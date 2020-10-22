49 Best Gifts for Bird Lovers: The Ultimate List

Whether parrot parent, falconer, or just bird watcher, bird lovers take nearly as many varieties as birds themselves. To reflect that, we’ve selected a wide variety of gifts for bird lovers that will enable you to find a present for any fan of our feathered friends.
Bird lovers often take the form of bird watchers and watching birds requires optics. This set of Nikon binoculars come courtesy of the entry-level category of the Audubon binocular guide, so they should know their way around bird watching. These are sturdy, quality things that are easy to focus. Great for the beginner or casual bird watcher.
One of the best ways to enjoy bird life is using bird feeders. This one is designed to attach directly to a window so you can sit right next to where the birds are hanging out. It has holes for drainage and is overall easy to clean and refill.
Once a bird lover gets in the habit of spotting, they’ll soon want to move on to identifying. This deck of 100 cards is adapated from The Sibley Guide to Birds as a handy reference in a drawer-style pull out box. Facts about each bird accompany the detailed drawings and make for quick ID and easy learning. You could round out this gift with The Sibley Birder’s Life List and Field Diary and Sibley’s Birding Basics.
Here’s a simple gift that could work in a stocking or just as something fun. Equally good for the bird loving child as it is for anyone in the planner community. These could also be used to supplement a notebook of bird sightings.
If you want to really splash out, get the bird owner in your life this excellent deluxe play stand. This works for a variety of bird sizes and provides a large, dedicated area for a pet bird to play and hang out. Birds enjoy time outside the cage and this would be a huge boon to any bird owner. They also make a tabletop version, if you prefer. We originally included this in our best stands and perches for birds list, if you’d like to ponder more options like this.
Simple card games can easily be enhanced with a themed deck of cards. This beautifully-rendered deck features stylized bird illustrations that are rich in color and fine detail.
Bird lovers are already convinced that birds are remarkable, but in the event that they don’t know quite why, this book can fill in those details. It details the myriad interactions and strengths of birds, not only with one another, but with humans, too. These anecdotes help to paint a picture about why birds are special among animals.
Working birds into the decor of the home is a nice way to incorporate them into everyday life. This table lamp brings a touch of the tropics in while still being relatively subtle. The parrot holds the lamp part in its beak, which is a complete with a rattan shade. The switch is inline with the cord.
We included the feline equivalent on our gifts for cat lovers post, so it seemed appropriate to put one here, as well. This quirky candle burns until it reveals a metal bird-like skeleton which can be kept as a decoration long after.
Encourage the birds to hang around by providing them a place to live. This adorable cottage-style bird house will fit in with a lot of gardens and provide a spot of bright cheer.
The name of this particular Willow Tree figure is Happiness. If the bird lover if your life is happiest surrounded by birds, it should perfectly encapsulate the feeling for them. This stands 5.5 inches tall and fits into a collection of bird figures or on its own.
The trick to this mug is that the color reveals itself only when in use. When cold, the mug shows the black outlines of each bird on the wire. Fill it up with a hot beverage and the colorful plumage fills in. Holds ten ounces.
Specialized or crazy bird feeders are all well and good, but what if you just want to focus on the birds themselves? This is among the most minimal, yet pleasantly designed, bird feeders going. It’s easy to use, clean, and maintain, and keeps seed dry at all times. Birds are the main attraction when they perch on this. Comes in red, too, and works best with black oil sunflower seeds.
This book deeply expores the relationship between birds and humans and how they can benefit one another. We draw much inspiration from them and this book seeks to highlight and and explain why we should preserve their presence as much as possible.
This naturally-toned lamp will fit in a variety of industrial chic or wood-dominant room designs. It very subtly introduces a bird into the environment without dominating the scene or standing out very much at all. Available singly or in a two pack, with the switch on the socket. Measures 15.5 inches tall.
On our best gifts under $25 post, we included a small planter set perfect for succulents. For bird lovers, there’s this owl-themed option, which includes six 2.5 inch planters for small plants and succlents. Whether you set them all up together or put one in every corner of the house, this makes a great gift.
This is a classic gift. We had one in our house when I was growing up, in among other pieces in our curio cabinet. This is a handmade class piece great for sitting on desks or windowsills where it can catch the light. There are a few variations on this familiar figure, too: Baby, Mini, and Adults on Heart.
Bluetooth speakers are an excellent gift; they’re easy to give, most folks can use more than one of them, and they’re relatively inexpensive. For bird lovers, there’s this version that combines the feature with a touch-controlled dimmable light. The arm on which the bird sits is totally posable, so you can put it exactly where you want. This would be perfect for a white noise solution played from an app like Noisli.
Equally at home on our best office gifts or best gifts for coworkers posts, these cute paper clips are as functional as they are adorable. These are available in black or brown and make great gifts for planners and journalers.
This simple gift is also very practical. Whether used for the main set of keys or just to keep track of a key that doesn’t get used very much, like the one for the shed or a bike lock, for example, this is an easy gift to give and use.
For the bird lover who also loves LEGOs, this book honors both a love of birds and a love of activities. There are 15 step-by-step bird projects in this book, which should keep kids and adults entertained for awhile. Alternatively, you could gift a LEGO bird set with either the Fierce Flyer or Rainforest Animals.
You don’t need to be a bird lover to appreciate a good bird-related pun, but it doesn’t hurt. This stemless wine glass holds 17 ounces of your favorite beverage.
Children and adults alike can be delighted by a well-done plush. Aurora makes some of the best and this horned owl is no exception. Measures about nine inches tall.
Excellent for falconers and for casual bird lovers, this book tells the true story of the author’s attempts to fly a goshawk named Mabel. Both are transformed by the experience as Macdonald deals with the grief of the loss of her father and the frustrations and joys of teaching a wild bird of prey.
Crows are among the smartest creatures on the planet and many bird lovers are big fans. These glasses combine the image of a crow with a stylized wildlife scene. You get two 11 ounce glasses in the set.
Cartoon owls appeal to a broad demographic, but certainly bird lovers are among them. This is a 60 inch long infinity scarf that can easily be used in a number of ways. If you don’t love this exact one, there are 19 variations to choose from here, so there’s bound to be one that will work.
Mobiles work both in their traditional role over a crib for mesmerizing babies but also as decorative elements in any part of the house. This one features three cardboard swallows, swooping around in graceful flight. These come fully assembled, so all you need to do is hang them up. There’s also a five bird version, as well.
This pendant celebrates the outrageous beauty of macaws without being garish. It’s a lovely piece that marries silver and enamel to excellent effect. There are other options, too, both in the shape of parrots and other birds. The chain on this is 18 inches long.
A stool can be very handy both as a decorative touch and as a small bit of seating where needed. Here birds are crafted out of iron, along with the frame of the stool. It measures 17 inches wide by 20 inches tall.
Fan of birds and Edgar Allan Poe? Kill two birds with one stone (jokes) with this upcycled print that utilizes a page from an old dictionary. Each print is roughly 8.5 by 11, making them easy to frame.
Help someone create a festive atmosphere and celebrate a love of birds with this fun light string. Ten lit parrots line this string of lights for just a touch of the tropical vibe. Approximately six foot total length. Flamingos are an option, as well.
Modernist painter Charley Harper created many wildlife-inspired paintings in his “minimal realism” style. These glasses celebrate his career with four bird designs to make a full set with a vintage feel. Each glass holds 20 ounces. There’s also a blue jay decanter if you want to complete the set.
Candles are an easy gift to give, especially when they’re adorable. Here you get four owl candles in bright colors that make good decorations or can be used for a party to set a little ambient lighting.
Anyone who has ever owned a parrot knows: bites are pretty much inevitable. They don’t always do it to be mean. Sometimes they think they’re playing. But even at that, a bite from a parrot hurts thanks to their sharp beaks and strong jaws. This shirt is available for men, women, and kids in black, navy, asphalt, royal blue, and cranberry.
If someone you know has a tiki room or other tropical-themed entertainment space – or if they just really love parrots – this set of holders could do the trick. In this set is both a wine bottle holder and a holder for salt and pepper shakers. Both are done in the bright plumage of a scarlet macaw.
Realistically, chicken-themed gifts could be their own post. Chicken lovers are just a bit different from the average bird lover, but we felt it important to represent them here, too. This is a simple gift and good for those who own chickens. You can use it for eggs, certainly, but it’s also good at holding just about anything else, too.
Birds come in such a diverse array of shapes and certainly those that love flamingos know this best. For fans of the absurd creature that is the flamingo, this simple zip-up wallet could make a good gift. This is large enough to accommodate a smartphone in addition to the things you’d normally find in a wallet, so it works as a fine carryall.
Here’s a simple gift idea. These socks are designed to look like a tree with a small red bird in them. Sock It to Me make great socks, so if the brown color scheme isn’t working for you, you could also consider their Birds of a Feather or Darling Starlings patterns instead.
Need something that’s both cute and practical? These nested dry measure cups should fit the bill. Between the chicken, egg, and chick, you get measures for 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, 1/3, 3/4 and one cup depending on whether you use the top or the bottom of each.
Greet everyone at the door with a love of birds. This coconut fiber mat measures 18 by 30 inches and can be used both indoors and out. A perfect bright touch for any home.
I live in the PNW and while the locals will tell you people don’t use umbrellas here, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t. This umbrella in particular is decorated with birds sitting on a line in a variety of patterns. Perfect for anyone who loves birds and staying dry.
Another pick that also appeared on our cat lovers post, remixing a board game with a theme can give it new life. Naturally, this one is focused on birds and even includes bird facts to expand your knowledge while you play.
If you want to go all-out, original artwork is one of the best gifts you can give. This piece might even encapsulate how you view your bird loving loved one. This is a 20 inch square oil painting that hints at the relationship between humans and birds. If you can’t quite swing the pricetag on this, consider this lovely colorful owl piece instead.
Just a subtle nod to birds here. A simple bird decoration adorns an antiqued stoneware soap dish. This should easily compliment a wide variety of styles in bathrooms and kitchens.
While this might at first glance seem like a gift for a bird rather than a bird lover, rest assured that it works for both. When pet birds get bored, they become a real handful. You can help your bird-owning loved one out by providing this large and long-lasting toy for their parrot.
If you must carry a laptop or a tablet daily, you might as well get some birds involved. This waterproof canvas laptop case will fit up to a 15 inch device and includes a shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Flamingo lamps are decorative classics. True, most people envision the more-popular neon version, but this LED-loaded lamp looks just as good and is a bit more modern. It stands 11.8 inches tall and runs on two AA batteries.
This jewelery and trinket box is handmade in the U.S using sustainable wood. The hummingbird design is comprised of 14 different pieces using 11 different wood species. You can opt for this simple box version, or upgrade to larger versions depending on the needs of the person to whom you want to give it.
A particularly chill bird features on this complete longboard setup. This is a 35 inch board complete with wheels, trucks and bearings so the person you give it to can push off right away. If you already have wheels and hardware, you can also get the deck by itself.