Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement on Dodgers After Playoff Exit

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves left it all out on the field, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to defeat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

A 4-1 Dodgers victory on Wednesday officially wrapped up the series, as L.A. will now advance to the NLCS while the Braves’ season comes to an end.

Atlanta simply did not get enough production from several of its star players, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin and Austin Riley, who all struggled at the plate during the series.

Walt Weiss Praises Dodgers

After Wednesday’s loss, Braves manager Walt Weiss made an honest statement about the Dodgers, who continue to win year in and year out. They’re currently chasing their third consecutive World Series title.

“They’re going for their 3rd straight championship for a reason, the arms keep coming at you,” Weiss said.

Weiss Proud of His Braves Team

Despite the playoff exit, Weiss was extremely proud of his Braves team for staying competitive all season and ultimately making it among the final eight teams remaining in the postseason.

“Of course disappointed. You always are when you’re not the last team standing. There’s only one team happy at the end of the year,” Weiss said. “But I’ve talked about how proud I am of this group all year and that doesn’t change. The privilege to manage this group. The way they compete, the way they pull for one another. The things that we overcame this year, really impressive and it’s because of the guys in that room. It was privilege to manage those guys.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement on Dodgers After Playoff Exit

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x