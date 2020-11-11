41 Best Cheap Gifts For Nature Lovers: The Ultimate List

Osprey is a renowned leader in the industry when it comes to building top-notch backpacks for the outdoors that feature nearly unparalleled performance. While a high-capacity backpacking pack from the brand is quite expensive (albeit a worthwhile investment), you can gift the Daylite Daypack for a super reasonable price point!

Available in a ton of aesthetically awesome color schemes, the Daylite Daypack is the perfect companion for hikes and outings that don’t call for a ton of storage. The 13-liter volume is ideal for packing a snack, water, camera, and an extra layer or two. An interior sleeve can also be used to accommodate a hydration reservoir.

The large panel-loading main compartment enables particularly easy access to all of the bag’s contents compared to top-loading packs, so the person you’re shopping for won’t have to root around in there to find what they need. A front zippered pocket with mesh organizer and a key clip is also integrated, providing an impressive degree of organization considering the pack’s size.

Osprey has also included a mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel here, so the Daylite remains effectively breathable and comfortable even on the most grueling of hikes. A chest and waist strap are also integrated for ensuring a snug and secure fit to your frame – a feature typically lacking on packs of this capacity.

While most nature lovers likely already own a small backpack for bringing along into the outdoors, we can assure you that this option from Osprey will be a welcome upgrade or addition to any nature lover’s gear locker!