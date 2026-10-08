Derek Jeter’s Trading Card Company Announces Major Deal With 76ers

Derek Jeter’s trading card company is expanding its presence in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced a multi-year partnership with Arena Club on October 7, naming the marketplace and grading company their Official Trading Card Platform.

The deal will bring trading card giveaways to 76ers home games, a new player pack-opening content series and card-themed starting lineup graphics throughout the 2026-27 NBA season.

It also marks another significant sports partnership for Arena Club, which was co-founded by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and entrepreneur Brian Lee.

Perhaps most notably, the company now has partnerships with both the 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles, giving it a presence across two of the city’s biggest professional sports franchises.

76ers Fans Will Get Trading Card Giveaways Through Arena Club Deal

The partnership goes beyond courtside advertising.

According to the October 7 announcement, Arena Club will become the presenting sponsor of the 76ers’ “Starting Lineups,” a trading-card-themed graphics feature displayed inside the arena and across the team’s social media channels.

Fans attending home games will also have opportunities to receive trading cards through special in-arena parachute drops.

The companies have already launched a Media Day content series featuring 76ers players opening packs and revealing cards, with the videos appearing on the team’s official Instagram account.

Arena Club will also participate in the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala.

“Few franchises carry the weight of history that the 76ers do, with legends who defined the sport and continue to shape it,” Arena Club CEO and co-founder Brian Lee said in the announcement.

“For collectors, this franchise, those players, and their moments in Philadelphia mean something real.”

For collectors, the giveaways represent the most immediate benefit of the agreement. However, the announcement does not specify which cards will be distributed, whether they will be Arena Club-graded or if any exclusive 76ers cards will be produced.

Derek Jeter’s Arena Club Already Has Deals With Eagles, Spurs

The 76ers are not Arena Club’s first major professional sports partner, or even its first NBA franchise.

The San Antonio Spurs announced their Arena Club partnership on January 7, 2026, becoming the company’s first official NBA team partner.

That agreement included free graded card giveaways at Spurs home games and special promotional offers tied to the team’s performance.

More recently, the Philadelphia Eagles announced a multi-year partnership with Arena Club on August 3.

The Eagles agreement included in-stadium promotions, player pack-opening videos and a sweepstakes offering a special gameday experience.

Arena Club has also expanded into other professional sports markets, including a September partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars featuring special promotions and a London game sweepstakes.

For Arena Club, these partnerships put its brand directly in front of sports fans who might not otherwise use a third-party trading card marketplace or grading service.

The 76ers agreement continues that strategy, with another NBA franchise integrating collecting into its gameday experience.

What Is Derek Jeter’s Arena Club?

Founded in 2022, Arena Club operates a trading card marketplace and grading platform that allows collectors to buy, sell, trade and store cards.

The company uses AI-assisted grading technology and offers digital ownership and collection-management tools.

One of its signature products is Slab Packs, digital packs backed by physical graded trading cards.

Collectors who open a Slab Pack can keep the resulting card within Arena Club’s marketplace, attempt to sell or trade it, or arrange to have the physical card shipped to them.

The format has also featured prominently in the company’s team partnerships, including its deals with the Eagles and Spurs.

Now, with the 76ers agreement, Arena Club is continuing its push to introduce that collecting ecosystem to fans inside professional sports arenas.

For Philadelphia collectors, the first opportunities to participate will come through the team’s upcoming home-game activations and trading card giveaways.