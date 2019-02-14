CPK on Valentine’s Day 2019: Dinner for Two at California Pizza Kitchen

If you’re looking for an affordable, yet fun alternative dinner idea for Valentine’s Day look no further than California Pizza Kitchen. Because nothing says “I love you” better than a pizza.

The California pizzeria’s ovens are cranking on high and churning out heart-shaped pizzas—with a heart-shaped crust!—for no additional charge as part of a pre-fixe deal running throughout the week and weekend. The company’s Sweet Deal for Two includes a choice of appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert for $35. For an additional $12, you can enjoy two glasses of wine with your pizza. Not going out on actual Valentine’s Day? This deal is available at participating locations through February 17.

Wear your 💛 on your sleeve (and your plate). Visit CPK and get a heart-shaped pizza! Available 2/13 – 2/17 🍕 *At select locations only pic.twitter.com/3VSb60i3HK — CPK (@calpizzakitchen) February 12, 2019

Appetizer options include a spinach-artichoke dip, a bianco flatbread, and white corn guacamole with tortilla chips.

The entrées come in full-size salads, pizzas, or pasta dishes. The salad options include a Thai Crunch salad, the Santa Fe Power Bowl, or the restaurant’s original BBQ chicken chopped salad. For heart-shaped pizzas, diners can get the original BBQ chicken pizza, a Hawaiian, a mushroom pepperoni sausage pie, or the five-cheese and fresh tomato pizza. There are three pasta options: garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, bolognese spaghetti, and chicken tequila fettuccine.

No Valentine’s Day meal is complete without dessert. Choose between a salted caramel pudding, red velvet cake, key lime pie, or a butter cake.

And don’t forget the wine…because that’d be stupid. Two 6 oz glasses cost $12.00. Choose between the Francis Ford Coppola Pinot Grigio, Clos Du Bois Chardonnay, Mark West Pinot Noir, or Apothic’s Red Blend.

The company is also offering a pizza valentine e-gift card for that special pizza-loving someone in your life.

The small print is your pretty standard stuff. The deal is available for dine-in only and excludes beverages, tax, and gratuity. No substitutions or modifications are allowed or may be available for an additional charge. It can’t be combined with any other offers including $20 promotional gift cards. Menus and pricing can vary by location, so call ahead with any questions. The deal isn’t available in Hawaii, Guam, airports or stadiums, and in ritzy Nevada hotels or casinos.

California Pizza Kitchen’s first restaurant opened in Beverly Hills in 1985. Former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax are responsible for launching the brand combining their passion for food with quality ingredients and innovative ideas. According to the company’s website, the restaurant “gave California a place in the pizza pantheon alongside Chicago and New York.” Sure, Larry.

Since then, the company expanded to more than 250 locations in 30 states and 11 countries, and eventually began selling frozen pizzas in local grocery stores.

“At CPK, we love creating opportunities to celebrate life’s special moments, and we’re excited to offer our guests several fun and delicious ways to make Valentine’s Day memorable this year,” said Brian Sullivan, senior vice president of culinary innovation at CPK. “For the first time ever, we’re offering our signature California-style pizzas on heart-shaped crust. What better way to show you care than with a heart-shaped pizza Valentine?” (I don’t know, maybe diamonds, Brian. Ever think about that?)

California Pizza Kitchen is now a global brand serving California-style cuisine with creative twists. Customers can download the company’s new CPK Rewards app to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online, and more.