bulgarian rose, vanilla and patchouli. Add in a luxurious, old-school perfume atomizer, and you have a gift that’s perfect for a sister who loves perfume.
Not sure if this scent matches her personality? Browse more options in our rankings of the best perfumes for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s not into hosting extravagant dinner parties (or even if she is), Alison Roman’s ‘Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over’ has something for everyone. The New York Times Bestseller cookbook is written from the perspective of a chef who cooks delicious meals in a small apartment in Brooklyn, New York, and is an inspiring choice for chefs of all abilities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This three-piece HAUS of Collections set by Lady Gaga contains lip liner, lip gloss and liquid shimmer powder. Each product looks just as glam alone as it does blended with the others. A wide range of available colors ensures your sister will look her best for any occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your sister is also your best friend, this cool necklace lets you pass secret messages to her. She can also wear the locket to keep small notes close to her heart, or just generally feel like a super-cool super spy.
The hollow ball has a secure clasp, and can fit short messages with ease. You can give the locket to her empty, or include a handwritten note. The locket is also about the right size to store a fortune cookie slip, or other very small keepsake like a pressed flower.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether she has normal skin or is struggling with a specific concern, the Ethique Eco-Friendly Face Sampler makes a unique gift for sisters of all ages. The sampler contains five pieces, each of which is made from ethically sourced products. She’ll find gentle cleansers for oily and normal skin, a spiced scrub for all skin types, a moisturizing bar for dry skin and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your sister have problem skin? This lightweight spray is perfect for soothing dry, red, or irritated skin. The special thermal spring water used in this product has been clinically proven by over 300 studies to calm, soothe and soften the skin. She can use it after swimming, hitting the gym, or even after having surgical procedures to help restore skin’s natural moisture balance. A similar product we like that is available in more travel-friendly sizes is Evian’s Brumisateur facial spray, a must-have for keeping skin hydrated during air travel.
Want more high-end skin care gift ideas? Your sister might appreciate some luxury eye cream for wrinkles, or maybe some organic lipstick.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In addition to straightening virtually all hair types with its rotating plates and a choice between 20 temperature settings, this straightener can also be used to curl hair. The flat iron heats up in just 15 seconds and straightens with a single pass. An LCD screen makes it easy to keep track of the current temperature settings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
THE GREAT. Women’s Sleeper Jumpsuit features a cozy and comfortable 100 percent cotton construction. A relaxed fit through the body, combined with a long-rise silhouette, makes this jumpsuit a must for lounging around the house. Subtle yet stylish hip pockets and a button placket give the jumpsuit a modern look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bose combines its dependable quality sound and construction with innovative technology for a well-rounded smart speaker that’s a must for any music lover. Built-in voice assist via Google Assistant and Alexa makes managing music and other tasks easier than ever. She can also connect to her smart device via WiFi, Bluetooth and Apple Airplay 2 for more listening options. Aside from voice, the speaker can be controlled by touching or tapping the controls, as well as through the accompanying app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool clock is a great addition to your sister’s office, bedroom, or living room. Rather than having a numeric dial, this special clock lights up a series of words to express the time. It measures eight inches square, and can be wall mounted or displayed with the included stand.
Not sure this clock is a match with her decorating style? This sewing machine clock is another cute option to consider.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ‘Always My Sister, Forever My Friend’ trinket dish is a heartfelt reminder of how much you love your sister, and is sure to make her smile every time she sees it. The dish is made with durable glazed ceramic and is deep enough to hold keys, earrings, necklaces and other small items. If you live far away from your sister yet want to remind her of how much she means to you, consider this trinket dish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your sister loves to cook, this cool attachment is a great addition to her stable of KitchenAid stand mixer accessories. This heated mixing bowl is perfect for tempering chocolate, proofing dough, or even serving fondue. She can also use it to prep soup or yogurt. If your sister doesn’t eat carbs or sugar, another option to consider would be a KitchenAid spiralizer attachment for making veggie “pasta” and ribbons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for the best gifts for sisters from brothers just got easier with this adorable ‘I’m a Proud Sister’ shirt. The tee features a blend of cotton and polyester materials and is available in several colors. It’s also machine washable. A lightweight, classic fit makes the t-shirt a fun choice for outings with your favorite sibling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute weekender bag from White Elm is a great accessory for every day, or for packing a carry-on. There are six pockets in total. Four pockets on the interior make it easy to stay organized, while two exterior pockets provide ample storage for a wallet, passport, snacks, smartphone, or sunglasses. The bag measures 21″x14″x6″ which is a decent size for overnight trips or hitting the gym.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your sister just can’t get enough of this Broadway hit, this four LP set is a great gift idea. Even if she already owns the soundtrack on digital or CD, there’s something nice about hearing showtunes on vinyl. This vinyl set also includes a digital download code as well, so she doesn’t have to limit her repeat listenings of “The Schuyler Sisters” to times when she’s at home by the turntable. The companion book Hamilton: The Revolution is also a nice gift idea for the Broadway fan in your family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dansko shoes are super comfy, but not every woman is a fan of chunky clogs. These cute sneakers offer the support and comfort Dansko is known for, but in a sportier, more casual package. These are great shoes for walking in urban or rural environments. The footbed features memory foam and arch support, as well as an antimicrobial treatment to minimize foot odor.
Think she’d like something a little more fun and flirty? We also love these Dansko sandals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With cold weather coming in just a few months, this sweater would be a welcome addition to your sister’s wardrobe. The silhouette is really figure-flattering. The flared bottom of the tunic, combined with the heavy cowl neck that drapes over the bust, provide a slimming effect that creates the illusion of an hourglass figure. If burgundy isn’t really her color, don’t despair. With five other color options to choose from, you should be able to find a shade that will look great with her coloring. This tunic sweater is available in small, medium, large, and XL sizes. You can browse more looks from this designer here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shock Coffee isn’t for the faint of heart. If your sister’s really into her caffeine fix, give her an extra boost with this bag of ground coffee. The all-natural coffee delivers plenty of energy without comprising flavor, so she can enjoy a full-bodied cup when she wants one. This is a medium to dark roast blend from mountain-grown coffee beans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Puffiness and dark circles (not to mention wrinkles) can wreak havoc around the eye area. Not only do these eye masks help banish these pesky yet common issues, they also assist in improving aging-related blemishes. The eye masks can be worn overnight for full benefits, even for those with sensitive skin. She can use the masks up to three times each week.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if she can’t get to the beach that day, your sister will appreciate this combination body wash and shower gel. The hypoallergenic formula is safe for sensitive skin and is made with natural ingredients. The moisturizing formula helps make skin feel soft and supple, no matter the time of year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s into fresh beer, consider giving your sister the gift of a pressurized growler such as this one. The growler is vacuum insulated, which helps keep beer cold up to eight hours. The cap and gauge are also adjustable to acheive her desired carbonation levels. If this 64-ounce growler isn’t enough, she can go with the 128-ounce growler instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps your sister could use a bit of extra hydration and moisture to help combat dry skin. This French formula offers an array of herbs and essential oils. It’s also hypoallergenic and is made without parabens, phtalates or sulfates. Ingredients such as aloe vera and cotton seed oil naturally moisturize the skin while boosting its natural appearance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This vintage makeup organizer is a fun birthday or holiday gift. Free pearls are included, and there’s enough space to store up to 25 makeup brushes. If she’s not really into makeup, the organizer doubles as a pen holder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s a Seinfeld fan, this funny gift could be the right one. The postcard arrives profesionally printed in a black and white chalkboard design. At 4×6 inches, it’s just the right size for carrying around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Katana Safety Arc attaches directly to a smartphone, so it can be taken just about anywhere. There are three layers of defense, the first of which is a shrill siren that can be activated with the simple flick of a finger. The second alarm is silent for discreet use, and the third is the ability to call and text up to seven selected contacts in the event of an emergency.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some energy bars are loaded with suboptimal ingredients, but these Picky Bars are different. Not only are they free from soy, dairy and gluten, the bars are also made with real ingredients, such as dates, almonds, honey and more. Several flavors are available, including sweet and savory. Each bar is packed with long-lasting fats, protein and carbs for all-day energy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She can keep a close eye on her little one with the Nanit Plus, a smart baby monitor and wall mount with HD video. Night vision makes it just as easy to keep track of baby during the night. Sound and motion notifications pop up instantly so she can keep close tabs on her child. Nanit works via WiFi, even when the internet connection is lost.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll surely smile as she sips her coffee or tea from this adorable coffee mug. If llamas aren’t quite her style, you can choose from other designs such as a cat, elephant, ice cream, pug dog and more. The mug is on the larger size and holds up to 18 ounces of liquid. Although it’s made of durable ceramic, this mug is not dishwasher safe.
Pair the mug with a gift such as this cute Queen Bee Coffee Spoon or surprise her with her favorite coffee or tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This bee-powered superfood features royal jelly, bee pollen and propolis. The result is potential health benefits in a single teaspoon, from the protein found in bee pollen to potential memory-boosting ingredients in the royal jelly. The honey is sustainably sourced and can even be used as a face mask.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This complete yoga set contains six pieces, complete with a non-slip yoga mat, high-density foam blocks, a microfiber towel and a carrying case. A cotton strap makes it easier to carry the mat around after a workout. This set makes a fun gift choice for yogis of all levels, including beginners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fermentation kit has everything she needs to get started, from glass weights to vegetable ounds. There are pickle pipes and pickle pebbles. The kit is designed to make home fermentation as simple as possible while reducing the change of mold build-up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know that traveling is stressful. Here’s a fun gift idea for your adventerous sister. The kit comes in several variations, each of which is housed in a convenient carry-on tin. Depending on her tastes, she could be enjoying a Bloody Mary, Gin & Tonic, Margarita, Hot Toddy and more. You can purchase a single tin or a set of two.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Michael Kors Access is an innovative smartwatch that’s equally stylish and functional. If your sister’s into physical activities, she can use the watch for heart rate tracking and even swimming. Smartphone notifications keep her updated during workout sessions. If she’s looking for a bit of motivation, she can tune in to her favorite music on Spotify. This watch is compatible with Android and iPhone devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Moocoo Portable Espresso Machine is just the right size for camping, the office, traveling and more. A full 20 bars of pressure delivers delicious, robust coffee. Your sister can use her favorite ground coffee or espresso capsule with this portable espresso machine. The hand-powered device doesn’t require any electricity to operate, and is safe for the dishwasher.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razor EcoSmart Electric Scooter is a fun and affordable alternative form of transportation. The 500-watt high-torque motor is powerful enough for most commutes to work and rides around town. Once it gets going, the electric scooter can reach up to 18 miles per hour. Sixteen-inch air-filled tires provide a comfortable and cushioned ride. A detachable luggage basket makes the scooter especially practical for grocery hauls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your sister have a hard time falling asleep? This pillow provides the full body support she needs, especially if she’s a side sleeper. It is also recommended for women who suffer from fibromyalgia, sciatica, acid reflux, nasal congestion, or even carpal tunnel. This is also a great pillow for women who are pregnant or nursing. If your sister is always complaining about being tired, this pillow may help her get more restful sleep each night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only is this spa system for the face suitable for all skin types, it’s also easy to transport and store, thanks to its waterproof case. On the inside, your sister will find three different brush heads. She can choose between a gentle exfoliation or a more powerful spin. The brushes are suitable for any skin type, including sensitive and normal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s looking for a handy way to make her favorite frozen treats, she’ll appreciate this compact appliance, which whips up sorbet, ice cream and frozen yogurt. She can even use it to make dairy-free ice cream and frozen yogurt. Getting started is simple, as she just needs to freeze the container then add her favorite ingredients and start the machine when she’s ready. The freezer bowl is double-wall insulated to keep the frozen desserts nice and cold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your sister struggles to fall asleep at night, the Dodow sleep aid device could be just what she needs. Dodow is a combination light and metronome system that encourages natural sleep patterns without the use of chemicals. She can opt for the shorter or longer modes to fall asleep naturally.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t wash your phone as you can your hands, but there are ways to clean up your dirty phone. Whether your sister is a neat freak or could use a handy phone cleaning device, consider giving her the PhoneSoap 3. Now in its third variation, the phone sanitizer stands out for its UV light, which helps kill bacteria lurking on phones. Built-in USB and USB-C charging ports provide a convenient way to charge phones and other devices while they are being sanitized.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your sister is into essential oils, consider giving her this essential oil necklace set. The set includes four essential oils, all which can be worn inside the chain. Several washable pads are included, so all she needs to do is add a few drops of oil to one of the pads and place it in the locket, then close it tightly. She can use her favorite existing oils, or go with the Lavender, Peppermint, Sweet Orange or Lemongrass oils in the set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of us just can’t seem to keep plants alive, no matter how hard we try. If your sister is the type who wants to own a plant yet feels guilty that she might struggle to keep it alive, consider the Orchid Gene Bloomify Sundew Terrarium. This hassle-free terrarium doesn’t require any maintenance, inclujding feeding or watering. What starts out as a single plant may even eventually grow into several plants.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A good scoop goes a long way in the kitchen. The versatile OXO Good Grips Flexible Scoop can be used for a variety of tasks, from scooping ice to flour, chocolate chips and more. In fact, the scoop is also handy for measuring out pet food. The head is small enough to fit into canisters of various sizes. The scoop is safe for the dishwasher and has a non-slip grip for easier handling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treat her to the gift of her favorite homemade coffee beverages with the Casara Milk Frother. The frother has four programs, including cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate and cold froth milk, allowing her to add a delicious creaminess to her favorite hot drinks. Depending on the selected setting, the machine heats up and froths the milk differently for optimal results. Innovative induction technology helps heat the milk quickly without burning it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Features such as a sparkling rhinestone pattern and durable satin fabric make this evening bag look and feel more expensive than its affordable price tag suggests. A detachable shoulder strap allows her to carry the bag in a variety of ways. There’s enough interior space for a cellphone, wallet, makeup and other smaller products. This bag comes in a wide variety of colors and has a lined interior.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your sister will be reminded that she’s the best ever with this adorable wine tumbler. The mug is double wall vacuum insulated, which maintains hot or cold temperatures for hours at a time. She can take her favorite beverages to a picnic, party or other event. Its food grade stainless steel construction makes this tumbler a durable choice for just about any occasion. Your sister can use the tumbler for her beverage of choice, whether it’s coffee, tea, wine, beer, cocktails or something else.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Mason jar bird feeder is an ideal solution if she’s into watching birds out her window, yet doesn’t have room for a larger feeder. The jar holds up to 32 ounces of water, and can be used to water or feed visiting birds. The circular perch makes it easy to watch birds as they eat from various angles. A charming embossed bird detail makes this feeder a particularly memorable gift for any bird lover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoiled wine can really dampen the mood. This wine saver from Vacu Vin sucks air out of the wine bottle, which results in fresher tasting wine. The kit includes a wine-saving vacuum pump and two vacuum bottle stoppers, each of which works equally well for red and white wines. She’ll know it’s starting to get to work when the wine stopper clicks into place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These eye-catching earrings are stylish and versatile, and work just as well for completing a casual outfit as they do for more formal occasions. The earrings hang off of sterling silver wires, and look especially stunning when the catch the right light. As an added bonus, the earrings arrived packaged and ready to give in a charming gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes it can be tough to find the right balance between sweet and salty. These kettle-cooked caramels are cooked with real cream and butter, and are topped with sea salt. Adding to the memorable flavor is Madagascar pure vanilla extract, along with a variety of natural flavors. The caramels have been cooked over an open flame for a unique and delicious end result.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An 8-inch blending arm ensures smooth and continuous operation even when blending in deeper pots. It’s also detachable for easier cleaning. She can use the blender to make everything from soups and purees to smoothies and soup.
This hand mixer can also be used to froth milk and crush ice. A separate whisk attachment whips up egg whites to fluffy peaks and is ideal for creaming and emulsifying certain foods. The mixer comes with a 2.5-cup chopper attachment and 1-liter blending pitcher.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 2 caters to athletes of all levels. Highlights include continuous wrist-based heart rate tracking along with simplified heart rate zones. An OLED display lets users see calls, calendar, and text notifications with a quick glance down at the wrist.
This fitness tracker automatically tracks sleep quality and provides a silent vibrating alarm when it’s time to wake up. Guided breathing sessions are available throughout the day based on real-time heart rate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This colorful braiser features large handles for a safe and comfortable grip even when wearing oven mitts. The enameled cast iron material promotes enhanced heat retention and distribution for reliable and delicious end results. Additionally, the colorful exterior is resistant to chipping and cracking.
On the inside, this Le Creuset features a wear-resistant enamel interior. The large composite knob on the top of the lid is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Marvis toothpaste line features classic strong mint, jasmine mint, whitening mint, aquatic mint, cinnamon mint, and amarelli licorice. Each tube is designed to effectively remove tartar and plaque buildup. The gentle formula cleans and conditions the teeth and gums without causing irritation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This comfortable and cozy cardigan is available in several different colors, including black, silver, and sand. An open front design makes the cardigan a solid choice for layering over a sweater or long-sleeve shirt.
There are two inset pockets for safe storage of smaller items along with a ribbed shawl collar. This Barefoot Dreams cardigan is machine washable and is made from a combination of nylon and rayon from bamboo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylish leather jacket is made with 100 percent imported leather. A printed lining keeps the jacket comfortable against the skin and adds an extra element of protection from the elements.
Zip pockets in the front offer a safe and convenient storage solution for small items. Pocket flaps give the jacket a modern appearance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cuisinart stand mixer features a generous 5.5-quart capacity along with a powerful 500-watt motor. Users can choose between 12 available speeds. A tilt back head ensures easy access to the bowl and makes adding ingredients simple.
Sturdy die cast metal construction holds up to even the toughest baking demands. A power outlet is included for optional attachments. This stand mixer comes with a dough hook, flat mixing paddle, whisk, and a splash guard with a pour spout.
Pair this mixer with How to Bake Everything: Simple Recipes for the Best Baking for a gift that any avid baker will appreciate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The beautiful Alessi Mediterraneo fruit holder commands attention wherever it is, making it a practical choice for sisters who love to host. The bowl measures 11.5 inches and is four inches high, providing plenty of storage space. An epoxy resin coats the sturdy 18/10 stainless steel. If red isn’t quite her color, you’ll also find this bowl in silver and black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ansley slipper offers an upscale blend of comfort and fashion. It can be worn outdoors thanks to a water-resistant suede material and a rubber outsole. A wool lining and insole keeps feet comfortable and cozy even on the chilliest days.
These UGG slippers are available in a wide range of colors and sizes, ensuring you’ll find the ideal match for your sister.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sewing machine caters to a wide range of abilities and is ideal for a variety of projects. Features such as a jam-resistant drop-in bobbin on top and a start/stop button that doesn’t require foot control make this machine a top choice.
An LCD display lets users select various settings and stitches. A compartment on the arm of the sewing machine offers convenient storage space for accessories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A bright LCD screen changes colors to indicate when the machine is cooking, pressurizing, or releasing steam. This cooker features 11 pressure cooker settings in addition to a custom setting. There’s also a convenient keep warm function that prevents food from cooling down until it’s time to eat.
The cooking bowl is removable and features a PTFE and PFOA-free ceramic coating. A multi-way safety system includes a locking lid, hands-free steam release, and safety valve.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make her life easier with the Shark IQ R1001AE, a powerful robot vacuum with an innovative self-emptying base. The vacuum deposits dust, dirt and other debris upon docking, resulting in less time spent emptying out the dust bin. The base is large enough to hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris. WiFi connectivity makes it easy to take charge of cleaning from nearly anywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As its name suggests, this fryer uses air rather than oil to fry food. The result is food that still tastes delicious but that comes without the excess oil and fat found in traditional frying methods. This deep fryer stands out for its distinctive starfish design, which helps cook food quickly and evenly.
There’s also a cookbook with healthy yet simple recipes for breakfast, dinner, dessert, and snacks. The Airfryer also steams, roasts, grills, and bakes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Highlights of this mirrorless camera include hybrid autofocus and tilting LCD screen for the optimal shot. An OLED electronic viewfinder provides full coverage. There’s also built-in WiFi and NFC for added convenience. The mirrorless camera is lightweight and has user-friendly controls, making it a solid choice for photographers of all levels.
It’s ideal for photographers who want a portable camera without sacrificing quality as well as amateur sports photographers. This camera also stands out for its ability to shoot quality stills and video.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Features such as 1800 watts of power and Element IQ technology that distributes the heat where it’s needed to ensure a delicious snack or meal. This toaster oven comes with a convection fan for fast and efficient cooking. It also has the same capacity as a Dutch oven. Other highlights include an interior oven light to watch the meal or snack along with a slow cook function that cooks food slowly for long stretches of time at a low temperature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bluetooth alarm clock does more than just wake its owner up. Users can wirelessly stream digital audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices such as an iPhone, iPad, or Windows device. An aux-in jack is also available to connect and play such devices.
The portable radio stands out for its six colors and wake-up modes along with a five color-changing cabinet and display. There’s also a speakerphone. The alarm can be set to FM radio, Bluetooth audio, or one of the built-in tones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These durable winter boots are designed to provide traction and warmth in even the toughest conditions. A waterproof rubber shell keeps feet warm and dry. There’s also a comfortable and warm felt lining that can be removed if necessary. A lace-up closure holds the boots snugly against the skin. Other features include a rubber herringbone sole for traction on slippery surfaces and a Sherpa cuff on top for added comfort and warmth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll enjoy a luxurious spa experience in the comfort of her own home with this spa gift basket. The bamboo box is decorative on its own and can be used to store bathroom essentials and other items once she’s used up the products. Each item is infused with argan oil to help the skin stay hydrated without feeling greasy. Argan oil is easily absorbed into the skin and won’t leave behind a sticky or messy residue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This multi-function Instant Pot pressure cooker is much more than the average slow cooker. It’s also useful for cooking rice, making yogurt, steaming, warming, pressure cooking, and browning. Highlights include a user-friendly control panel and a choice between 14 programs. There are three temperatures for precise sauteing and slow cooking. A triple-ply stainless steel bottom ensures even and thorough heat distribution.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Highlights of this juicer include its user-friendly operation and powerful motor. The speed won’t go past 80 RPMs, which keeps clogging, foaming, and excessive heat build-up at bay. This juicer has a high juice yield along with auto pulp-ejection to provide a smooth and delicious juice at the end. The machine also stands out for its quiet operation. She can use it to make nut butter, baby food, grind coffee and spices, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Distance is easy to overcome with this sweet picture frame. The frame holds your favorite 4×6 photo. A clear acrylic sheet keeps precious memories safe by protecting the photo. She can choose to leave the frame standing up or hang it on the wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll find it easy to get any party started with the RHM Karaoke Machine. The portable machine is equipped with powerful treble and subwoofer speakers for rich and rewarding sound. Her favorite devices will work with the karaoke machine, including iPads, iPhones and Macs. The wireless machine offers 12 hours of playtime along with a built-in rechargeable battery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lost keys, wallets and other items are a fact of life. Whether your sister is the forgetful type or she could simply use some help finding the occasional lost item, consider this tracker. Bluetooth technology helps precisely locate the lost device. Even if her phone is on silent, Cube will make it ring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether she enjoys baking her own bread at home or is eager to learn, you can’t go wrong with this bread kit. There’s no kneading or shaping required. To bake a loaf, she simply needs to mix the ingredients, let them rise, pre-heat the oven, pour in the ingredients and let it bake. The oven features a non-stick silicone liner for easy cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylish shoulder bag serves many purposes, including as a practical bag for everyday use. It’s also affordable, so you can surprise her with her favorite colors. Highlights include eye-catching gold-tone hardware and zippered pockets to safely store valuables. A detachable shoulder strap makes the bag even more versatile.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If Very Berry isn’t quite her style, you’ll find plenty of other flavors to choose from. The tea is caffeine free and comes in loose leaf form. The Very Berry pouch tantalizes taste buds with hints of strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll feel even more motivated to hit the gym and conquer her workouts with this sexy open back top. The tank comes in multiple colors and is ideal for her favorite indoor and outdoor activities. In fact, it’s also stylish enough for everyday use. A blend of Rayon and Spandex ensures this top is lightweight and breathable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, a single article of clothing is all it takes for an instant wardrobe upgrade. This stylish poncho adds just the right amount of extra warmth for chillier fall and winter weather. Each poncho is made with soft and thick bamboo viscose. Choose between a wide variety of styles and colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An effortless t-shirt is a thoughtful gift idea for your sister. This casual tee is lightweight and comes in several colors. Each t-shirt has an eye-catching leopard print pocket. The shirt is made with cotton and polyester and is recommended for the warmer summer months.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These stylish shades feature polarized lenses to fully protect against UVA and UVB rays. A lightweight frame ensures the glasses are comfortable enough for all-day wear. Multiple color options are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She won’t have to worry about storing an appliance on the countertop or trying to find a place to plug it in with this coffee maker. The pour over brewer holds up to 10.5 ounces and features a durable BPA-free glass carafe. A more eco-friendly stainless steel filter is included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Author Tim Federle, an avid word-lover who is also an actor on Broadway, combines his biggest interests in this fun cocktail book. In addition to commentary on some of the most famous novels in history, the book also contains drinking games, bar bites and more. Whether she’s hosting a party or enjoying her favorite beverage with family, this cocktail book will keep everyone entertained.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether it’s housewarming, a birthday or another occasion, this bamboo gift set is a thoughtful idea for sisters who love to cook. The set includes a wooden cutting board with accompanying tongs, a spoon and spatula.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These funny coasters do more than just protect the table. Each coaster features a different humorous saying or quote, and is sure to make your sister and her company laugh. As an added bonus, the coasters include a wine bottle holder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After dry skin is gently removed, this formula gets to work brightening and moisturizing skin to make it appear more radiant. The peel also helps to correct dark spots and discoloration. While it’s designed for the face, the peel can be used on other tough areas, such as knees, elbows and even dry feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This metal wine cork holder makes a unique and memorable gift. She can add corks from all of her adventures, including wine festivals, tasting events and more. A glossy black finish makes the holder a classy addition to any living space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylish weekender bag is made with a blend of canvas and faux leather. It’s small enough to use as a carry-on for many airlines, yet has enough room to fit all of her essentials and more. The bag comes in several colors, ensuring you’ll find the right match for her personality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This portable desk light looks just like a book, but bathes the room in a warm light once its cover is opened. The light casts a full 360-degree light and is strong enough to brighten up a dark room. It’s also USB rechargeable and will remain bright up to eight hours per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s a Game of Thrones fan, you can’t go wrong with the HBO Game of Thrones Trivia Game. The questions are based on the first four seasons of the show and can be adjusted by season if someone isn’t caught up with the latest episodes. The game is suitable for two to four players or two to four teams and includes over 1,000 questions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand Cream Azure Collection does more than just hydrate dry, chapped hands. She’ll adore the plant-based creams, each of which is made in France. A highly rich formula with shea butter, argan oil and vitamin E brings dry skin back to life. If pear, cinnamon orange and amber cashmere aren’t the right fragrances for her, you’ll find many additional choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This soft-body pillow stand is a fun and creative way to hold an iPad, tablet or Kindle. Despite its soft cushioning, the pillow is strong enough to hold up an iPad. The fold-over band doubles as wrist support, so she can spend hours catching up on her favorite Netflix series. The stand even folds out, revealing enough room for a wireless keyboard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a personalized gift for your sister, consider this stunning pendant necklace. All you have to do is choose her initial, and she’ll wear this 18-inch gold-tone necklace with pride. On the back she’ll find a “one in a million” inscription.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Subtle heart-shaped ends make the Shashi Amore Adjustable Ring a heartfelt gift for your sister. An enamel accent instantly brightens any outfit, while its polished finish gives this ring an upscale appearance. She can dress up for an evening out with this ring or simply wear it as a daily accessory.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants: The Complete Collection’ is a classic tale of love, family and friendship that your sister will surely read again and again. If she’s already enjoyed every book in the series or you want to surprise her with a second gift, consider giving her Sisterhood Everlasting, the follow-up story 10 years later.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology for a more rewarding listening experience. An available transparency mode allows her to better hear her surroundings. These wireless headphones are resistant to sweat and water and can be worn during workouts. They also come in three sizes. The included wireless charging case provides over 24 hours of battery life per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jet-setters will appreciate this stylish LeSportsac backpack, which features an 18-inch shoulder drop and a sporty exterior. The shoulder straps are padded and adjustable to ensure comfort even on longer journeys. There are also flap side pockets for convenient storage of essential items on the go. A fold-over flap in the front of the bag offers quick access to essentials such as cash and ID. This bag has a synthetic lining and is available in several colors and patterns.
Shop more gifts for the trendsetter to find similar gift ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The cold winter months can wreak havoc on the feet and skin. This electronic foot file provides effective yet gentle exfoliation to help remove hard, thick skin. A refillable coarse roller head also spins 360 degrees for optimal results.
The head also features diamond crystals. An ergonomically shaped handle gives her full control of her pedicure at all times. This file is battery operated and runs on four AA batteries, which are included.