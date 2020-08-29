WATCH: Elon Musk Says Neuralink Will Let You Replay & Download Memories Into a Robot

During his Neuralink presentation on August 28, Elon Musk talked about how people will one day be able to replay memories like in Black Mirror, even eventually downloading them. “The future’s gonna be weird,” he shared. See the moment in the video below and learn more.

Someone on Twitter asked Musk if people would be able to save and replay memories in the future with Neuralink. Musk said:

Yes, I think in the future you will be able to save and replay memories. I mean this is obviously sounding increasingly like a Black Mirror episode. But…well, I guess they’re pretty good predicting. but yeah essentially if you have a whole brain interface, everything that’s encoded in memory you could upload, you could basically store your memories as a backup and restore the memories. Then ultimately you could potentially download them into a new body or into a robot body. The future’s going to be weird.

You can see that moment in the video below.

The particular comment got a lot of attention on Twitter.

Elon Musk just unveiled a brain chip that can be implanted directly into your brain and can control devices and let's you store memories and access stuff around you .. The future is literally here .. the super enhanced human — Fb (@ishuku) August 29, 2020

Some people are joking that they hope they’ll be able to delete memories too.

Elon Musk says "in the future, you will you be able to save and replay memories" with Neuralink. I just hope I'd be able to delete the memory of that time I forgot to stack sats on my Postmates order. — Lolli 🍭 (@trylolli) August 29, 2020

Although the capabilities aren’t here yet, some are saying on Twitter that they believe it will happen and you should “never bet again an Elon Musk crazy idea.”

My policy of never bet against an @elonmusk crazy idea continues after the @neuralink demo. At first I was laughing at the “download memories” future idea and then remembered the above rule. Mostly I loved the optimism about this project that all the people on stage had! 🧠 — mattlarge (@mattlarge) August 29, 2020

They Demonstrated a Neuralink Implanted in a Pig

During the demonstration, Musk and his Neuralink team showed that they’ve already implanted a Neuralink device in a pig and were even able to match how its neurons intended to move its limbs to its actual movement. They also demonstrated that they could remove a Neuralink from a pig without any issues or problems.

Human trials have not started yet on the Neuralink. But Musk said he hopes that eventually, the devices will be available for several thousand dollars, making them more accessible.

When one person asked if someone might call a Tesla telepathically with a Neuralink, Musk said that particular task would be easy to implement.

The press conference started about 40 minutes late and there were a few little glitches, like getting the pig Gertrude to come out for a demonstration, but overall the presentation went smoothly. You can watch the whole press conference below.

The press conference also talked about how Neuralink might ultimately help people with depression, anxiety, memory loss, and other issues.

Musk also discussed how the device might be able to fix paralysis by bypassing the broken part of a spinal cord and sending the neurons’ information to the part of the spinal cord that isn’t broken.

One person tweeted that the possibilities seemed endless, writing: “Telepathy, memory upload and download, curing mental illness and paralysis. The possibilities are so endless.”

Telepathy, memory upload and download, curing mental illness and paralysis. The possibilities are so endless — クインテン (@quintenjosef) August 29, 2020

The company is currently looking for more employees to help make all the ambitious plans for Neuralink a reality, and Musk said several times that this was the main reason for hosting the press conference.

