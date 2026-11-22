As if Clemson’s football program hadn’t faced enough struggle this season, their woes are only growing deeper.

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina is sidelined with a concussion, but his latest update is anything but ideal.

Clemson’s Christopher Vizzina Injury Is More Serious Than Expected

Per Clemson beat writer Chapel Fowler of The State, head coach Dabo Swinney provided a brutal update on 21-year-old Vizzina.

“He’s nowhere near being back [for the South Carolina game],” Swinney said. “I don’t think people realize how severe that was. He’s nowhere close to being back.”

Fowler wrote, “Dabo says Vizzina’s concussion symptoms were bad enough that he couldn’t even be around the facility and in meetings this week. He hopes that Vizzina will be able to be back around the team more this week.”

Dabo says Vizzina's concussion symptoms were bad enough that he couldn't even be around the facility and in meetings this week. He hopes that Vizzina will be able to be back around the team more this week https://t.co/40l4n1xRS0 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 22, 2026

Vizzina’s recovery timeline is rather unclear right now.

Snapshot of Vizzina’s College Football Career

This marks Vizzina’s third season playing college football for the Clemson Tigers.

During his first campaign, he completed 19 of 34 passes (55.9%) for 190 yards.

The next year, in 2025, he completed 45 of 71 passes (63.4%) for 406 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception.

Fast forward to this year, before his injury, he had completed 26 of 50 passes (52.0%) for 235 yards and posted one touchdown with three interceptions.

In reference to his injury, Swinney stated, per Tony Crumpton of TigerNet, “Again, it just breaks my heart for him. He was healthy for one game and two series of the second game, and outside of that, he’s… between the broken arm, the ankle, and now the concussion, it’s been a tough year.”

While his return date remains up in the air, the Tigers are left to fill in the gaps.

Where Does Clemson Stand Right Now?

The Tigers are coming off a 20-10 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Nov. 20.

This was quite a comeback after their hideous 20-6 loss to the George Tech Yellow Jackets the week before.

Looking ahead, Clemson is now gearing up for a meeting with South Carolina, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET — a home game for the Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

At the time of this writing, they own a 7-4 overall record and are 5-3 in the ACC, tied with SMU.