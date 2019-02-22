Robert Kraft Prostitution Arrest Twitter Memes & Reactions

Today may be a hard day for Robert Kraft.

The New England Patriots owner has been charged with two counts of soliciting sex on two separate occasions, with video evidence, police say, in Jupiter, Florida as part of a law enforcement investigation into sex trafficking and prostitution sting involving the strip mall massage parlor, Orchids of Asia Day Spa. With young women allegedly being sex trafficked, the police operation is far from a laughing matter.

But Kraft’s involvement, as an alleged “John,” has led to countless jokes, memes and over-the-top reactions on Twitter and other social media.

Some are definitely NSFW, but we’ll show some anyway, and others hilarious, at the expense of the 77-year-old. Even Yelp! reviews for the day spa now include Kraft clowning: “They really know who to kraft a good massage,” and “they offer a discount to patriots.”

And the Google reviews for the massage parlor are, or are not, trying to be tongue-in-cheek.

“Robert Kraft here. I just wanted to say that if you’re looking for a premium spa experience, this is the place to go. Completely legitimate business, and they don’t cut corners from both heads to toe. I have to say my experience was excellent, and they were extremely hands-on during the process, getting every inch of my body to feel like I was 18 again. God Bless the Patriots. God Bless America. God Bless Orchids of Asia Day Spa,” written by (fake) user Tom Brady.

Ouch.

Robert Kraft busted for soliciting a prostitute with video evidence. FOLKS pic.twitter.com/8CSY8kTtnE — Jordan (@JPens4Real21) February 22, 2019

Some are shaming him and others are giving it up for the billionaire who paid for sex in a Florida massage parlor.

Here are the reactions and the memes you need to see:

Jokes & Memes Were Unleashed Moments After News Broke

Robert Kraft walking into the spa with $100 and Viagra pills pic.twitter.com/cFR3hDkF1d — BG From the Bottom of the Map (@GhostFaceSigma) February 22, 2019

“Congrats to Robert Kraft on 6 Super Bowl rings and 1 prostitution ring.”

Congrats to Robert Kraft on 6 Super Bowl rings and 1 prostitution ring. — Kevin O'Neill (@KevinBuffalo) February 22, 2019

“I’m being told this is the cop who arrested Robert Kraft.”

I’m being told this was the cop who busted Robert Kraft. pic.twitter.com/eymnSEJ6c0 — Tyler (@AgentTylerScarn) February 22, 2019

Some Have Referenced Kraft Behind Bars, However Unlikely that Scenario May Be

Oh Robert Kraft is gonna LOVE jail pic.twitter.com/pZI3Hn0Sh0 — Clemson Carl (@ClemsonCarl) February 22, 2019

#RobertKraft getting out by Monday like:

Lol This is a slap on the wrist. pic.twitter.com/1YuOYl4AKW — Joey Polanco (@_BrooklynBear) February 22, 2019

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Kraft Memes

How Robert Kraft walks into massage parlors… pic.twitter.com/3N7PPrhRcG — p a b l o (@PabloGRadio) February 22, 2019

Hmmm. Anyway, some have decided to mock Kraft’s age in respect to paying for sex. And some have shown respect for the same thing.

Robert Kraft when the police stormed the place pic.twitter.com/0CD30n0cyO — J. P-Nut Hunt (@noPjusNUT) February 22, 2019

Robert Kraft. Worth $8 billion but is in Jupiter, FL at a day spa asking for hand jobs. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9di7s1ksFF — BC (@iambrittyc) February 22, 2019

A favorite, apparently. “Robert Kraft. Worth $8 billion but is in Jupiter, FL at a day spa asking for hand jobs.”

Robert Kraft out getting his prostitutes. pic.twitter.com/t4ksXgZqoa — Rodolfo Ramirez (@Dignan1) February 22, 2019

Robert Kraft walking into that massage parlor hoping for that happy ending. pic.twitter.com/OdYr2NyqNR — Trash Talk NFL (@TrashTalkNFL) February 22, 2019

Some ‘Jokes’ Are More Tasteless Than Others. But Still Hysterical

And there’s the emerging hashtag, #FellateGate in reference to #DeflateGate.

Kraft Has Vehemently Denied the Allegations But Some Are On His Side Assuming He Did Pay For Sex at a Massage Parlor

And while it’s unlikely he’ll spend any time in jail, there’s already a Free Robert Kraft movement bubbling up.

Meek Mill gonna have to return the favor and free Robert Kraft. — Blackburn Review©®™ (@BlackburnReview) February 22, 2019

Which leads us to Kraft’s fondness for hip-hop flow.

Let's face it. This dude out there getting Meek Mill out of jail, dancing with Cardi B on stage. Getting jewelry from Gucci Mane. Robert Kraft street cred just went up MASSIVELY @jerrythornton1 @stoolpresidente @barstoolsports — Jonathan Caito (@JonathanFnCaito) February 22, 2019

Kraft is Friends With Mega Rappers & Some Are Apparently Fans of His. Like Cardi & Meek, the Latter Because Kraft Had His Back While the MC Was Locked-Up

“Robert Kraft 80 years old and hang around rappers. Let’s not act like him paying for pussy is some sort of surprise.”

Robert Kraft 80 years old and hang around rappers. Let’s not act like him paying for pussy is some sort of surprise. — FBG Tom Brady (@ChiefLitty) February 22, 2019

“One dance with Cardi B was all it took to turn Robert Kraft into a freak.”