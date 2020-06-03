15 Best Beater Boards for Surfing

What is a beater board, and why are they an essential summer board for your surf quiver? A beater board is a shortboard foamie that looks like a bodyboard surfboard hybrid. You can surf your beater board in mushy ankle-high surf, or pull into monstrous shore break barrels with it, without having to worry about damaging the board or injuring yourself with the board. Not all beater boards are created equal. Some beater boards are well suited for small waves but lack some performance characteristics that are becoming popular in softboards. Other beater boards lean closer to a high-performance shortboard in appearance and feel. Dive into this buyer’s guide to find the ultimate beater board for your surf style, just in time for summer.
1. Softech Toledo Wildfire FCS II 5'3″ Surfboard
Cons:
- FCS II fin system
- Backed by Felipe Toledo
- Plenty of volume
- Not a beginner board
- Not a body board substitute
- Not a skim substitute
The Softech Toledo Wildfire is pro surfer Felipe Toledo’s signature beater board model and it is sure to energize your surf session, no matter what the waves are doing. This beater board is packed with volume to ensure easy paddling and superior wave catching ability. The Toledo Wildfire beater board comes with the innovative, tool-less FCSII fin system, so you can ride your favorite high-performance fins in your beater board or use the board’s soft fins for a safe and fun ride. The Softech Toledo Wildfire beater board finds a balance between performance surfing and fun that many beater boards miss.
Find more Softech Toledo Wildfire information and reviews here.
3. Softech Mason Twin FCS II 5’6 SurfboardPros:
Cons:
- Twin fin set up
- FSC II fin boxes
- Lots of volume
- Expensive
- Not a beginner board
- Lacks a performance bottom concave
Pro surfer Mason Ho is known for his electric surfing ability in the world’s most unique waves. Over the years, he’s developed a reputation as the most fun surfer to watch and be around, so when Mason Ho dropped his signature Softech Mason Twin beater board, you better believe the surfing world was excited. Packed with tons of volume, you can ride this beater in small surf, or push the limits of foamie performance like Mason. This twin fin beater offers a cruisy, familiar ride, and can be ridden with the factory soft fins or your favorite FSC II performance fins.
Find more Softech Mason Twin FCS II 5'6 Surfboard information and reviews here.
4. Catch Surf Odysea x Lost RNF 5'5″ Surfboard
Cons:
- High-performance features
- World-class shaper inspired
- Fast down the line
- Not for beginners
- High price
- Thruster fish vs. twin fin
The Catch Surf Odysea x Lost Round Nose Fish beater board is as high performance as beater boards come. Catch Surf teamed up with world-class shaper Matt “Mayhem” Biolos to recreate one of Lost Surfboards best-selling models, the Round Nose Fish, in beater board form. The final product is unlike anything else on the beater board market. Made from a dual composite core and impact resistant HDPE slick skin, the Catch Surf x Lost RNF brings the best characteristics of a fish to a buoyant foamie, beater board. This board is fast and loose in virtually any size surf thanks to its central concave and v concave out the tail. If you’re looking for a beater board to push the boundaries of summer performance surfing, look no further.
Find more Catch Surf Odysea x Lost RNF information and reviews here.
-
5. Odysea Catch Surf Stump 5'0″ Thruster
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- Performance Shape
- Trusted Brand
- High price
- Not a lerning board
- No high performance fin options
The Catch Surf Odyseas Stump packs a ton of fun into a beater board that is half the length of the brand’s popular model the Catch Surf Odyseas Log. The Odyseas Stump beater board has all the float and playful speed desired in a traditional softboard with the added performance that comes with a miniature frame. Paddle out on the Catch Surf Odyseas Stump to make most out of a small wave day or use it to pull into shore break barrels without the fear of breaking your board. This Odyseas stump is a classic beater board from a trusted softboard brand.
Find more Odysea Catch Surf Stump 5'0" Thruster information and reviews here.
6. Softech Rocket Launch 50" Surfboard
Cons:
- Affordable
- FCS fin boxes
- Floaty and fast
- Not as performance based as some beaters
- Not pro surfer backed
- FCS I fin boxes not FSC II
The Softech Rocket Launch is a true beater board. Use it as a bodyboard alternative or paddle it out like a traditional surfboard. The Softech Rocket Launch offers all the fun of a traditional small wave board, packed into a miniature frame. Ride it finless, with the standard soft fins, or screw in your favorite FCS performance fins to give it a bit more drive and a performance feel. The Softech Rocket Launch beater board is made with ultra-durable EPS construction wrapped in a foamie shell. The Softech Rocket Launch is the ultimate fun, cheap alternative to popular models like the Catch Surf Beater.
Find more Softech Rocket Launch 50'' Surfboard information and reviews here.
-
7. Catch Surf Beater PRO 54″ – Julian Wilson Model
Cons:
- High performance twin fin system
- Durable Construction
- Backed by Julian Wilson
- High Price
- Not a learning board
- Twin fin vs. Thruster
The all-new Catch Surf Beater Pro model is one of the brand’s most exciting versions of their iconic beater board. The twin fin set up featured on this pro model beater board backed by Julian Wilson offers unrivaled speed and drive. With a brand new high-performance removable fin system, the Catch Surf Beater Pro model takes performance to new heights. This beater board features a durable, lightweight, and water-resistant core with dual maple plywood stringers, as well as a high-density bottom deck that makes this beater board the brand’s most durable yet. If you’re looking for a performance beater to speed through small surf, this board is for you. Pack it in a brand new beater board bag for to simplify your beach days.
Find more Catch Surf Beater PRO 54" - Julian Wilson Model information and reviews here.
-
8. Catch Surf Beater FinlessPros:
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- Unique Finless slide feel
- Skim and Bodyboard alternative
- High Price
- Finless boards are hard to ride for those not used to the feel
- Not a learning board
Like the Catch Surf Beater Pro, the Catch Surf Beater Finless offers all the fun, float, and speed of a traditional softboard, but in a miniature, performance shape. As a finless beater board, the Catch Surf Beater Finless can act as both a bodyboard and a skimboard, making it the ultimate tool for the perfect beach day. This beater board boasts a strong, light-weight, and water-resistant core with dual maple-ply wood stringers, as well as a high-density bottom deck. This durable beater board is the perfect wave sliding craft for any advanced surfer looking for an alternative approach to wave riding.
Find more Catch Surf Beater Finless information and reviews here.
-
9. Wave Bandit WB410T-BG Ben Gravy Performer Twin, 4’10”, WhitePros:
Cons:
- Backed by Ben Gravy
- High perfromance rocker
- Twin fin
- Not a learning board
- No high-performance fin system
- Requires wax
The Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer Twin is a versatile beater board that will help you make the most of small waves. Ben Gravy rose to internet stardom for his successful attempt at surfing in all 50 states (yes, even the landlocked ones). Among the many waves ridden by Ben Gravy were river waves, wave pools, boat wakes, and of course ocean waves. This beater board is designed for just that purpose, to make any wave fun. The board has all the float and volume of a traditional soft board but features a high-performance rocker to help surfers execute turns, take steeper drops, and pump down the line.
Find more Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer Twin information and reviews here.
-
10. Boardworks Froth! Soft Top Surfboard | Wake Surf Surfboard | 4'6″ – 9′ Length
Cons:
- Future fin boxes
- High performance shape
- Floaty
- Needs wax
- Not a learning board
- High Price
The Boardworks Froth is unlike most beater boards on the market. Just like a standard high-performance surfboard, the Froth beater board starts out as an EPS foam blank with a maple stinger and is glassed like a normal surfboard. Then, the Froth beater board is wrapped in a soft outer shell for safety and durability. This beater board comes with Future fin boxes, so you can trade out the standard soft fins for your favorite set of performance fins. Ride the Boardworks Froth beater board in small, mushy summer conditions, or pull in to barreling shore break tubes! This beater board can do it all.
-
11. Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer, 5'6
Cons:
- High performance rocker
- Fast fish shape
- Endorsed by Ben Gravy
- Requires wax
- Lacks a high performance fin system
- Not a learning board
Ben Gravy is back again with another versatile beater board that is sure to liven up any beach day. The Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer, like the Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Twin, is endorsed by viral surfing sensation Ben Gravy. This beater board boasts a high-performance fish shape that is sure to catch plenty of waves and paddle with ease. Additionally, this board features a high performance inspired rocker to help free up the board for turns. If you’re looking for a beater board for the beach, behind a boat, or an elusive river wave, the Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer will put the fun back in your surf sessions.
Find more Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer, 5'6 information and reviews here.
-
12. Catch Surf Odysea 5ft 2in Pro JOB Five Fin Shortboard
Cons:
- Designed by Jamie O'Brien
- High performance shape
- 5 fin setup
- Not a learning board
- High price
- Lacks a high performance fin system
Jamie O’Brien is one of the world’s most exciting surfers to watch and perhaps the best Pipeline surfer in recent history. What makes Jamie O’Brien so fun to watch, isn’t just his precision barrel riding technique, but his non-stop beater board shenanigans. Jamie O’Brien created his line of performance-engineered beater boards and has proved their worth time and time again. Unlike other Catch Surf models, this beater board features a five fin set up, so it can be ridden as either a thruster or a quad. The custom “bat tail” adds a high performance feel to this versatile beater board. Ride it in small surf or powerful shore break tubes like JOB!
Find more Catch Surf Odysea 5ft 2in Pro JOB Five Fin Shortboard information and reviews here.
-
13. Softech Flash FCS II 5'7″ Surfboard
Cons:
- FSC II fin boxes
- Extra Volume
- Pulled in tail
- High Price
- Not a learning board
- Max. Rider Weight – 187 lbs
The Softech Flash beater board’s wide outline draws on inspiration from hybrid shapes like the mini malibu and converts that outline into a miniature beater board frame. The wide nose provides extra volume to surfers, which makes paddling and catching waves easier. The tail of this beater board, however, retains a tapered shape that assists with tight turns and staying in the pocket. Additionally, the Softech Flash beater board features FCS II fin boxes, so you can switch out the standard soft fins for your favorite high-performance thruster set. If you’re looking to increase your wave count, without sacrificing performance, the Softech Flash beater board is your next favorite beater.
Find more Softech Flash FCS II 5'7" Surfboard information and reviews here.
-
14. Softech Rocket Fish FCS II 4'8 Surfboard
Cons:
- Speedy
- FCS II fin boxes
- Great in small surf
- High Price
- Not a learning board
- Twin fin vs thruster
The Softech Rocket Fish brings a classic surf design, the twin keel swallowtail fish, to beater board form. Like any other twin fin fish, you can expect the Softech Rocket Fish beater board to provide plenty of down the line speed, with a loose playful feel. This beater board packs plenty of volume into its stout frame that makes paddling and catching waves a breeze. This beater board features FCS II fin boxes, so you can ride your favorite set of twin fins. If you’re looking for a speedy beater board to surf when the waves are a bit too small for anything else, this is the beater board for you.
Find more Softech Rocket Fish FCS II 4'8 Surfboard information and reviews here.
-
15. Softech Bomber FCS II 5'10" Surfboard
Cons:
- Easy riding longboard outline
- Short and easy to turn
- FCS II fin boxes
- Not a learning board
- Not a high performance shape
- High price
Like the Softech Flash, The Softech Bomber takes a hybrid shape approach to its beater board shape and design. The Softech Bomber beater board stands at merely 5’10,” but it features a wide, round longboard outline for easy paddling and a cruisy ride. This beater board features FCS II fin boxes in a thruster setup. The short stature of this beater board gives it the ability to carve, while the longboard outline allows it to paddle easily and retain down the line speed. If you’re looking for an easy to ride, cruisy beater board, The Softech Bomber is here to light up your surf sessions.
Find more Softech Bomber FCS II 5'10" Surfboard information and reviews here.
