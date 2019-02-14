Golden Corral Specials & Deals on Valentine’s Day 2019

Valentine’s Day is the second busiest day of the year for dining out, so finding awesome holiday deals and specials isn’t too hard to do if you’re looking to treat your partner to a nice meal.

Golden Corral has a Valentine’s Buffet featuring prime rib on Valentine’s Day and all the way through the weekend, while supplies last. The buffet will change to weekend prices after Valentine’s Day however, so keep that in mind when heading to your nearest restaurant.

Love is in the air 💕 Enjoy Prime Rib during Valentine’s Day weekend (2/14-2/17) while supplies last at Golden Corral. pic.twitter.com/CCGaWnHwIV — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) February 11, 2019

Golden Corral seems to be the place to go for Valentine’s Day in North Carolina, according to an ABC report of what the top search terms are in each state for the holiday. Where Vermont is looking for “Ben and Jerry’s” and Arizonians are looking up information on venereal diseases, North Carolina is all about those Golden Corral deals for the holiday, with the top search term being “Golden Corral.”

So, depending on your location, that prime rib might not last very long (especially if you’re in North Carolina). Otherwise stop on down to your local Golden Corral and stock up on some tasty ribs with your sweetheart tomorrow through Sunday.

