13 Best Gifts for Occupational Therapists: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Apple Watch would be a great gift for an occupational therapist. When we interviewed a professional OT, she suggested a “waterproof Apple watch with a programmable stopwatch.”

The stopwatch feature can come in handy during patient appointments. And because this app-filled device doesn’t need to be carried, it’s perfect for the multitude of tasks an OT may perform throughout their workday.

And this smart watch can certainly withstand water: The Apple Watch Series 5 can go as deep as 50 feet underwater (not that most OT’s would need that on a regular basis).