45 Best Gifts Under $15

It’s the thought that matters when it comes to a gift — not the price tag. We’re at a time where a lot of us are living paycheck-to-paycheck so we have to get creative with our gift ideas. (Or literally get creative — nothing is better than a handmade gift!) Every day we’re introduced to new items that are awesome yet surprisingly inexpensive.
These gifts can also be a thoughtful addition (and in many cases a standalone gift) that you can give a loved one, friends or coworkers on the cheap if your budget is running thin.
Here are some of the best gifts under $15 that you can buy for anyone!
Do you know someone who’s always carrying their laptop around on the naked? Well, this gift is perfect for them and it doesn’t break the bank.
f floral isn’t yours (or their) thing, there’s a waterproof one that you could buy for a few bucks more. It also comes with a pouch for the charger to make things more convenient.
This is a gift you could buy for someone who is constantly taking notes down but also reads a lot of things on their iPad who could use this for added convenience and to avoid fingerprints on the screen.
For people who are constantly working at a desk at one place but never finish their coffee or tea before it’s cold, this is a perfect and thoughtful gift that’ll get rid of the small inconvenience of going to use a microwave to heat their drink up all the time.
Perfect for a housewarming gift for someone moving in at Christmas or for someone who really likes to cook. Food just TASTES BETTER on cast iron.
For anyone you know that’s grabbed a hot pot. Or prevent it before it happens. My worst kitchen burns are from pulling out stainless steel and cast iron pots from the oven with mitts, placing it down, and then moving it with the 400-degree handle 30 seconds later.
So I got something like this, except this one is way cooler.
Do you know a coffee aficionado who drinks iced coffee all the time? This is a perfect gift for them that doesn’t break the bank… one of the best gifts under 15!
Fully adjustable, 3 levels of brightness and doesn’t take up too much space. It even comes with a USB port.
Cute little Groot that dances all the time. It’s a perfect gift for your son, daughter or even a college friend. Marvel fans are aplenty!
For someone you know in the #ThanosDidNothingWrong club.
Great little gift for someone in your life that loves cooking. It’s a great addition to a list of kitchen appliances — very handy!
Slightly off of the usual gift list, but it’s a nice little gift for someone in your life who’ll probably appreciate the thought you put into the gift. A journal that helps you de-stress, reduce anxiety and find peace is something that a person might be gracious about. Ya’know?
In case you didn’t know, activated charcoal naturally keeps your teeth white and bright. Good for the environment and teeth. What’s not to love? Perfect stocking stuffer for your family!
This is a handy little extension for a phone, especially if carrying a separate wallet can be a pain to lug around! For the person always on the go, this would make a great gift under $15.
Anyone who’s tried bringing their laptop to bed or lying on the couch with it on their stomach will know what I mean here.
This gift is SUPER CONVENIENT and actually pretty cheap. It comes with a cushion and 8 adjustable angles, so your friend can watch their Hallmark Christmas movies comfortably from any position.
With legal cannabis on the rise, everyone is getting really excited about the other part of the plant: hemp! For thousands of years, hemp has been used as a calming pain relief agent. Also good for sleep.
This one’s premium hemp extract is grown in the USA. I’m pretty sure just about anyone would like to see these in their stocking!
For an Office fan, this is perfect. Just pray that their inner Michael Scott doesn’t wake up during a business meeting. Or a school presentation.
Okay, okay. This one is currently a few cents over $15. You can get a 12 ounce French Press for a few cents UNDER $15. Personally, I think the extra is worth it. But maybe you don’t need that much coffee. :)
Usually one should invest in a french press, but most reviews seem to indicate that it’s a good deal. So… why not?
I think everyone should own one of these. This aromatherapy diffuser also doubles up as a color changing LED lamp! Waterless shutoff for safety and your lucky recipient will appreciate the extra moisture in the air this winter.
That’s one attractive price tag for a waffle maker. Glowing reviews too — an absolute steal! This fun little waffle maker can also make paninis, hashbrowns, or anything your heart can dream up and squash with heat.
Available in lots of colors.
It’s Christmas Cookie Season!!!
Give back to the baker in your life. Two sized cookie scoops easily measure any dough into teaspoons or tablespoons.
Ironically (in my opinion) the center of the tool also works great to slice pre-made dough for those that CBF to make their dough from scratch.
Then again, you can always make them by hand with a lot of hard work, so who am I to judge. :)
These earphones are a steal for how good they are. Truly, I’ve used these. They’re incredibly durable and the sound quality is off the charts. Don’t hesitate one bit. There’s a built-in mic, too, making this gift under $15 a great present.
If a phone wallet doesn’t do the job and/or there’s a need for more compartments, this is a nifty little wallet to carry around. They’ll barely even notice it’s there!
Perfect for someone environmentally conscious or living the zero waste life. Also great for camping and backpacking!
Durable, protects the phone and doubles up as a stand. No brainer.
Sturdy, high quality and very portable. VR enthusiasts would love this inexpensive way to experience Virtual Reality. Using your smartphone and VR apps, games, or videos, Google cardboard puts you into stunning environments that absorb the player. Features custom-designed, high-quality lenses for immersive visuals.
The improvement in camera quality is surprising given the price. The photography enthusiast, Instagrammer or vlogger in your life will be super excited about this inexpensive gift!
Portable chargers are incredibly convenient. Especially useful for people who travel a lot, the value of this charger is incredible. 10,000 MAH for this price unbeatable and it can charge your phone a few times — or even two at once a few times. Don’t trust me, trust the thousands of positive reviews!
Perfect for serving drinks and very convenient.
If you have a white Christmas, try it with snow! Seamless snowballs!
Very realistic, a pack of three and a nice thoughtful gift. Made of real wax, these flameless candles can be set on a 4 or 8 hour timer by remote!
The Answers to Life’s Everyday Question in 50 F*@#ing Recipes. From the legendary WhatTheFuckShouldIMakeForDinner.com, this “choose your own adventure” style cookbook provides quick and easy recipes that range from Scallop Ceviche to Vegetarian Cassoulet.
If you’ve run out of ideas and/or would like the person to choose their gift. eGift Cards can even be purchased at the very last minute. Literally, the very last minute. Lots of cute and cool designs to choose from!
The only bad thing about Polaroid cameras is running out of film! These retro cameras are back in style, and 30 sheets of photo paper can be a welcome gift. Perfect for people who like to print memories.
This modern black frame is a perfect accessory in a minimalist home. Another great gift for the photographer in your life, the white molding is a neat accent but can be covered for a larger photo.
Perfect for college students who like a cozy environment… or anyone, really. Change it up depending on your mood with 16 different colors and 3 different light modes.
For the gamers. I can personally attest to how much of a difference these little pieces of rubber make, in both gameplay and comfortability. Here’s one for Xbox controllers too.
You can’t really go wrong with LEGOs! Designed for ages 6-12, but we know a few adults who wouldn’t mind getting one of these under the tree. There are tons of different designs to choose from.
Fantastic quality speaker. For the price and size, you can’t beat this. At 1.2 inches in diameter, it can fit in your pocket! Your choice of four different colors. Don’t be fooled by the size; this little speaker can still pump out over 90DB, which is big enough for your ordinary room.
Coffee + Photography = This coffee mug right here. Great little gift idea under $15.
Art on the go! Includes Storage Caddy, 24 Crayons, Glitter Glue Sticks, 18 Short Colored Pencils, Scissors,15 Coloring Pages and 15 Blank Pages for your next Picasso.
We all wanted wireless charging, and now that it’s here, many people don’t even use it! Quite a few smartphones are compatible with wireless charging, so this could be a cool gift that someone can use every day.
Unicorns are a THING right now! The child in your life will totally fall for this cute journal. Give them a place to write down their thoughts!
This sounds bizarre, but these steel soaps work really well. A while back I wanted to find something to get the garlic scent off my hands that lingers after cooking. I found this. Not only do they work but they last forever, so it’s a pretty neat (and quirky) gift for someone to compliment other gifts you may have in mind or as a stocking stuffer.
For the practical person who likes a practical gift. The gift of organized cords!
Waterproof! A great gift for a kid, especially as a first watch.
A great way to give gifts under $15 is adding onto a larger present from, say, a family member. Dad got his son AirPods? As a friend, give him an accessory to go with it, such as this protective case and keychain.
Ironically, it also comes with “Anti-loss” straps … that turn AirPods back into corded earphones. This could definitely be useful for working out, though!