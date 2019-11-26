White House Lockdown Lifted After Unknown Aircraft Flies Into Restricted Airspace

The White House was put on lockdown just before 9:00 a.m. on November 26 and a plane flew into restricted airspace. The lockdown was lifted at 9:15 a.m. The news of the lockdown was reported by members of the White House press pool, many of whom said that they had been locked in the Briefing Room.

Officials did not believe at any stage that the aircraft was hostile, according to the U.S. Northern Command.

According to the president’s schedule, Trump was supposed to have the In-House Pool Call Time at 9:00 a.m. His next engagement is the signing of Executive Order establishing the task force on missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. The president is due to have lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 12:45 p.m.

Fighter Jets Were Scrambled

Much of the Capitol complex and surrounding streets are closed this morning due to an “air con” emergency. I’m told by @CapitolPolice that communication has been lost with an aircraft and that’s forced evacuations of some areas of Capitol as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/oYhXTwHJGB — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 26, 2019

NPR’s Claudia Grisales reported that contact had been lost with an aircraft flying above D.C. which prompted the lockdown. Grisales said that the U.S. Capitol had also been evacuated. The all-clear was given at the capitol at 9:09 a.m.

We have tasked aircraft to respond. More details to follow. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) November 26, 2019

MSNBC reports that as a result of the aircraft, fighter jets have been scrambled over the nation’s capital. The jets have been scrambled from Air Force Base Andrews.

A Pool Reporter Was Told That an ‘Emergency’ Had Caused the Lockdown

White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko tweeted that an “agent” told him that an “emergency” had caused the lockdown. While a construction worker told Martosko that a group of construction workers who had been working on the north fence of the complex were told to “get out.”

