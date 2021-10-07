Squid Game Halloween Costume Ideas: Front Man, Mask, Doll, Player

Want to wear a Squid Game costume for Halloween? You’re not alone. They are expected to be all the rage this year. There are many options from the popular Netflix series, including players, masks, the Front Man, the guards, and the doll.

The Squid Game is a South Korean series on Netflix that has drawn millions of viewers. The characters participate in games, seeking to win cash prizes, but those who lose die. The villains wear pink jumpsuits, if you’d prefer to dress like one of them. The participants are in green track suits.

Don’t wait too long, though; the costumes could sell out. How popular is the Squid Game? It has “a very good chance” of becoming Netflix’s most popular show yet, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told CNet, explaining that Squid Game was “No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure.”

Netflix says, “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

Here’s a roundup of places where you can buy Squid Game costumes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Squid Game Halloween Costumes

Young Hoodie is selling a Squid Game track suit for $69.99. It’s advertised as “Squid Game Costume Tracksuit Sportwear 4-Piece Outfit.”

You can get a Squid Game jumpsuit with mask for $99.99 through BeyondTheirInfinity.com. “Everyone wants to dress like a Squid Game character for Halloween this year so these costumes will be limited for Halloween this year! Do not wait as we will sell out quickly,” the site says. “Each costume arrives with a red jumpsuit, black belt, and black gloves. You have your choice of the circle, triangle, or square mask. Or, get one of each so you and your family and friends can dress up as a group!”

Amazon.com has many Squid Game costumes for sale if you click here. You can find Squid Game jump suits and track suits for as low as $15 on Amazon.

The costumes are so popular that entire websites have sprouted up around Squid Game costumes. One, Squid Game Outfit.com is selling Halloween costumes. You can buy everything from Squid Game face masks to track suits to other memorabilia.

You can find many Squid Game costumes and costume pieces here on eBay. Etsy is another online marketplace with a lot of Squid Game Halloween costumes for sale.

More Creative Squid Game Costumes: Doll, Front Man Costume

Everyone will be the guards or players right? If you want to be more creative, go with the Red Light, Green Light girl, a malevolent doll-like character. The key to pulling off that look is an orange dress. Here’s one possibility on Amazon from Omzin. Make sure you wear a yellow T-shirt under the orange dress to complete the look. Many options are available here.

You can get a face mask on Amazon. To complete this character, you need black Mary Jane shoes (choices here), and white stockings that go right to the knee (some choices here, but don’t pick the opaque ones).

You could also go as the Front Man, who is directing things behind the scenes. To capture this look, you need a long brown coat with hood and the right mask. Here are some coats that might work on eBay. They are advertised as Front Man hooded coat for the Squid Game.

Costume Party World has a Squid Game Front Man mask (as well as a doll mask) and other Squid Game costume items here.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport