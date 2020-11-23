5 Best Cyber Monday Coffee Maker Deals (2020)

The Breville Vurtuo Coffee and Espresso machine are the best of both worlds. It makes a single serving, or one cup, of coffee or espresso at a time with the perfect balance for the perfect cup every time. If you know your coffee and espresso then you need the best machine for your taste. Brew 5 different cup sizes at the touch of a button – Espresso (1.35 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Coffee (7.7 oz), and Alto (14 oz). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and latte drinks.

With all of the options, you won’t ever grow tired of this machine, in fact, this could be your favorite purchase for Black Friday. If you are buying for a coffee lover on your list then you cannot go wrong with this beautifully designed machine. Includes 40 oz water removable water tank for no hassle refilling. Fast heat-up time of only 15 seconds. There is an energy-saving automatic shut off at 9 minutes of inactivity.