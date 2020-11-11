41 Best Cheap Gifts For Nature Lovers: The Ultimate List

Shopping for a lover of wilderness, wildlife, and playing outside but feeling limited by a tight budget?
Our list of the best cheap gifts for nature lovers has tracked down some awesome ideas for outdoorsmen and women alike that are bound to be a hit without having to spend a fortune!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nature’s Hangout Window Bird Feeder with Suction Cups will make for a charming gift for anyone that enjoys observing the birds on their property!
This simple little feeder is built from a transparent acrylic material, so you can perfectly view the birds that come in for a snack. The suction cups adhere wonderfully to glass, so whoever you’re shopping for won’t have to reset the feeder very often at all.
Pop this feeder right on the kitchen window and enjoy some avian company while doing dishes or cooking, or go ahead and fix it to a bedroom window to get a look at the neighborhood birds before you even get out of bed! Wherever the nature lover you’re shopping for decides to place this feeder it will bring them some joy and excitement every time a feathered friend pays a visit!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The KIBAGA Mason Bee House is a unique and fascinating gift for nature lovers that will help the person you’re shopping for to do their part when it comes to saving the bees!
It’s become common knowledge that bee-populations worldwide are suffering due to pesticide use, habitat loss, and other human-induced factors. Bees are incredibly important to ecosystems everywhere because of their crucial role as pollinators, helping flowering plants to reproduce! By creating a safe place for the bees on one’s property, you can help to support your local bee population and therefore enhance the surrounding pollination efficiency!
This artificial beehive is built from 70 bamboo tubes and features a cool, handmade aesthetic, so it doubles as an awesome yard ornament or deck-piece on top of providing an environmental service. If the nature lover you’re shopping for tends a garden of any kind, then their flowers, fruits, and vegetables will also benefit immensely from the increased bee presence.
Good for the planet, great for the garden, and aesthetically charming when added to essentially any outdoor space, this is without a doubt one seriously cool gift idea for the right type of nature nerd!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let us introduce you to one of the most downright awesome outdoor gadgets for conquering the cold we can think of – Zippo’s Rechargeable Hand Warmers. These brilliantly engineered hand warmers not only provide potent heat up to 120°F just moments after engaging, but they also can be utilized as a portable power bank for your other electronics.
Small enough to slide in a pocket or even wear around your neck like a necklace, these warmers are available in several different battery capacities as well as color options. There are two, three, six, and nine-hour variants (max runtime) available for purchase through this link, so you can make a choice based on your budget. We recommend the six hour model for the best value.
With a battery life LED indicator included, you can even keep a close eye on remaining charge and utilize the different heat-levels accordingly.
A wonderfully helpful tool for fighting off frozen fingers that will make winter walks in the wilderness and other cold-season activities far more tolerable, Zippo is really onto something with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a fun and silly gift idea for marine biology enthusiasts that appreciate a rowdy game night! Ocean Bingo by Mike Unwin and illustrated by Holly Exley is both an engaging and informative game that will make for a brilliant affordable gift to the right recipient.
Featuring 64 different species cards and self-described as “filled with fun facts and glorious illustrations that are guaranteed to delight aquatic aficionados”, this charming game is just as fun to look at as it is to play. Ocean nerds, kids, and environmentalists alike will all love the information-rich gameplay of this classically simple, yet riveting group game!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a no-brainer gift idea for anyone who spends time in the outdoors that deals with pesky biting bugs. Sawyer Products’ 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent is an environmentally friendly, super effective alternative to DEET-based bug sprays that’s better for the health of both people and the planet.
This lotion is advertised as remaining effective for up to 14 hours against mosquitoes and ticks, and up to 8 hours against biting flies, chiggers, gnats, and sand flies. It’s odorless, applies evenly without feeling greasy, and is non-damaging when in contact with clothing, gear, sunglasses, firearm finishes, and watches.
Effective, non-damaging on all fronts, and affordable – no doubt a brilliant cheap gift for nature lovers that any outdoorsman or woman will be thrilled to receive!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does an outdoor-themed gift get any more classic than a Swiss Army Knife? No matter what kind of nature lover you’re shopping for, they should own a simple, yet reliable pocket knife such as this – period.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Signature Pocket Knife is about as straightforward as it gets when it comes to this style of tool. Featuring a small knife, scissors, file, screwdriver, toothpick, tweezers, and ballpoint pen, this is a righteous little gadget that will prove itself useful for all sorts of potential tasks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 5-Piece Lunch Kit & Utensil Set by UCO is one of our favorite cheap gift ideas on this list due to its charming aesthetic, and awesome functionality!
This handy mess kit includes a bowl, plate, 5-in-1 switch spork, and a tether to keep it all nested together. The kit measures 8 by 8 by 3 inches and weighs about a pound, so it’s the perfect balance of portability and capacity for packing a light lunch on the go. There are also a few different stunning color schemes and patterns to choose from, so you can choose a look that’s right up the alley of the nature lover you have in mind.
BPA and phthalate-free and built from 90 percent natural materials (including 75 percent bamboo fiber), this is furthermore a fairly sustainable gift you can feel good about purchasing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Frogg Toggs Xtreme Lite Packable Rain Jacket is in our opinion, one of the best value packable rain jackets on the market considering its remarkable weatherproofing, exceptionally low weight, and unbeatable price point!
This is a fantastic go-to garment for enduring foul weather that any nature lover would be thrilled to have on hand. The 100% polyester construction is featherlight and can be easily stuffed into an already full backpack, so it’s up for any adventure. This garment will furthermore pack down into its own pocket for storage, so bringing it along is made that much easier.
The Xtreme Lite Jacket features a full zippered closure, side pockets, hook and loop adjustable wrists, an integrated hood, and fully seam-sealed construction. It’s remarkably feature-rich for its price tag, so you’re getting a whole lot of jacket here at an honestly laughable cost when you compare the competition.
You won’t necessarily want to rely on this jacket as a high-performance rain garment for enduring truly nasty weather, but it’s perfect for packing along in case of a flash-storm or forecast turn. Even if it downpours, the nature lover you’re shopping for will no doubt be impressed by this shell’s ability to keep them dry, warm, and above all else – outside!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Roxant Grip Scope High Definition Wide View Monocular is a fun and surprisingly affordable tool for enhanced wilderness viewing that will make for a killer gift for anyone that enjoys bird watching and general nature observation.
This 6 x 30 monocular is ergonomically designed to feel great in your hand, as well as against your viewing eye. The inherent design of monoculars vs. binoculars is super compact and easy to pack, as well as preferred by a lot of nature-enthusiasts that tend to squint one eye when using binoculars anyways!
For the price point, this is an impressively capable piece of gear. A multi-coated, BAK4 prism all-glass lens ensures excellent light transmission and brightness, so this monocular offers particularly great clarity and definition for the cost.
A fun tool to bring along on virtually any outing, the Roxant Grip Scope will make for a fun and unique gift that’s regularly utilized by the nature lover you’re shopping for without breaking the bank!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an awesome reference for the already avid biologist or aspiring bird nerd in your life. Peterson’s Field Guides are for the lack of a better description, the go-to birder’s bible, so if you like the idea of gifting some scientific literature to the nature lover you have in mind, this is a great place to start.
As a former student of wildlife biology, my professors utilized various Peterson’s Guides as a required text. When it comes to learning about and identifying plants, fungi, and wildlife in the field, Peterson’s Guides are preferred by many professionals in the scientific world. That being said, these field guides are also quite user friendly and very easily navigated for even those with zero scientific background – so they’re great for simply looking up that bird you saw the other day too!
The field guide pictured is for Birds of Eastern & Central North America, but there are countless other options available covering different regions and species. Whether the nature enthusiast you’re shopping for is most interested in fish, venomous animals and poisonous plants, wildflowers, reptiles and amphibians, or rocks and minerals, there’s bound to be a Peterson’s Field Guide that’s right up their alley!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about a cheap nature gift that attracts the neighborhood critters and sets the scene for some hilarious backyard antics? This Picnic Table Squirrel Feeder is easily set up by simply nailing it into a tree, and will provide the wildlife lover you’re shopping for with endless entertainment through every month of the year!
Simply stake a food item to the screw in the center of the tabletop and watch the squirrels come and take a seat in order to snack. The rodents eat and the humans chuckle – everybody wins!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Osprey is a renowned leader in the industry when it comes to building top-notch backpacks for the outdoors that feature nearly unparalleled performance. While a high-capacity backpacking pack from the brand is quite expensive (albeit a worthwhile investment), you can gift the Daylite Daypack for a super reasonable price point!
Available in a ton of aesthetically awesome color schemes, the Daylite Daypack is the perfect companion for hikes and outings that don’t call for a ton of storage. The 13-liter volume is ideal for packing a snack, water, camera, and an extra layer or two. An interior sleeve can also be used to accommodate a hydration reservoir.
The large panel-loading main compartment enables particularly easy access to all of the bag’s contents compared to top-loading packs, so the person you’re shopping for won’t have to root around in there to find what they need. A front zippered pocket with mesh organizer and a key clip is also integrated, providing an impressive degree of organization considering the pack’s size.
Osprey has also included a mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel here, so the Daylite remains effectively breathable and comfortable even on the most grueling of hikes. A chest and waist strap are also integrated for ensuring a snug and secure fit to your frame – a feature typically lacking on packs of this capacity.
While most nature lovers likely already own a small backpack for bringing along into the outdoors, we can assure you that this option from Osprey will be a welcome upgrade or addition to any nature lover’s gear locker!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Vintage National Park Poster Set By Haus and Hues will make for a charming piece of decor for any lover of our National Park system.
This set of four high quality 8 by 10 inch prints depicts some of the most iconic and celebrated parks in the country, including Yosemite, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Rocky Mountain National Park. They feature a striking, but versatile aesthetic that will look awesome mounted in a bedroom, bathroom, living space, or office, so you can’t go wrong with this gift idea.
The brand even goes on to package this print set in 100% recycled paperboard, so this is a sustainable gift you can feel good about giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ABN Universal Kayak Carrier is one of our top affordable choices of kayak carts on the market that will make for a game-changing and highly practical gift for anyone who struggles to transport their kayak or small personal watercraft.
If the nature lover you have in mind enjoys going for solo paddles, then chances are they have to get a little creative with how they portage their vessel. It’s not always possible to back up your vehicle right to the water’s edge or boat launch, and dragging your kayak over abrasive terrain is of course awful for the integrity of the hull.
This simple cart features a 200-pound weight capacity and foam bumpers on the frame in order to keep your kayak safe and sound while transporting it over otherwise damaging conditions. Tie-down straps are also included, so the person you’re shopping for won’t have to worry about their boat taking a spill once it’s up there.
This cart is also suitable for canoes, SUPS, and even small rowboats and dinghies, so it’s a versatile tool that will prove itself useful in all sorts of contexts!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cleaning lenses of any kind should always be done with the proper material fabric in order to avoid micro-abrasions, smudging, and lens coating damage. MagicFiber’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are perfect for wiping camera lenses, sunglasses, binoculars, telescopes, screens, and regular eyeglasses to name just a few potential applications relevant to nature lovers.
Available for purchase through this link in several different quantities, this is a great affordable gift for any type of outdoor enthusiast that will help the person you’re thinking of to remove dust, oil, smudges, fingerprints, and filth from whatever lens of theirs needs cleaning without leaving behind any scratches, streaks, marks, or lint.
These cleaning cloths even come in a handy poly-bag for easy storage and transport, so they’re easily tucked in a vehicle, backpack, tackle box, binocular case, or camera kit!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a fun and engaging gift idea for nature lovers who are always hungry to learn more about our natural world. Natural History: The Ultimate Visual Guide to Everything on Earth from the Smithsonian Institute is a visually captivating and information loaded coffee table read that will nicely complement the library of anyone with a passion for nature and the sciences.
Smithsonian describes this remarkably inclusive book as “A spectacular and exceptionally well-illustrated guide to everything on Earth.” It features 5,000 species and riveting studies of plants, animals, fungi, microorganisms, and geology – so there’s something here for everyone!
Nature nerds rejoice – this is a fantastic book to get lost in for hours on end and delve into the wonders of our natural world!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a nature lover who’s known to appreciate a stiff drink? If you answered yes, the Boulder Flask by GSI Outdoors will make for an awesome and affordable gift idea!
Built with a shatter-resistant, copolyester resin body and equipped with a grippy, silicone bumper, this six or ten-ounce flask is the perfect companion for any outdoor (or indoor) adventure. The screw on cap is tethered to the flask body to avoid losing it, and is of course leak-proof in order to avoid frustrating spills.
Available in a few different color options and offered at a more than reasonable price point, you can score one of these righteous flasks for almost everyone on your shopping list!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nature’s Blossom Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit will make for a fun and unique gift for gardeners and plant enthusiasts alike. This all-inclusive kit includes everything you need to grow four different types of bonsai trees from seed, so this gift will remain an ongoing project for many years to come!
Including three different species of pine trees and one variety of Jacaranda, the brand provides you with a nice assortment of different bonsai specimens to cultivate and personalize. Bonsai culture is considered to be more of an art than it is a hobby to those that are truly passionate about it, so this gift may inspire the nature lover you’re shopping for to dive into this interesting sect of gardening!
It should be noted that the trees within this kit can be grown indoors or out, so if the person you’re shopping for has limited growing space, they can give this kit a shot wherever it makes the most sense for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Succulent & Cactus Starter Seed Kit will make for a fun and unique gift for nature lovers that’s very reasonably affordable considering the awesome level of inclusiveness here.
Equipped with 4 planters, 4 drip trays, 4 plant markers, and an array of different cactus and succulent starter seeds, this growing kit will result in quite a few righteous houseplants with just a bit of time and effort!
If you’re shopping for a nature lover with a known affinity for plants as company and living spaces enhanced by greenery, then they’ll love this opportunity to cultivate their own photosynthetic friends from scratch!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an awesome pair of pants for playing outside that will make for a thoughtful and cherished gift for any outdoorswoman. These affordable Cargo Hiking Pants by MOCOLY are lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and available in a tremendous color selection!
Built from a 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane stretch-woven fabric, these pants offer UPF 50+ sun protection in addition to their ability to breath and dry out quickly. The utilized fabric results in a pair of active pants that’s perfect for boating, hiking, beaching, fishing, biking, and more – so this is a stellar do-everything garment for nature lovers of all kinds!
Several zippered pockets and adjustable cord-locks around the cuffs add further functionality – the brand has truly hit all the bases here.
Not only do these pants provide excellent freedom of motion, sun-protection, ventilation, and storage capacity – they’re also form-flattering and look great for casual wear! The woman or women you’re shopping for will love wearing these comfortable and attractive pants in all sorts of contexts, a telltale sign of an awesome gift!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TravelChair Slacker Chair Folding Tripod Stool is the perfect portable seating companion for outdoor endeavors such as bird watching, shore fishing, hunting, and checking the surf.
Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds and able to support up to 275-pounds, this compact little stool is easily secured to a backpack, stashed in your vehicle, or stored below deck on board your vessel. It breaks down to essentially the size of a rolled-up newspaper, so this stool can go truly anywhere!
Non-slip feet and a built-to-last construction crafted from durable Nailhead fabric and 600D Ripstop polyester furthermore go on to ensure a high level of inherent integrity and therefore expected lifespan. Bottom line – this is a conveniently portable, and surprisingly comfortable outdoor seating option that the nature lover you’re shopping for will utilize and cherish for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trail cameras are typically used by sportsmen to scout hunting grounds in order to identify, learn the movements, and then target specific animals in the landscape for harvest. Alternatively, motion-sensor game cameras are also utilized by wildlife scientists in order to complete otherwise impossible landscape surveys to get a pulse on what’s living and moving around the study area.
The bottom line – these cameras are capable of taking incredible wildlife photos and footage because you can leave them for days, weeks, or months at a time, concealed in the wilderness. The Bushnell Trophy Cam Trail Camera is an industry-leading option for both hunting and research contexts that’s easy and intuitive to use, and shoots excellent quality content.
If the person you’re shopping for loves wildlife viewing and is intrigued by what might be roaming around in their local woodlot, state park, or backyard, this will make for a super fun and engaging nature gift. The price point is not exactly cheap, but considering what this camera can do, it’s an excellent value piece of gear. This model can shoot both photos and video, and also features a night time mode for clearly capturing nocturnal animals.
The nature nerd you’re shopping for will learn a ton about their favorite wilderness by utilizing this tool. A trail camera reveals the inner workings of an otherwise mysterious forest and provides a fly-on-the-wall opportunity for organic nature observation. Pulling the SD card from your trail camera is always exciting – who knows what might have come walking by??
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ayaport’s Silicone Kayak Paddle Grips will make for a brilliant gift idea for any nature lover that enjoys paddle sports of any kind.
These straightforward silicone grips simply slide right onto standard-sized kayak and SUP paddles, so there’s no special installation required. The soft textured, spiral pattern of the 7-inch long grips provides a nice cushioned feel and will help to reduce hand fatigue and potential blistering. A lot of avid kayakers have no idea what they’re missing out on by utilizing a simple accessory like this, so don’t rule this gift idea out for even the most dedicated kayakers.
There are furthermore several different colored options to choose from, so you can match the look of these paddle grips to the color of the corresponding kayak, paddle blades, or personal preference of whoever you’re shopping for!
If you’re shopping for a diehard paddler, then be sure to check out our post on the best gifts for kayakers!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No explanation needed here – this Angel Oak Tree Canopy Photo Poster will make for a thoughtful and affordable nature gift that’s bound to delight the person you have in mind.
Measuring 36 by 24 inches, this is a fairly large poster that will nicely complement a wide variety of living or working spaces. You can purchase the poster as it is, or pair it with one of the photo-frame options available through the same link.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kelty Bestie Blanket is just a downright awesome item for enjoying the outdoors that will add some warmth and comfort to any chilly outing!
One of our top picks from our list of the best camping blankets, the Bestie Blanket measures 75.5 by 42.5 inches and weighs just 1 pound 8 ounces. Built with a 75D Polyester Taffeta shell, 190T Poly Pungee liner, and Kelty’s Cloud loft insulation, this blanket is water and abrasion-resistant, and insulates and packs down like a down garment.
The blanket is even machine washable despite its remarkable compressibility and likeness to natural down garments -so maintaining it after trips into the outdoors is made easy.
Big enough to snuggle up with a partner or friend and packable enough to come along on any adventure, the Bestie Blanket is a wonderful affordable gift idea for virtually any lover of the outdoors!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A portable camping hammock is a brilliant piece of gear to own whether you plan on utilizing it as a sleep system, or just a space to lounge. The Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Hammock With Tree Straps is a particularly great value option that comes at an affordable price point and even includes tree straps and carabiners that are often sold separately.
Built from heavy duty 210T parachute nylon, this hammock can support up to 500-pounds! There are one and two-person options available through this link, as well as a tremendous array of colors to select from.
Setting up hammocks of this style is remarkably easy – just wrap the straps around two trees or solid anchor points, and then the tension the hammock creates by hanging will keep it suspended! Perfect for sleeping out under the stars while camping, or for just lounging around during the day, a nylon hammock such as this is an invaluable tool for the outdoors that will come in handy for all sorts of contexts!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit is one of our top picks within our list of the best portable fire pits that’s easily brought along on virtually any outing in order to instantly deploy a safe and effective space for setting up a fire.
The Flatpack Grill and Fire Pit as the name suggests, is able to fold down to just 1.5 inches thick – so you can slide this handy firepit into a backpack like you would a laptop! While this innovative feature offers impressive portability, don’t let its compact design fool you into thinking this bad boy can’t pump out some serious heat!
With a stable base for keeping the direct heat off of the ground and for elevating the grill surface, this device is wonderfully engineered for small group barbeques and fire hangouts. There are two sizes available for purchase, both of which are super affordable and almost as equally portable.
An awesome tool to own for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, this innovative fire pit from UCO is bound to be a knock-out gift for all of the nature lovers on your shopping list!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nikwax TX. Direct Wash-in Waterproofing is a brilliant gift idea for any nature lover that doesn’t let a little wet weather stop them from enjoying the outdoors.
This remarkably effective treatment restores the water repellency and breathability of waterproof garments and gear whose factory-applied waterproofing has worn off. One simple wash-in treatment (simply put the gear you want to treat into the washing machine with this product) will make old and tired rain jackets, technical clothing, synthetic sleeping bags and ski equipment behave like new!
While the gift of a new garment is a wonderful thing, being able to squeeze some more life out of your most cherished gear can be even better!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Field Notes National Parks Series Notebooks are a charming gift idea for anyone with a love for our National Park Service.
Each National Park Series bundle features three notebooks that depict three different parks. Each notebook measures 5.5 by 3.5 inches and features 48 grid-style pages.
They work awesome as daily planners, travel or nature-journals, reminder booklets, and more! With so many striking graphics to choose from, selecting the right bundle will prove to be a challenge, but lucky for you, this is one seriously affordable gift idea you can buy for all the nature-loving members of your gift list!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
United By Blue’s 22 Ounce Enamel Steel Camp Mugs are an excellent go-to gift idea for nature lovers of all kinds that we have recommended in countless different gift guides!
These mugs are practical in all sorts of contexts, aesthetically gorgeous and available in a wide array of fun and unique graphics, and surprisingly affordable for their inherent quality. The brand furthermore removes one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways for every product sold – earning these charming camp mugs a place within our list of the best sustainable gifts.
These camp mugs are campfire, stovetop, and dishwasher safe, and are even double-dipped on the rim and handle in order to add further integrity. They make for an awesome decorative piece, as well as a highly functional mug for the outdoors and the home, so you just can’t go wrong with this gift idea!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A subscription to Outdoor Photographer Print Magazine will make for a stellar affordable gift idea for both already accomplished and aspiring nature photographers.
This print magazine includes 11 issues over 12 months, so this is the type of gift that keeps on giving. The editorial emphasis of this publication is centered around the practical use of cameras in outdoor contexts – but this magazine covers all sorts of topics relevant to shooting awesome nature photos!
Advice on equipment selection, how to pursue a part-time or full-time career in photography, worthwhile photogenic destinations and much more will help the nature lover you’re shopping for to up their game when it comes to snapping photos in the field.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an affordable gift idea for the ladies in your life who have a love for plants and/or gardening. These funny ankle socks by Blue Q are cute, cozy, and priced super reasonably, making them a no-brainer gift option for the botany enthusiast!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, the Teva Original Universal Sandal is without a doubt one of the best value options of outdoor approved sandals on the market.
These model Tevas are simple and straightforward, but incredibly reliable in all sorts of contexts. They make for a great casual camp shoe, hiking companion, wading shoe, or pair of sandals for the boat to name just a few potential applications.
The water-ready polyester webbing doesn’t mind being dunked when you’re in and around the water while the EVA foam footbed cushions and softly supports for all-day comfort. These are simple sandals, but don’t let their minimalist design and reasonable price point fool you into thinking they’re anything short of highly capable in the field.
This model of Tevas furthermore has a great neutral aesthetic that does not come off as too loud or clunky, so they’re easily worn around town depending on one’s style!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about the gift of a handy portable hatchet for splitting firewood and kindling on campouts? If the nature lover you’re shopping for enjoys a good ol’ fashioned bonfire, they will love owning the Fiskars X7 Hatchet for its impressive packability and dependable design.
Offered at a more than reasonable price point considering its performance, this hatchet is ideal for chopping kindling and small to medium-sized logs. The brand claims that the “Perfected balance and power-to-weight ratio increases swing speed to multiply power, much like an aluminum baseball bat”, so this hatchet truly feels ergonomically awesome in your hand.
Fiskars has also employed a proprietary blade-grinding technique here in order to ensure this hatchet maintains a top-notch edge for the entirety of its life. With a lifetime warranty to match, you can rest assured you’re gifting a reliable and long-lasting product with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another crowd favorite from our list of the best sustainable gifts that’s intended to help encourage a waste-free lifestyle that’s mindful of our planet’s health! If the nature lover you’re shopping for is serious about minimizing their carbon footprint and negative environmental impact, then the EcoBox Zero Waste Starter Kit will make for a particularly awesome gift for them!
Loaded with biodegradable and recyclable items for minimizing one’s waste, this kit includes stainless steel straws, a water bottle, bamboo toothbrush, beeswax food wraps, and more. Altogether, the contents of this kit combine to be a pretty awesome value, so you can rest assured this is a great buy if you want your gift funds to go a long way!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a passionate mushroom forager or think that the nature lover you have in mind might be interested in diving into the world of edible and/or medicinal fungus?? The Rough Ryder Mushroom Hunters Knife is an awesome affordable gift idea for anyone who’s either interested or already immersed in the world of mushroom hunting!
Measuring 5 1/8-inches closed and featuring a 2 5/8-inch stainless steel pruning blade, this is a standard and straightforward knife option that’s a steal for the price point. The Hardwood handle even includes a silk-screened ruler on the front and a stainless bolster. A boar hair bristle brush is also integrated on the end to easily remove soil and debris from your fungus-finds!
Highly affordable and more than adequate for foraging applications of all kinds, this is a handy tool for supporting a unique hobby that will no doubt be well received.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another awesome mushroom-themed gift for fungus-enthusiasts and nature lovers who might be interested in diving into the world of mushroom foraging. Wild Mushrooms: A Cookbook and Foraging Guide by Kristen and Trent Blizzard is a comprehensive text to “absolutely everything you need to know to make mushrooming a lifestyle choice, from finding, storing, preserving, and preparing common and unusual species”.
This will be a super helpful resource when it comes to learning the ins and outs of mushrooming on all fronts – and the info is furthermore applicable to geographic regions all over considering the included content and lore is sourced from over 20 renowned foragers from around the country!
Informative, affordable, and the type of book that is utilized and cherished for years, this is one seriously awesome gift option for nature lovers that’s bound to be an instant hit!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LED Mushroom Dream Bed Lamp will make for a whimsical add-on gift or stocking stuffer for virtually any lover of nature that will work wonderfully as a night light, bedtime lamp, or simply as a decorative piece.
The light includes three LED mushrooms that light up blue, yellow, and white. It’s built from a ceramic imitation and is therefore shatter-resistant, so it’s not a super fragile lighting accessory you have to be worried about breaking. This charming little night light furthermore runs on extremely low power (0.5W), so it’s not going to use much energy at all and is safe for prolonged use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Mountain Landscape Tapestry by Sevenstars is a versatile go-to gift option for any nature lover that could use some help decorating their living or working space, or a packable throw for picnics and outdoor hangouts.
Available in a wide array of sizing ranging from 59 to 92 inches lengthwise, you can select just the right dimension tapestry for the application you have in mind. All of these tapestries are constructed from a machine-washable 100% polyester-blend and designed not to fade over time.
The fabric is nice and soft to the touch, so this tapestry will make for a great beach throw, picnic blanket, table cloth, sofa cover, curtain set, or ceiling decor as well. The possibilities are endless!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of Hanging Planters for Outdoor & Indoor Plants is a great go-to gift option for nature lovers that’s offered at a particularly awesome price point if you’re stumped on what to buy!
Anyone who enjoys keeping house plants inside or out will love having a few of these planters around. There are 10 and 12-inch options available, each set including four planters and the necessary wire frames and hanging chains for mounting.
Built from Coco fiber, the planters feature great air permeability and are perfect for arranging a wide variety of flowers and ornamentals. A safe gift idea that you can’t go wrong with, this is a great buy for any plant-loving individual – especially if you pair it with some flowers!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of Botanical Illustrations by Lone Star Art will make a charming addition to any nature lover’s bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, or living space and is offered at a more than reasonable price point considering its quality and detail.
Each print measures 8 by 10 inches and depicts a flowering plant in a vintage-style aesthetic. The scientific name of each plant is also depicted at the base of each print.