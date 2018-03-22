Pro-Gun Rallies on March 24: List of Counter Protests to March for Our Lives

While students across the country are planning to march on Saturday, March 24 in protest of gun violence during the March for Our Lives events, a group of gun advocates are planning their own counter-protests around the country. These pro-gun rallies are focused on supporting the Second Amendment and a person’s right to bear arms. In some cases, the groups overlap: not all the people participating in March for Our Lives want to eliminate guns; some just want “common-sense” gun control legislation. And some participating in the pro-gun rallies aren’t opposed to gun control legislation; they just want to ensure that their right to own a gun and conceal carry is maintained. Here is a list of the pro-gun rallies and counter-protests taking place around the country on March 24, in alphabetical order by state.

In Los Angeles, California, a Defend the 2nd Amendment rally is taking place from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Pacific at the Wilshire Federal Building.

In Valpraiso, Indiana, a counter protest will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at Valpraiso City Hall, KPVI reported. Organizer Jack Pupillo said, “We mourn and are upset and are disgusted by the violence in our schools. We are trying to stand on the side of individual liberty instead of collectivism… We just want to be heard. The gun community is being steamrolled. I hate to see our side is not being heard… We oppose any severe restrictions on the Second Amendment and banning an entire group of weapons is a severe restriction.”

In Boston, Massachusetts, a “Defend the 2nd Amendment” rally is taking place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern at the Boston Common. This counter protest is taking place at the same location as a March for Our Lives rally, according to the description.

In Nutley, New Jersey, an event on March 24 is seeking armed protection in school. This starts at 10 a.m. to Noon, in front of John H. Walker Middle School.

In Albion, New York, a peaceful counter protest is planned from 3-5 p.m. Eastern at 181 S. Clinton Ave. The description reads, “Please consider joining other 2nd Amendment/Constitutional Rights groups as we peacefully counter protest Moms Demand Action, a group intent on stripping away the rights of the masses and creating criminals out of law abiding citizens. Please put compelling thought into your signs and apparel.”

In Buffalo, New York, another counter protest is planned from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Eastern at Niagara Square, by the same group hosting the Albion, New York protest.

In Utah, the Utah Gun Exchange is hosting a “March Before Our Lives’ rally. Bryan Melchior, the organizer, told the Salt Lake Tribune that he was actually planning to participate in March for Our Lives until the group asked him not to because his members’ views on guns didn’t match theirs. The March Before Our Lives rally will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, meeting at West High School in front of the building on 300 West. The march will begin at 10 a.m. The event’s description reads: “The reason we call it, March BEFORE our Lives is because we will be marching in front of the anti-gun protestors moments before their main march begins. We want to show that we are united in the call for change from our leaders, never again do we want our children vulnerable to attacks but until we can count on our leaders to protect our children WE will lead them… There is no amount of infringement upon the 2nd amendment that will yield better results or cure evil. We must focus on safeguards in mental health, bringing care and convalescence to those in need, not punishments to law-abiding citizens.”

If you know of any pro-gun rallies or counterprotests that aren’t listed above, please let us know in the comments below. A number of “June 2 for the 2nd Amendment” rallies are also planned.