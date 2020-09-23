11 Best Halloween Gift Baskets

Send some Halloween cheer with a gift basket full of goodies that your friends, family members, or co-workers will enjoy. Go all out with a big basket that’s overflowing with candies, cookies, and crunchy snacks. You’ll also find small baskets with all the Halloween essentials. Scroll down for this year’s best Halloween gift baskets.
There’s more to this gift basket than your average assortment of Halloween candy. Your recipient can pass the time with a Halloween coloring book or snack on something crunchy and savory. The basket includes chocolates, cookies, and even hot chocolate mix to satisfy cravings for something sweet. Goodies such as a finger puppet, a pack of crayons, and a pumpkin cup make this basket a particularly good option for college kids.
Cravings aren’t always predictable. You might be in the mood for something sweet one minute, and a crunchy snack the next. The CraveBox Deluxe Care Package solves this dilemma by including a little bit of everything. With a total of 60 snacks to choose from, the box makes an especially practical gift idea for college students. Each goodie comes individually wrapped, making it easier to take the snack or treat to go.
Whether you’re sending it to an office or an indecisive recipient, this box is varied enough to keep everyone happy. There are 40 total pieces, including granola bars, salted peanuts, cookies, fruit snacks, mini pretzels, and more. To ensure each snack is as enjoyable as possible, every item is shipped fresh and up to date. While it’s handy for Halloween fans, the lack of specific decorations and paraphernalia makes this basket a suitable choice for any occasion.
The Catered Cravings Gift Basket offers 54 different sweet and salty snacks to munch on, making it a solid choice for students or co-workers. The snacks are shipped in a snack bin, which can be reused once it’s empty. Your recipient will find everything from granola bars to gum, nuts, candy, and lollipops. You can choose to personalize the gift even more by including your own message at checkout.
Don’t be fooled by its pumpkin shape, as this basket can hold up to 1.5 pounds of Halloween treats. Each shipment comes packed with sweets and goodies for kids. Even college students will appreciate what’s inside, thanks to a generous mix of savory and sweet snacks. The variety pack features an assortment of delicious treats, from gummies to candies to cheese balls and more. Once the food is gone, the Halloween bucket can be used for storage, decorating and more.
Kids and adults alike will find lots to like about this flavorful mix of Halloween treats. A seemingly even assortment of sweet and sour treats means there’s something to satisfy everyone. With 40 different pieces to choose from, this basket is an especially appealing choice for college students and anyone else in need of a thoughtful Halloween care package. Each package is inspected before shipping to ensure it’s nice and fresh on arrival.
Make scary movie night even more enjoyable with a spooky basket full of delicious treats, sweets, and goodies. This basket brimming with an assortment of satisfying goodies. There’s something for everyone, from Halloween popping candy to a popcorn bucket, kettle corn, zombie skittles, an orange glow stick, and more. Special attention is paid to the packaging process, as each bag arrives shrink-wrapped and secured with a ribbon. While this gift basket caters to teens and adults, you’ll find additional baskets just for kids. Feel free to personalize the gift basket with a message during check out.
Some Halloween gift baskets cater to a certain age demographic, but there’s something for everyone in this care package. In fact, with over 50 different goodies to choose from, this Halloween basket also appeals to many personalities. The usual sweet treats are included, from fruit snacks to Rice Krispie treats to popping candy, M&M cookies, and more. There are also plenty of savory goodies to balance out the sweet, from pretzels to popcorn balls, cheese balls, peanut butter crackers, and more. While most of the box contains edible items, there are also fun finds such as glow in the dark teeth, festive stickers and tattoos, crayons, and more.
Spending Halloween night watching scary movies with friends or family is entertaining enough, but this spooky-themed gift box ensures your recipient will have all the essentials and more. The movie night box contains two bags of microwave popcorn along with hot chocolate, sour gummy worms, popping candy, and other treats. Popcorn bags are included for stress-free snacking. This gift basket is on the smaller side, making it a thoughtful choice for college students and younger kids. You can even personalize the basket with a unique message at checkout.
This Halloween gift basket is designed with little monsters in mind, from the compact Halloween cup to a plush Halloween character, rubber ducky, and other goodies. Young Halloween fans will find plenty of sweets, including a Rice Krispies Halloween bar, candy corn, fruit snacks, and more. However, contents such as pretzel twists, wax lips, and a craft bracelet kit balance out this care package. Once the fun is over, goodies such as a coloring book, Fun Dough, and stickers will keep little minds occupied beyond the holiday.
Every Halloween basket is a little different, and this one stands out for its variety. There’s something for every Halloween fan, young or old, in this basket, from silly string to a Halloween glow toy, chattering teeth, a sticker sheet, and even a drop disc game set. An included Halloween horror CD provides spooky music for a night of celebration. The basket is brimming with goodies, from Halloween marshmallow peeps to cheddar popcorn to box filled with assorted candies.