15 Best Beater Boards for Surfing

What is a beater board, and why are they an essential summer board for your surf quiver? A beater board is a shortboard foamie that looks like a bodyboard surfboard hybrid. You can surf your beater board in mushy ankle-high surf, or pull into monstrous shore break barrels with it, without having to worry about damaging the board or injuring yourself with the board. Not all beater boards are created equal. Some beater boards are well suited for small waves but lack some performance characteristics that are becoming popular in softboards. Other beater boards lean closer to a high-performance shortboard in appearance and feel. Dive into this buyer’s guide to find the ultimate beater board for your surf style, just in time for summer.