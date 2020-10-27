13 Best Gifts for Occupational Therapists: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best gifts for occupational therapists? Look no further. We interviewed a professional occupational therapist for these gift ideas.
Occupational therapists are amazing. They deserve the best gifts you can buy. Scroll down to discover the best gifts for occupational therapists available right now.
The Apple Watch would be a great gift for an occupational therapist. When we interviewed a professional OT, she suggested a “waterproof Apple watch with a programmable stopwatch.”
The stopwatch feature can come in handy during patient appointments. And because this app-filled device doesn’t need to be carried, it’s perfect for the multitude of tasks an OT may perform throughout their workday.
And this smart watch can certainly withstand water: The Apple Watch Series 5 can go as deep as 50 feet underwater (not that most OT’s would need that on a regular basis).
These Herbivore Calming Bath Salts will be perfect for your favorite occupational therapist when they need to recover from their taxing, exhausting work.
Occupational therapy is hard work — both mentally and emotionally. Some aromatherapy will help them recover after long days.
These slip-on walking shoes are designed for comfort. They’ll keep any therapists feet supported — while remaining breathable — during long days.
Plus, they’re easy to slip on when you’re running out the door.
This Workwear Revolution Scrub Top will become a staple in your favorite occupational therapist’s work wardrobe.
The incredibly well-reviewed top comes in a wide variety of colors and sizes. And an OT can never have too many scrubs to wear to work.
The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker is perfect for occupational therapists. Not only will it help them track minutes during patient care, but it will also remind them to take moments for calm throughout their intense days.
The MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike Arm and Leg Exerciser is the tabletop exerciser of choice for many physical and occupational therapists.
Help your favorite OT help their patients — especially those with leg, arm, OR hand issues. (This “bike” can be placed on a tabletop and used by hand, to strengthen arm and hand muscles.)
An OT recommended this, as it would help professionalize any OT’s toolkit.
This RENPHO Foot Massager Machine is perfect for the OT who needs to seriously unwind at the end of the day.
When you need some self-care, there’s almost nothing better than a foot massage. Now your favorite OT can enjoy a high-quality foot massage every time they get home from work.
This Fingertip Pulse Oximeter has tens of thousands of positive reviews — and the OT we interviewed explained that oximeters are an essential part of any OT toolkit.
(Even if your favorite OT already has one, it never hurts to have a backup, in case they misplace theirs.)
This Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffle Gift Box would probably be a hit with anyone, regardless of their career.
But when we spoke to an OT, she explained that hard-working fellow OT’s need to treat themselves. Like with chocolate. (Actually, she recommended pairing chocolate with a spa treatment, for a perfect gift.)
A foam roller is an essential part of any OT’s toolkit. Foam rollers can help release muscle tension as well as tension held in the fascia (the connective tissue that holds our bodies and organs together).
This foam roller, which has thousands of positive reviews, is expertly textured to aid in muscle and myofascial relief. It’s a professional-grade foam roller, which is perfect for your favorite professional OT.
This InfuSio Gourmet Ground Coffee Gift Pack is perfect for your favorite busy OT!
It’s no secret that working as an OT (or studying to become one) involves a ton of hard work and long hours. Help your favorite hardworking OT keep it up!
This Insulated Travel Mug with Straw and Clear Flip Lid is among the highest-rated on Amazon, with thousands of positive reviews.
And it will keep your favorite OT going, with their favorite hot or cold beverage!
Although, let’s be honest: they’re probably going to fill it with strong coffee.
(This would make a great gift with the gourmet coffee gift pack included elsewhere on this list.)
This Moleskine 2021 Daily Planner comes in several colors, and will help your favorite OT stay organized and on-task through busy days.
Seeing a full roster of patients, each with different needs and schedules of their own, requires quite a bit of planning.
This daily planner will help your loved one stay organized, while looking professional at work.