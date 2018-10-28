Rose Mallinger: A Tribute to the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victim

At 97, Rose Mallinger was the eldest of the 11 victims murdered in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Squirrel Hills, Pennsylvania allegedly perpetrated by avowed anti-Semite Robert Bowers, now charged federally and facing life in prison. The youngest victim was age 54. Seven of the 11 killed were alive during the Second World War and the Holocaust.

Mallinger was not a Holocaust survivor as was incorrectly reported Sunday by a number of news outlets. But she was in many ways a survivor having lived through it and on this earth for nearly a century before being shot with what was likely a semi-automatic rifle by the 46-year-old Pennsylvania man who confessed to police, which can be heard on the police scanner, that he set out to kill Jewish people. That was his mission. And that he would take the lives of very elderly Jews for some makes the horror all the more unfathomable.

It’s the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent U.S. history. Bowers yelled ‘All Jews must die’ as fired on unarmed elders including Mallinger during Sabbath services on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Rose Mallinger:

Rose Mallinger Worked as a Synagogue School Secretary Decades Ago & Regularly Attended Sabbath Services

Mallinger was a secretary at the synagogue’s school office many years ago, a congregation member told CNN. She and her daughter regularly attended Sabbath services at Tree of Life, it was reported.

Synagogue congregant Robin Friedman told CNN Mallinger was “spry” and “vibrant” at 97.

“She was just the sweetest. A lovely lady. She had to know everybody there, (whether) old, young. Always a hello, always a hug, always a smile.”

Rose Mallinger, 97. Oh brave shooter. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) October 28, 2018

Scott Brady, US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania said “This was an attack upon our neighbors and upon our friends and one we felt very deeply. A place of worship is a sacred place. It’s a place of peace, and it’s a place of grace. This is our first freedom as a people. Today we stand together.”

A GoFundMe Was Set up by a 29-Year-Old Iranian Immigrant Graduate Student in Washington, DC

“An anti-Semite attacked and killed several attendees to a baby’s bris at a Pittsburgh synagogue. This fundraiser is meant to help the congregation with the physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families. Respond to this hateful act with your act of love today,” the GoFundMe page for the victims reads. Iranian immigrant Shay Khatiri started the drive.

All funds raised will directly go to the Tree of Life Congregation from GoFundMe, and there is no third party intermediary.

The goal is $1 million. As of Sunday mid-afternoon, the “trending” campaign has raised nearly $400,000.

Donations in general to Tree of Life congregation can be made here.

Mallinger Was Initially Reported to be a Holocaust Survivor by Some Media. She was Not. But, Her Experience of Living During World War II & Likely Knowing Survivors & Victims is as Poignant & Important, Many Say

“One of the victims of the Pittsburgh massacre was 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, who survived the Second World War and Hitler’s aim to kill all Jews, only to die because America allows ordinary citizens to buy guns, even those filled with murderous hate. When will they ever learn?”

I appreciate the sentiment but some of the information is wrong. Rose Mallinger was not a Holocaust survivor. Please delete and let your followers know. pic.twitter.com/8H5Lcy7gJK — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) October 28, 2018

Initially it was mistakenly reported Mallinger was a survivor of the Holocaust. A reporter who admitted the error was devastated.

I think I may have gotten some misinformation about 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, who was killed yesterday, and jumped because of raw emotional power. Regardless, she was a Jew who lived a long life only to be stamped out in this way. Deleted previous tweet until we know more. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 28, 2018

But this sentiment was shared and liked by many:

“Rose Mallinger represents all Holocaust victims that were killed by Hate Period.”

One of the victims of the Pittsburgh massacre was 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, who survived the Second World War and Hitler’s aim to kill all Jews, only to die because America allows ordinary citizens to buy guns, even those filled with murderous hate. When will they ever learn? pic.twitter.com/CsEbTsU7J3 — Prof.Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) October 28, 2018

Bowers Shared His Antisemitism on Social Media Site Gab, a So-Called ‘Free Speech’ Platform That is Home to Many Members Who Post Atrocious Antisemitic Commentary & Repugnant Racist Vitriol

In this post, a tribute to Mallinger, images he posted will not be shared but can be seen here. Suffice to say Bowers’ deep-seated hatred of Jews is hard to understand for many. Yet he was permitted to share his ideas, which were tantamount to criminal in their threats and menace but were permitted to have a home on the social media site Gab, where bigotry and antisemitism thrives.

Gab was shut down by its host provider for a while Saturday night. On Gab, Bowers was welcome, or at least his ideas were not enough to throw him off the site since it’s supposed to be a place for free speech. Or at least that’s its claim.

But when it was revealed that Gab member Bowers was the alleged gunman responsible for the slaughter of 11 people and the injuring of many more, including law enforcement officers, Gab banned him and issued a statement. And it said it reported Bowers to the FBI, albeit after the incident. It did not report Bowers before. And it found his speech, filled with venom and hate, his right and gave him a home.

UPDATE: Our experts collected background on the shooter in today's vicious #antiSemitic #hate crime, who regularly espoused vile #antiSemitism & white supremacist rhetoric online. This is now likely the deadliest attack against Jews in the US. More: https://t.co/WVSrhOao9v — ADL (@ADL_National) October 27, 2018

“Our hearts break for the victims & for the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. It is simply unconscionable for Jews to be targeted during worship on a Sabbath morning,” said Ant-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.