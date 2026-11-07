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How Long is Avery Johnson Out? Injury Return Timeline for Kansas Staate QB

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MANHATTAN, KS - OCTOBER 17: Quarterback Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks on from the field before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Avery Johnson is the guy who makes Kansas State’s football team go.

The problem is that right now, the Wildcats might be stuck in neutral, because an injury to Johnson has changed KSU’s season.

Kansas State has a fun Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 7 against Oklahoma State and their star quarterback Drew Mestemaker — but the Wildcats won’t be able to counter with their own top QB.

Johnson’s absence is the kind of thing that could be pivotal in determining bowl chances for a Kansas State team that enters the Oklahoma State matchup with a 4-4 record.

Here’s what we know about his status.

How Long is Avery Johnson Out?

GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 24: Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats watches warm ups before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Johnson has officially been ruled out for the Oklahoma State game, so he won’t be on the field on Saturday.

He’s also not a sure thing to be back at all this season.

Kansas State coach Collin Klein told reporters on Monday that there’s just an “outside chance” of Johnson getting back this season. Klein also said that Johnson’s time out is “probably looking longer than not.”

Why Isn’t Avery Johnson Playing?

GettyMANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 17: Quarterback Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats runs to the outside against defensive end David Santiago #44 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Johnson is out due to an injury.

His ailment hasn’t been specified, though, but it occurred when the Wildcats were playing in-state rival Kansas.

Johnson has missed the last two games, making Oklahoma State his third consecutive absence.

Avery Johnson Stats

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 26: Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats scrambles in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at Nippert Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Johnson had already compiled 1,301 passing yards and 462 rushing yards through six games this season.

He had accumulated 13 total touchdowns between the air and the ground.

With Johnson out, Kansas State has rotated through quarterbacks. Blake Barnett starts Saturday against Oklahoma State after Jacob Knuth started first and got hurt, then Dillon Duff started and was replaced by Barnett against Colorado in KSU’s last game.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Long is Avery Johnson Out? Injury Return Timeline for Kansas Staate QB

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