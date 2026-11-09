Ole Miss Hit With Massive Fine for What Happened During Georgia Game

Saturday night was a disaster for the Ole Miss Rebels on the field. It turned out to be a costly one off of it too.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs snapped No. 10 Ole Miss’ 16-game home winning streak with a 42-7 blowout. But the lopsided score wasn’t the only thing that got out of hand in Oxford.

After falling behind by three touchdowns, some unruly Ole Miss fans took it upon themselves to express their frustration by littering the field with trash. That stunt ended up costing the university a nice chunk of change.

SEC Comes Down Hard on Ole Miss With Big Fine

On Monday, the SEC fined Ole Miss $250,000 after the trash-throwing incident forced a delay during the Georgia game.

The conference said the stoppage interrupted “the competitive opportunity for both teams and endangering contest participants.” A fine was issued under its sportsmanship, game management, and alcohol availability policies.

The incident was sparked when cornerback Jaylon Braxton was flagged for pass interference on a throw intended for Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge. Braxton appeared to turn his head and play the ball, but the call stood.

Things reached a boiling point then.

Fans in the student section started heaving trash and bottles onto the field. The game was stopped for roughly six minutes while security and stadium staff cleared the area. The video board also reminded fans that throwing objects was strictly prohibited.

The flag stood. Gunner Stockton capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.

Ole Miss’ fine could’ve been much worse.

SEC bylaws state that a school is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of alcohol sales if cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles. The conference didn’t suspend alcohol sales at Vaught-Hemingway this time, but it said it reserves the right to do so in the future.

Ole Miss Fans Have Done This Before

This isn’t the first time Ole Miss fans have cost the school money because of their wild behavior.

The SEC fined Ole Miss $75,000 in 2023 after fans threw debris onto the field during a 55-49 win over LSU. A year later, the Rebels paid $350,000 to Georgia after fans rushed the field with 16 seconds left in a 28-10 upset of the Bulldogs. There was also a court storming incident against Tennessee in March 2025 that drew a $500,000 fine.

Saturday’s penalty also matches the $250,000 fine Tennessee got in 2021 when Vols fans pelted the Ole Miss sideline with bottles and cans in Knoxville. Then-Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was even hit with a golf ball.

This time, the Rebels were the ones who couldn’t keep their composure. And first-year head coach Pete Golding didn’t sugarcoat what happened on the field.

“Hats off to Kirby and Georgia, that was a butt-whipping,” Golding said. “Obviously, very disappointing performance in all three phases, and it really started from the first play of the game and it didn’t stop.”