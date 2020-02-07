Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the Democratic debate tonight on February 7, why not consider a drinking game or bingo? Here are some ideas to help you have a great watch party this evening during the Democratic debate.

Tonight’s Lineup

Tonight’s debate is in New Hampshire and it’s being aired on ABC. The debate starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and is scheduled to last for three hours.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Remember to drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you had too much to drink. There will be a lot of opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.

Drinking Game Ideas

First, here are some general ideas for the drinking game that aren’t related to specific candidates on stage.

Take sips if someone talks about Trump being acquitted in the impeachment trial, since that could be brought up a lot.

Take a shot if someone talks about Mitt Romney voting for Trump to be removed.

Take a sip if someone plugs their website.

Take a sip if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off.

Take a sip if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a sip if anyone talks about Obama. Take a shot if two candidates get into a fight about who Obama would like better.

Take a sip if someone heckles the debate. Take a shot if the heckler makes the speaker stop talking.

Take a shot if anyone attempts to explain SDEs and delegates because that is very confusing.

Take a shot if someone talks about coronavirus because that is depressing. A drink is needed for that topic.

Take a sip if anyone says arguing is uncivil.

Take a sip if someone accuses another person of saying “Republican talking points.”

Now here are some ideas for specific candidates:

Take a shot if Sanders and Warren have another tense moment. Two shots if they don’t shake hands again.

Take a shot if Yang makes a joke specifically about MATH and the Iowa caucus.

Take a sip if Steyer tries to be Sanders’ best friend again.

Take a sip if Yang tries to give away money.

Take a sip if Yang’s wearing his MATH pin again (but just one sip.)

Take a sip if Sanders talks about the 1%.

Take a sip if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate. Take a shot if he actually touches another candidate.

Take a sip if Biden acts scared of Sanders’ hand again.

Take a sip if Biden gives the wrong website or phone number.

Take a sip if Buttigieg makes an awkward joke. Take another sip if it’s an awkward joke about his military service.

Take a shot if anyone asks Buttigieg about the Shadow company.

Take a sip if anyone says a joke that’s funny enough to actually make you laugh out loud and not just cringe a little.

Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”

Take a sip if Warren talks about taking selfies.

Take a sip if someone talks about the Iowa caucus results or not believing them.

Take a shot if Buttigieg and Sanders get in a fight about who won the Iowa caucus.

Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about all the elections she’s won.

Take a sip if Steyer hugs anyone.

Take a shot if Klobuchar talks about her ex-boyfriends.

Take a sip if Steyer talks about his money or net worth and how it’s not a bad thing.

Take a sip if someone else gets mad about how much money Steyer has.

Take a sip if Yang doesn’t get a chance to speak in the first 10 minutes of the debate. Take a shot if he doesn’t speak in the first 20 minutes.

Take a sip if Biden is asked about Social Security. Take a shot if he and Sanders fight about Social Security.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Impeachment

Ukraine

Medicare for all

Marijuana

Minimum wage

Immigration

Universal Basic Income

Obama

New Hampshire primary

Someone plugs their campaign website

Hecklers

Cut off by a moderator

Green New Deal

Student debt

Socialism

Social security

Hillary Clinton

Billionaires

Electoral college

The DNC is rigged

Iowa caucus

Abortion

Trump

Pence

Bloomberg

Record player

Greta

Top 1%

Wine Cave

Purity test

Coronavirus

6,000 votes

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

READ NEXT: Iowa Caucus Results: State Delegate Counts Debated as Discrepancies Remain