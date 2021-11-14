101 Awesome Christmas Gifts for Guys 2021

For the rock crawling enthusiasts that are more interested in capabilities than the look of the vehicle and the body of the truck, this RC crawler from Redcat Racing is a primo choice. Made almost entirely out of aluminum this truck is extremely lightweight but also well-balanced. The overall weight of this truck is just over 8lbs which is crazy light for an RC truck of this size. Almost all of the weight can be found in the tires which give it a long wheelbase and high ground clearance making it ideal for crawling. The aluminum-capped, oil-filled shocks perform so well with uneven grades and battling over obstacles, and the wear and tear on those shocks are minimal. The deadlock wheels are the perfect complement to the massive tires and allow the vehicle to keep rolling no matter what is in its way.

The overall dimensions of this truck are 17 x 9.5 x 9 inches and almost none of that is in the body. The builders of this RC crawler really focused on its mechanical integrity and its performance. All of the elements of this truck are waterproof so you can really drive it anywhere and in any kind of weather. The high torque putout allows this vehicle to transfer power so that it can push over any kind of obstacle. The 40amp ESC is top of the line for RC vehicles and you can see how big a deal that is in the performance. Being that it is a true 4wd vehicle it transfers the energy that each tire needs to the wheel that needs it the most at any given time.