11 Best Halloween Gift Baskets

Some Halloween gift baskets cater to a certain age demographic, but there’s something for everyone in this care package. In fact, with over 50 different goodies to choose from, this Halloween basket also appeals to many personalities. The usual sweet treats are included, from fruit snacks to Rice Krispie treats to popping candy, M&M cookies, and more. There are also plenty of savory goodies to balance out the sweet, from pretzels to popcorn balls, cheese balls, peanut butter crackers, and more. While most of the box contains edible items, there are also fun finds such as glow in the dark teeth, festive stickers and tattoos, crayons, and more.