68 Awesome Stocking Stuffer Ideas For Your Wife

Last Christmas, you gave her your heart. But she didn’t give it away the very next day because she loved all the presents you gave her. How can you top that this year? By filling her stocking with all sorts of treats, surprises, practical and non-practical gifts.

You know what they say, good things come in small packages. That’s why stockings are so great. This list of stocking stuffer ideas for your wife has a little something for every type of wife, from the outdoor adventurer, beauty diva, fashion lover, bookworm, and every woman in between. We’ve compiled a list of gifts that will delight, surprise, and make her swoon with appreciation from sweets to scarves, games to gloves, bubble baths to beachwear, and much, much more.

Find over 60 stocking stuffer ideas for your wife below.

See Also: 90 Awesome Christmas Gifts for Women 2021

FaceTory Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask Moisturizer

Harsh winter temperatures and cold, windy days require a little extra TLC for the skin. With the FaceTory Moon Velvet Mask, she can rejuvenate and recapture lost moisture while she sleeps. FaceTory Moon Velvet Mask contains Shea Butter, Natural Oils, and Aloe to smooth, calm, and add moisture back to the skin. The 1.69 fluid ounce/50 ml jar includes a tiny spatula to scoop the cream out. Works for all skin types, from oily, combination, dry to normal skin.

Check Price on Amazon

Lollia Imagine Bubble Bath

A great bubble bath feels luxurious and leaves skin soft, but an extraordinary bubble bath is beautiful to display, too. That’s what makes Lollia’s Imagine Bubble Bath so special. The formula is moisturizing, smells lovely, and is a perfect addition to any bath time routine. Imagine Bubble Bath is infused with Olive Fruit Oil, Avocado Oil, Aloe Leaf, and Vitamin E for leaving skin silky smooth. Coconut Milk, Mandarin, Jasmine, and Orchid smell so pretty, it’s hard to ‘imagine.’ And the bottle is something she’ll want to keep on the counter to display its lovely design.

Check Price on Amazon

Sundial Compass

For the adventurer at heart, this sundial compass will always help her find the right direction. It’s a fully functioning brass compass and a hand-held sundial. The compass will help her determine her direction while on the move and the sundial can be properly placed to also determine the time of day. The compass works by finding a traveler’s true north based on areas north declination and the sundial works by showing the earth’s rotational axis. Maybe not as accurate as a digital watch or GPS, but she’ll never have to worry about it running out of power. It’s a super unique stocking stuffer idea for your wife; I guarantee none of her friends will have this in their stocking this season.

Check Price on Amazon

Snoozies Women Pairables Slippers

Make coming home to cute and cozy slippers the best part of her day. These whimsical slipper socks from Snoozies are lined with soft, sherpa fleece on the inside. Outside, the colorful slippers have a sloth design on one foot and Just Chillin’ on the other. These anti-skid slipper socks have a non-skid sole and keep feet warm and toasty even on the coldest days. They’re machine washable and won’t shrink. Comes in women’s sizes Small (5-6), Medium (7-8), Large (9-10) and X-Large (11-12). She’ll see her cute sloth friend and be reminded to take it easy every time she wears them.

Check Price on Amazon

Subherban Essential Oil Bracelet

Aromatherapy has many positive effects on the body, from relieving anxiety to boosting mood. This aromatherapy bracelet from Subherban is made of porous Lava stones. The attractive stones are a single-strand mix of marble white beads, black (Lava stones) stones, and a decorative silver bead. When a few drops of essential oil are added to the stones (oil not included), the porous stones capture the aroma, so she’ll be wearing her essential oils all day. The 7.25” bracelet fits most wrist sizes and is strung on durable elastic for long wear. Comes with a linen pouch and instruction card.

Check Price on Amazon

Portable Charger Power Bank

Never let her worry about her cell phone dying again. With this Portable Charger Power Bank, she can charge her phone 6 to 8 times and also charge multiple devices at once. With a USB charging cable (included), the device can charge any mobile device and has a clear LCD digital power display to easily read how much charge is left. Comes with Intelligent Controlling IC to prevent power bank overcharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuit. The Portable Charger Power Bank is lightweight and small enough to fit into a purse or pocket. Great for travel or to keep for just-in-case emergencies.

Check Price on Amazon

Enamel Tea Cup Glass Coffee Mug

Elevating afternoon tea or morning coffee with a delicate, decorative mug is what giving is all about. She’ll adore this cute mug and spoon decorated with blue enamel 3D butterflies. The mug is perfect for hot tea or coffee or any other liquid. It’s made of heat-resistant glass and eco-friendly metal. It also comes with its own drink coaster and cleaning cloth. Holds 250 milliliters of liquid and also comes in a decorative gift box. It’s so pretty to look at she won’t want to hide it away in the kitchen cabinet.

Check Price on Amazon

Pure Zen Tea Tumbler with Infuser

Home-brewed tea is just the ticket when she’s a tea lover who needs to get out the door fast in the mornings. This handy tea tumbler has an infuser built right in, so it’s perfect for adding her favorite loose tea leaves (or fruit) and brewing on the go. The double-walled, odor-free, glass tumbler will keep her drink cool or warm longer than the average tumbler and, best of all, minimizes leaks. The tumbler also has a neoprene sleeve for safe holding and less slipping on flat surfaces. Made of BPA-free glass and stainless steel.

Check Price on Amazon

YSD Bedside Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker

Waking up is hard to do, but with this bright little lamp and speaker, setting the alarm will actually be fun. This night light, speaker, and alarm supports Bluetooth so she can answer the phone, listen to music, set an alarm, or even just use it as a soft light to brighten any room. The relaxing night light has nine color choices and can be set to bright or dim mode. The music and light will automatically turn off after a pre-programmed length of time. The battery-powered, push-button switch light comes with one LED bulb (batteries are not included).

Check Price on Amazon

Umbra Zoola Puppy Ring Holder

This cute ‘lil puppy is adorably waiting to hold all her rings on his sweet tail. The chrome finished metal puppy can hold multiple rings of various sizes so she’ll always know right where she put them when she takes them off. At just 2.39 X 1.3 X 1.92 inches, this petite puppy fits perfectly on her nightstand, by the kitchen sink, laundry room, or bathroom counter. A super cute way to keep rings safe and ready for her when she’s ready to put them on or take them off.

Check Price on Amazon

Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution

Keeping her fine jewelry shining bright is easy and fast with the Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution. Simple Shine helps restore the natural beauty of diamonds, silver, and gold without stripping away the finishes. This non-toxic, biodegradable, and Ammonia- free cleaning solution is gentle yet effective for cleaning jewelry. The six-ounce jar comes with a built-in cleaning tray and a small brush. To use, simply submerge the jewelry into the solution, leave for two minutes, brush lightly, rinse and gently pat dry. That’s all it takes to keep sparkling jewelry at its most beautiful.

Check Price on Amazon

GearLight LED Head Lamp

Camping, hiking, walking, or working in the dark is a thing of the past. Whatever she’s doing and needs a bright light to see hands-free, the GearLight LED Head Lamp has her covered. With a powerful LED light securely fitted onto a light headband, the GearLight Head Lamp has a run time of up to 10 hours and the adjustable headband is machine washable with the headlamp removed. Weighing only three ounces with batteries, the comfortable headband is so light she’ll hardly know she’s wearing it. There are seven different lighting modes from white strobe to red beam for safety. The GearLight is also weather resistant and suitable to wear in the rain, snow as well as indoors. A must if she’s an outdoor enthusiast.

Check Price on Amazon

Nike Sportswear Women’s Beanie

If she’s a fan of style, warmth and color (who isn’t?), this Nike beanie is made just for her. The Nike Beanie is made of a comfortable acrylic knit and has the signature Nike Swoosh logo on the ribbed knit folded brim. It’s soft and cozy like her favorite cashmere sweater, but has all the warmth to keep her warm on even the most frigid winter days. The Swoosh logo has a little sparkle and shimmer, to add just the right amount of style and pizazz. Available in four cool colors: Lobster, Thunder Blue, Sport Spice, and, of course, traditional black. She’ll reach for her cozy Nike Beanie, again and again, this winter and for years to come.

Check Price on Amazon

TRENDOUX Winter Gloves

Wearing gloves in the winter and using a touchscreen device are like oil and water – they don’t mix. With TRENDOUX’s soft, warm gloves with touch screen fingertips, that problem is solved. These gloves are made with highly sensitive material on the thumbs, forefinger, and middle finger for easy touch screen device use without removing the gloves. So hands stay warm and dry even while using a phone, tablet, or any touch screen device. For an added benefit, the triangular shapes on the palm help keep a phone or device secure without slipping. Lined with soft wool napping, these gloves have a thickened elastic cuff for extra warmth and a secure fit. Available in a variety of classic colors, from navy to classic black.

Check Price on Amazon

Arteza Brush Pens

Her creative side will come alive with this colorful set of brush pens from Arteza. 48 richly pigmented, premium paint pens with flexible tips will lend themselves to any creative endeavor, from art canvases to cards and signs. These pens are designed to be used with water and without. When used with water, watercolor effects are possible. When dry, they can be used for painting, sketching, drawing, or lettering. Arteza products are designed and created by artists for true artistic integrity and quality.

Check Price on Amazon

Pacon UCreate Poly Cover Sketch Book

Give her blank pages to create anything she can imagine. From doodling, drawing, painting and sketching, the Pacon UCreate SketchBook provides 75 heavyweight pages to fill with whatever she wants. The spiral-bound sketchbook has a durable black poly cover to keep everything secure. And when designs are complete, each page can easily be torn out thanks to its perforated sheets. Paper is acid-free and comes in 9 x 6” or 12 x 9.” Opt for the 9 x 6″, as it will likely fit in her Christmas stocking.

Check Price on Amazon

Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit

Her crafting skills will be on point with the Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit. The set includes a dual temp mini hot glue gun and 30 miniature 4” hot glue gun sticks. Durable and easy to use, the Gorilla Hot Glue Gun is small enough the easily hold in one hand, but strong enough to get any indoor or outdoor craft done with an easy squeeze trigger and long, insulated nozzle. The lightweight gun is 10 X 8 X 2 inches and has a built-in stand with a wide base to minimize messes. Gorilla Hot Glue is clear adhesive and also weather-resistant, keeping outdoor projects safe from the elements.

Check Price on Amazon

UV Phone Sanitizer Box

The average cell phone can carry up to 25,000 bacteria per square inch, making it one of the dirtiest objects we come in contact with every day. Help her sanitize her phone (and maybe you can borrow it for your phone, too) with the UV Phone Sanitizer Box. It kills 99.9% of the bacteria living on the phone’s surface using Ultraviolet light. It can also be used for other devices like earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, toys, pacifiers, and more. In just a few minutes, items are thoroughly sterilized and it can be used as a wireless charging station for iOS and Android devices. For the full spa experience, there’s a mini built-in aroma diffuser that uses a few drops of essential oil (not included) to give devices an extra freshness and scent.

Check Price on Amazon

CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care

The foundation of a beautiful manicure starts with healthy cuticles and nails. If she’s a manicure enthusiast, or just suffers from dry winter hands, help her nourish them with CND SolarOil, a blend of naturally light oils and Vitamin E. When applied to the top and underside of nails and massaged into the surrounding skin, CND SolarOil penetrates deeply to condition, soften and heal with antioxidants like Jojoba Oil, Almond Seed, and Vitamin E. Promotes softer skin and healthier, stronger nails when used daily.

Check Price on Amazon

The Body Shop Slather & Nourish Body Butter Gift Set

The Body Shop has been producing all-natural beauty products for more than 40 years. This luxurious gift set includes five of their well-known body butter in 50 ml tins. The set includes Almond Milk Body Butter, Moringa Softening Body Butter, Strawberry Softening Body Butter, Coconut Nourishing Body Butter, and Shea Nourishing Body Butter. These special formulas all smell delicious and help skin feel soft, smooth, and hydrated for up to 96 hours. All the body butters are vegan.

Check Price on Amazon

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels

Dark under-eye circles and puffy eyes aren’t a great look. With Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels, she can look like she slept 12-hours and feel refreshed even when she’s exhausted. These eye gels are an Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner (2021). This box comes with five pairs of eye gels with hyaluronic acid to help reduce fine lines, dark circles and leave the eye area feeling cooled and relaxed. The formula also contains a blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Resveratrol, and Centella Asiatica and is free from parabens. She’ll immediately see results after using these under-eye gels.

Check Price on Amazon

eos Honey Apple Lip Balm

Her lips will always be soft and kissable with the eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Honey Apple. Eos gives long-lasting hydration for lips with Vitamin C and Shea Butter. Eos seals in moisture and provides relief from dry, chapped lips and the honey apple scent smells delicious, too. All eos products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and never tested on animals. Plus, they’re paraben and phthalate-free.

Check Price on Amazon

Butter London Nail Scrubbers

Removing stubborn nail polish and glitter nail polish is a chore. Make it easier and faster for her with Butter London’s Nail Scrubbers. Each individually wrapped nail scrubber pad quickly and cleanly removes old polish and preps nails for their next flawless manicure. Butter London’s formula hydrates and nourishes nails and cuticles with conditioning Vitamin E and Aloe. Does not contain formaldehyde which can dry out nails and strip them of their natural oils. A great item for travel or at-home use.

Check Price on Amazon

Lumps of Coal Soap

The jokes on her: Santa knows she’s been nice, not naughty. But trick her anyway with the Lumps of Coal soap set from Madison Soap Company. These all-natural soaps with activated charcoal and tea tree are hydrating and detoxifying. Made for hands and the whole body, these soaps look like black lumps of coal, but actually a foamy soap when water is added. Madison Soap Company products are made in the USA and all their products are vegan, environmentally sustainable, and strive for a low impact on the planet.

Check Price on Amazon

Vintage Santa Kitchen Towels

Remind her all season long that Santa is in town with these adorable vintage kitchen towels. Santa’s cute face is on each of these waffle weave hand towels (16 x 24”). The looped microfiber towels are made of polyester and polyamide, making them super absorbent and functional for the kitchen. They’re machine washable and with professional-grade sublimation printing, the Santa image won’t fade or peel. Let Santa be her little helper in the kitchen!

Check Price on Amazon

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks

Use chopsticks in the dark you must? Even Yoda would go wild for these Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks (yes, they come in green!). These battery-powered 10.25-inch chopsticks look just like little lightsabers. The lights turn on and off with a button at the wide end of the chopstick. They light up blue (available in other colors like green and orange) and are portable and light so you can carry them in a purse or pocket for dining out. They bring fun energy to any meal and it’s the ideal gift for the Star Wars fanatic.

Check Price on Amazon

Wine Bottle Stoppers

Wine opened for a few days absorbs air and loses some of its luscious taste. Help her keep her favorite wines lasting longer with vacuum wine stoppers. These silicone wine stoppers keep wine fresher longer by minimizing oxidation and sucking extra air out of the bottle after it’s opened. Once the stopper is in place, it can be pumped several times to completely seal and eliminate all air. Even better, there are no spills or leaks if the bottle is accidentally tipped on its side. The stopper fits most wine and champagne bottles and is made from durable, high-quality, and food-safe silicone.

Check Price on Amazon

Rose Gold Liquor Flask

Football games, camping trips, and outdoor events can get cold in the wintertime. Give her the gift that she can use for a little nip: a liquor flask. The Cuptify 5-ounce, stainless-steel flask is just what she needs for her favorite wine or alcohol on the go. The cute flask is small enough to hold in one hand, or in a pocket or purse and even has a rhinestone topper to add a little touch of bling. The double-walled stainless-steel flask is insulated and has a small funnel for pouring liquids in. The gasket ring gives it a safe and secure seal so there are no leaks or spills. It’s easy to clean and BPA plastic-free.

Check Price on Amazon

AMCO Rub-a-Way Bar

If she likes to cook at home, she knows how chopping garlic, onions, and other pungent foods can linger on her hands for days. That’s why the Run-a-Way bar is such a kitchen essential. When used like a bar of soap – both with or without water — the stainless-steel bar removes unwanted odors. It works as the molecules from the stainless-steel bind with the molecules on the skin which is where the unwanted, smelly molecules are. After Rub-a-Way, those molecules are on the bar, not your hands. Rub-a-Way is dishwasher safe and will last for years.

Check Price on Amazon

Japanese Linen Cross Back Apron

A comfortable, easy-care apron is always appreciated by the home cook, gardener, baker, or just for any gal that likes to keep her clothes clean and neat while working. This Japanese linen apron provides great coverage for protecting clothes while cooking. Made of 80% cotton and 20% linen, the apron has no ties, just straps that cross in the back, so there’s no untying or adjusting when wearing. The smooth front panel has two roomy pockets for convenience. Machine washable and comes in a variety of colors. It’s also great for painters/artists.

Check Price on Amazon

Rael Creamy Moisture Facial Mist

Achieving a dewy, skin-nourished glow in the cold winter months is a challenge. Winter cold and indoor dry air zaps skin of its natural moisture. That’s why she’ll appreciate Rael’s Facial Mist. Simply spraying it directly onto the face gives skin a supple feel by alleviating dryness. It’s formulated with Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Bamboo Grass Extract, and Chinaberry Extract which all are well known for their skin-nourishing properties. Rael products do not contain synthetic fragrances, dyes, parabens, phthalates, or silicone so skin stays healthy and chemical-free. Suitable for all skin types and ages.

Check Price on Amazon

Yogalicious High Rise Yoga Pants

Super comfy yoga pants are a staple in any gal’s wardrobe. These high-rise yoga pants made of polyester and spandex have four-way stretch comfort. They’re adorable, cozy, and very fashionable; something she’ll reach for again and again. The pull-on style pants are designed to fit like a second skin and are perfect for a stylish outfit, a walk outside, lounging at home, or a trip to the gym. Available in regular (28”) or ankle (25”) length, these pants come in a wide array of fashionable colors like Terracotta Lux, Tuscan Teal, and Grape Thistle. The gentle compression at the mid-section is slimming while still feeling comfortable and not too constricting.

Check Price on Amazon

Rachael Ray Jumbo Chillout Thermal Tote

Keeping food hot or cold when she’s out and about just got a little easier (and more stylish). This do-it-all, roomy tote bag from Rachael Ray is just the right accessory for grocery shopping, road trips, potlucks, picnics, trips to the beach, and more. This bag is 22.5 X 8 X 17.5” and conveniently folds for easy storage when not in use. Lined with Triple-Tek foam insulation and Temperfoil, it’s ideal for keeping food and drinks hot or cold. It also has an antimicrobial additive that reduces the growth of odor-causing mildew, mold, or bacteria. The reinforced handles make for easy carrying and the lightweight fabric doesn’t add extra weight to carry, unlike traditional coolers. Available in five attractive colors.

Check Price on Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Sometimes the simple act of keeping notes and making lists makes the day go a little smoother. She’ll appreciate the convenience of Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Notebook, a notebook that can be used over and over again. Once she writes with the Pilot Frixion pen (included) on the synthetic blend paper, they can be scanned with a smartphone, then organized into files, and saved. After notes are electronically stored, the page can be wiped clean with the microfiber cloth (included) and used again. The notebook has a pen holder so it won’t get lost. The Rocketbook app must be downloaded to be used with any preferred cloud service like Google Cloud, Dropbox, and OneNote.

Check Price on Amazon

Tweezerman Rose Gold Petite Tweezer Set

Tweezers are the essential beauty tool for women (but you’ll probably use them, too). This petite, travel-size set from Tweezerman has three tools all finished in pretty rose gold including a sharp, precision, 25-degree slanted tweezer, a pointed tweezer, and an eyebrow brush. To clean, just wash with mild soap and water and allow to dry. Tweezerman has been a leader in tweezers and beauty tools for over 40 years. Their quality means they’ll last with proper care for decades to come. She’ll use this set, again and again, to shape brows and remove unwanted hair.

Check Price on Amazon

Banana-Saving Hats

She’ll go nuts for these little banana hats. It’s true: bananas stay fresher longer when their crowns are covered. And why not see her smile every time she reaches for her banana and it’s wearing a cute, crocheted hat? This set comes with a silicone cap to place over the banana crown and an adorable little hat to slip over the cap. Available in packs of two irresistible designs: monkey & panda, watermelon & pineapple, shark & octopus, and unicorn & Viking. Seriously adorable and saves money by not wasting precious fruit that ripens too quickly.

Check Price at Uncommon Goods

April Cornell Versailles Petit Pendant Necklace

If she’s a romantic at heart and loves jewelry, this pretty necklace will quickly become her favorite. Individually hand-painted flowers are displayed in a round, crystal-encrusted setting on an 18-inch chain. This colorful and classic necklace has a delicate-looking style and contains ethically-sourced crystals. Each piece is completely original. Made is the USA by American designer Anne Koplik, who is known for heirloom quality, vintage-inspired jewelry.

Check Price at April Cornell

Scented Candles from Benevolence

A scented candle is a welcome addition to any home. Plus, she’ll be reminded of you throughout the year each time she lights it. This 100% soy wax candle by Benevolence Los Angeles is the delightful scent of fresh eucalyptus and sweet orange. It soothes and refreshes the space in any home. It’s non-toxic and clean-burning for up to 45 hours of burn time. It comes in a pretty gold glass jar inside of an elegant box. An added benefit: for each purchase, Benevolence donates a portion to a charity partner, Zoe International, which brings light into the darkness of human trafficking and slavery.

Check Price on Amazon

Edelweiss Chocolates Homemade Christmas Oreos

Oreos are delicious. Oreos covered in delectable chocolate are even better. This quaint gift box of six hand-dipped chocolate Oreos will satisfy her sweet tooth in an adorable way. Each comes decorated with a Christmas décor on top and then packaged perfectly in a gold box with red ribbon. Edelweiss Chocolates have been a Beverly Hills institution in the confectionery world since 1942. Everything they make in their own factory is handmade with only the finest ingredients.

Check Price at Edelweiss Chocolates Shop

Funky Junque Oversized Slouchy Beanie and Matching Infinity Scarf

Warmth and style are two must-haves for your special lady, right? Give her both with this set from Funky Junque. The slouchy beanie and oversized scarf make a great pair for staying warm but looking cool all season long. The beanie is comfortable and warm with plenty of room to wear with hair accessories underneath. The scarf is a long rectangle (61 inches in length) that can be wrapped once or twice around the neck for a casual look. Made of 100% Acrylic and machine washable. Available in dozens of cute, vibrant colors, like Mustard, Hot Pink, Violet, and Winter Mint.

Check Price on Amazon

Fairisle Jewelry Pouches

These small handmade pouches for jewelry and other keepsakes are charming and functional. Made entirely from hand with spun wool and crochet details, they are fully lined and have a zip closure. Each one is unique and made in the traditional Fair Isle knitting, a traditional knitting style of the Shetland Islands in Scotland. These pouches are not only beautiful and functional, each one sold perpetuates the livelihood of Fair Isle artisans. Approximately 8” X 6 ¼”. The colors available are Rose, Raspberry, and Green.

Check Price at Sundance Catalog

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

It’s like a hug for her head. The Nodpod sleep mask, which can be worn hot or cold, provides a gentle pressure when worn over the eyes for sleeping or around the head to help soothe and comfort after a long day. The flexible mask can be comfortably worn while lying on the back, side sleeping, or sitting upright and wrapped around the head. The mask also blocks light to promote better relaxation and sleep, making it also great for travel. Available in six colors.

Check Price on Amazon

Majestic Pure Himalayan Scrub

Soft, supple skin starts with exfoliation, which is why she’ll love this bundle of exfoliating body scrubs from Majestic Pure. Exfoliating gently removes dead skin cells with small granules, increasing blood flow to the skin, reducing toxins, and cleaning pores. Once the skin is exfoliated, it’s softer, more hydrated, and firmer. This set has several formulations that help promote healthy skin: coffee scrub, sweet orange, brown sugar, and Himalayan scrub. Works well on all skin types, from acne-prone to normal.

Check Price on Amazon

Phlur Discovery Set

If she’s is a fan of fragrances and also appreciates wearing scents that are non-toxic and natural, then Phlur is for her. In this curated sample set, she can try out three Phlur fragrances to help decide which full-sized bottle she’ll ask you to buy her for Valentine’s Day. The set includes sample sizes of Hanami, which carries notes of sandalwood and warm white floral, Ameline, which is the fresh modern scent of rose and bergamot, and Sandara, a serene scent of violet and pepper. These are not her grandmother’s fragrances. Phlur is focused on sourcing its fragrance ingredients responsibly and cares about the environment. Their fragrances are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and common skin irritants. The fragrance trio comes in a lovely floral decorated box, ready for gifting.

Check Price on Amazon

Perfect Wife Mug

Score some brownie points and remind her every time she takes a sip that you think she’s perfect in every way. This 11-ounce mug has 100% of all her best qualities, from beauty to problem-solving. She will love reading her list of awesome ‘ingredients’ each time she drinks form her mug which is suitable for hot or cold beverages. The glazed ceramic mug is dishwasher safe and comes packaged in a gift box.

Check Price on Amazon

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

Unless she’s living under a rock, she knows Jennifer Aniston has some of the best hair ever seen in Hollywood. Luckily, Jen started her own brand, LolaVie, and is sharing her beauty trade secrets with the rest of us. The Glossing Detangler is a spray-on, leave-in product for the hair that creates shine, detangles, smooths and protects hair. The formula is lightweight and easy to apply. Just a few pumps of the spray followed by a comb through prepares hair for styling and gives it a brilliant, healthy shine with lemon extract. It’s 99% natural, color safe and suitable for all hair types.

Check Price at Lolavie

Portable Folding Makeup Mirror

A make-up mirror she can take with her anywhere is the gift she didn’t even realize she needed. This foldable makeup mirror is a 6.7 X 9.3-inch mirror protected in a leather folio case. It’s slim enough to slip into a briefcase, tote bag, or even a suitcase. The mirror is easily propped up by its own stand when it’s unfolded. The leather case keeps the mirror protected against cracking and scratching. It’s great for travel, home or office.

Check Price on Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit

A big smile on Christmas morning is just what Santa and his elves ordered. The MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit will make her smile even brighter. In just 10 minutes, teeth become noticeably whiter after applying teeth whitening gel to the LED device. The kit is specially formulated for sensitive teeth. It can help remove stains from wine, coffee, smoking, soda, and food. After just one application teeth will look at least two shades whiter and after seven days up to ten shades whiter. The complete kit comes with an LED device and teeth whitening gel. Simple and easy to use.

Check Price on Amazon

Lilly Pulitzer Silicone Apple Watch Band

If she’s all about palm trees, sand, and that Palm Beach lifestyle, she’ll truly love the Lilly Pulitzer Apple watch band. This watch band is made from comfortable and durable silicone and has gold-tone finished hardware. The colors are distinctly Lilly Pulitzer and come in several tropical color schemes like Fruity Flamingo and Prosecco Pink. A super stylish band for her Apple Watch and dream about sunny days ahead at the pool sipping melon martinis.

Check Price on Amazon

Amaryllis Holiday Gift Growing Kit

An Amaryllis is known as a flower of strength, beauty, and love. These traditional holiday flowers bloom in wintertime and make a beautiful holiday decoration. This ‘Red Lion’ Amaryllis bulb comes wrapped and ready to be planted in a red ceramic pot. It also comes with professional growing soil that simply needs to be put into the pot with the bulb for ideal growing indoors. Once the bulb is planted, just set in a sunny spot, water weekly, and watch the bloom come to life.

Check Price on Amazon

Floratta Blue Perfume

This intoxicating scent by Floratta Blue will quickly become her favorite fragrance. The romantic notes of geranium, bergamot, Persian lime and tea rose gently unfold on the skin. The base notes include sandalwood, cedar, vetiver, and musk for a subtle yet earthy foundation to the delicate top notes. She’ll leave behind a scented trail everywhere she goes with this long-lasting fragrance that she’ll reach for every day to feel beautiful and empowered.

Check Price on Amazon

Wool Dryer Balls

If she loves clean linens and soft, fresh laundry, she’ll never go back to traditional dryer sheets again after trying these wool dryer balls. Dryer balls speed up drying time, reduce wrinkles, leave clothes and linens fluffier, and are better for the environment. These dryer balls are made of natural, 100% felted wool and are naturally hypoallergenic, so they’re safe for sensitive skin and baby laundry. They naturally pick up lint, pet hair and are fragrance, dye, and chemical-free. Just toss a dryer ball or two into the dryer each laundry cycle and enjoy softer clothes. They’re reusable and last up to 1,000 laundry cycles.

Check Price on Amazon

Village Naturals Bath Soak

Help her soothe away the day with Village Naturals Therapy bath soak minerals. These concentrated minerals dissolve in warm bath water for a therapeutic and relaxing bath experience. The trio includes Muscle Relief, Tension Relief, and Nighttime Relief. Each 20-ounce jar of minerals is designed to help relax the body and the mind unwind. With soothing fragrances like lavender, menthol, and eucalyptus, these are the perfect gift for when she needs a relaxing and recharging bath time.

Check Price on Amazon

Solar Cell Phone Charger

Sunny days mean more than just good times. They also mean a fully charged smart device wherever she is, so she’s always able to stay connected. This convenient solar charger is a portable power bank for any smart device, from cell phones to watches, iPads, and more. It also has a dual USB/Flashlight with three light modes so it can be used as a flashlight. With a solar panel charge panel, it can be charged via sunlight or an outlet if needed. It’s shockproof, dustproof, small in size yet capable of charging two devices at one time. An all-around handy device she’ll want to keep on hand for daily use or emergencies.

Check Price on Amazon

Boho Pattern Headbands

Headbands are like the chip clips of hairstyling: she can never have enough and uses them for all sorts of things. These non-slip elastic headbands will come in handy for her in so many ways, from working out to make-up application and much more. Super soft, reversible, and moisture-wicking, these headbands are stretchy and will always have a great fit without feeling too tight. The polyester, spandex blend headbands come in six colors: blue, red, orange, yellow, pink, and green. Their tie-dye pattern elevates them from ordinary to fashionably cute.

Check Price on Amazon

Yoga Socks with Grips

Help her warrior pose stay strong and steady with yoga socks with grip bottoms. They’ll be no slipping with these comfortable yoga socks. The ballet-inspired design includes straps over the top so the socks will always stay in place no matter how hard the workout. The natural combed cotton will keep feet dry and wick away moisture. And the silica gel grips on the bottom provide traction on any hard surface. Not just for yoga, these socks work well for Pilates, dance, barre, and other workout classes, too.

Check Price on Amazon

Vintage Feather Metal Bookmarks

She’ll be the envy of her book club with these beautiful feather design metal bookmarks. Made of metal yet lightweight (1.4 ounces), these bookmarks come in different toned finishes in six different colors. They delicately peek out of any sized book to help keep track of the reader’s page. Very cute and elegant, these bookmarks are ideal for readers of any age.

Check Price on Amazon

Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens

Is she an organized list maker who color codes activities for the whole family? If so, these Paper Mate Felt Tip pens are a taskmaster’s dream come true. These felt tip pens are the gold standard for writing, coloring, and more. With 12 pigmented assorted colors and a smooth tip, these pens are water-based to reduce bleeding through paper and also smear and fade resistant. The medium point (0.7 millimeters) tip creates bold or fine lines and the point guard technology helps ensure the felt tip won’t fray. She’ll be in color organizing heaven with these pens – or maybe just enjoy doodling and coloring. Whatever she uses them for, these pens won’t ever go out of style.

Check Price on Amazon

Bridgestone Lady Precept Golf Balls

She’ll be psyched to tee up with these Bridgestone Golf 2021 Lady Precept ball set. These Bridgerton golf balls is a softer golf ball so she’ll hit longer drives with control. The softer core means less vibration with impact and the 3330-seamless dimple design generates increased lift of the clubface. This box comes with four individual sleeves of three balls each, for a total of one dozen golf balls. She can throw one sleeve at a time in her golf bag and the pretty pink color option will mean she’ll always know which ball is hers.

Check Price on Amazon

Gaiam Hand Weights

If her workout needs another level of power, give her these convenient Gaiam hand weights. With a comfortable hand strap, these 2lb or 4lb weights are perfect for walking, running, aerobics, or any other type of movement where she wants to add extra weight. The Neoprene hand strap and secure grip make these weights easy to hold and use. They’re sand-filled so they’re soft and moldable, making them easy to curl fingers around for an extra tight grip.

Check Price on Amazon

Le Creuset Wine Opener

When you’re not there to open wine for her, make sure she’s got the best wine tool to open it herself. This self-pulling corkscrew makes opening a bottle of wine effortless. It works on both natural and synthetic cork and preserves the cork for future use by pushing the cork back without damaging it. Easy to operate with a modern design, it will be wine o’clock anytime she’s ready.

Check Price on Amazon

Old Fashioned Christmas Candy

Bring nostalgia and sweets back to the holidays this year with this adorable candy tin. It comes with one pound of deliciously sweet candy that’s delightfully old-fashioned, like candy ribbon, peppermint straws, and small art candy. The tin is so adorable it will be something she’ll want to keep and use again. She’ll enjoy this unique mix and they’ll be enough to share with friends and family.

Check Price on Amazon

Vegetable Tree Ornaments

Veggie lovers unite this Christmas. Fill her stocking with these tiny, cute vegetable ornaments. These wooden veggies are just the right size for any tree. There are 18 ornaments in total, from a salad bowl, peapod, tomato, corn, and avocado. So perfect for the vegetable lover, healthy eater or vegetarian/vegan. Whimsical, cute, and definitely a conversation piece.

Check Price on Amazon

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

What’s Christmas morning without hot cocoa by the fire? Treat her to a delicious cup of peppermint hot cocoa from Ghirardelli, the chocolate masters. This 2-pound bag of peppermint hot cocoa mix has a smooth peppermint flavor with lots of luscious chocolate intensity. Also comes with a handy spoon for measuring the mix. Just add hot water, stir and enjoy a steaming cup of tasty cocoa.

Check Price on Amazon

Mistletoe Kiss Ball

We’ve saved the best for last. Don’t let her miss the best part of Christmas: a sweet kiss under the mistletoe. This 5-inch Acrylic mistletoe with organza ribbon is perfect for hanging in doorways or anywhere you can sneak a quick kiss. This mistletoe ball looks traditional with red berries, light greens, and a gold bow. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Check Price on Amazon

Want more great Christmas gift ideas? Check out all of Heavy’s Christmas Gift Guides.