White House Lockdown Lifted After Unknown Aircraft Flies Into Restricted Airspace

The White House was put on lockdown just before 9:00 a.m. on November 26 and a plane flew into restricted airspace. The lockdown was lifted at 9:15 a.m. The news of the lockdown was reported by members of the White House press pool, many of whom said that they had been locked in the Briefing Room.
Officials did not believe at any stage that the aircraft was hostile, according to the U.S. Northern Command.
According to the president’s schedule, Trump was supposed to have the In-House Pool Call Time at 9:00 a.m. His next engagement is the signing of Executive Order establishing the task force on missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. The president is due to have lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 12:45 p.m.
Fighter Jets Were Scrambled
NPR’s Claudia Grisales reported that contact had been lost with an aircraft flying above D.C. which prompted the lockdown. Grisales said that the U.S. Capitol had also been evacuated. The all-clear was given at the capitol at 9:09 a.m.
MSNBC reports that as a result of the aircraft, fighter jets have been scrambled over the nation’s capital. The jets have been scrambled from Air Force Base Andrews.
A Pool Reporter Was Told That an ‘Emergency’ Had Caused the Lockdown
The Daily Mail’s David Martosko tweeted that an “agent” told him that an “emergency” had caused the lockdown. While a construction worker told Martosko that a group of construction workers who had been working on the north fence of the complex were told to “get out.”
