Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Aren’t Requiring Masks, but Dollar General Still Is

Some Dollar stores, including Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, are not requiring customers to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Winn-Dixie’s announcement that it wouldn’t require masks, these two chains announced a reversal on their mask policy. But not all Dollar stores are following suit. Dollar General, which is owned by a different company, told Heavy that they are still requiring customers and employees to wear masks.

Family Dollar & Dollar Tree No Longer Require Masks Unless Mandated by Local Rules

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are no longer requiring customers to wear masks, KXAN reported. Stores will request that customers wear masks, but won’t require it. Prior to this, the retailer had said their stores required customers and employees to wear masks, but now masks will only be required when mandated by state or local rules. Employees are still required to wear face coverings.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have not explained why they are making the policy change, Fox 59 reported.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree’s policy is listed on Dollar Tree’s website. (Family Dollar’s website lists the same policy. Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015.)

The website reads:

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores. We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance. The Company is providing face masks to Associates.

On Sunday, a video went viral that showed a man’s son crying while his father refused to wear a mask at Dollar Tree, Newsweek reported. The man, who said his name was Andre Duran, said he had trouble breathing in masks. He was asked to go outside and catch his breath, and the store manager threatened to call the police when he refused. At the time, the store’s policy required masks. You can see the video of that incident here, as originally shared on Reddit.

Winn-Dixie also recently announced that it is not requiring customers to wear masks because the chain doesn’t want to cause “undue friction” between customers and employees.

Dollar General Still Requires Customers & Employees to Wear Masks

A representative of Dollar General told Heavy that Dollar General still requires masks. The requirement went into place on July 20. Exceptions are made for health conditions, when masks aren’t recommended due to age, or for state or local law exemptions.

A representative of Dollar General told Heavy:

The health and safety of our employees and customers is and has remained our top priority, and we are committed to providing all those who enter our stores with a safe and clean store experience. To help further protect our employees, customers and the communities we call home, Dollar General began requiring all employees, vendors and customers to wear facial coverings in our stores effective Monday, July 20, 2020. Customer and vendor exceptions include situations where wearing a mask is not recommended due to age, is not recommended due to a health or medical condition or is otherwise exempted by state or local order. Employee exceptions include situations where the Company is able to provide a reasonable accommodation for certain medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs or the employee otherwise is exempted by state or local order.

Many other retailers are requiring masks, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kroger, and more.

