At 12:00 p.m. EST, the 6-4 Florida Gators kicked off their final home game against the 4-6 Vanderbilt Commodores. After a closely fought battle, the Gators improved their record to 7-4 with a gritty 34-27 win, ignited by a second-half comeback.

The Gators have had plenty of highs this season, including ranked wins over Ole Miss, Texas, and Kentucky, with two of those coming on the road (at Texas and at Kentucky). Despite starting the season on a four-game winning streak, they had recorded only two wins and four losses before today’s win. Those losses came against Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Regardless of the shaky season, head coach Jon Sumrall and the recruiting department have been hitting their targets, with their top two Class of 2027 recruits being five-star-plus recruits, Maxwell Hiller – interior offensive line – and Easton Royal – wide receiver.

Sumrall is making sure to maintain momentum in recruiting, as the Gators are hosting multiple top recruits for their final home game.

Top Prospects Flock to Florida Ahead of Final Home Game

The highest-ranked prospect visiting the Gators today is Class of 2028 defensive end Asher Ghioto, who attends The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ghioto stands 6’4″ and weighs 240 lbs, ranking nationally as the fifth-best recruit as well as the second-best edge rusher in the country. The Gators are a top school for Ghioto; however, the current favorite to land the edge rusher is in-state rival Miami.

Along with Ghioto, the Gators are also hosting interior offensive lineman Kendrick Harris from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas.

The 6’3″, 305-lb lineman is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He’s also listed as the best interior offensive lineman in the country, as well as the fifth-best player in Texas.

The Gators have officially offered Harris, but they’re also competing with 33 other teams, including Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, and many others.

Alongside Ghioto and Harris, Florida hosted 21 other recruits for this SEC matchup. Other recruits include Faraji Tucker (TE), Carson Clark (TE), and Jamarcus Johnson (DT).

The only Class of 2027 prospect visiting is Joshua Benka-Coker (Edge), and the rest are among the Class of 2028 or 2029. With the strength of their 2027 class so far, it is clear that the Gators are feeling good about their current recruiting class and want to keep their momentum going into later graduation years.

Where the Gators Stand With One Game Left

Going into the final week of the season, the Gators will head to Tallahassee to play rival Florida State. On November 27, the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

In 70 games, the Gators have the series advantage with 39 wins, 22 losses, and two ties. In the last two years, the Gators have dominated the Seminoles by scores of 31-11 (2024) and 40-21 (2025). Florida should enter the game as favorites.