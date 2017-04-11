Top 10 Best Easter Basket Ideas for Toddlers

With Easter right around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on Easter basket goodies for your toddler. Instead of sugary snacks, toddlers will love the Springtime themed games, toys and goodies in this list. We have chosen our 10 favorite basket stuffers, and if you want to see more click here to browse on Amazon.

1. Tomy Hide & Squeak Eggs

These adorable hide and squeak eggs have three games in one, with matching colors, pop up shells and squeaky noises. They are perfect for toddlers who are beginning to recognize shapes, colors and sounds!

Price: $9.25

2. Zicome Set of 6 Wooden Percussion Musical Egg Maracas Egg Shakers

I love having percussion instruments around the house for my toddle to play with, and he loves it too! These wooden maraca eggs are especially nice for small hands, and they come in a variety of fun hand painted colors.

Price: $9.99

3. ‘Llama Llama Easter Egg’ by Anna Dewdney

Board books are always a great option for little kids. The Llama Llama series by Anna Dewdney is a great set of books to have, and your toddler will love learning about Easter egg hunts with this cute book.

Price: $5.99

4. Mudpuppy My ABC’s Ring Flash Cards

Your toddler may not be ready for reading and writing yet, but these adorable flash cards are still fun to play with and they will start getting him or her used to seeing the shapes of letters, and pictures that go along with them.

Price: $12.99

5. Crayola Bath Time Fun Bundle Including Bathtub Markers, Bathtub Crayons and Bath Squirters

This Crayola bath time fun kit is probably the number one toddler favorite on this list! Making a colorful mess in the bath is so much fun, and when it washes right off it is fun for mom and dad as well!

Price: $29.99

6. Green Toys Watering Can Toy

Get your toddler out in the garden with this tot sized watering can made of recycled plastic. It comes with a small sized trowel and rake, too, so they can get messy in the dirt with you!

Price: $14.99

7. Grayson and Rose Toddlers Hooded Duck Towel

If there is anything in the world cuter than a toddler in a animal hooded towel fresh out of the bath or pool, I have yet to see it! Your little duckie will love this soft and warm towel, and it makes for a great photo op!

Price: $23.99

8. Hand Painted Easter Bunnies With Eggs Nesting Dolls

Nesting dolls are so fun for kids. I will always remember the feeling of discovering the last tiny doll inside of my nesting dolls for the first time. This set of bunnies with Easter eggs is hand painted to combine the traditional Russian decorative motifs with a modern Easter theme.

Price: $30

9. Battat Terra Farm Animals In Tube Action Figure Set

When I was a kid, sets of little plastic animals were one of my favorite toys. This set comes with animals. My favorite for Easter is the farm animal set, but you can also choose horses, dinosaurs, reptiles, sea animals or wild animals.

Price: $12.51

10. Melissa & Doug Meadow Medley Ducky Stuffed Animal With Quacking Sound Effect

Last but not least, this sweet little duck from Melissa & Doug is sure to be a hit with any toddler. They will love the quacking noise it makes and how soft and cuddly it is.

Price: $10.73

