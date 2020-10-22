49 Best Gifts for Bird Lovers: The Ultimate List

If you want to really splash out, get the bird owner in your life this excellent deluxe play stand. This works for a variety of bird sizes and provides a large, dedicated area for a pet bird to play and hang out. Birds enjoy time outside the cage and this would be a huge boon to any bird owner. They also make a tabletop version, if you prefer. We originally included this in our best stands and perches for birds list, if you’d like to ponder more options like this.