How Long is Avery Johnson Out? Injury Return Timeline for Kansas Staate QB

Avery Johnson is the guy who makes Kansas State’s football team go.

The problem is that right now, the Wildcats might be stuck in neutral, because an injury to Johnson has changed KSU’s season.

Kansas State has a fun Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 7 against Oklahoma State and their star quarterback Drew Mestemaker — but the Wildcats won’t be able to counter with their own top QB.

Johnson’s absence is the kind of thing that could be pivotal in determining bowl chances for a Kansas State team that enters the Oklahoma State matchup with a 4-4 record.

Here’s what we know about his status.

How Long is Avery Johnson Out?

Johnson has officially been ruled out for the Oklahoma State game, so he won’t be on the field on Saturday.

He’s also not a sure thing to be back at all this season.

Kansas State coach Collin Klein told reporters on Monday that there’s just an “outside chance” of Johnson getting back this season. Klein also said that Johnson’s time out is “probably looking longer than not.”

Why Isn’t Avery Johnson Playing?

Johnson is out due to an injury.

His ailment hasn’t been specified, though, but it occurred when the Wildcats were playing in-state rival Kansas.

Johnson has missed the last two games, making Oklahoma State his third consecutive absence.

Avery Johnson Stats

Johnson had already compiled 1,301 passing yards and 462 rushing yards through six games this season.

He had accumulated 13 total touchdowns between the air and the ground.

With Johnson out, Kansas State has rotated through quarterbacks. Blake Barnett starts Saturday against Oklahoma State after Jacob Knuth started first and got hurt, then Dillon Duff started and was replaced by Barnett against Colorado in KSU’s last game.