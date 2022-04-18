50 Best First Father’s Day Gifts: Your Guide

With this handy band, Dad can upgrade his Apple Watch with two cameras and dual microphones, so he never misses a special moment with his family. The band is super lightweight and water resistant, and it features a built-in battery so it won’t drain an Apple Watch battery.

With 8GB of internal memory, the Wristcam can capture plenty of photos and videos. It automatically shares those photos and videos with the iPhone storage gallery, so Dad can capture memories without having to dig for his phone.