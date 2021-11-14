101 Awesome Christmas Gifts for Guys 2021

Some guys can be really tough to shop for. They either seemingly have everything they could ever need, or they are too stubborn to make a list or ask for something they truly want. Want to give the guy in your life something truly awesome for Christmas this year? Check out our list of the best and most awesome Christmas gifts for guys and give them a holiday they won’t ever forget.
When shopping for a difficult guy the best idea is to think outside the box and get him something he wouldn’t think to ask for. An LED hat and gloves set is a terrific idea for any guy that enjoys outdoor activities like running, hiking, bike riding or even just working in the garage.
The knitted beanie features a small LED light that has three modes perfect for any activity. The hat features a Built-in 300mAh high capacity standard USB port rechargeable battery, 1.5 recharging hours provide about 3-7 hours runtime, and lasts up to one week when standby. Surprise him with a great and useful gift this holiday season.
This Christmas you can give the gift of a new bathroom without spending tens of thousands of dollars renovating an actual bathroom. The smart shower system is a relatively new invention that can totally transform any shower into a luxury bathing experience.
Combining multiple sprays and waterfall settings with LED lights will turn even the most basic of bathrooms into a totally new experience. The PVC and stainless steel makeup of this awesome shower are what give it amazing water pressure and will provide the user with a lifetime of amazing showers.
The messenger bag has become so popular over the past decade that more and more people are trading in their backpacks for this chic, comfortable alternative. The cool look provides all of the carrying space that a typical backpack allows without the bulky and sometimes difficult-to-carry dimensions of the traditional backpack.
The canvas bag is incredibly durable and versatile. You can literally bring this bag anywhere with you. It is a welcomed gift under any tree this year. I myself have a great messenger bag that protects my laptop while in tow and I bring the bag everywhere with me. Check the bag out in the three available sizes to see which one fits the guy on your list this year.
If you have a guy on your shopping list that loves video games then you HAVE to get him a Nintendo Switch. One of the most popular portable video game systems of all time, the Switch allows the gamer to play hundreds of classic and newer video games on the go, all while staying competitive with friends, family, and gamers all over the world.
Using the Android system the Switch comes with a convenient carrying case and extra-long battery life. You can connect with people and play them in a number of exciting games. Click on the link above to check out each of the four models available, some come with a featured game. He is going to love this gift and will most likely take it everywhere with him.
Everyone has a music lover on their holiday shopping list. Even the biggest music lover will appreciate this gift which will undoubtedly open their eyes and ears to a new world of sound. The great thing about this Bluetooth record player is that it will push the receiver to go out and hunt down classic vinyl. Shopping for a record collection is one of the best hobbies any music lover can get into.
This gift has everything he will need to enjoy the warmth and feel of vinyl recordings. The record player features two 15W speakers and can be controlled by Bluetooth from your phone or Alexa device. He can even play a number of different-sized records on one easy-to-use record player.
When it comes to self-care, men aren’t the first creatures to ask for assistance, so this item won’t be on too many wish lists this Christmas. The Manscaped ToolBox version 4.0 is a complete men’s self-care gift set that will surely bring a smile to his face. If you are looking for multiple self-care and grooming ideas for men, check out our Men’s Manscaping List here.
The gift box comes with the brand new Lawn Mower 4.0 body hair trimmer. The Weed Wacker, nose hair, and ear trimmer. Shears for trimming those longer hairs and a carrying bag that keeps everything safe and sound even on trips. He is going to make this set a mainstay in his grooming and self-care routine so you can rest assured this is a gift he will definitely use.
One of the most sought-after gifts for the 2021 Christmas season is also one of the smartest gifts. The Ticwatch smartwatch is not just a great-looking watch, it also will keep the wearer linked to all of his fitness and health data. It is also waterproof and has crazy long battery life. This watch will make all other watches obsolete.
Send and receive texts, play music, and manage heart rate and other vital functions. The stainless steel bezel is durable and can take on any adventure that the guy wearing it wants to go out on. Change the way he lives his life by getting him an amazing watch with a ton of killer reviews.
Projector technology has grown and improved so much over the past 25 years. Remember being in school and your teacher said that the projector needed to be “wheeled in” on that big cart? Those days are done. Now, projectors are sleek and easy to maneuver. You can take one of these amazing 5G Bluetooth projectors on any adventure you choose to go on.
The full HD resolution and 1920x1080P color picture are so crisp and clear that they will make movie night and binge-watching much more fun. The screen size is a massive 176 inches and can throw a picture over 16 feet. The second he opens this gift he will flip out at all the gaming and movies he can use this projector with. IF you are looking for more projector options you can check out our list here.
While summers seem to be getting warmer and warmer, winters feel just as cold as they always have. However, technology has made those chilly winters a little more bearable for us folks that aren’t keen on being in the cold. With a plethora of heated clothing, the guy on your list that hates being cold has another defense against frigid temperatures.
These knee-high long socks are a great addition to any winter wardrobe. The hands and feet seem to be the first extremities that feel frostbitten in super cold temps. Keeping your feet warm throughout the cold winter is a great way to keep the rest of your body feeling toasty warm. The batteries in these socks can last up to 6.5 hours when fully charged.
Whether you have been mixing for years or are just getting your start spinning you need a solid mixer that will control everything you do. While most subpar DJ’s use a laptop for everything, having a mixer with digital turntables is the way of the future. I have been DJing for over a decade and I use a Numark system similar to this one and I love it. It is simple to understand, easy to learn, and will give you total control over everything from levels to cutting tracks.
Most venues will have a speaker system that you can plug into so really all you need is a laptop to store your tracks and a mixing board like this one to really put on a good show. The audio interface is standard with 1/8 inputs to connect to speakers and sound systems. The cool thing about this mixer is that it comes with LED lights to add a little extra flair to your gig. If you are looking for a complete system with speakers I suggest Peavy or JBL speakers, they are easy to use, setup and have great sound quality.
A star projector in the shape of a star? COOL! This projector has a different design than any of the others you will see on this list and is designed more for adults than children, but, still is a great option for both kids and adults. The projector rotates so you can easily transform different parts of your walls and ceilings making it the ideal projector for bigger rooms.
The projector features an array of different stars for a beautiful night sky scene or drifting clouds for a change of scenery. The lights feature both a green light and projection light that keeps things looking sharp on both walls and ceilings. You can also mount this projector to the wall if you want a more permanent setup. This makes for a great gift and will be the standout favorite among the gifts you give or get this year.
Finding a hoodie that can be worn in the winter as well as the summer can be a difficult task if you don’t know where to look. Luckily for you, I have found one of the most comfortable and durable hoodies on the planet and yes, it is made with bamboo. This hoodie is moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ to keep the sun from harming you or making you sweat too much in the summer. It is the ideal hoodie for working out, running, climbing, hiking, fishing, or just walking along the beach.
Because this hoodie is thin it can be worn under a pea coat or jacket in the wintertime and is made with bamboo while having a great stretch so that you can move in it easily. It is breathable on hot days and will hold your warmth on colder nights. It features thumbholes for added fit and comfort. This is sure to be one of your new favorite purchases and will slide into the rotation as your most comfortable hoodies.
There are a ton of ring light choices out there but few are as big as this one. 18″ is one of the bigger ring lights and this kit is not only bigger but also better than most. Ring lights can turn a drab and unimpressive set and show into something spectacular. Having total control over the visual aspect of a Youtube channel makes it really easy to increase subscribers and viewers.
Help boost the look of a channel and take it from mediocre to trending. This 18” ring light kit comes with a soft tube so you can adjust the angle of the stand directly without swinging the ring light. It includes a hot-shoe adapter for most DSLR cameras and a smartphone holder for most smartphones. It has an adjustable color temperature and a 1-100% dimmable range. Also comes with a white and orange color filter. Store everything in a travel bag that will hold the entire kit.
If your guy has a fantastic beard then he needs to learn to take care of it properly. I have had a beard for years and the best investment I ever made was a beard care kit like this one to keep my beard game on point. From oils to conditioning to trimming there is a lot that goes into beard maintenance but once he gets good at the routine he can get it done in about 15 minutes in the morning or before bed.
This kit from Viking Revolution is one of the best beard kits on the market. It contains a wooden boars hair beard brush, double-sided pocket beard comb, unscented beard care oil, citrus scent beard styling balm, and beard scissors in a cool metal tin. Also, the name Viking Revolution, who knows beards better than Vikings? Nobody, that’s who. He is going to love the way this kit works and the smell that lingers after using it.
Whether you ride motorcycles or not the leather biker jacket is a badass look. This particular leather jacket is lambskin complete with zippered pockets and piped sleeves and shoulders. The piping on the sleeves and shoulders adds a ton of depth and another dimension to the jacket. The collar is a stand collar with a button clasp. To say this jacket is cool would be the understatement of the century.
When it comes to gaming a true gamer wants his own awesome setup. There are laptops that will do a bunch of cool stuff but there are only a few laptops designed specifically for gaming and this Acer Predator is one of the best. If your guy is into gaming and can spend hours trying to beat his favorite games or playing against his friends then this is the gift is going to make you one of his favorite people. This laptop was built for serious gamers and has all the tech that gamers need to play their best.
The laptop features a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor. A 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS display. 16 GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory. It also has a super cool backlit keyboard for those late nights. The laptop will do all the other stuff that laptops do, homework, and other boring tasks, but it is built to be used for gaming.
Remember when your kids would make breakfast and bring it to you in bed? Well even if they didn’t do that the table they would use would look something like this. This is a great laptop stand for stretching out and relaxing while getting or staying caught up on all of your work. It has a wide leg design so it will fit over your body easily. The surface is wide and will hold all of your lap topping equipment and a drink, just don’t spill it on your laptop.
Being made of wood particle board the item is very durable and will last you a long time. The legs are made of aluminum alloy tubing so the entire unit is really lightweight but can hold much more than it weighs. It fits up to a 16″ laptop with ease as well as a mouse, cell phone, and other things.
This 14″ charcoal smoker is made by legendary grill and smoker manufacturer Weber. IT is highly efficient and incredibly easy to use so you can set it up and get to cooking relatively quickly. Main Grilling Area 143 Sq. Inches. Total Grilling Area 286 Sq. Inches. This cooker’s preferred method of smoking is the low and slow technique and the max temperature is less than 200 degrees so it ensures that you don’t burn or overcook your meat. Item overall dimensions: 14.7″ W x 14.7″ D x 31.4″ H and the Cooking Grid Dimensions are 13 1/2 X 13 1/2″. It is easy to transport and pack away in your car for tailgating as it only weighs 24lbs. If you are looking for a bigger smoker there is an 18″ option as well as a 22″ option.
A classic look and some seriously cool tech make these glasses a must-have for anyone that likes to make their life a little bit easier. Instead of walking around with big bulky headphones and sunglasses or regular glasses you can buy these and make your life a little more hands-free. These glasses will sync up to your smartphone and via Bluetooth technology you can listen to your favorite tunes, make phone calls, and even talk to your phone’s virtual assistant and get directions if you’re driving and want to stay safe.
The open ear speakers are extremely popular because they allow you to hear what is going on around you while also listening to music or making phone calls. The charging time is about 2 hours, the standby time is about 300 hours. You can listen to music for about 3-4 hours and make calls and talk on the phone for 4-5 hours. So these have a little more battery life than others on this list. 5 different colors available.
Included with purchase:
1x Bone conduction glass
2x Transparent lens model
1x USB cable for charging
1x English User Manual
1x Anti-skid raised nose pad
Mastering the art of the straight razor shave is something that takes years of practice. In fact, they have entire semesters dedicated to this skill in Barbery and cosmetology schools. Mixing the talent it takes to shave that close without slitting someone’s jugular takes a lot of time to master but once a barber can do it they have added a tool to their bag of tricks that has become a lost art. The Black Widow straight razor is an amazing piece of equipment that will make the job a lot easier. The blades are rust-resistant stainless steel and are super sharp without having to use a sharpening stone.
This kit includes the Black Widow straight razor which is a 2.6 oz blade that produces less vibration for a much smoother shave. The handle has a swinging lock design that will keep the blade at the perfect angle while also having a no-slip grip so you can use it while wet and with shaving foam or cream and keep it in your hand. There are four different options as far as color and blade strength go. You can check out each of those options here.
The Amazon Echo Show will be on a ton of Christmas gifts this year for people of all ages. Easy to use and even easier to set up and connect to existing devices. If there is a guy on your list that loves listening to music, podcasts, books on tape, and has all his favorite sports games updates right there in front of him, this is an absolutely awesome gift.
The Echo features an 8-inch touchscreen, HD display, and stereo speakers. He can take pictures with it, use it as an alarm clock, and even stream his favorite shows and movies. There are two colors available and options to get the Echo Show as a standalone unit or with an extra battery or even a stand.
VR headsets are one of the coolest and most awesome gifts you could give a guy for Christmas and there are a few different options with the Oculus Quest. The Oculus is one of the best options in VR and is incredibly easy to use so even if he isn’t tech-savvy, he can set this up and be gaming in no time.
The 256GB option is the way to go, there is a 128GB option but the extra gigs are going to be appreciated when he gets to adding games and movies and even concerts to his library. The completely subversive experience is going to be a major hit this year on holiday shopping lists so get out ahead of the crowds and get him a gift he will truly think is awesome.
What guy doesn’t love a nice hot breakfast in the morning? Going through the motions of making a tasty breakfast sandwich used to be a major pain in the butt, but now you can make a breakfast sandwich in just a few easy steps. The Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker is a great gift for any guy and is a great price for Secret Santa or Holiday auctions.
When looking into a guitar for the guy on your Christmas list it can be hard choosing with all of the choices out there. The Fender name is a name you can trust when it comes to guitars. Beginners and professional guitar players alike swear by the Fender name. Any true guitar lover won’t say no to adding a new rig to their collection so this is a truly awesome gift.
Even if your guitar-playing guy is just a beginner he will love learning on this Stratocaster, a benchmark in the electric guitar world. This kit comes with everything he will need to be playing on his own in no time. The Olympic white guitar, Frontman 10G amp, cable tuner, strap, picks, instructional DVD, and Fender Play Online Lessons. Such an awesome gift.
Can you imagine the look on his face when he sees this 3-1 pool, dining room, and ping pong table and realizes that it is his? This is one of those Christmas gifts that is going to be his favorite of all time. The table is 7-feet by 4-feet and is made of distressed oak and is not only fun and functional, but it looks great in any home.
All he has to do is slide the two bench seats out, take the dining table top off and in minutes he is going to be playing ping pong or pool. The bench seats provide a picnic table kind of vibe which is nice and saves a ton of space. Included in the entire bundle are the pool balls, 2 pool cues, a ball rack, rail brush, chalk 2 ping pong balls, two paddles, net and post, and protection pads. The seats even have extra storage and are lightweight and easy to open. This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime awesome Christmas gifts.
Any guy would be happy to have a new arcade game in their place. The Marvel vs Capcom arcade game is a classic and is a lot of fun to play. The cabinet is 4 feet tall and the screen is a 17 inch full-color LCD screen so it is just like having the real thing in his house. This machine is also wi-fi compatible so it is a 21st-century version of the iconic game. He will log hundreds of hours playing to get the top score and bragging rights.
The nice thing about adding a dartboard to a place is that you can hang it up anywhere and there are also some more compact options that make the set even more discreet. The featured dartboard is called the Kingsbury and it is one of the fancier options that is a crowd favorite. There is another option called the Woodhaven and that one features LED lights over the board.
No matter the style, the dartboard is a fantastic gift idea for any guy. Each set comes with an 18″ bristle dartboard and six darts and flights. Each set also has scoreboards for each player. Each board and cabinet is made with long-lasting materials so this dartboard set is designed to last. A great gift idea for any guy on your list that loves games.
Sometimes the simpler the gift idea, the more awesome it actually is. The Armor All car care kit is perfect for a Secret Santa gift, or a Christmas auction gift. What guy doesn’t like taking care of his car? Even if it is a 20-year-old clunker, keeping it neat and tidy and shiny is a great feeling and a nice excuse to get outside and take advantage of nice weather.
The set comes with a ton of great products including a car wash pad, car wash towels, Armor All Original Protectant Spray, and Armor All Extreme Shield + Ceramic glass cleaner, car wash, wheel, and tire cleaner. Everything the guy on your list could use to make his car look brand new.
This vintage typewriter, which is available in three colors, is a unique gift that is perfect for that one guy that is artsy and constantly scratching down thoughts and ideas. It makes for an amazing conversation starter and is cool as a decor piece in a house or apartment.
You can just see Hemingway or Ellis sitting down and pounding away at the keys. If you are looking for something different that is a great gift to a certain guy, then this is the one that will be a surprise, a welcomed surprise.
A pocket watch is a beautiful gift that any boyfriend would be lucky to unwrap. The gift is warm and sentimental and practical and this particular watch can be custom engraved. The braided chain on the watch is a nice touch that gives the piece a lot more depth and dimension. It is sleek and sexy and will pair well with any outfit from casual to super formal.
The metal alloy that the watch is constructed with is very durable and won’t scratch or wear or fade over time. You can have anything you want to be engraved on the face cover. Leave a special message to your boyfriend or a simple “I love you” with your name underneath. Give him the gift of time and show him how much he means to you.
GUESS put together a total banger when they made this jacket. The camo print is crazy in right now, trending super high and seems to be everywhere from catwalks to red carpets. Combine the camo look with the classic bomber look and you have yourself a home run. This is a great looking jacket for casual and business casual events. While it isn’t the most formal jacket on the planet it is still an everyday jacket. The black shearling completes the look because black and camo are two designs that pair very well together.
Whether the rider on your list is a beginner or has been riding for years there is no better gift than a brand new board with bindings. Luckily there is a great setup right here on this list that will get a huge smile out of who you are giving this gift. This snowboard comes in a number of different sizes and comes complete with everything he or she will need to hit the slopes immediately. If you live in an area where there are a bunch of great hills to ride then consider pairing this gift with a lift pass or even a season pass.
This board is a hybrid board so it can be ridden by regular or goofy riders. I myself can ride either way, but there are a lot of folks out there that stick to one or the other. The board has a durable gloss finished top sheet that will keep it from getting scratched on rocks or jagged ice. Make sure you get the right-sized board based on the sizing chart, all sizes are done in centimeters.
Setting up your podcast can be exciting and give you something to do while you are stuck at home. To get the best sound without snaps and cracks you are going to need a microphone that is designed specifically for podcasting. If you have watched the videos of podcasters doing their thing you will notice a lot of them sit at a large desk where three or four people can be involved in the cast. This microphone is made to be set up on a desk or large table and remains stationary.
Easy to set up with a USB plug-in this microphone boasts that it is “plug and play” which means you can literally plug it in and within a few moments you are podcasting. Ideal for gaming, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Skype, Voice-over, YouTube video, and recording music. The microphone catches all of the sound coming from in front of the mic without capturing the noise in the background behind the microphone.
What You Get:
1 x Microphone with Power Cord,
1 x Foldable Mic Tripod,
1 x Mini Shock Mount,
1 x Pop Filter,
1 x Manual and
1 x Service Card
This winter outerwear set is a great gift idea and comes in 5 different colors to match any unique style. The set comes with a super cool beanie, a scarf, and touchscreen gloves that he can use while texting. The set is so warm and so cozy that he won’t ever want to take them off.
Each part of this gift idea is fleece-lined for extra warmth and comfort. The one-size-fits-all design of this gift set is ideal for any kind of guy. The set is stylish and pairs well with any coat or jacket and the beanie can even be worn year-round. What is better than getting him a great gift? Getting him four great gifts in one cool package.
Another classic looking wood pellet grill that has the capacity to feed a large party this grill from Royal Gourmet is the toy most households didn’t know they needed. Porcelain-enameled cooking grates along with warming racks provide a total of 786 sq. in. cooking area. The capacious hopper holds up to 25 lb. of pellets which will last more than one cook without having to empty and refill the hopper. This is one smart grill as well, the auto-ignition system allows for the pre-setup of preferable temperature and start-up time; it would ignite automatically at your desired time.
With the integrated digital controller, the temperature can be precisely regulated from 180℉ to 500℉ and is displayed on-screen in real-time. With that temperature range, you can cook low and slow or throw steaks and chicken on and have food ready in a short while. This is the perfect grill for the BBQer that wants complete control over their meat and cooking temps/times. Cleanup is super easy as well which makes this grill the perfect gift for Father’s Day or for the family that wants to spend more time enjoying a meal outdoors.
Making your man’s life easier is one of those things that benefits the two of you. Keeping him on time and organized will relieve his stress and allow him more time to spend with you. This watch box organizer is a smart investment not just for your boyfriend but for the relationship as a whole. The organizer can sit on any shelf or dresser and also features a small drawer.
The watch box has four compartments for watches, glasses, and smaller items he has to carry with him all day long. The walnut wood finish is sleek and will blend in well with any decor. The watch case gives him a great view of his selections while keeping dust and debris off of them. This gift is a great way to keep a messy boyfriend tidy and organized.
A sick new TV is one super cool and well-received Christmas gift, now the featured TV is 65 inches but you can go as big as 75 inches. The Amazon Fire TV is one of the premier smart TVs on the market right now. I personally have one and I love it. Super easy to use and set up and sync to all of his streaming services and devices.
The featured television comes with Alexa included and can be used hands-free. Just say something like “play Netflix” and the TV will turn to Netflix without needing to touch a button. Each TV features 3 HDMI inputs for Xbox or Playstation as well as wireless routers. Try and get the smile off of his face when he unwraps this awesome gift on Christmas morning.
While this awesome pool that comes in three massive sizes isn’t designed specifically for dogs, it is still an awesome selection for anyone looking for an adequate pool for their family. The pool is made of steel and won’t rust or break down over time. It boasts an easy setup that isn’t rivaled by any other similar pool. The featured pool is over seven feet long and the largest option is almost ten feet. The durable materials are ideal for rowdy dogs that jump in and out of the pool multiple times.
If you have a pooch that is water-friendly then this is a great choice. The pool is wider, longer, and deeper than any other pool on this list. Your dog can actually doggy paddle while swimming around in this pool and you can even fit multiple kids and animals inside. It does take a little while to fill based on its size so be patient and start filling it early in the morning so that you can enjoy it when the sun hits its high point in the sky. There is a drainage valve that makes it easy to empty.
A digital picture frame is a really cool gift idea for any boyfriend. Typically guys aren’t the type to have framed pictures hanging on the walls or on tables around the house/apartment. It isn’t because they don’t want them, it’s just something guys don’t typically buy for themselves. What better way to celebrate your love for him than by getting him a picture frame that will cycle through all of the great memories you have together.
This picture frame can sync to your cellphone and will show pics of the two of you together. Every time the picture changes he will smile at all of the adventures you two have gone on together. You can even mount this picture frame on the wall. There are multiple options to choose from and you can check them all out right here.
There are currently 12 different colors available and you can check them all out here. I am sure you have seen gazebo setups like this one if you have ever been to a festival or outdoor concert in the summertime. The vinyl canopy can handle rain, snow, and even heavy hail. The wind won’t knock this thing over and it is big enough to hold chairs, tables, and a grill. It is easy to move around once it is set up and once it is broken down it can be stored relatively easily.
Also, there are a ton of different sizes that should fit every kind of person’s needs. If you don’t have a ton of space on your patio or in your back yard you might need something a little smaller. IF you are entertaining a bigger group of people and need more coverage there are options that are bigger and just as easy to set up as the smaller ones. There are 8×8 options available. There are 10×20 foot options available and even a 12×12 foot option.
Having a complete pair of clippers like this is a lifesaver for any barber that does scalp and facial hair. While this is advertised as a kit for home use, it is also a welcomed addition to any barber shop. Move seamlessly from sideburns to facial hair to working on your clients fade without having to change tools over and over again. With this all-in-one kit you can get more done faster and see more customers ultimately increasing your productivity and the cash you make during the day. Also, your clients are going to love the way they look after coming to see you.
This kit includes a ton of fun stuff for not a ton of money. There are three different attachments, one for facial hair, one for scalp hair and one for details like fades, lines and sideburns. The high carbon self sharpening blades won’t rust and need little to no maintenance. There are a total of 6 blade guards that help with different lengths and styling. After just 90 minutes of charging you can run this tool for 2.5 hours, longer than most of it’s competitors. It even has an LCD screen that is waterproof and will tell you just how much power is left.
When it comes to drones there is one name that will appear on thousands of Christmas wish lists this year. The DJ Mavic 3 is the premier drone for real estate, movies, land management, music videos, and everything in between. So easy that a technology-challenged guy can run it like a pro within a few hours.
On a full charge, the battery can run for 46 minutes. The camera is super sensitive and can film at a high speed from 15 kilometers away. He will love flying this thing around with the LCD control screen. The DJ Mavic also features a return to home function so when the battery is on it’s last leg, the drone will return to its set home location on it’s own.
Fossil is a giant in the men’s accessory game. They make everything from classy watches to dope sunglasses. This chronograph quartz face watch is a timeless(pun intended) watch that will look superb on your wrist for any occasion. Whether you work in an office or in a warehouse this watch will suit the job at hand nicely. It’s blue face and the leather strap will pair it well with almost any outfit and it is sporty enough to wear to the beach or a pool party/ backyard BBQ.
Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm. Which is pretty standard for men’s watches. A multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes, and seconds; timer; 24 hour and water-resistant up to 165 feet. It is ideal for swimming or short dives and can be worn in the shower without risk of injuring the watch. This watch is available in other colors and straps and you can view all of those choices here. I am partial to the blue or black dial with a leather strap, it just has that classic and formal look without being so formal that you can’t wear it with a pair of jeans and tee-shirt.
For the rock crawling enthusiasts that are more interested in capabilities than the look of the vehicle and the body of the truck, this RC crawler from Redcat Racing is a primo choice. Made almost entirely out of aluminum this truck is extremely lightweight but also well-balanced. The overall weight of this truck is just over 8lbs which is crazy light for an RC truck of this size. Almost all of the weight can be found in the tires which give it a long wheelbase and high ground clearance making it ideal for crawling. The aluminum-capped, oil-filled shocks perform so well with uneven grades and battling over obstacles, and the wear and tear on those shocks are minimal. The deadlock wheels are the perfect complement to the massive tires and allow the vehicle to keep rolling no matter what is in its way.
The overall dimensions of this truck are 17 x 9.5 x 9 inches and almost none of that is in the body. The builders of this RC crawler really focused on its mechanical integrity and its performance. All of the elements of this truck are waterproof so you can really drive it anywhere and in any kind of weather. The high torque putout allows this vehicle to transfer power so that it can push over any kind of obstacle. The 40amp ESC is top of the line for RC vehicles and you can see how big a deal that is in the performance. Being that it is a true 4wd vehicle it transfers the energy that each tire needs to the wheel that needs it the most at any given time.
At 19 years old I went away to college and the first thing my folks bought me was a brand new backpack. I still have that backpack and use it regularly almost 17 years later. A quality backpack is a no brainer when it comes to a clutch gift for a college-bound guy. Even if your 19-year-old isn’t going to college there are so many practical uses for a good backpack. And if you are going to invest in a backpack, The North Face is a brand that you can trust. the brand tests their gear in the most extreme conditions on the planet and, if they survive, they are produced for sale.
This ballistic nylon and polyester backpack is made to last. It is incredibly durable and can hold all of your 19-year old’s gear without issue. Whether he is going on a camping or hunting trip or cramming for finals this backpack will come in handy. The shoulder straps and back support make this a comfortable pack to carry even when it is full and weighted down. If black isn’t really his style no worries, this bag is available in 34 different colors and styles.
The touring style of leather motorcycle jacket is a bigger and bulkier jacket and the reason for that is because of the longevity that touring riders spend on their bikes. This jacket is made to cut through wind and rain and even snow. It is built the way it is to protect you from the elements when you are on your 100 or 200-mile rides. God forbid you take a spill off of your bike traveling at any speed this jacket is built to keep you from getting too banged up. The jacket is super comfortable and features gator skins liners which are a lot softer than you would think given the name.
The jacket is a beast in the motorcycle jacket world. The exterior leather is supple and soft while also preventing the wind from getting to you. The gator skins liners are removable for casual wear when you aren’t on the bike and you just want to look good. The collar is a classic clasp collar and the pockets are traditional zipper pockets with two on the side and two on the chest. There are also vents so that you don’t overheat when you’re wearing it. The back is breathable as well as the chest. There is also lace on the side that is adjustable so you can tighten and loosen the jacket as you see fit.
Lawn care can be a therapeutic task for the guy that likes to do yard work. From mowing the lawn and brushing the clippings into a bag and turning it into mulch there are so many things that he can do to make his yard beautiful. Just because there is a lot of work to be done doesn’t mean he has to work hard to do it all. There are tools out there that can make those tasks a lot easier and a bit more fun. A string trimmer and cordless sweeper can cut hours off of the task at hand. Both the trimmer and sweeper operate at 40 volts and are less noisy than other trimmers and sweepers. Both units offer a ‘state of charge’ indicator which shows your battery charge level. Products are compatible with Black and Decker’s 36 Volt lithium-ion system
Another famous name in fashion, Bruno Marc combines affordable shoes with stylish design. If you are looking for a suede shoe that can also be worn around the house as a house shoe, you’ve come across just that. This moccasin-style shoe is the best of both worlds, street shoes, and house shoes. Yes, they are also a penny loafer, but these aren’t your grandpa’s penny loafer, no need to put change in your shoes and honestly when you get home from wearing these at work all day, no need to change your shoes either.
Buying a pair of these bad boys will definitely up your shoe game, and when you up your shoe game you up the whole wardrobe and can mix and match more options. One pair of shoes can give you a dozen new looks and staying fresh is all part of looking good.
The Mandalorian is one of the most popular series of the past 5 years and for good reason. It adds another chapter to the Star Wars story and let’s face it, the popularity of the show is fueled by the appearance of Baby Yoda. From stuffed toys to action figures to clothing, the Baby Yoda image is one of the most recognizable images of the 2020s. If you are a Star Wars fan then you are going to love the Baby Yoda “Naps and Snacks” graphic tee that was originally marketed towards children but has been extremely popular with adults.
This is another black graphic tee that allows the wearer to show off his personal style. Try not to laugh when you see this shirt. It really doesn’t matter what you pair this shirt with because the shirt itself is the main focus of what people will see when you are out and about. It is a casual look that is great for a night out with friends or to wear while binging your favorite show at home. Even folks that aren’t diehard Star Wars fans love the imagery of this shirt.
Typically it takes weeks, months, even years to put together the right patio with all of the proper furniture. If you aren’t into waiting and looking for that long then there is a perfect option for you in this list. This Gazebo with bar and chairs is a complete setup for any BBQ or party and will definitely garner some “ooooohs” and “ahhhhhhs” from your guests. The structure is easy as pie to set up and can be taken down in a snap as well. This piece does not need to be a permanent structure in your yard or on your deck.
Its steel frame and polyester top make this piece incredibly durable so it is easy to move even after setup. It does have dimensions of 97 x 97 x 97 inches and can have a bar, chairs, and grill all under one roof. This item could be the center of your next outdoor party. The bartop is made from tempered glass which is perfect for outdoor seating and eating. While it does weigh over 100lbs including the bar, it is still easy for two people to move around the yard and will keep the sun off of your back all day long.
What dad wouldn’t love to be gifted a68 piece toolset for the holiday or birthday? Black and Decker are one of those names that everyone knows because of how reliable their products have become. They specialize in tools and electronics and this toolset is incredibly popular because of its name and reliability. The set is based around its powerful batteries and the drill.
Included components: (1) LDX120 drill/driver, (1) 20-volt max lithium-ion battery, (1) charger, (1) storage bag, (1) tape measure, (1) adjustable wrench, (1) needle-nose pliers, (2) manual screwdrivers, (1) utility knife, (1) slip-joint pliers, (1) 12-ounce hammer, (1) ratcheting screwdriver, (4) hole saws with mandrel, (32) screwdriver bits, (1) magnetic bit holder, (10) drilling bits, (5) spade bits. There are a ton of different packages with different options and you can check them out here.
Kayaks are always a popular gift no matter what holiday or season it is. A brand new kayak can open a ton of doors for the person receiving it. It is a great source of exercise. It can bring a person to new and uncharted territories and as far as fishing goes, fishing from a kayak gives the fisherman a chance to catch bigger and better fish.
This one-piece kayak is durable and easy to load into trucks or on top of vehicles. The kayak has storage compartments and comes with a paddle. The seatback is padded for extra comfort and longer rides. This is the kind of gift that he will get a ton of use out of and he will thank you over and over again for getting him his awesome new kayak.
Craft beers have taken over the beer-making and beer-drinking world. I live in Vermont and it seems like there is a new craft beer or brewery that pops up every single week. Now I don’t have a taste for beer but for guys that do, making their own brew might just be a dream come true.
This beer-making kit is super easy to use and by tweaking the recipe a true beer craftsman can make his own brew and enjoy it with close friends and family. Now obviously you shouldn’t get this awesome gift for anyone under 21, but if you have a 21+ man in your life that has an interest in making a great tasting beer, this is a crazy cool gift.
The fat tire bike has become exceedingly more and more popular over the past ten years. It is one of the most sought-after gifts for the holiday season and if you have a bike riding guy on your list, this could be the best gift they receive all year.
Mongoose is a monster in the bicycle game and one of the most popular frames in the world. When getting an awesome gift like a fat tire bike, it makes a lot of sense to go with a trusted name/brand. This 26-inch tire bike can conquer any trail and any terrain that the rider wants to take on. The smile on his face when he receives this gift this Christmas is going to light up the room even more than the tree.
My old man is a cigar aficionado and while he likes to smoke a cigar after a long day of work it wasn’t until I bought hi a humidor that he really started to appreciate the art of cigars. If you have a dad on your list that smokes cigars this is a fantastically cool gift idea that he certainly won’t expect. This humidor is meant to keep cigars fresher longer. It features a digital hygrometer, humidification system, and a glass top to keep tabs on his cigars. It holds between 50-100 cigars depending on size and has a neat drawer below to keep his cigar cutters, small ashtray, and lighter. The humidor also has a digital readout so keeping things the proper temp is super easy. He will LOVE this gift!
Adding a gaming chair to any video game setup, PC or console, is an awesome move. Most gamers that invest in a gaming chair play longer and are able to focus on the game at hand. Being comfortable is a big deal when it comes to playing video games especially if your 19-year-old plays for hours at a time. This is one of the best gaming chairs on the market. It is ergonomically designed to be both supportive and comfortable.
The chair supports up to 300lbs and has a Class-3 lift that can raise and lower the chair with the lift of a lever. Size of Back: 22.5″X30.5″(LXW),Size of Seat: 19.8″X20.5″(LXW),Seat adjustable height:17.3-21.5 inch. IT swivels 360 degrees and reclines between 90 and 150 degrees. If the white and black aren’t the right match for your 19 year old then check out the other colors that this chair is available in.
When it comes to gaming the equipment used to be the very best gamer possible can be as important as the players on their team. From the keyboard to the console, every piece of equipment has to be a good fit for the gamer. The right headset can make all of the difference in the world to the gamer. Make sure the guy on your list has the right tools to conquer any game he may want to play. After all, he is going to be spending hundreds, maybe even thousands of hours playing his favorite game, get him an awesome headset to make the gaming even better.
The days of having a massive home speaker system are gone. Boomboxes are no more. New age speakers are smaller but more powerful and clearer sounding than ever before. You can fit this Bose speaker anywhere, in any room, and even take it with you. Also, touching the speaker is no longer necessary. This speaker features Alexa voice control so all you need to do is ask the speaker to do play something or change the station or track and it obeys.
WiFi and Bluetooth compatible this speaker will go anywhere with you. Take it on the road, to work and bring it home and put it in any room of the house, it weighs less than 5 lbs. Being able to blast his music will make your 19-year-old boy incredibly happy. Whether he is moving into a dorm or getting his own place or staying at home, he will love having this speaker to listen to all his favorite tunes. The black version of the speaker is really sleek and sexy and will go with any decor, but the silver version is also pretty cool looking.
While most hair loss treatments work on the crown or hairlines or both, what about all of the other spots on a man’s head that have thinning hair? There is definitely a treatment for guys who are or have been experiencing total hair loss on their entire heads. This red light laser cap is one of the biggest leaps in hair loss treatment technology to date. Just slide the cap on to cover your entire scalp and let it do its work.
The cap features 272 diodes that stimulate the scalp and hair follicles underneath so that they grow. This cap will work whether you have a thinning vertex, receding hairline, or have a genetic predisposition to thinning hair. Made for everyone and literally tested thousands of times to ensure that it works this product is sold over the counter and is FDA cleared. If you are looking for a safe, clinically proven way to stop thinning hair and see regrowth faster, this is a great choice.
The right pair of work boots can make getting up every morning and heading into a 10-hour shift a lot more bearable. When a man’s feet are taken care of he is happier, he works harder and does a better job. Getting him a great pair of work boots is like giving him a new lease on life. The support that these boots offer will eliminate pain from his back and knees while also protecting his feet with their steel toe. The way these boots are built and the materials used will keep moisture off of his feet for a dryer and more comfortable wear. These boots also feature memory foam insoles which will keep him on his feet longer without any pain in the rest of his body. These boots are available in the featured color and an all-black option.
When the WWE had to change their name from WWF there were a lot of branding and marketing changes that came with it. Not only did they have to change their logo but everything that donned their logo, which cost them millions. Because of the logo change they also had to redesign the championship title to have their new logo, the WW, without the F. This title became the new Heavyweight title during the time of Stone Cold and The Greatest Athlete in Sports Entertainment.
This is a replica of the WWE Championship Belt that The Rock debuted on the February 18th, 2013 episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE/WWF has a history that spans over 50 years and throughout those 5 decades, they have redesigned each title a number of times. This belt is over 7lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches and comes with its own cloth bag with the WWE logo.
While there are a ton of projectors out there that can handle gaming, videos, streaming services, and movies they can get pretty pricey. If you are looking for a projector to do something specific like gaming then this Optoma projector is going to be a great fit for you and your wallet. This projector features HDR10 technology which will give you darker deeper blacks and sharper colors while diving into your favorite games. With the short throw lens, you can view a 120″ image from just four feet away. It has 3800 lumens and a 5000 to 1 aspect ratio. With 15,000 hours of lamp life, you can watch or play games for 4 hours a day every day for over 10 years. If you are worried about connection, don’t, this projector can connect to gaming consoles, media players, and other HDMI devices such as Google Chromecast, Fire stick, and Apple TV; inputs include dual HDMI. Its dimensions are 12.4 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches. There is also a 4200 lumens option available.
Included Components: Hz39Hdr, Ac Power Cable, Remote Control, Quick Start Guide
Denim has been around for years, decades even. The look is a classic look that can really elevate your dress game. This jacket is a great lightweight jacket to wear during the springtime. You can rock a vintage look without having to spend vintage or antique prices. This style is something the not everyone can pull off but if you can you can add another dimension to your wardrobe. The jacket is perfect if you work in construction or on a farm or ranch but is also a great fit if you are just looking for something to wear on a date or to a family function. Pairing this jacket with similarly colored jeans might be a bit overkill so try and go dark if you’re going to wear this with jeans.
This 100% cotton jacket is a classic fit jacket which is looser than the slim fit you see a lot of today. If it gets cold you can rock a hoodie underneath without feeling too bulky. That is the great part of the jacket. It is so lightweight, you can layer and not feel too heavy. It features reinforced construction so the stitching won’t fray or pull apart. This is the kind of jacket that lasts you years no matter how often you wear it. If the featured color isn’t a good match with your personal style then there are four other colors from black to a light brown that is labeled Moss.
Giving the gift of a great night’s sleep is not only thoughtful but incredibly important. I have dealt with insomnia for the majority of my adult life and it wasn’t until I invested in a great mattress topper that I was able to combat those sleepless nights.
This pillow-soft memory foam mattress topper fits a queen-sized bed perfectly and will turn those sleepless nights into a distant memory. There are multiple sizes that should fit every kind of bed. You can purchase just the mattress topper or the topper with the full mattress.
If the guy on your list is a fan of the outdoors and wants to be outside any chance he can get then you’ve got to get him a gift that will keep him playing outside for hours. Maybe he is the neighborhood favorite to throw a bar-b-que and invite the neighbors for some food and fun in the sun? Maybe he is the kind of guy that loves to get a crew together and head to the beach for a few brews and some games? Either way, he is going to love this Professional grade corn hole set featuring the American Flag boards. The set comes with two boards and 8 beanbags and is foldable and lightweight so it is easy to transport. If he isn’t a fan of the American Flag boards there are a few others including all-black and an LED light-up version that allows him to play while it’s dark out.
A batting cage is one of those gifts that keeps on giving every time your player steps inside. They are easy to set up and take down and the extra practice of live hitting is something that will shape their game for years. Judging the ball out of a pitcher’s hand and actually getting to hit will improve their skills immensely. When I was slumping in my career I would spend hours hitting hundreds of balls to get my eye and hand speed back. If I didn’t have access to a batting cage I wouldn’t have been half the ballplayer I was and would have been far less successful.
This cage is designed to make the most out of any amount of space. If you have 20 extra feet in your yard you can set up a batting cage and play year-round. If you live in an area with cold winters and snow then you can take the cage down and set it up in a garage. This cage is available in multiple different sizes from the smallest cage which is 20 feet to larger sizes of 35 feet, 55 feet, and the largest size 70 feet. Each set comes with all the poles and netting you will need to set up. The net is 2mm braided net that can handle even the hardest hit baseballs.
Perhaps you are buying for the 20 something guy that appears to have everything he needs. When that happens, it is time to think outside the box and get him something that will truly surprise and shock him in the best ways. If he is a fan of the outdoors but has a bunch of gear already, get him something that he will learn to love and get a ton of use out of. Getting him this awesome stand-up paddleboard will surely get his adrenaline pumping. It is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, be out on the water and get some serious exercise. This inflatable paddle board measures ten feet long and 30 inches wide. The board comes with a bag of goodies too including an oar pedal, manual air pump, patch repair kit and a bag to tote all your new stuff with you while you’re out on the water.
A great pair of shades can last a lifetime and really make or break an outfit. I have seen guys with a great outfit but a terrible pair of shades and it just doesn’t look right. On the other hand, I’ve seen dudes wearing a white tee and jeans that had a dope pair of sunglasses and it looked really good. If you are a sunglasses wearer you are going to love these shades. They are big enough to cover your eyes but won’t take over your face in the process. They have a stripe of orange/red on the arms that adds a nice pop of color without being overwhelming.
Smith makes a great pair of shades that are durable and stylish without breaking the bank. The worst feeling in the world is spending an arm and a leg on a pair of new sunglasses and then sitting on them or dropping them and watching your hard-earned money shatter into pieces. Another great feature, if you should break these, they are backed by a lifetime warranty. The lenses are designed to enhance, not hinder, vision and colors. You are going to love these shades so much you will wear them year-round!
Invicta makes some of the best-looking watches on the planet. Their attention to detail is second to none. If the dad you’re buying for is the kind of guy that likes to rock a little extra swag on his wrist then he will surely appreciate a brand new watch. This watch can seamlessly go from casual to formal back to casual without issue. Dress it up with some nice slacks and shirt and tie or wear your favorite jeans with a fresh pair of kicks and a hoodie.
The watch is stainless steel, features a quartz movement, and is water-resistant 200m (660ft), which is cool for some light diving and swimming and use in the shower. It has a gorgeous face and silver band that is made to fit most wrists.
For the guy on your list that is moving into a new apartment or house or dorm and needs a comfy place to chill after work or between classes. The gift of a great-looking and totally comfortable couch will stick with him for years and years. While it may not be the easiest gift to wrap and put under the tree, it is still a gift that will blow his mind when he sees it. With a ton of great reviews and a #1 best seller rating on Amazon, it is no secret why this gift is so awesome and so popular.
For the wine aficionado on your Christmas list, there is this amazing wine fridge that looks as amazing as it performs. The dimensions of this refrigerator are 22.4 x 23.4 x 33 inches so it should fit in most houses, condos, and apartments nicely without taking up too much space. If you’ve got a guy on your list that has dreamt of having a wine cellar but doesn’t have the room, this is the next best thing to keep all of his favorite bottles chilled to perfection.This compact fridge can hold up to 46 bottles of wine. That is a TON of wine for the size of the unit.
Man caves are popping up all over the world and a dope sign is a nice addition to any cave. Guys are turning their garages and basements and spare rooms into amazing areas where chilling, drinking, sports, and gaming are all welcome. To illuminate his man cave and make it his own, get him an awesome man cave sign. This is the ideal gift for a guy that is thinking about or has already built his man cave. This sign comes in a number of colors and sizes, the featured size is 12″ x 8.5″.
The Apple Airpods are the headphones that are going to be on thousands of Christmas wish lists this year. Make sure you get your pods before they run out or can’t be shipped before the holidays. These discreet, lightweight, and high-powered headphones are the perfect gift for the guy who is always on the go and has to have his music, podcasts, and audio books at his fingertips.
Does your dad or the dad on your list love to cook and really know his way around the kitchen? Has he been using the same old kitchen knives for years and years without sharpening or changing them out? Gifting him a new set of knives is a great gift idea and one that he will get a ton of use out of. Prepping meals, cutting the Thanksgiving turkey, or cutting a birthday cake for a loved one, no matter the reason he will love using his new knives.
Includes 13 Professional Knives, kitchen scissors, a bonus peeler, a premium quality 2-stage knife sharpener, and a modern knife stand. The knives are made with stainless steel and are easy to sharpen and clean. They are dishwasher safe and the black blades are super cool and will look great in his kitchen. These knives and other utensils are professional-grade and used in amazing kitchens around the world. If 17 pieces are too much there is a 7 piece set that is also available.
Over the past few years, the Cricut machine has become a favorite gift for holidays and birthdays. A friend of mine just got herself a Cricut machine and since she received it she has been giving out hilarious t-shirts to everyone she knows. The 9 x 9-inch machine can put any message or picture on t-shirts, hoodies, bags, hats, and tons of other things. Creating items with this machine is so easy and so much fun. This is the gift that keeps on giving for the guy on your list that will definitely get some use out of it.
Giving a safe as a gift is a safe bet, what is a good dad gift without a hilariously bad dad joke right? Most guys don’t realize they need a safe until they are gifted one. Maybe he has papers and valuables that he has stashed away in the back of his closet. Whatever the reason a new safe is a great investment and is the kind of thing that can be passed down to other generations.
The Land Rover is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world and for good reason. The sleek exterior mixed with a fat engine and the handling and performance of a sports car is blissfully complimented by the off-road capabilities of a tank. The Defender was developed in the 1980s and quickly became insanely popular. The newer version which is what the RC vehicle is built off of is super sexy and more powerful than any other Land Rover model. The RC Defender is 1/10 the size of the real version but is just as fun to drive. Designed with portal axles, which lift the vehicle at the tires for more ground clearance and better balance, the crawler is made for all kinds of roads from gravel to rocks to water and mud, this thing is an absolute beast.
Most rock crawlers will give up turning radius for traction but not this vehicle. The remote locking rear differentials disengage so that the vehicle can utilize its 45-degree steering angle making no obstacle too big to overcome. The hi/low range transmission can be switched on and off via the remote control. Adjusting the transmission from high to low will help with steep hills and rolling over rocks by adding torque to push the engine. Unlike other rock crawlers, this vehicle actually has cruise control for longer drives. This thing really performs like a real, life-size Land Rover and is going to be a welcomed addition to anyone’s collection. There are multiple colors available too which you can check out here.
Includes:
TRX-4, Ready-To-Race model
XL-5 HV waterproof electronic speed control
Titan 21T reverse rotation motor
TQi 2.4GHz radio system with cruise control
High-quality maintenance tools
Needed To Complete:
(4) “AA” Batteries (for transmitter)
(1) NiMH Battery (4-7 cell) or LiPo Battery (2S/3S)
(1) Compatible Battery Charger
Why shouldn’t fishing also be a fashionable experience? For decades men, and women, have been dragging around bulky, heavy, and inconvenient tackle boxes to their favorite fishing spots. The tackle box, while it was a revolutionary idea way back when is now nearly obsolete. The first thing is first, tackle boxes are hard to carry on smaller boats like canoes and kayaks. Secondly, if there is a better way to tote your tackle around with you, why not use it? Your dad is going to LOVE his new tackle bag because of how cool it looks and how useful it is.
If you could carry a regular tackle box on your back you absolutely would. Having a bag that slings over a shoulder not only frees up both hands for carrying, I don’t know, fishing poles, but it also makes trekking through the woods to that favorite hidden spot so much easier. If your dad or the dad on your list has ever taken a tumble with no free hands to brace his fall he will attest to how amazing an idea this bag truly is. The bag holds lures, pliers, line, fishing lure boxes, wallet, phone, iPad, camera, books, keys, and other accessories. It is also available in 8 super cool designs that will fit any man’s style.
This SCA 50-gallon glass aquarium is one of the most complete systems in the market right now. The aquarium comes complete with tank, filtration system, pump and cabinet that the whole setup rests on top of. SCA-301 skimmer and Atmen PH2500 return pump are included for easy cleaning and maintenance of the system and tank. Also included with this setup are the Durso Stand Pipe, Return T pipe, bulkheads, tubing, filter media are bio media which will clean and filter the entire tank easily with little effort from the owner.
The setup includes the black cabinet but there is also another option available for slightly more money. You can substitute the black base cabinet for a white cabinet to match the room or office that the tank resides. The dimensions of the tank and cabinet are 24x24x20.
Segways are undoubtedly one of the coolest inventions of the past 20 years. On the list of awesome gifts for guys, this segway is definitely near the top. The segway weighs just 28 pounds but can support up to 220lbs. By controlling the steering with his knees, he leaves his hands free to help with balance. With a top speed of 10 mph and a battery that takes just 3 hours to fully charge, this lightweight and completely portable segway is going to be one of the hottest items on his holiday wish list.
This 32 square inch fire pit and table is an amazingly cool gift for the guy that wants to get the most out of his backyard or patio setup. Not only does this fire pit make for a great centerpiece for a lounge area, but it also has other functions. It can be a cooler, a grill, and a picnic area. You would have to spend hundreds of dollars to purchase a grill, fire pit, and cooler area, but for way less you can have all of these items in one easy to setup and easy to use kit.
With enough torque and horsepower to make easy work of cutting firewood or clearing trees on his property, this Husqvarna gas-powered chainsaw is an awesome gift that he will definitely get a lot of use out of. Maybe he is starting to learn how to carve with the saw, or maybe he has a woodstove that he needs to keep feeding all winter long. No matter the reason, this gift will bring a smile to his face and will help him get the job done, no matter what that job is.
For the dad that has everything and works with his hands, there is the Leatherman multitool. If he works with his hands he most likely has a toolbox full of full-size tools that he uses for a number of different tasks around the house. This tool is the everyday tool he can keep in his pocket and take with him everywhere. The leatherman tool is nearly indestructible and has every tool he could ever need. Packs a quiver of 18 tools, including pliers, replaceable wire cutters, wire stripper, knives, saw, spring-action scissors, ruler, can & bottle openers, files, and screwdrivers. Available in stainless steel and black.
No matter if he is going off to college or needs a super smart super powerful laptop for work, the Lenovo Chromebook 2-1 is a great tool to have at his fingertips. The laptop is also a tablet that folds to fit his lifestyle. With a responsive touchscreen and loads of memory there isn’t a task he can’t handle. This is one of the best selling convertible laptops on Amazon right now and for good reason. It has tons of great reviews and the Chrome OS which boots up in seconds and can take care of all of his tasks.
The best of the best in 360-degree conference and meeting room cameras have to be the Owl Labs camera. While it’s sleek and modern design is a great looking piece of tech, the other features, and its ability are the real selling points. This is the ideal camera for a big conference room with a large table and lots of people. It is also a great purchase for home use if you live stream in the kitchen or garage while moving around a lot. This camera will follow your movements and voice wherever you go. So if you were thinking of starting up a cooking show during the lockdown, this is the best camera for that or doing some online yoga classes.
This setup is nearly a plug and play system, all you have to do is plug it into your USB, download your favorite and/or most used video conferencing or streaming platform and that is that. The camera automatically zooms, moves, pans and focuses on whoever is highlighted in the conversation. The microphone, camera, and the speaker are combined into one, pillar-esque device which makes it easy to move and/or store. You can use this all day at the office then bring it home and reach out to family and friends or start your video blogging. All 8 microphones are actively listening to who is speaking with a 12-foot radius so you won’t ever miss a beat in the conversation.
In today’s world, men are taking care of themselves more than they ever have before. Most guys have a shower/morning/skincare routine that they swear by and men, after all, are creatures of habit. You don’t need to break the bank to get a quality gift basket for your 19-year-old. This basket includes everything he will need to take care of himself and is the perfect size to send him off to school or to set up in the bathroom at home. Sandalwood has become one of the official smells of manhood and as a man that uses the scent, it really does smell fantastic.
This is an 8-1 gift set with everything he will need to get his day started OR end his day the right way. Depending on when he showers and performs his skincare routine, this set can be used whenever it’s convenient. Complete skincare, shaving and bath gift set with hemp oil extract include 4 fl.oz Muscle Relief Cream (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), 4 fl.oz Shaving Cream, 4 fl.oz Aftershave Balm (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), 8.4 fl.oz 2-in-1 Body Wash and Shampoo, 8.4 fl.oz Bubble Bath, 6.76 oz Bath Salts (500MG Hemp Oil Extract), Bath Sponge and Toiletry Bag.
Whether he is starting to learn the piano or has been playing for years this keyboard setup is going to be his new favorite toy. The setup features a keyboard stand, a full keyboard with over 300 voices or sounds, and also comes with a padded seat so he can spend hours playing without issue.
This setup even comes with a 3-month subscription on how to play the piano with lessons and a microphone so he can host his very own karaoke nights. This is an uber-cool Christmas gift that will give him years of playing fun. He can record and remix his music and who knows, maybe he becomes the next great musician of our time.
A brand new, all-in-one security system is a great gift idea that most people won’t even think of. This four-camera and hub setup are perfect for smaller homes and apartments. The cameras feature HD recording and even night vision so he will never miss any of the action.
The cameras are weather-resistant and incredibly durable. Each camera is equipped with advanced motion detection and can auto-zoom in and out on anything that crosses its path. The system can be synched to a person’s phone no matter if it’s an Android or iPhone. Every recording can be sent to the phone and he will even be able to watch his cameras live.
Buying pillows is something that most people forget to do for years on end. If the guy on your list is like most folks, he will use the same pillows long after he should have switched them out. While new pillows aren’t the coolest gifts ever, they are awesome because they are typically a gift that a person won’t gift themselves. This four-pack of brand new, odor limiting, and 200 thread count, these pillows will last longer than most and are meant to be clean for years.
Get him the newest Apple Watch and see his face light up when he opens the gift. This watch is definitely one of the most awesome watches on the planet so why wouldn’t it make for one of the most awesome gifts this Christmas? It is available in a bunch of different colors and has so many features that he can adjust and play with. The all-in-one GPS, text, calls, music, EKG, heart rate monitor and so much more watch is a fantastic gift that he will use every single day.
The whole point of investing in a pet stroller is to make your life and your pet’s life a whole lot easier. This stroller is designed to transform from a stroller to a trailer seamlessly. The design is incredibly innovative and for the family that is always on the move, the design is perfect. Check out how durable and comfortable it is for both you and your pet. It can go on and off-road. It will keep your pet safe no matter the terrain.
The fabric windows work as a window for your pet but also keep bugs out of the interior of the stroller. The trailer has a convenient hand-lock braking system that is easy to use and will keep your pooch completely safe. Whether you enjoy walking or biking with your pet, this stroller is able to do both in the blink of an eye. Your dog is going to love getting in and out of this thing and will look forward to each adventure you take them on.
If you are looking for a bigger, higher-priced item to buy for someone this holiday season then a new pair of skis will be warmly received. Chances are if the winter athlete in your life hasn’t bought a new pair of skis recently then they are in desperate need of an upgrade. These skis from Rossignol are a great looking pair of skis and are meant for the downhill pro. That doesn’t mean that a novice couldn’t learn how to ski in these so regardless of the skill level this is a perfect gift.
The skis feature a rectangular sidewall and a much more progressive sidecut. The layering of core materials makes these a great feeling pair of skis and incredibly durable as well. The mix of wood, fiberglass, and metal keeps them lightweight but strong so no matter if your athlete is skiing moguls or hitting tables these are a smooth purchase. Unfortunately, these skis don’t come with bindings but stay tuned to this list for a pair of bindings that will definitely be a great second gift.
Laser tag is an extremely fun game that guys and girls of all ages can enjoy. Gifting him the gift of laser tag at home is not only cool but thinking way outside the box. This kit comes with four targets that are worn by each person playing and four laser tag guns that can shoot up to 150ft. Each blaster and vest uses three AAA batteries. Easy to set up and easy to use this set can be played with right out of the box and will provide hundreds of hours of fun.
The Moon Lence four-person pop-up tent is super easy to set up and take down adding more time to enjoy the campsite and outdoors and less time spent fiddling with a tent and the poles. The tent is wind and weather resistant and can comfortably hold four people, sleeping bags, and even an air mattress.
With four windows the tent has more ventilation than other comparable tents on the market. If you get him this tent for Christmas he will get years and years of use out of it. It fits in most vehicles and is ideal for camping in any type of environment.
The fitness bike or exercise bike has gone through some serious evolution over the past 20 years. Now more connective than ever, the Echelon Fitness Bike can connect him to thousands of live or recorded classes to personalize his fitness. This bike even features a button that will make it lean to one side or the other which imitates riding a real bike on real terrain. It also features a 22 inch HD screen making it one of the most immersive bikes on the planet.
Another big name in the fashion game is, of course, Calvin Klein. Calvin doesn’t do things based on what is currently out there in the market, they do things anticipating what is going to be the newest trend and often they start those very same trends. This is the kind of coat that you don’t know you love until you see it staring back at you. Not your grandfather’s pea coat this is a new design that is sure to catch fire and be all the rage. A smidge longer than the traditional pea coat, but shorter than the trench style, this is a great mix of multiple looks and one you need to have in your closet for the right occasion.
Air frying food has become a revolution that millions of people are enjoying all over the world. From wings to french fries to hundreds of other amazing recipes the air fryer is one of the most fun tools any amateur or professional chef can use in the kitchen. This particular air fryer comes with over 100 recipes that are easy to perform. It has 11 one-touch cooking functions making it one of the simplest air fryers to use. Cook faster and healthier with this amazing unit.
While everyone has a camera in their pocket on their phone there are still some folks that prefer taking pictures traditionally. The Canon name is one of the most reliable names in the camera game. The Eos Rebel is a durable and easy-to-shoot camera that provides the photographer with 24.1 megapixels, can shoot in HD video, and has a massive memory card. This is the digital camera of the future, today.
At first glance, you might not understand why a drone is such a great gift idea for a coach, but as technology becomes more advanced there are more and more ways to coach. Filming practices and games have grown to a completely different level of awesome in the past decade or so. Prior to drone technology becoming something that civilians could possess coaches would need someone to film practices and games or contests with a camcorder. This meant the quality of the film would be iffy at best. Now, with drone technology, coaches can get every angle and every play on film and use it as a learning tool to study not just their team but the opposing team as well.
This drone from Holy Stone is a foldable drone with a 4K UHD camera. The optimized full HD camera built with a shock absorption holder ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high-resolution images and videos without camera vibration. With GPS assisted intelligent flight the drone will return to a home destination hen low on battery. The battery life on a full charge is just under 30 minutes. The control range of the 2.4GHz transmitter reaches 3000 feet high range; battery level and GPS signal shown on the LED screen. This is a really cool tool to help any coach improve his/her team.
If music is your art then you need a set up that will help you spread that art to the rest of the world. You can make a crazy good living off of DJing gigs at bars, clubs, weddings, parties, and in production. If you have the right equipment then you are well on your way to making your money back and turning a profit by making music. This set has everything that you could need to start making money immediately. It has two massive 2400 Watt speakers. It has a mixer with digital turntables that also take CDs so you can mix popular music and sample on the fly. You also get a microphone so you can hype up the crowd while doing your thing.
The future is here and it is exceptionally cool. The Hover-1 Titan hoverboard is all-electric, easy to use, and super fun. Ride at speeds of almost 7.5 MPH, he can ride for 8.4 miles and can hold up to 265lbs. While this isn’t exactly the Marty McFly hoverboard from Back to the Future, it is still pretty cool and futuristic in its own right. The light-up wheels and self-balancing feature make it easier to ride and more difficult to fall off of. Ride during the day or at night.