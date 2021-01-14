101 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him That He’ll Love

Men love getting chocolates on Valentine’s day too but go for something a little more refined than a pink heart-shaped box from the grocery store like these Rimini Artisan Chocolates.

These truffles are handmade in the Rimini Gelato and Chocolate Cafe in Colorado. I got to test out a media sample and my husband and I were obsessed, hoarding them so they wouldn’t be gone too quickly. They are, far and away, the best truffles I’ve ever had and their exquisite fillings (like Tropical Fruit, Tahitian Vanilla, Sicilian Pistachio, and Raspberry Caramel) will knock his socks off.

Rimini chocolates come in boxes of nine, 16, and 25 truffles and you can get them in your flavor of choice or as an assortment. I featured these chocolates prominently in my best luxury chocolate article.