37 Best Small Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List

These itty bitty walkie talkies are easy to hide in a pocket or bag. Despite their small size, these walkie talkies work at a range of up to 100 feet. You can use the walkies to transmit Morse code messages, or simply push-to-talk. Batteries are included. Some user reviews have noted that the ideal range of these walkie talkies is often less than 100 feet, so bear that in mind before you pull the trigger on this gift. In addition, you may want to pick up some additional batteries to keep the fun going all day long.

