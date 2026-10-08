Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Honest Statement on Dodgers After Playoff Exit

The Atlanta Braves left it all out on the field, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to defeat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

A 4-1 Dodgers victory on Wednesday officially wrapped up the series, as L.A. will now advance to the NLCS while the Braves’ season comes to an end.

Atlanta simply did not get enough production from several of its star players, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin and Austin Riley, who all struggled at the plate during the series.

Walt Weiss Praises Dodgers

After Wednesday’s loss, Braves manager Walt Weiss made an honest statement about the Dodgers, who continue to win year in and year out. They’re currently chasing their third consecutive World Series title.

“They’re going for their 3rd straight championship for a reason, the arms keep coming at you,” Weiss said.

Dave Roberts congratulates the Braves on a great season and says he has a lot of respect for manager Walt Weiss. “It’s not easy to win 2 games in Atlanta.” — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 8, 2026

Weiss Proud of His Braves Team

Despite the playoff exit, Weiss was extremely proud of his Braves team for staying competitive all season and ultimately making it among the final eight teams remaining in the postseason.

“Of course disappointed. You always are when you’re not the last team standing. There’s only one team happy at the end of the year,” Weiss said. “But I’ve talked about how proud I am of this group all year and that doesn’t change. The privilege to manage this group. The way they compete, the way they pull for one another. The things that we overcame this year, really impressive and it’s because of the guys in that room. It was privilege to manage those guys.”