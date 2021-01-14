101 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him That He’ll Love

If you are struggling to come up with the ideal Valentine gifts for him, you don’t want to get stuck settling on a boring fallback like a bouquet of roses or a box of stale chocolates. Valentine’s Day is about knowing what gifts your special man wants.Even if you’re not sure, a unique gift will at least show that you put some serious thought into the selection. We’re here to help and these Valentine’s Day gifts for him will win the day and his heart.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your Valentine sings in the shower, they might be pleased to receive a gift that shows them you don’t really mind. This polished chrome showerhead provides both a powerful 2.5 GPM rainfall pattern and a clear wireless speaker that connects to smartphones, computers, or other Bluetooth devices. The water-resistant speaker is easily removable for charging or use outside of the tub and has a 7-hour battery life to keep the vibes going strong.
-
Shop now at Rimini Chocolate From Rimini Chocolate
Men love getting chocolates on Valentine’s day too but go for something a little more refined than a pink heart-shaped box from the grocery store like these Rimini Artisan Chocolates.
These truffles are handmade in the Rimini Gelato and Chocolate Cafe in Colorado. I got to test out a media sample and my husband and I were obsessed, hoarding them so they wouldn’t be gone too quickly. They are, far and away, the best truffles I’ve ever had and their exquisite fillings (like Tropical Fruit, Tahitian Vanilla, Sicilian Pistachio, and Raspberry Caramel) will knock his socks off.
Rimini chocolates come in boxes of nine, 16, and 25 truffles and you can get them in your flavor of choice or as an assortment. I featured these chocolates prominently in my best luxury chocolate article.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to unique Valentine’s Day gifts for him, a gorgeous piece of handmade jewelry is always a perfect idea. This sterling silver cuff from NOVICA is both beefy and beautiful for the man you love. This chiseled cuff is handmade by Thai artist Achara and features her hallmark on the inside. Made of heavy gauge sterling silver, it features a traditional Hill Tribe design. The cuff is hammered at the opening to make it seriously comfortable to wear.
For the man who nurtures your special love relationship, this handmade bracelet can symbolize the deep love that connects you on this special day and every day. Not sure he’d wear a bracelet? This beautiful sterling silver and turquoise men’s ring is another beautiful option.
If you really want to give him a gift that will define his style in a distinctive way, this Navajo Turquoise Sterling Silver Concho Belt is hip, cool and so very collectible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This truly unique gift option might only appeal to a specific cross-section of anatomy nerds. An Anatomical Life-Size Heart Model circumvents the horrendously commercial world of Valentine’s heart plushies while remaining a beautiful and thoughtful gift. Giving your heart to somebody just means so much more when they have to double-take to make sure it’s not a live, beating heart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your Valentine a lover of all things craft beer? If yes, this awesome 64 ounce stainless steel pressurized growler is a gift they’ll absolutely love. As you know, with a traditional growler his expensive craft brew doesn’t stay foamy and delicious for very long, forcing your beer lover and you to perhaps consume more at one sitting than is prudent. (That might lead to some romance, or at least romantic conversation, though.)
With this growler, beer stays at its best for up to two weeks, and because this baby is vacuum-sealed stainless steel, it will even stay perfectly cold for up to eight hours, eliminating the need to chug it down fast. It has an adjustable VPR cap and gauge to enable perfect carbonation for different styles of beer, and the tap features an interchangeable handle letting your beer lover personalize each growler fill. So cool.
You can also get this growler with a glimmering copper finish, or you can size up to 128 ounces in black chrome.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maybe a picnic isn’t your Valentine’s speed. If your man has more rugged tastes, he might prefer a portable BBQ like the Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill. This grill has steel legs and a secure lid for easy transportation, which means you can have smokey cooked meat or veggies camping, at the park, or just in your backyard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A picnic for two is the epitome of traditional romantic dates, which is why it never hurts to have a Picnic Time Piccadilly Picnic Basket For Two at the ready for some spontaneous romance. If you want to really hit it out of the park with this gift though, then gift it already packed with a ready-to-go meal to be shared in the park. May I suggest a romantic charcuterie board?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your Valentine is a guitarist, you’re lucky if he’s only diverting half of his time to music. But if you actually support his expressive side, then some new guitar picks make a thoughtful gift. These Dragon’s Heart guitar picks are a versatile type of plectrum with three different playing edges. These thick picks will last hundreds of hours, and may even spark the inspiration for a song about you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if your man never wears cologne, he would readily make an exception for Sex Panther. According to the classic film Anchorman, Sex Panther is the only cologne that’s been scientifically proven. 60% of the time, it works every time. The box has a film-authentic growling sound effect when opened, but unlike its silver screen counterpart, this scent actually smells good. Sex Panther has clean, refreshing top notes of juniper and fresh air accord while the heart contains lavender and sensual musk that is perfect for close encounters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is food the fastest way to your heart? You can show him you love what goes on when he’s in the kitchen with this beautiful heart-shaped cutting board made from Oregon Red Alder. This 11-inch cutting board is just the right size to prepare a meal for two and makes for an ornate serving board because of its rich wood finish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Half of the joy of a warm mug of coffee in the morning is the radiant heat for your hands. This Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug takes that feeling to the extreme with a unique hand-warming shape. This mug is 14 oz. and is dishwasher and microwave safe. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a special left-handed version if your partner is left-handed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your partner have shared everything else with each other, it’s time to share your ancestry. This 23andME DNA test allows you to take a saliva sample and send it back to their processing center free of charge. In 6-8 weeks, you’ll have a detailed report of your global ancestry, comparing your DNA to 31 different populations across the world. Learning this together will help bring you closer to your partner, and possibly yourself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Suitjamas is a practical and classy garment for the debonair who wishes to remain comfortable. Fans of How I Met Your Mother will immediately understand why these threads are worth the high price tag. Those how haven’t been inducted might still yet understand their brilliance as well. After all, who wouldn’t want to look their best in bed?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, we might have made it sound like nobody wants candy for Valentine’s Day, but that is patently false. It just has to be the right kind of candy. This Smores Candy Chocolate Popcorn Pizza combines everything you need for a delicious confection. It mixes sweet and salty, and it comes in an awesome pizza-themed package. That’s a win-win-win.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A bottle opener is always a useful gift, especially if its attached to this useful scallywag. A bottle opener was actually the first gift I gave to my current partner, but it was far from as cool as this Pirate Bottle Opener. If I had gone for a cool bottle opener, maybe things would have moved even quicker. Because I didn’t, now I’m left wondering if there’s anything left to pilfer from this pirateless life of mine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I believe that both love and Legos stimulate the same part of the male brain that creates a lasting feeling of happiness. This 150-piece Valentine’s Dog set is a great token of affection for your favorite tinkerer. If your Valentine builds more than just relationships, this a great gift that speaks to their real passions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Das Horn is a beverage container fit for a Viking lord. If the keeper of your kingdom doesn’t yet have a proper drinking horn, then you can set him down the path of better living for the modern barbarian.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
He’ll love the idea of using this Custom Oak Aging Barrel to age their own whiskey, tequila, wine, beer, or even hot sauce. They can take an average bottle of whiskey and turn it into something artisan by aging it in their very own American Oak barrel. If he makes his own wine or hot sauces, this is one way to really kick the flavor up a notch as well.
Each barrel comes laser-engraved with the name, year, and liquor name of your choosing to make it a truly special gift. Customization really shows them you put thought into something to have a gift made especially for them.
The handcrafted barrel comes with instructions, the wooden stand, bung, and spigot. It’s available in six different size from one-liter barrels to 20-liter barrels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set the two of you up for a fun date night with Talk, Flirt, Dare. The box comes with three decks: Talk, Flirt, and Dare. You can go through the cards however you want by either going in order or mixing them up.
The Talk cards bring up conversation prompts to learn more about your partner, like where in the world they would live if money were no object. The Flirt cards ask questions that are more related to you as a couple like a favorite memory of the two of you or asking you to describe your ideal romantic or sexy weekend.
The Dare cards start to heat things up while still keeping it light-hearted. This isn’t a dirty game so if you’re concerned about it being over the top raunchy, you’re pretty safe here. The dares are more like doing a mini striptease or asking you to tell your partner what you want to do to them that night in a fake accent. (If you’re looking for raunchy, check out the Dirty Deeds very adult card game.)
It’s a fun way to learn more about each other in a lot of ways and spark conversation on nights when you’re looking at your phones and not sure what to talk about.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is my top pick for 2021. You know how tense he is so this year give him something for when you’re not there to give him a rub down. This shiatsu rotating massager is designed to drape over your shoulders so it can easily target those knots in your neck, shoulders, and upper back. It also provides heat to help loosen those muscles.
I like that the shiatsu nubs are in alternating heights so you get that hard, then softer, then harder again, sensation that you get from giving him a back massage by hand. Plus it saves your thumbs a lot of work.
The comfortable hand straps make it easy to keep the massager in place instead of trying to pin a massaging pillow in place against the back of a chair which inevitably falls from where you need it. The design makes this a great one for your lower back as well. There are easy to reach controls right in the front that manage the power, heat, and three strength levels.
Regular massage has a surprising number of benefits from boosting mood, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and preventing headaches. (Check out this article in Men’s Health Magazine for more details.) But getting a massage is also super expensive, so bringing the massage home with you is the next best thing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your man deserves a home spa day but might bristle at the gift baskets you normally find in the store, get him The Man Can. It’s a paint can packed with body care items in spicy scents your due will love. The products are all-natural and include a loofa, heavy-duty hand butter for those callused hands, hand-poured exfoliating soap, bay rum shave gel, bay rum body oil or shaving oil, and a paint can and bottle opener.
If your man loves a good spa night in the bathtub and isn’t phased by flowers, get him the Lovery Deluxe Bath and Body Gift Basket which is packed with pampering goodness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know a good bottle of wine can be the start of an unforgettable romantic evening so set the both of you up for success by getting him this NutriChef 18-Bottle Wine Fridge. This countertop model is small enough to fit into most kitchens but large enough to store 18 bottles.
The digitally controlled temperature has two zones so you can separately control the top and bottom sections of the cooler. Let’s face it, this is a gift that you’ll benefit from too but if he’s a wine lover, he doesn’t have to know that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Look, in a perfect world, you would probably gift your Valentine with a romantic trip across the globe. But that’s tough to do without thorough planning first. That’s why we love this Foreside Wooden Adventure Bank, which gives you a starting point to save up for that next trip. You can watch your extra funds grow through the glass panels but only if you are both actually willing to donate into it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Send him out in the morning with some truth on his keys with this Flirty Keychain. This hand-stamped keychain is stainless steel and sure to get a good laugh. He’ll definitely appreciate the sentiment.
-
Shop now at shrsl.com From shrsl.com
This Berry in Love Care Package is thoughtfully composed by the Seattle Chocolate Company, making it a visual and gustatory delight to be shared this V-Day. This specially curated package includes a Take Me Anywhere 6 oz. heart-shaped chocolate truffle gift box, a Like You a Latte chocolate truffle bar, a Tart & Soul chocolate truffle bar, a Berry in Love chocolate truffle bar, and three 1oz. coco bars in Mango Plantain, Orange Blossom Espresso, and Black Fig Pistachio. Can you already hear his mouth watering? That might just be me.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s handy, this Magnetic Wristband by Rak is covered in magnets giving him a simple way to store nails, screws, bits, or anything metal in an easy to reach spot while he’s working. Any gift that makes his life easier and safer is always a win.
No more holding nails in his mouth. True fact: a friend of mine accidentally swallowed a nail when he was holding it in his mouth while working on a ladder. This is a significantly better option.
For more handyman gift ideas check out the best gifts for woodworkers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your man loves to be prepared, get him this Survivalist Multi-Tool Wallet Card. It’s the size of a credit card, fits in his wallet, but can get him out of a myriad of scraps if he were ever stranded in the wilderness.
The card breaks down into 22 tools including two types of fishing hooks, a double-sided saw, two sewing needles, an awl, a set of tweezers, a spear tip, an arrowhead, a small game arrow, and four snare locks that can double as fishing spinners.
You can two in a pack so he can share with a buddy or with you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If either of you is a fan of Catana Chetwynd’s adorable comics then pick this up for your love this year. If this is your first exposure to them, this comic series captures some of the most romantic but everyday experiences of love.
You’ll have a fun evening full of laughs going through the book and pointing to comics saying, “Hey, that’s so us!”
Check out the artist’s website for examples of their cute comics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Creating new and tangible memories is an essential part of keeping the spark in your relationship, which is why instant cameras have such a unique place in a world where we can snap 4K photos with our smartphones. No matter how many pixels your smartphone camera may have, it will never be able to crystallize a memory in the same way as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11. Once you set him up with some film, you can instantly print out photos to create a memory that can be treasured as a physical object. Use them to create a photo collage or give them out as gifts. This is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men year after year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is true love right here. You’ve weighed the balance and love prevailed. This funny mug displays the text on both sides of the mug and is dishwasher and microwave safe–a must for any coffee cup gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Couple’s Matching Pillowcases read, “There’s no one else I’d rather lie in bed,” “And look at my phone next to…” Let’s be real. It’s what you’re going to do.
These 100 percent cotton pillowcases capture the quiet coziness of a comfortable relationship. It’s these small moments of just enjoying being in each other’s company that can be just as romantic as large gestures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Regal Trunk Decanter Set is a great way to class up his home bar. There’s no gimmick here, just a sophisticated crystal decanter with stopper and four matching glasses. I love the old-world design of this set that has a 1920’s, art deco feel to it.
It’s made with lead-free glass and comes in an attractive gift-ready box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give him something to think about with this Mango Edible Massage Oil from Maple Holistics. When you give someone massage oil, you’re giving them the promise of fun nights ahead of relaxing massages and wherever those rub-downs might lead you.
A lot of edible massage oils are gimmicky, sticky, and leave a gross chemical taste in your mouth, but Maple Holistics is made solely with massage therapy grade oils with natural flavoring. It is chemical, preservative, paraben, dye, and cruelty-free. It softens skin with sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, fractionated (liquid) coconut oil, and vitamin E. With these easy-to-absorb oils often preferred by massage therapists, you can feel good that it won’t leave you or your partner feeling greasy.
The mango flavor is there and gives it a tropical scent but neither is overwhelming enough to distract from the activities at hand. I like that it’s made in America and packed with antioxidants.
If mango isn’t your thing, they also offer Berry, Vanilla, and Tropical flavors.
This is a good choice if when thinking about what to get a man for Valentine’s Day you’d like something risque but not raunchy.
If you do want to get him something to spice up your night, check out the best Valentine’s Day sex toys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s got a jumbled pile of stuff on his nightstand he’ll love a bedside Walnut Docking Station. These organizers are designed with slots, pegs, and cups to hold all the things he pulls out of his pockets when he gets home all in one easy-to-find place. There are spots for keys, rings, watch, glasses, cell phone with a slot for a hidden charging cord, pens, wallet, and spare change.
This is one made of real walnut wood and is also large enough to act as a tablet holder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband is an avid golfer, consider getting him something this Valentine’s Day that will improve his golf game for the long haul. Men can be picky about golf attire and golf clubs, so we recommend this golf tracking system as a safe gift idea. Each kit contains 14 low-profile, lightweight sensors: 13 standard club sensors, plus one for his putter. Each sensor records and analyzes every shot he makes. Golfers get customized insights into how they can improve their driving, approach, chipping, sand game, and putting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s more relaxing and romantic than your own private hot tub? This inflatable model is budget-friendly and easy to set up/take down, making it a nice option for those with limited space. No tools are required for set up. This model boasts a built-in rapid-heating and water-filtration system, and can get all the way up to a very cozy 104°F. If you’re thinking about a more permanent home spa for your house, you can browse for more plug and play hot tubs on sale at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
First off, congrats on getting serious enough to give your guy a really great Valentine’s Day gift! While you’re probably saving for the big day, we’re guessing you still want a Valentine’s Day gift that has a big impact. Make your first Valentine’s Day as an avowed long-term couple special with a gift that will encourage him to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
This GPS smartwatch can help him track his runs, track progress towards fitness goals, and monitor heart rate during exercise. If you think he’d prefer a smartwatch that looks more like a regular watch, you could also consider the Fossil Q Men’s Gen 5E Smartwatch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a cool and creative gift idea for Valentine’s Day? After two years of dating, you might want to find something less predictable than cologne or fun lingerie. If he loves coffee, this portable espresso maker is a really cool gift idea to keep him wired all day long. This hand-operated espresso maker allows him to have a cup of high-test caffeine anywhere, even while on the go, at a campsite, or while traveling on a plane.
Not a coffee drinker? Considering spicing things up on Valentine’s Night with something from our guide to the best sex toys, which includes several couple-friendly toy options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bath and body products for men are a totally romantic Valentine’s Day opportunity for you to offer to wash his back or let him soak in a relaxing bath while you serve up a nice cocktail. This relaxing men’s body wash from Way of Will is an aromatherapy treatment as well as a cleansing gel. Scented with cedarwood and lavender, and made from all natural ingredients, it’s a soothing way to help him wind down at the end of the day.
To give him an added surprise, the Way of Will refreshing body wash is another cool gift idea that will kickstart his day with mandarin orange and mint.
Convince your sweetie that you want his handsome face to stay healthy and good looking for the long haul by encouraging him to use high quality skincare instead of grocery store finds. Way of Will serum is a simple step in his grooming regimen that will make great strides in the health of his skin. Better yet, they have formulas for both oily skin and dry skin. (Editor’s note: the man in my house absolutely LOVES the samples he’s been using.)
By the way, these products are also terrific for both of you to share – win win.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cologne is a nice gift for men on Valentine’s Day, and a year into a relationship, you should be comfortable enough with his likes and dislikes to pick out something he’ll enjoy wearing, like BURBERRY London for Men. This is a complex, sophisticated scent with notes of spicy black pepper, smoky guaiac resin, and subtle lavender.
If you’re worried this gift isn’t enough on its own, throw in something more personal along with the scent. We recommend a book by his favorite author, a movie from his favorite director, or an album from his favorite band. Or you could always give him a plaid cashmere neck scarf (which looks similar to the classic BURBERRY plaid) so he’ll look just as awesome as he smells!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your Valentine is a world traveler or he just really loves whiskey, he will go crazy for this 850 ml globe whiskey decanter. This beautiful aerating vessel comes with a finished wood stand and a small funnel to easily fill it. This may not seem too romantic but whiskey, like your relationship, should grow in character with age.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an easy way to let your sweetie know he’s got style, and don’t worry if he doesn’t, because this leather bracelet will definitely help. I happen to own this (my wife bought it for me) and I love it. For one thing, it wears very cool. In other words, I feel cool with it on. It’s nice and light – I don’t even notice it’s there – but I remember it is when people comment on it, which they often do, and in a very positive way.
We’ve written about bracelets before so we’ve done a lot of research on them. Take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets or our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Cuff Bracelets. Besides being ubiquitous with the on-trend fashion game, men’s bracelets are a super-easy way to add a little bit more to one’s look without hardly trying. The Ostan multi-layer leather bracelet is about 8.5 inches around, which will just about fit any wrist, but it also comes with an extra buckle so it can be extended (or worn even looser).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your partner like to scroll through your favorite social media feeds while you cuddle, then you should probably be charging your phones together as well. This Choetech Dual Wireless Charger is a great way to keep two Qi-compatible smartphones topped up simultaneously. It provides 18 Watts of power total, making it a quick recharge even when you are using two devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Craft a Brew Brewing Kit is a fun gift idea that’s not too clingy or romantic for the guy you’re still just getting to know. Multiple flavors and beer styles are available via the link below, so click through to see all the options and pick something you think he’d like.
It can be used over and over again and comes with everything he’ll need for his first batch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any time you can cop a Seiko at this price point, it’s almost a shame to NOT buy the thing. Translation: it’s a great Valentine’s Day gift for dad. Seiko’s one of the premier Japanese watch makers and the Seiko 5 has a long history as a great watch at a great price. This is an automatic watch, which means your sweetie won’t have to use the crown to wind it – it winds itself. If he’s feeling especially mellow or not doing a lot of moving around because he’s recovering from an injury, he can still wind it with the crown if need be.
But what makes this watch a unique Valentine’s Day gift for him? The case back is skeleton (aka. see through), so there’s a cool visual feature to this piece, but it’s also seriously rugged, since Seiko prioritized durability when they created the watch. This piece features the day and date at 3 o’clock (which was a unique double pairing on the same plane when Seiko introduced the 5 in the 1960s). It’s water-resistant to 99 feet, so dad can splash it or briefly immerse it, but he shouldn’t go swimming laps with his new piece.
If you are interested in a waterproof watch for dad, take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men. Take a look at the intro, because it really explains well what it means to be “waterproof” and what it means to be “water-resistant.” As for the Seiko 5, we’re suggesting this sporty looking blue version, which has the canvas strap and stainless buckle tang closure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re going to skip over the coffee mug, you owe it to men everywhere to opt for this customizable engraved beer mug. This is, perhaps, the most perfect of all Valentine’s Day gifts for him. It’s not too expensive (we don’t want him to stress about how much you’re spending) but it’s not too cheap (we don’t want him to think he’s getting something second rate).
This is one of those big, heavy, “means business,” 25 ounce beer mugs. For the engraving, you have several areas to customize. The production time on this mug is just two to three days, so it shouldn’t be a problem getting to him in time. Another option is this 16 ounce pilsner glass, which is also a Valentine’s Day present for him that you can personalize.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If music is one of the connections that brought you to your partner, then he and you should both have the ability to enjoy the music you love anywhere, anytime.
The OontZ Angle 3 is an inexpensive and powerful Bluetooth speaker that can stream clear and accurate music from wireless devices. It is durable, water resistant, and offers an impressive 12 hour battery life for all day listening.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This six-pack of very bold, very colorful socks – is an easy, inexpensive way to get his sock game up to speed this Valentine’s Day. The socks come in tons of great patterns including themed sets like fun pack, nautical pack, weekend pack, and more.
For something in the darker tones, Alpine Swiss has what they call a “multi color” pack of six and for something that’s still in the grey-black tones, but with a bit of color, check out the “fun pack” of six. Whichever pack you decide on, they’re a comfortable, breathable 73 percent cotton, 26 percent poly, and one percent Elastane (stretchy). The socks are mid-calf and super comfortable, so if he’s an at-the-office-every-day type of man, this is a great Valentine’s Day gift for him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all men love cooking, but all men love meat. And guys who want the most out of their meat should definitely read Meat: Everything You Need to Know. It is not just a cookbook, but a full meat manifesto from author and third-generation butcher Pat LaFrieda. With the help of Carolynn Carreño, Pat explains everything from meat cuts to proper storing, maintaining, and cutting.
The book also includes a selection of 75 recipes, including delicious picks like LaFrieda Custom Burger Blends, Tuscan Fried Chicken with Lemon, Crown Pork Roast with Pineapple Bread Stuffing, Beef Wellington with Mushroom Cream Sauce, and more. While your guy might accuse you of getting a gift to make him cook more, there’s always plausible deniability on your side.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your Valentine has a hard time finding a place to workout, especially right now when so many fitness centers are closed at the moment, get him a set of home gym equipment that he can use any time and anywhere. This nifty portable gym set includes all the fitness gear to get in great shape, and after the holiday food fest, you know that’s going to be one of his New Year’s resolutions, right?
This portable home gym equipment can be used for slimming, toning, flexibility, balance, and building muscular strength, power, and endurance. Hopefully, he’ll want to share this set with you too. This set allows him to experiment with more than 300 different exercises giving him tons of flexibility to work out any part of his body.
It costs far less than a full year membership at any health club, and there’s enough equipment included that you can both work out together. Because this equipment folds up into a convenient small case, you also don’t need to devote a whole extra room to accommodate your workouts. just break out this home gym in front of the tube and get fit while binge-watching your favorite shows or a Valentine’s Day romcom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, this is the part where things get real. Not everyone likes Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t mean they have to be excluded from the fun. This mischievously titled coloring book appeals to those who tire from the commercial obligation to spend, and forced sensations of love.
If you have managed to wrangle a Valentine out of a person like that, then they would no doubt appreciate being included, even if it is with a snark coloring book.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The calming flame of a candle can enhance the mood of any environment, but not every guy is crazy for sweet floral scents. That’s why this romance-themed candle three pack from Old Factory is a great compromise for your guy.
Scents of Rose Petals, Champagne and Dark Chocolate will offer something for everyone, and their long-burning wicks will provide hours of enjoyment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not every guy is into wearing jewelry, but most men can make an exception for jewelry with a purpose. The Lokai Classic Balancing Bracelet is just that, as it keeps its wearer attuned to life’s highs and lows. Without either one of these extremes, we would not appreciate the other.
This bracelet is infused with elements from both the highest point on Earth (the peak of Mt. Everest), and the lowest point on Earth (mud from the Dead Sea). Wearing it will invoke a zen-like sense of balance between life’s craziest moments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your Valentine are romantic partners, then you will both get a kick out of this Coupon Book for Lovers from Knock Knock. There are PG-13 coupons for a variety of things ranging from “Breakfast in Bed” to “Cuddle Session” to “Alone Time.” You get twenty different coupons and they can be kept and trading to keep the favors coming.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I believe that both love and Legos stimulate the same part of the male brain that creates a lasting feeling of happiness. This 150-piece Valentine’s Dog set is a great token of affection for your favorite tinkerer.
No matter their age, anyone who was once a child can still find the joy in piecing together a Lego set, especially one that was chosen out of love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you share a bed with your Valentine, a new pillow might be a pleasant surprise for them, especially if it’s one like this foam wedge that’s great for all sorts of added comfort in bed and out. This pillow can relieve reflux, minimize snoring, allow for more comfort when they want to read in bed, and it can even be used under their knees to help alleviate back pain!
This pillow can be used to help with sore muscles while you sleep or, ahem, reach new angles with your intimacy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some guys can never relax, even when they’re at home where they should be comfortable. If you cohabitate with a man who doesn’t know how to relax, try introducing him to a pair of plush Minnetonka slippers.
These faux fur-lined moccasins offer warmth and comfort from the toes up, yet their sturdy sole still enables you to wear them outside if your man needs can’t keep himself seated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, a bouquet of red roses is more likely to pop into your head when you think of a botanical Valentine’s Gift, but a living bonsai tree is symbolic of a more long-term love compared to cut flowers.
This tall braided pachira aquatica is commonly known as the money tree, and is meant to bring good fortune to those who care for it. This four year old tree can live for decades, just like your romance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sensual coupon booklet can be a tedious agreement if you lack the creativity to provide unique favors to perform for your partner. This official-looking book of “sex checks” is a simple ready-made option for no strings attached tickets for intimacy.
This checkbook includes 30 IOUs and 30 UOMEs to make sure that the gift remains reciprocal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve all seen the memes. His hands look like this so hers can look like this. Well, that is all nonsense. A man can work with his hands and still have soft skin, and anyone who thinks otherwise has clearly never heard of Man Lotion. By adding a new element to his self-care routine, you can help him enjoy softer skin (which is obviously a bonus for you as well). It is scent-free and absorbs quickly into the skin, making it a great lotion that won’t leave your valentine feeling emasculated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Electronic and hand-powered massage tools are always a hit for gift-giving holidays, but if you really want to impress your Valentine, set them up with a full-size portable massage table.
The thick padded surface with birch hardwood construction will help take your massage giving (and receiving) to the next level. And what couple doesn’t need to exchange more massages?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Watches aren’t a part of everyone’s daily wardrobe, but anyone would want to make wrist room for the Pebble Time, a smartwatch that does everything you want for cheap.
Its humble color e-paper screen can display various custom watch faces or show you notifications and messages without pulling out your phone. The Pebble app ecosystem is supported by Android and iOS, with over 8,000 community-made apps for your/his choosing.
And with a battery life of up to seven days, you won’t have to take this one off to charge every night. Now he can never say he was too busy to get your texts. We also think it’s got a cool unisex design, which means you could wear matching Valentine’s Day watches if you were so inclined.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The sheer commercial appeal of Valentine’s Day to makers of superficial romantic crap like Hallmark and See’s Candies is enough to make most people barf. It’s the mass-produced teddy bears and chocolate boxes that turn most people off from this holiday, which is why this charmingly human plushie from I Heart Guts is such a great gift.
This anatomically-inspired heart plush doesn’t feed into the imagery of a perfect movie romance, but rather, represents your affection in a way that is down to earth and realistic. It just means a lot more to say your heart is his when it actually looks like a real heart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to be the overly adventurous type to enjoy a quality couple’s hike, and the promise of being able to hang up a hammock and rest in the breeze together only sweetens the deal.
This Bear Butt Double Hammock is a portable camping hammock that rolls up and fits into a handy stuff sack that also contains all the stuff you’ll need for a sweet little nap or full night together. Unfurled, it is large enough to support up to 500 pounds, and wide enough to provide a comfortable rest for two. Plus your sweetie will get a chuckle out of the brand name, right?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s the dream of every man to stay fit and in great shape, but there’s usually not enough time to squeeze in a gym sesh during the day. A great alternative is having the Sunny Pro Indoor Cycling Bike at home, which is built with professional fitness in mind. It offers a perfect solution to staying in shape right at the comfort of your home. The capacity to simulate terrain types renders it one of the best exercise bikes for fitness training, and it’s easy to maintain. It’ll push him to the next level of his exercise workout routine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men love to host backyard parties, especially during those first weekends in Spring when it is just barely warm enough to do so. And it would be great to help him bring out the best taste and aroma to heighten the flavor of his meat. So, get him one of the best barbecue smokers available on the market. The Smoke Hollow 30162E Electric Smoker is a smoker that stands out from the hundreds of options available on the market. It is considered a wonder smoker to many and it’s no surprise that it has become popular among barbecue enthusiasts nationwide. Nothing brings people together like tasteful food, and that’s why this smoker is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men on this list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your man a workaholic? This ASUS X551MA laptop incorporates a 15.6-inch LED backlit display with 1366 x 768 resolution to deliver the ultimate HD experience. And, it has the power needed for everyday business applications like WORD, EXCEL and more. It boasts a 2.16 GHz Intel Dual-Core Processor and 4 GB RAM that will quench the needs of any businessman. The machine has 500 GB Hard Drive and runs on Windows 8.1, 64-bit. The fact that it comes in under $300 is what makes it so appealing, as it’s a solid laptop that will allow him to get some work done around the house when he has a free moment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he travel a lot? If yes, then check out the Samsonite Winfield 28- Inch Luggage Spinner. It’s a new and innovative type of luggage designed to suit the fast-paced way of life, and it’s stylish and tasteful. Its cool, classic look will perfectly fit with his style. This luggage is secure, lightweight and easy to maneuver so as to give him an easier time during his trips. It’s expandable to hold tons of items, and it’s made of 100-percent polycarbonate material that’s built to last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the man in your life has a fascination for watches, then it would be a good idea to get him this classic timepiece from Seiko. It would give him that bold, confident look that will make him stand out in a crowd. This watch is a great piece designed to complement a range of wardrobe collections, perfect for everyday wear. It is infused with a solar-powered technology to keep it running throughout the years. It boasts an advanced Japanese quartz movement that prevents it from skipping even a second. And in case he has a love for water sporting activities, then this watch has excellent water resistance to depths of up to 330 feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing you want more than to keep your sweetheart safe – romantic, right? That’s when a good McGuyver tool comes in handy. This tactical pen can be a lifesaver in an emergency situation. While it looks like a regular writing utensil that can be slipped into a purse or pocket, and it does indeed write, this little tool has so many other secrets hidden inside.
Put through rigorous use by Navy SEALS and first responders, this tactical pen includes an LED flashlight, glass breaker to bust through car windows if they’re unable to escape, and a knife worthy of cutting through stuck seatbelts or other constraints. It comes gift boxed and ready for any emergency situation.
Another cool Valentine’s Day gift is this emergency kit that can be kept in the car and features 13 different tools to help your honey get out of serious situations anywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you love someone, there’s no better gift you can give than that of unlimited encouragement and belief in their abilities. This sweet and soft pillowcase is a wonderful reminder every night and again each morning for them to wake up and be awesome. Made of the softest luxurious microfiber, it’s sweet against the cheek and an affirming message from you that will make their heart swell. It fits both standard and queen-size pillows.
The Dream pillowcase is another inspiring option, and naturally, on Valentine’s Day and every other day too, encouragement is always a fitting way to honor your love. These Good Morning Gorgeous and Hello Handsome pillowcases work well for that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Valentine’s Day merely means there are still plenty of winter hikes to be had. This year encourage those fun outdoor experiences by getting your sweetheart a pair of these cool strap-on stainless steel crampons. You don’t have to climb snowy mountains to fall in love with these crampons. Because the Elastomer harness fits over the top of most outdoor footwear you can take a spur of the moment adventure without packing up your snowshoes, trekking poles and a bunch of gear.
With 18 stainless steel spike, these crampons make for stable footing on snow and ice, so they’re even a great idea for less-than-fun recreational pursuits like shoveling and snow blowing. We think you and your Valentine will love the wide heel plate with three beefy spikes. It makes traversing snowy downhill trails a breeze because they dig in and keep you on your feet. Another bonus? They come with a carry bag so you won’t have to deal with mud and melting snow in your car.
If you are indeed a couple who likes to make spur of the moment plans, keep some gaiters handy just in case you don’t always carry snow pants in the trunk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While there is an ever-so-slight chance that your man takes this the wrong way, most guys will be stoked to have an electric shaver, especially for their balls. Not only is the Manscaped Electric Groin Hair Trimmer 3.0 specially designed to trim his manhood in a safe and painless way but it also means that they won’t have to use the same shaver heads for their face too. Yeah, some guys actually do that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is this the year you’ll finally get your Valentine his dreamed of red sports car? Probably not, but you can let him know you’re honoring his dreams with this sporty little wireless mouse. It’s a perfect present if you’re searching for something fun and creative for your co-worker, boyfriend or your husband who’s a car enthusiast. Just imagine them vroom-vrooming this sports car shaped beauty around their desk.
The fact that it’s also built with ergonomics in mind, seems like it will make work or play a whole lot more fun. Shopping for your guy who’s a gamer? This wireless gaming mouse looks a lot like a Porsche Carerra. A Valentine red Xbox wireless controller is another fun gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While aromatherapy has been used for hundreds of years for promoting health and wellness, essential oils can also be used to set the mood for a romantic date. This Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set comes with ten essential oils that can be mixed and matched to produce calming scents and the diffuser itself has some LED lights for added ambiance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing unique about hearts at Valentine’s Day, unless they come in the form of an idea like this cool bamboo wooden spoon. Not only is it sweet and sentimental for your man who loves to cook, it’s also a functional kitchen utensil that’s safe to use with nonstick cookware. The spoon end is heart-shaped, and it features a heart cutout to make it easy to hang on a utensil rack. “Spoonful of Love” is engraved on the handle, so each time your Valentine is whipping up a special dish in the kitchen, they’ll think of you while they’re doing it.
And there’s no sense getting a heart-shaped spoon without some other love-themed kitchen goodies to go with it. He’ll love this heart-shaped nonstick egg pan, and these heart-shaped measuring spoons too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your love like to enjoy intimate conversations over a good glass of wine, just imagine what you’ll talk about while you’re making and drinking wine you vinted yourself? The Master Vintner Wine Making Kit gives your guy everything he’ll need to get started on a new passion. From his first batch until he’s mastered his craft and created his own vintages with fresh grape juice, this kit has everything to take him from starter to pro.
Of course, while he’s waiting for his wine to age appropriately, you could also give him a cool cheese making kit, so when the two of you enjoy your first glass you’ll have some delicious snacks to go with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most men have a fascination with knives and even if your sweetheart isn’t a hunter, this Valentine’s Day you can give him an impressive piece that he’ll use for all kinds of tasks camping, fishing and around the yard. This gorgeous Damascus steel tracker knife features a 4.5 inch blade that’s razor-sharp and unbelievably strong. The beauty of the blade is really breathtaking, thanks to the layers of folded steel – the same kind of steel used in Samurai swords.
This knife features a natural stag antler handle with a comfortable grip, along with a handmade leather sheath he can slide onto his belt. If you don’t think he’d use a tracker knife like this, consider a Damascus steel pocket knife, because every guy needs one of those.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your Valentine guy like to use his smartphone as a GPS, or does he often need to take calls while he’s driving? You can be sure his eyes are on the road and his hands are free with the WeatherTech cup phone holder. This handy holder keeps his phone within easy line of sight while he’s driving and fits most standard car cup holders. It adjusts to fit a wide range of mobile devices, and he’ll never be distracted by his phone sliding off the seat when he brakes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you and your love are long-distance this Valentine’s day, send him a Bond Touch Bracelet. Bond Touch works as a set of two bracelets that are connected to your smartphones with Bluetooth. When you think of your partner you can send them a “touch” that will make their bracelet buzz. This way you can mimic being able to touch your partner and your partner being able to touch you.
It’s a nice gift for people who may be touch-starved. If you’re looking for more ideas like this, check out the best long distance relationship gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he loves hot sauces, get him this Deluxe DIY Hot Sauce Kit so he can craft his very own custom hot sauces. It comes with everything you need to make seven bottles of different blends of hot sauces.
It comes with seven bottles, four different types of dried peppers (including ghost peppers), spice blends, apple cider vinegar, customizable labels, a recipe book with instructions, gloves, and a funnel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is no image more romantic than the star-crossed lovers. That’s why we love this customizable zodiac poster design, which pairs you and your partner’s name and sign on a cute display. It is available in several different sizes depending on where you plan to display it and how much you want to spend, so try out a couple different designs to see what works best for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a gag gift? How about plushie STDs with GiantMicrobes’ Tainted Love Collection. Nothing like gifting your boyfriend with the most adorable chlamydia he’s ever seen.
The collection comes with five plushies of five common STDs: gonorrhea, chlamydia, herpes, syphilis, and HPV. But look at them–they’re so cute. How could you not love them.
It’ll get a real laugh and he’ll have fun telling people that you gave him five STDs for Valentine’s Day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your valentine is discovering his wild, bearded self for the first time, then it is your job as a supportive partner to foster this growth and help him look like an Olympian God. This Full Light Beard Kit for Men is a great way to induct him into the fabulous world of facial hair grooming. This kit has everything he needs to foster some serious follicle growth, including beard oil, beard balm, beard wash, a wooden comb, a pair of trimming scissors, and a boar bristle brush.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Check out these unique and trendy Mutual Attractions Bracelets which have subtle look to them that others might not recognize as a couple’s bracelet. The unassuming single metal charm is a magnet that is attracted to the magnet on the other bracelet. So when you hold hands, the bracelets connect. Cute, right?
This is a nice way to wear something that connects the two of you without being flashy about it. They’re adjustable, come in three different color combinations, and are nicely affordable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While putting two experienced yogis on this Yuren Extra Large Yoga Mat might look more like a demented game of Twister than this peaceful stock photo, the concept is solid. You and your partner could share one yoga mat for some light stretching or you can gift your king his own massive yoga mat all for him. After all, if you want him to stay then you should both namaste.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those looking for long distance relationship gifts, give the gift of daily love notes with this Capsule Messages in a Bottle. The glass bottle with cork stopper comes with 130 colorful pill capsules, each with a cute little emoji face printed on it. Inside every pill is a blank slip of paper for you to write little love notes, compliments, cheeky suggestions, favorite memories, inside jokes, or draw a cute picture.
Every time your sweetie misses you or needs a little pick me up, he can open one of your messages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
He’ll love expressing himself with this two-pack of “If You Can Read This” Novelty Socks. It comes with “If You Can Read This Bring Me Tacos,” and “If You Can Read This Bring Me Bacon,” written on the soles of the feet and each pair has little pictures of either tacos or bacon up the sides. They’re breathable and one-size-fits-most but if he wears a size 13 shoe or larger, these might not be a good fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Send your man a bouquet of jerky from Carnivore Club. A full 20 sticks of jerky are packed into a bouquet with red paper. There are four different wild game flavors: elk, buffalo, hot venison, and mild venison.
These make a lovely Valentine’s Day gift that sticks to the traditional bouquet but with a twist of meat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While solving a cypher isn’t everyone’s idea of a romantic Valentine’s Day activity, this gift can be thoughtfully adapted to share a deep and intimate secret to bring you and your partner closer. The default password for this Da Vinci code-inspired puzzle box is ILOVEU but you can also adapt it to have a more personal key. As for how to dish out the clues, that is totally up to you. I suggest one letter at a time to really draw them into it but the options are limitless.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We happen to think this Viking drinking horn is a super fun idea for the manliest of men and a romantic reminder of how you see him as your valiant hero and defender. If your Valentine happens to be either of those, this ox horn vessel holds up to a full pint of their favorite brew. It will definitely increase their quaffing delight, because you can almost bank on the fact that no one else at the table will have one like it.
Don’t worry, this horn drinking is a real thing. Each unique ox horn is coated with food-safe lacquer and comes with a Veterinary Health food safe certificate. This cool drinking horn sits comfortably in its very own wooden stand, which is engraved with a depiction of Mjolnir, the mythical hammer-wielding Thor’s chosen weapon.
The Viking drinking horn tankard can hold up to 12 ounces of their favorite frosty beverage, and you can even get them in sets of six, each neatly fitted in a slice of wood holder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day, and red is the color of love, this beautiful antique looking glass hummingbird feeder is a wonderful way to invite the little zoomies into your space to delight and surprise through the spring and summer months. One thing your sweetie will love about this feeder is how easy it is to fill, and there’s absolutely no need to add food coloring to the water because the brilliant red bottle will attract their attention.
A simple four-to-one syrup of water and sugar is all you need to keep hummers healthy and happy, and this big feeder holds up to 20 ounces so you won’t be refilling it twice a week at the height of hummingbird season. Another thing your sweetie will love over those plastic feeders is that the metal base on these feeders doesn’t get moldy. (I have at least four of them, so I promise it’s true.) They hang with a sturdy metal hanger that’s affixed to the feeder bottle so they’re pretty, function and a great bird attractant.
If your sweetheart’s a hipster, they might like the mason jar hummingbird feeder even more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
According to Maria Shriver’s new book I’ve Been Thinking… keeping a journal can lead to what she calls “The Open Field–a place of acceptance, purpose, and passion – a place of joy.” Isn’t that the perfect gift to give someone you love? Of course, we think you might want to give your Valentine this book so they’ve got a place to begin and a context from which to start. But they’ll need a special journal to write in as well.
This beautifully handmade leather journal is embossed with beautiful designs and it features an antiqued brass Celtic style closure. Inside, your sweetie will find 120 sheets of handmade paper upon which to write their deepest thoughts, dreams and feelings. A threaded bookmark allows them to pick up where they left off the day before. The only thing you need to add to inspire them to write is a beautiful rosewood pen to go with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a romantic gift this Valentine’s Day, perhaps some creative plans for picnics on the beach and concerts in the park should be on your list of ideas, along with this clever compact blanket that can make such outings much more comfortable and fun. This ultrathin blanket is perfect for a quick pop up lunch anywhere, but it’s also a great companion for camping and hiking.
Use it as a convenient rain tarp or enjoy the fact that it doesn’t let water seep onto your bottom because it’s waterproof. Best of all, it folds into a teeny tiny cute little carry bag which certainly looks like a little present to us. Add a matching roll-up fleece blanket to cozy up with as the sun sets and it’ll be a romantic package for certain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t always be there with the love of your life, but it’s nice to know you can slip a loving thought into their wallet just as a regular reminder of your feelings for them. This metal wallet love note will stand the test of time, just like your relationship. At the size of a credit card, it can be at the ready whenever they need a little reassurance that they are completely the one for you. Laser engraved, this card will last for the long haul.
You can also get several different sentiments, and, if you order in advance, you can even get it personalized with your name as well. That’s a sweet Valentine’s Day gift that your honey will know took some time and planning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know those guys who, no matter what the weather, just have to be outside doing something. We get it. It sucks to be stuck in the house during bad weather. If your Valentine is more likely to be out in the garage or shop than indoors flopped in a recliner, he’s going to love this heated vest. It will keep him so toasty warm, even when the snow, rain, and wind are howling. This is a great gift for outdoorsy dudes and it works up to ten hours on a single charge.
The heating system features four carbon fiber heating elements that generate heat across collar, mid-back, as well as underneath two pockets for core-body warmth. With three available heat settings, it can be adjusted with just a simple press of the button. The amazing thing about this vest is that it heats up almost instantly, and once he’s warm, it automatically ramps down to maintain his body temperature without overheating.
If your Valentine guy is more inclined to wear a hoodie rather than a vest, good news. Ororo makes a heated hoodie as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Imagine creating an aquarium that grows moss balls instead of fish, and that’s always beautiful with very little work. This cool starter kit includes everything your sweetie needs to keep their Marimo moss balls alive and thriving. Each moss ball looks like a soft and furry little friend, and they’ll thrive with simple water changes every couple of weeks.
The kit includes two Marimo moss balls that are already five to six years old, and they can live and thrive in the 38 ounce Italian lock top jar for up to ten more years. It’s a great reminder of how any relationship requires nurturing to thrive, so perhaps it’s a bit more romantic than you thought. The kit also comes with decorative rocks, a pretty branch and the chemicals to keep water at the perfect pH for their furry balls to keep growing.
A cork topped round aquarium kit is another cute gift idea and comes with tiny turtle sculptures in addition to the moss balls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a rugged kind of outdoor Valentine, this hand-forged Celtic knife is one of those unexpectedly romantic Valentine’s Day gifts for him. We think it’s romantic in that it shows you value him for his authentic self. Designed after similar knives from the past, this knife is as functional as it is impressive. Great for outdoor pursuits like hunting and fishing, this knife is super sharp.
Thankfully, it comes with a protective leather sheath embossed with a Celtic symbol. That protects you and the blade as well. The sheath features a leather cord so the knife can be worn around the neck for easy access. Another historically designed knife is the Norse Tradesman hand-forged Viking knife. It features a unique raven’s head hilt and also comes with a leather sheath.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, you could send your Valentine to the dentist for expensive whitening treatments that cost hundreds of dollars, or you could give them the gift of sweet smiles for life for less than $50. You choose. We don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be thrilled with the thought of whiter teeth, but the fact is, most of us don’t have the time and cash for those professional treatments – that is, until now.
This device controlled teeth whitening kit comes with everything your sweetie is going to need for the brightest, whitest smiles. And you can feel assured you’re not getting some kind of quackery. Unlike those strips from the drugstore, this kit won’t damage your precious pearlies or cause sensitivity.
It comes with a 16 LED light tray with USB cord and timer button. It also comes with dental grade teeth whitening gel. two syringe applicators, and enough product to do 20 treatments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why choose just one day to celebrate the love of your life when you can scatter loving moments throughout the year ahead with Love Bombs? These unique cards are so much better than simple affirmations. They’re special little love notes from you that will boost your sweetie’s day every time they find one tucked into their lunch, laptop bag or suitcase.
With 111 special thoughts to share, you’ll be able to make his day on even the toughest days. And if your sweetie and you happen to be apart this Valentine’s Day, KindNotes also has a jar of Missing You love notes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a men’s skincare game-changer, Jack Black’s The Triple Play is a great gift set that includes Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, Turbo Wash, and Double Duty Face Moisturizer. He’ll love this set not just for the products, but for the super cool reusable and recyclable tin they arrive in. With metal latches on each side, this collectible tin can be the place your Valentine guy keeps all his favorite Jack Black skincare products because we’ll almost guarantee he’s going to be a convert when he sees (and you reinforce with lots of kisses to his cheek) just how great his beautiful face looks!