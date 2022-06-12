50 Best Graduation Gifts for Her

Perfect for strolling around the college campus or spending some quiet time in the apartment, these headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Their noise cancelling feature blocks out external noise for an optimal music listening experience.

The battery life lasts up to 22 hours, so the new grad won’t be tied down. And if that battery gets low, a 10-minute charge provides three hours of listening time. Bluetooth technology maintains a steady connection with fewer drop-outs.