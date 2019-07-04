Are Safeway & Albertsons Open on the 4th of July? [Specials & Hours]

Albertsons and Safeway are popular grocery chains that people would love to visit on the 4th of July. But is either chain open today? And if so, what are their hours? We’ve got good news. Both chains should be open on Independence Day, but you should call ahead because some stores may have more limited hours.

Most Safeway stores are open on July 4, 2019. In fact, the only day that most Safeway stores are closed during the year is Christmas Day. Most stores will be open regular hours, but some may close early. To find the hours of the Safeway near you on Easter, locate your local Safeway at this link and check on their holiday hours. You may want to also call just to make sure the listed hours are accurate.

As for Albertsons, most Albertsons stores are also open on July 4, 2019. But just to be on the safe side, you should call Albertsons and confirm that their store hours aren’t changing on July 4. Even the ones that are open might have slightly different hours for the holiday. This includes the store pharmacies. You can check your store hours by clicking here for Albertsons or here for Albertsons Market.

Last year Albertsons even had a happy 4th of July video on social media.

And Safeway (owned by the same company) had the same message:

Some local Albertsons have even been selling 4th of July merchandise that supports local parades and other events.

Other stores are offering special events on the 4th itself. This Albertsons in Gillette, Wyoming is selling root beer floats with proceeds helping a local hospice.

Safeway’s having 4th of July specials too. In fact, you can save up to $80 on your fourth online order if you enter the code TWENTYOFF4 when you’re checking out.

Here’s a look at Safeway’s food specials going on right now for the summer. You can also see your local store’s weekly ad here.

If you need some recipe ideas for the 4th, Safeway’s got you covered. Recipes include American cuisine (like roasted salmon with beets), Cajun food, Asian, Cuban, European, and French and more. You can also search by course, such as appetizer, beverages, breakfast, cocktails, brunch, condiments, and more. Whatever you’re wanting to make for the 4th, whether it’s a detailed recipe or a 30-minute recipe, you can find it on Safeway’s Recipe page on its website. You can also find a selection of healthy recipes, like low-calorie or low cholesterol or low fat. You don’t have to eat unhealthy for the Fourth if you find your recipes on Safeway’s website.