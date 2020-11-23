5 Best Cyber Monday Coffee Maker Deals (2020)

With 64% of people drinking coffee and 79% of those people brewing at home, there is a definite need for home coffee makers. If you are going to invest in a coffee maker for your home why not save some money when purchasing? There are plenty of Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon, you just have to know where to look. Luckily, we have scoured the site to find the best of the best in early coffee maker deals, for Cyber Monday.
The Breville Vurtuo Coffee and Espresso machine are the best of both worlds. It makes a single serving, or one cup, of coffee or espresso at a time with the perfect balance for the perfect cup every time. If you know your coffee and espresso then you need the best machine for your taste. Brew 5 different cup sizes at the touch of a button – Espresso (1.35 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Coffee (7.7 oz), and Alto (14 oz). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and latte drinks.
With all of the options, you won’t ever grow tired of this machine, in fact, this could be your favorite purchase for Black Friday. If you are buying for a coffee lover on your list then you cannot go wrong with this beautifully designed machine. Includes 40 oz water removable water tank for no hassle refilling. Fast heat-up time of only 15 seconds. There is an energy-saving automatic shut off at 9 minutes of inactivity.
For those that are a bit more serious about their coffee experience, there are beautiful options that are heavily discounted for the Uber coffee, espresso, and iced coffee fan. De ‘Longhi is one of the premier names in gourmet coffee and espresso. This is the first and only automated coffee and espresso machine with an iced coffee recipe. It includes complete brewing technology that includes a coffee grinder for the freshest coffee tastes.
Have a coffee shop quality coffee beverage in less than 40 seconds with just the push of a button. With a removable brew unit and dishwasher-safe drip tray, this machine takes half the time and cost to clean compared vs. competitor models and without the use of chemicals. The burr grinder features 13 different settings. Choose Cappuccino settings on the frother and enjoy Italian classic cappuccino with a dryer texture milk-foam or select Hot Milk setting for your latte. Save nearly $200 for a limited time on this awesome machine.
Black and Decker have been one of the most popular names in the kitchen appliance game for decades. The brand puts a lot of time and effort into designing highly functional and good looking kitchen gear that will make your life a lot easier. Take this coffee maker as an example. This coffee maker mixes a bit of the old school functionality with the new school design. It looks great in any kitchen and will make life easier for you, especially early in the morning when you have a ton of stuff going on.
The carafe holds 12 cups of coffee and maintains a perfect temperature in each of those cups for hours. It works on a timer and has a large water reservoir so less work, more coffee. The even stream showerhead evenly distributes water over the coffee grounds to maximize flavor and get the most out of each batch. This is a great deal on one heck of a coffee maker but it will only last for a limited time.
Based on the original Keurig design the K-Slim coffee maker is the perfect coffee maker for anyone that enjoys that first cup every day. Obviously, you can make one average-sized cup but there are also settings that will give you a bigger cup, three different sizes for those days when you just need a quick cup on the go to the days where you can’t function until you get a full 12 oz cup.
Keurig couldn’t have made the coffee maker easier to use. Simple buttons and a sleek design make this one of the most popular coffee makers on the planet. More people have switched to Keurig over the past decade because of taste and ease of use. Clean-up is simple too. Just take the Keurig cup out and add another. You will only change the water every so often. There are some early massive savings on this perfect coffee maker for the person that doesn’t want to make an entire pot when they only need a cup.
Cuisinart has had their hand in the kitchen appliance game for a very long time and their experience and attention to detail is shown in everything they make. This coffee maker is simplicity at it’s finest. The 14 cup design and stainless steel exterior is perfect for any kitchen decor and will prove to be one of your favorite purchases this holiday season.
State-of-the-art technology to ensure hotter coffee without sacrificing flavor or quality. Fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting, and auto-shutoff between 0-4 hours. Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold coffee flavor. Act fast to make the most of this amazing deal offering 62% off the original list price.