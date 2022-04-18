50 Best First Father’s Day Gifts: Your Guide
50 Best First Father’s Day Gifts: Your Guide

Every Father’s Day is memorable, but there’s something extra-special about that first Father’s Day as a new dad. Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s meaningful or practical, we’ve compiled the 50 best first Father’s Day gift ideas to help you find that perfect gift for Dad.

 

What Can I Do for My Husband's First Father's Day?

You can celebrate your husband's first Father's Day in many ways. Make the day special by letting him sleep in, treating him to his favorite meal, and spending some quality time together as a family.

A special gift can make the day memorable, too. Consider a gift like the ShiftCam 60mm Telephoto ProLens, which can help your husband's iPhone or Android to take better portrait photos. Your husband can start using it right away on Father's Day, so he can capture memories of your family and of that special day.

What Are Good First Father's Day Gift Ideas from an Unborn Baby?

When you're buying a gift for an unborn baby to give to Dad, a sense of humor helps. You might opt for a coffee maker, like the Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker with Thermal Carafe, so Dad always has plenty of caffeine handy when he's dealing with those early mornings.

You might also want to consider a gift like the Jummico Gaming Recliner Chair, which Dad can use to relax after a busy day.

What Are Some First Father's Day Gift Ideas from a Baby Girl?

When buying a gift for your baby girl to give to Dad, look for something they can enjoy together. The Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier makes a great Father's Day gift, but it also helps Dad and baby to bond and spend more time together.

What Are Some First Father's Day Gift Ideas from a Baby Boy?

To find a meaningful gift for a baby boy to give his Dad, think about a gift that they can share. The Schwinn Trailblazer Child Bike Trailer makes a great Father's Day gift from a baby boy. Dad will be able to continue with his bike rides, and the child can come along. They'll have a chance to bond and can share all sorts of adventures this summer.

