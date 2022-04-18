50 Best First Father’s Day Gifts: Your Guide

Every Father’s Day is memorable, but there’s something extra-special about that first Father’s Day as a new dad. Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s meaningful or practical, we’ve compiled the 50 best first Father’s Day gift ideas to help you find that perfect gift for Dad.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this handy band, Dad can upgrade his Apple Watch with two cameras and dual microphones, so he never misses a special moment with his family. The band is super lightweight and water resistant, and it features a built-in battery so it won’t drain an Apple Watch battery.
With 8GB of internal memory, the Wristcam can capture plenty of photos and videos. It automatically shares those photos and videos with the iPhone storage gallery, so Dad can capture memories without having to dig for his phone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting to the gym can be tough for a new dad, so you can bring the gym to him with this kit. The system includes a suspension trainer, indoor and outdoor anchors, and four strength bands for all of Dad’s workout needs.
There are also plenty of extras, like a shaker bottle. The introductory guide will help Dad get started, and the kit includes a 30-day free trial to the TRX training club, which includes more than 500 on-demand workout videos plus daily live classes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this recliner, Dad can kick back and relax, and maybe even catch up on some lost sleep. The recliner offers 10 different massage modes plus heating to soothe sore muscles. The overstuffed backrest, arm rests, and cushions make it extra comfortable.
The recliner features up/down buttons that will gently lift Dad to his feet again, perfect when he’s holding a sleeping child. This chair is available in three colors, so you can choose the option that best fits your decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With its ability to keep drinks at the perfect temperature, this mug just makes a fabulous first Father’s Day gift. It’s battery powered, so you can carry it throughout the home, or place it on its charging coaster.
The mug keeps your drink at the temperature you choose between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It even pairs with an app on your smartphone, so you can customize presets and ensure your drink is ready and waiting for you. This mug is a fantastic gift for busy dads who put their mug down and return to it later.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give Dad everything he needs to capture all of those speical moments as his child grows with the Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera. It’s a user-friendly option that’s also plenty powerful. It’s perfect for a dad who’s just starting to learn about photography, but it’s also loaded with features that will let him explore manual settings and capture those high-quality photos.
The camera features a 24.1 megapixel sensor to capture rich photos and videos. Its built-in Wi-Fi capabilities mean Dad can easily share photos with friends and family. The kit includes two lenses suitable for up-close and distance photography.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If Dad doesn’t have time to get out to the course, he can still work on his golf game at home with this golf net bundle. It includes the net, a chipping target, and a carry bag. Setup is quick and takes two minutes, allowing for practice in the backyard. The netting is lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to pack away once practice is done.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy bike trailer means that a child can come along for the ride. The trailer accommodates one child up to 40 pounds, and can also store up to 12 pounds of additional gear. The canopy has a bug screen and a weather shield to make the trip enjoyable. The trailer easily connects to just about any bicycle, so Dad and child can head out on an adventure together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Late nights and early mornings mean Dad could use a pick-me-up, but with this 1100-watt espresso machine, he’ll be able to prepare professional-quality cappuccinos and lattes right at home.
This machine features a 15 bar professional high-pressure pump, plus a double shots funnel to make two espressos at once. The steam wand creates a creamy froth, and there’s even a heated cup holder to help you prepare that perfect cup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether doing chores around the house or listening to music while the baby sleps, Dad can use these AirPods to jam out while still interacting with the world. They have a Transparency mode which lets you hear outside sounds, so it’s easy to hear when the baby wakes up. Three sizes of silicone tips ensure a comfy fit, and these AirPods deliver superior quality sound while being compact and lightweight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for dads on the go, this duffel bag is completely handmade and features genuine leather. It doubles as a cross or shoulder bag, and its spacious design includes extra pockets to help keep items organized. It’s perfect for overnight trips, business trips, going to the gym, and more. The bag is available in seven colors and features durable YKK zippers and metal feet. Its stylish design makes it a great Father’s Day gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy printer makes it easy to print photos right from Bluetooth and social media. The photos print with a peel and stick backing, so Dad can decorate his computer, notebooks, and more with the family photos he takes. The printer is palm sized, so it’s easily portable, and it prints 2″x3″ photos.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dad can kick back and relax with this comfortable hammock. The hammock is large enough to accommodate two adults, thanks to its 400-pound capacity. It’s made of a polyester, cotton, rayon, and nylon blend, so while it’s durable, it’s also comfortable. It includes the stand and carrying case, so you can set it up in the backyard, on your porch, or on your patio, and then move it around as needed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let Dad escape from reality for a while with this virtual reality headset. Meta Quest, previously Oculus, is known for its realistic total immersion capabilities. The headset combines 3D positional audio with hand tracking for excellent realism.
With more than 250 VR experiences in gaming, fitness, entertainment, and multiplayer options, this headset can offer hours of entertainment. There’s no PC needed, and setup is easy. The Guardian boundary lets Dad set his own space and alerts him if he’s leaving the area, so he can safely game in enclosed spaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This baby backpack ensures that baby can ride safely and comfortably during hikes, outings, and other adventures. The carrier features heavily padded straps and a load bearing belt, making sure Dad stays comfortable, too. The carrier is padded and features safety straps and stirrups, as well as a stowable sun visor. There are also multiple pockets, including an insulated pocket for a bottle, so everything stays organized. The included diaper changing pad means Dad doesn’t have to worry about remembering to pack that pad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This leather laptop messenger bag is full of innovative features and plenty of style that Dad is sure to love. The main compartment is spacious enough for a laptop and documents, while two open pockets are sized for a cell phone, credit cards, and more. Magnetic enclosures help to keep everything safe, and this bag even features Radio Frequency Identification Blocking technology. That technology helps to prevent identity and credit card theft so Dad can stay safe when he travels for work. A padded shoulder strap makes for comfortable carry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy carrier grows with your baby from newborn to toddler, so you’ll be able to use it for years. It supports all carry positions, including inward, front outward, hip, and back carry, leaving Dad’s hands free whether he’s running errands or working around the house. The carrier features a soft yet durable mesh to allow for plenty of airflow, and the padded lumbar support helps to keep Dad comfortable. There’s also a UPF baby hood for sun protection, perfect for hikes and spending time outside.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This backpack is perfect for busy dads on the go. It features Cordura ripstop with a Rain Defender water repellent, so it’s ready for tough trips and fun adventures. The Hook-N-Haul system means you can attach utility bags and gear to the backpack.
The main compartment features plenty of space and an organization panel, so Dad can pack baby gear or his own essentials. The padded air-mesh back panel helps to wick sweat for increased comfort. This backpack even includes an attachable 3-can cooler for those must-have drinks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Things get busy with a little one around, and the Instant Pot can save Dad time on meal prep. This one machine functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, and food warmer.
Perfect for dads who love to cook, the machine features 13 customizable Smart Programs that take the guesswork out of cooking dishes like ribs, rice, desserts, and soups. Cooking is up to 70% faster than traditional methods, saving valuable time and letting Dad spend more time with the family, instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the Kindle, Dad can catch up on reading and enjoy some relaxation time. This Kindle has been upgraded, and new additions include thinner borders and a battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks.
This Kindle features a glare-free display, so it looks just like real paper, even in the sun. Adjustable warm light means you can choose the perfect screen shade for your eyes and comfort. It even resists water, so if you accidentally drop it at the beach or the pool, it’s no big deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for a date night or a day at the office, these Oxfords are an essential for any wardrobe. Cole Haan is the epitome of luxury footwear, and these shoes are no exception. The leather and nubuck uppers create a quality, eye-catching finish. While the shoes look fantastic, they’re equally comfortable, thanks to the EVA midsole, which adds cushion. The rubber outsole helps to maximize traction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A must-have for those sunny summer days ahead, these sunglasses will look and feel fantastic during a trip to the park or a day at the beach. They feature a UV protection coating which filters out all UVA, UVB, and UVC rays. The lens is made of a lightweight Plutonite for maximum comfort and protection.
The lightweight frame maximizes comfort, and the three-point fit system helps to eliminate pressure points.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for relaxing in the yard over the summer, this zero gravity chair can be adjusted from 90 degrees to 170 degrees. Making those adjustments is as simple as pulling out a clip and pushing it back into place. The chair folds up in seconds, so it’s portable and perfect for camping, beaches, and more.
The cushion adds comfort, but can also be removed if you’re looking for a more breathable feel during the summer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for dads who love the outdoors, this child carrier mounts onto the back of a bike frame, so a child can come along for the ride. The seat features a three-point harness, leg restraints, and a padded cross bar tfor safety, while the removable headrest means you can customize the chair’s size to grow with the child. The carrier can accommodate kids up to 40 pounds, so Dad can enjoy many bike rides and bonding experiences with his child.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have Dad feeling like a kid again with the Nintendo Switch! It offers three play styles, including TV mode, tabletop mode, and handheld mode. The 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life mean interruption-free play.
You can even connect the Nintendo Switch to Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming with up to eight players. Now Dad can revisit all of his favorite games, from The Legend of Zelda to Animal Crossing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When Dad loves to cook but is pressed for time, this smart oven’s convection setting can speed up cooking times by up to 30%. It features five quartz elements that direct power to where it’s needed for a fast and even cook.
This oven also features 10 cooking functions like bake, roast, broil, and pizza, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Its large capacity can accommodate a 13-inch pizza, a roast chicken, and six slices of bread, perfect for larger family meals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super versatile, the iPad is a great option for entertainment, catching up on work, capturing fabulous photos of the family, and more. With 256 GB of storage, it can hold plenty of photos and videos. The iPad fewatures an 8MP wide back camera and a 12 MP wide front camera, so it can capture those moments you don’t want to forget.
Stereo speakers mean Dad can catch up on his favorite shows or movies on the iPad. Plus, with up to 10 hours of battery life, it’s a great choice when Dad’s on the go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With its vivid 4K Ultra HD design, this TV delivers a vibrant picture that makes sports games, movies, gaming, and TV shows clearer and more vivid. With access to more than one million movies and TV episodes, there’s sure to always be something good to watch.
You can control the TV with Ask Alexa and your remote for a streamlined viewing experience. Plus, you can wirelessly pair this TV with your sound system for surround sound entertainment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this wooden digital photo frame, Dad can see a continuous stream of his favorite family photos and share them with friends or coworkers. The 1280 x 800 pixel resolution makes for a clear and crisp display, while the large 10.1-inch display screen makes it easy to see all of the details.
This frame connects to WiFi, so you can quickly transfer images and videos. Built-in 16GB of storage means you’ll have space for more than 40,000 photos.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These slippers can help keep Dad comfy around the house, whether he’s checking on baby in the middle of the night or enjoying a day at home with the family. The Ascot style is a best-seller, and it’s easy to see why. The water-resistant suede upper helps to keep feet dry, while the wool interior is luxurious and cozy. The shoe features a rubber outsole to help prevent slipping. Plus, with 16 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find an option that matches Dad’s style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dad and baby can get out and about freely with this versatile stroller. Its forever air rubber tires and all-wheel suspension are ready to tackle any terrain. The adjustable handlebar and hand-operated parking break ensure Dad’s comfort, while the belly bar and upgraded fabric are soft and comfy for baby.
You can even upgrade and enhance this stroller with accessories like an infant car seat and parent console. It can support a child up to 65 pounds, so you’ll be able to use it for years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With these light bars, Dad can customize the living room or his den or man cave for the ultimate TV viewing and gaming experience. The lights sync with the images and sounds on the TV, making for a vibrant ambiance.
Complete with 16 million colors and 12 present modes, the lights can really set the mood. They’re even equipped with a camera that registers the colors on your TV screen and then applies them to the lights. The lights also have a microphone, so they can sync with your music or the sounds coming from your TV.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this telephoto lens attachment, Dad will be able to take beautiful portraits using his iPhone or Android. The lens creates a compressed perspeective but won’t distort proportions. It features a 2x optical zoom and uses DSLR-quality glass for top-quality images.
It’s easy to attach with the included universal mount, so Dad can quickly start taking photos of his family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carhartt clothes are built to work hard, and this zip fleece is ready for days of yardwork, repairs around the home, and plenty of trips to the park, too. It features a blended wool fleece that’s comfortable and warm. While it’s perfect for lounging around the house, the fleece is stylish enough to wear out to dinner. It’s available in both regular and big and tall sizes for the perfect fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coffee becomes even more important when you’re a parent, and this coffee maker means that even when Dad’s busy, he can still enjoy his coffee. Choose from regular or bold flavor with the brew strength control, and program the machine for a full 24 hours so coffee is always ready when you need it most.
The machine helps to ensure that your coffee is delivered at the perfect temperature. The stainless-steel carafe features a 12-cup capacity that’s perfect for big coffee drinkers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This diaper bag has everything Dad will need for a day out with baby. It was created and tested based on Military-standard field testing, so you know this bag will withstand anything life throws at it. It features even exterior pockets for all of the essentials. A dedicated pocket keeps baby wipes easily accessible.
The pack features two fully-enclosed bottle pockets to keep drinks at the perfect temperature. There’s even an included diaper changing mat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Time is fleeting when you have a child, and this watch is sure to be a memorable Father’s Day gift for new dads. It features classic styling with clean lines, so it will fit right in with most wardrobes. It’swater resistant to 100 meters and is backed by a five-year limited warranty.
Best of all, this watch features Eco-Drive technology, so it’s powered entirely by light and continuously recharges itself. There’s no need for batteries, ever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This wireless charging stand makes it easy to charge up to three devices at a time. It has spots for Dad’s iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, so there’s no need to mess with multiple charging cords.
Best of all, the charging stand delivers up to 7.5 watts of power, quickly charging the devices. It’s a handy addition for the home or office.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This versatile cooler is ready for fishing trips, days at the beach, sports games, or even parties in the backyard with best friends. It features a closed-cell foam for superior cold retention, and it’s spacious enough to hold 12 cans and ice.
This cooler also features a 100% leakproof zipper, and its shell is waterproof and puncture-resistant, so it’s perfect for any adventure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now Dad can enjoy a great cold brew coffee right from home with this cold brew kit. This kit features a nitrogen blend and stout beer faucet that create a frothy iced coffee like you’d enjoy from a coffeehouse, but at a fraction of the price.
This unique system includes both a tap and a carry bag and is modeled after a stout beer dispensing system. Just add in a nitrogen cartridge and Dad will be making delicious cold brews.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even when Dad has his hands full, he can quickly slip these shoes on and be out the door. The shoes feature an upper made out of mesh for plenty of ventilation, while the sole feature the Vibram Ethereal Litebase with MegaGrip compound, maximizing shock absorption and traction.
These shoes are available in three colors, so they’ll complement most wardrobes. They’re stylish and comfy and perfect for any active Dad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When Dad doesn’t have time to get to the gym, he can still work out right at home with this weight bench. The bench features a 700-pound capacity, so it’s ideal for higher-intensity workouts. It features a thickened steel frame and non-slip foot caps to help keep it securely in place.
The bench features 2 inches of padding for comfort, and the PU leather and dense stitching makes it extra durable. It features eight backrest positions and three seat positions, so it’s versatile enough for nearly any workout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Echo Show functions as a digital photo frame, a security camera, a recipe display screen, a video calling platform, and more. The 10.1-inch HD screen moves with you, so you can walk around the room during calls but still stay in focus.
Pair the Echo Show with Zigbee devices and you can access your security cameras, control your lights, and adjust the thermostats through the device. The Echo Show can play all of your favorite shows and movies when paired with Netflix, Prime Video, and more. There are countless reasons why Dad will love this gift!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It can be tough to go out to eat with a young child, but with this pizza oven, Dad can enjoy wood-fired pizza right at home. The oven functions as a pizza baking oven, but since the tiers are removable, you can also use it as a barbeque grill or a stand-alone fire pit.
The grill mode pairs with multiple heat sources, including gas, charcoal, and pellets. It’s easy to carry and move, and includes a pizza peel and pizza stone, so you have everything you need to start cooking or grilling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This super soft robe is perfect for checking on the baby during the night or enjoying a quiet morning at home with the family. Its 14-ounce Turkish terry cloth is highly abosrbent after a shower, while the cozy material will keep Dad warm while getting ready for bed.
The robe’s relaxed fit is comfortable, and teh shawl makes for a classic look. The robe is avialable in five handsome colors, so you can pick the one that matches Dad’s style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this stroller, Dad and child can easily enjoy outings and adventures together. The stroller’s handle flips around, so you can push or pull it. All-terrain wheels mean Dad can take wooded trails, sandy paths, and more.
The stroller features a canopy with UPF 50-plus protection to help keep your child safe from the sun. There’s also plenty of storage for essentials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This thermometer makes it super easy to keep an eye on what’s on the grill this summer. Dad just needs to insert the thermometer into the meat, then keep an eye on the temperatures using the app on his phone or tablet.
The thermometer includes two sensors to monitor both internal and external temperatures. The guided cook system walks Dad through every step of cooking, and Dad can even set up custom alerts and notifications so he always knows when the food has reached the perfect temperature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This camera makes it easy to capture and instantly print photos to go up on the fridge or to share with family and friends. It automatically detects brightness and adjusts its flash and shutter speed for the best photo quality.
The camera features multiple modes, including a bulb mode and macro mode. Dad will probably get most use out of the kids mode, though, which features a fast shutter speed to captures fast-moving subjects.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This chair will be right at home in any man cave. It features a backrest with an ergonomic curve, so it gives support and maximizes your comfort. The backrest and footrest are adjustable from 90 to 160 degrees, so Dad can kick back and relax.
This recliner features a high-strength steel frame for durability. It’s covered in skin-friendly PU leather, making for a smooth surface that’s easy to clean. The chair features more seat space for gaming, but it’s also ideal for a home theater or for relaxing after a long day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
On the days when baby isn’t waking Dad up, the Hatch Restore can help to personalize his sleep-wake routine for a gentler wakeup. The sunrise alarm clock mimics a natural sunrise, so it’s easier to get out of bed.
This machine also features a library of sounds and lights, including white noise options. It can double as a reading light while relaxing in bed at night, and it doesn’t contain eye-straining blue light hues.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for a cup of pour-over coffee or steeped tea, this kettle is fast and easy to use. Its LCD display screen indicates the desired temperature and the current temperature for precise heating. The built-in brew stopwatch times the tea or coffee extraction, and the kettle even features a hold function that will keep your water hot for up to an hour.
This electrically powered keetle is versatile and ideal for both home and office use. The kettle is made of stainless steel, so it’s a durable choice.