College Football Insider Drops Update on Mike Norvell’s Job Security at Florida State

When it comes to college football coaches on the hot seat before the season and at the halfway point of the season, no name comes up more than Mike Norvell at Florida State. For one week, he appeared to take some of the heat off himself with a blowout win last weekend at home against Virginia.

However, just six days later, he brought the heat right back on himself after his team’s performance on Friday night at Louisville. FSU led 14-0 after the first quarter and had a chance to make it a three-score game when they turned the ball over on downs in the second quarter.

On the very first play after the turnover on downs, the Cardinals ripped off a 97-yard touchdown run by Isaac Brown and the rest was history. Louisville outscored the Seminoles 37-6 the rest of the game in a 44-20 win. They put up 30 of those points in the second half alone.

It was the latest loss in what has been a frustrating last couple of seasons in Northern Florida. However, according to Pete Nakos of On3, Norvell’s job isn’t in jeopardy just yet.

How Hot is Mike Norvell’s Seat at Florida State?

Some were surprised that Norvell survived last year, but money talks. In fact, his current buyout if he were to be fired right now is roughly $51 million. According to Nakos, is would cost around $100 million to part ways with Norvell and bring in a new coach staff. That’s a lot of money. However, Nakos reported that Norvell’s job is safe, for now.

“Sources continue to tell On3 that a change mid-season appears unlikely but is not off the table. Decisionmakers had wanted to give Norvell the runway to finish 7-5 or better for a return in 2027. After Friday’s loss, FSU will need to win three of its last to make its first bowl game for the first time since 2023,” Nakos wrote.

The remaining schedule is daunting. At this point, Florida State just might decide to ride out the season with Norvell. However, one issue in hiring the next head coach might involve money. According to Nakos, FSU is not one of the highest-funded programs in the ACC.

The current state of college football is all about funding and NIL. If you have the money, you get the players. Florida State might have to take a page from Virginia Tech’s book in adding more funding to get a top-tier coach to come to Tallahassee.

Florida State Faces Daunting Remaining Schedule

The Seminoles are 3-3 and need to at least repeat that over the final six games to become bowl-eligible. Easier said than done.

Florida State heads to South Florida to play No. 3 Miami on Saturday night as a heavy underdog, as expected. They will have a bye week followed by a home game against Clemson. The final four games are at Boston College and Pittsburgh, followed by home games against North Carolina State and Florida. The path to a bowl game is going to be tough, and if they don’t get there, Norvell’s job could be in serious doubt.