37 Best Small Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List

Many of the gifts on our list are both small in size and small in price, making them excellent options for people on a limited budget. A few gifts, like fine jewelry, are small in size but somewhat more expensive. Read on to see our top picks.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These itty bitty walkie talkies are easy to hide in a pocket or bag. Despite their small size, these walkie talkies work at a range of up to 100 feet. You can use the walkies to transmit Morse code messages, or simply push-to-talk. Batteries are included. Some user reviews have noted that the ideal range of these walkie talkies is often less than 100 feet, so bear that in mind before you pull the trigger on this gift. In addition, you may want to pick up some additional batteries to keep the fun going all day long.
Not sure if this toy is right for the kids (or adults) on your holiday shopping list? Browse our Toys section to find more great gift ideas.
You can also check out our guide to the most unique gifts for men who have everything, a gift guide that includes both high-end and budget-friendly gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A card game is a nice stocking stuffer, office party gift, or small gift for someone who loves games. It’s portable, and won’t take up too much room in someone’s suitcase if they are traveling for the holidays. And should your lucky gift recipient end up stranded at the airport after a holiday gathering, they will at least have a game they can play to pass the time.
Guillotine is a card game that is easy to learn, and takes just 30 minutes to play. Set during the French Revolution, players take the role of rival executioners. To win, you need to “collect” the heads of nobles. Each noble has a point value based on their notoriety. The player with the most points wins. If this game is a little too gruesome for their tastes, you could consider other fun card games like Spot It or Sushi Go!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a small gift that’s all about a small theme. This book on miniature gardens is a tutorial to help the reader make their own living gardens on a small scale. The book features tips on miniature garden care and maintenance, choosing proper containers, how to buy the right plants, and where to find life-like accessories to complete the illusion of a micro-garden. In case you were wondering just how small this book is, this title measures 7.5 x 0.6 x 8.1 inches in paperback form. Whether they plan to start a tiny garden of their own, or just enjoy the lush photography, this is a great gift for folks who love all things miniature.
Shopping for someone who is interested in tiny living? You should check out our picks for the best tiny house books, and the best tiny house floor plan books.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Etch A Sketch is a classic kid’s gift, but the mini version is extra fun. It’s got a smaller surface area, so it actually takes less time to draw an image than with a full size model. The mini size can fit in a pocket or purse, and is great for passing the time on the train, or while on a flight where you can’t use electronics. This is a great gift for kids, but its small size means this gift is best for kids three or older. Adults may also appreciate this retro gift. This would be a fun Christmas party favor, stocking stuffer, or place setting marker for the kid’s table.
Want to browse more tiny toys and gifts? Check out more pint-sized products from World’s Smallest here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Moss + Twig is a cool company that specializes in teeny-tiny gardening gifts. This terrarium necklace is a great way to keep a little green space in your life, even during the bleak winter months. This miniature moss terrarium necklace is is set on a 24-inch long chain. Moss and stones are carefully placed inside the corked flask, which measures 0.75″ wide x 1″ tall. If moss isn’t really the right option for the person you’re shopping for, you might also be interested in a cactus terrarium necklace.
Need more small gift ideas for someone special? Check out our guide on what to buy on Amazon this holiday season. It features some inexpensive-yet-interesting gift ideas for the whole family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This its-bitsy helicopter is great for both kids and adults. Available in several different colors, each helicopter comes with a remote control with charging functionality. The remote charges the helicopter, but requires four AA batteries. The toy does not come with batteries included, so make sure you grab some spare AA batteries so your recipient can enjoy this toy right away.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This would be a fun gift for someone’s doll house, or for a serious chess player who collects different boards from around the world. The pieces are not attached to the board, so you really can play a full game of chess on this small board. If chess isn’t really their thing, you could also consider this set of miniature playing cards. You can also browse more dollhouse accessories here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roman coins are surprisingly common, which makes them an affordable gift for anyone who appreciates ancient history. You’ll receive a random bronze coin from the Roman era. These coins are uncleaned, and some may have a very thick patina. The exact coin received may vary, but these coins are generally around 1700 years old. Consider pairing your gift with a book on ancient coins.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a small gift for a budding ornithologist or a Harry Potter fan? This eight-inch stuffed owl is a perfect bedtime companion. This toy is designed to look like a Snowy Owl, aka the same species of owl as Harry Potter’s beloved Hedwig. Depending on how big your stockings are, this owl could be a stocking stuffer, or it could be given as a wrapped gift. Not sure if an owl is the right gift for the kids in your life? Browse more cute and cuddly stuffed animals here. You can also visit our Toys page to browse more gift guides for kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A wallet is a small, practical gift that will be appreciated by anyone without a proper wallet. This leather wallet from Fossil is available in brown or black. The interior of the wallet features room for a least five cards, some cash, and his ID. If you know someone who has a wallet that’s looking a little worn, this is a thoughtful gift. If you’re worried that the wallet alone is not enough, you can always stuff some cash or a gift card inside the wallet to take things to the next level.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nerf guns are fun for kids of all ages. This small dart blaster is perfect for close quarters combat, and it’s available at a reasonable price. However, the blaster only comes with two darts. Because the fun of Nerf guns is directly proportional to the amount of darts you have on hand, we recommend picking up a package of extra darts. If you want to see other Nerf guns, you can browse all Nerf products on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get it? “Bear hands”? These goofy oven mitts are the perfect small gift for anyone who loves baking and cringe-worthy puns. The “paw” pads are constructed from heat resistant silicone, to protect hands from hot pots and pan handles. Two mitts are included in every order, one for the right hand, and one for the left. Not sure if these oven mitts are the right thing for the person you’re shopping for? Browse more quirky, funny home goods from Fred & Friends here. We also love their “muffin top” baking cups and their “dinner DJ” dining set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO building sets are a classic gift for kids. And while it’s definitely cool to receive a super-sized LEGO set under the tree, smaller gift sets can be just as much fun. This inexpensive LEGO set has just under 100 pieces, includes two mini-figs, and features cool weapons like the Royal Guard’s spear and the Flame Thrower’s crossbow stud shooter. This is a fun gift for any kid who enjoys the Nexo Knights TV show. Not sure if this LEGO set is right for the kid you’re shopping for? Browse more LEGO kits on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Billed as the world’s strongest coffee, Banned Coffee claims to taste great, while also offering super-high levels of caffeine. A large travel mug of Banned Coffee (about 18 ounces) is equal to eight cups of normal coffee. This would be a nice gift for a student, friend, co-worker, or coffee fan. Toss in a funny coffee mug, and you have a small gift that’s perfect for any java junkie.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute “beanietail” hat from C.C. is the perfect accessory for chilly morning walks and runs. If you have a woman neighbor who regularly sports a high pony, and hates trying to get her hair under a hat, this is a stellar little gift idea she’ll love. The drawstring Bun Beanie is another cute option to consider.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This small princess cut ring serves many purposes, from daily use to a special occasion, such as an engagement. It also acts as a promise ring for that special woman in your life. The stunning ring features a AAA Cubic Zirconia stone with a mix of white and blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Despite its compact size, this powerful speaker makes a big name for itself when it comes to sound. Playback is audiophile-quality, up to 600w. The compact wireless speaker connects to compatible devices via Bluetooth for an even more enriching listening experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These plantable pencils make a fun and memorable gift idea for that eco-conscious person in your life. Once they’re one, the pencils can be planted. Seed capsules are included, so your gift recipient can watch the pencil grow into an herb such as flax, basil, thyme and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instead of simply opening up a box to reveal the gift inside, this puzzle box adds an extra layer of fun and excitement. The box works just as well for kids as it does for adults, as it requires the recipient to put a bit of brain power into getting the gift. Once the puzzle has been solved, the box can be kept for storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These compact and colorful mini baking cups can be used for all sorts of goodies, including mini muffins, cupcakes and more. Each cup is made with food grade silicone, and won’t pinch when twisted. The cups come without any sort of chemical coating, and can withstand temperatures from -40 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hand warmers aren’t just useful for cold weather, they can help reduce pain from arthritis, as well as boost circulation. These rechargeable hand warmers have three heating levels, which heat up both sides of the warmers. The rechargeable battery has enough juice to act as a power bank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some jackets are too bulky to easily transport. This packable rain jacket by Hount can be stuffed into the included carrying pouch, making it the ideal choice for busy lifestyles. The jacket is lightweight and waterproof, making it an ideal base layer for chillier days, or an extra layer when it’s raining. Both the hood and hem have drawstrings for a more customized fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Anker PowerCore+ Mini Portable Charger is just the right size for carrying in a pocket, carry-on bag, purse and more. Despite its small size, the micro charger provides high-speed charging up to one amp for compatible devices. PowerIQ technology allows the charger to detect the device and deliver the fastest, most efficient charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The compact and portable Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 does everything you would expect, but without the added bulk. The compact camera has a dedicated selfie mirror, along with automatic exposure measurement. Recommended aperture settings make it easy to take the perfect picture every time. The camera comes in several colors and requires two AA batteries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With 12 different shades available, she won’t be left wishing she had another color available. This fun mini lip gloss set is a fun sampler that complements just about any skin tone, with a variety of finishes ranging from reds to pinks to nudes, mattes and more. Each lip gloss comes in a hard plastic case for added security.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trying to read at night without disturbing others can be a chore. This compact LED light projects where light is needed most, yet has a narrow enough beam path to avoid disrupting anyone else. The light runs up to 25 hours. Not only is the light small to begin with, it can be folded down for storage. A built-in clip makes it easy to use the light just about anywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stylish all-natural bracelet has over 100 beads, and includes a handy velvet and satin carrying pouch. The bracelet is adorned with brass accents. Malas are typically used by Buddhists and Hindus for keeping count when reciting a prayer, repeating a mantra, or naming a deity. However, anyone can use Malas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As the clock counts down precious seconds, players are left scrambling to come up with three words that match the topic of the card that’s just been picked. It might seem simple at first, but it sure won’t feel that way on the spot. A minimum of three players are required for this game, making it a fun choice for any party or gathering.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Each packet of notes comes with six designs, making a complete and fun sticky note set for home or office use. This gift idea makes organization easier and less stressful, thanks to memorable titles such as “To Put Off” and “To Ponder.” Of course, you’ll find the typical to-do and remember prompts as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those who like to take their breakfast on the go, it doesn’t get much simpler than the Kodiak Cakes Minute Muffins. The quick-cooking muffins only require a 1/4 cup of liquid, such as water or milk. One minute in the microwave yields a delicious, protein-packed treat. If chocolate’s not the right flavor, you’ll find several other selections.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a measurement of just 10.75-inches, this decorative leaf tray requires just a small amount of space. Despite its compact size, there’s ample room to store essentials such as keys, mail, books and more. The tray is made with eco-friendly wood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The chocolate lover in your life won’t know where to begin with this library full of mini chocolate bars. This isn’t your average chocolate library collection, thanks to flavors such as chocolate with hickory smoked almonds and super dark chocolate with coconut ash and banana. Some chocolates have hints of spice, while others are adorned with extras such as pomegranate seeds and salty toffee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are 20 squishy toys in this combo pack. Each toy is soft and smells like cream, making it a fun gift idea for kids or adults who are still kids at heart. In addition to toys, the squishy shapes can be used as phone charms, decorations or even to release stress. The toys are individually wrapped.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dashboard cell phone holder mount sits securely on the dashboard and is designed for a wide range of devices, from the iPhone X to 8, 7, 6 and 5 models plus variations, along with certain Samsung and Google devices. There’s enough room for a Garmin GPS navigation device. Phones can be locked into place and released with a single touch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This slender, compact wallet is still less than half an inch thick when it’s stuffed with eight credit cards and cash. Of course, it’s even slimmer when it’s not fully packed. The unisex wallet is available in multiple colors, and features RFID blocked technology for added privacy and security.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With its two-cup capacity, this compact French press holds just enough fresh coffee for a single serving. The compact French press works just like its larger counterparts, and just requires the right amount of freshly ground coffee plus boiling water. The French press is dishwasher safe and comes with a shatter-resistant carafe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This scented lip balm combines delicate aromas, such as rose, clove and orange, with essential oils, making it a practical gift choice for anyone who could use a bit of stress release. The balm can be applied to pulse points on the neck and wrists, as well as inhaled. Each balm comes in a travel-ready tube and is made with a non-greasy formula.