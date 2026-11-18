ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his 2027 mid-season mock draft, and it came with its own pack of surprises.

LSU’s Jordan Seaton going as a Top 10 pick was hardly one. The ex-Colorado offensive tackle transferred to LSU earlier this year in January, and has been trending as a top 10 pick since.

Jordan Seaton Mocked to Arizona Cardinals

Reid mocks him going to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 7 overall.

“The Cardinals desperately need to add help in the trenches, and Seaton is an upper-tier athlete who is very polished in pass protection,” Reid writes. “He has allowed only one sack and four pressures this season on 344 pass-blocking snaps. He is more than capable of mirroring and matching edge rushers, though he needs to get stronger and improve his anchor and drive strength. But Seaton would be a plug-and-play starting option at either tackle spot opposite Paris Johnson Jr., who will be on his fifth-year option in 2027.”

That makes Seaton the first LSU player officially off the 2027 NFL Draft board, or Reid’s Mock Draft Board.

Seaton Not the Only LSU Player in Round 1

There are two LSU players Reid sees going in Round 1, the other one being wide receiver Jackson Harris, whom the Washington Commanders pick at No. 12 overall.

However, Seaton going off the board first makes sense, considering just how much hype he had coming into the transfer portal. Seaton was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal, and Lane Kiffin basically had to sweep him away from Miami and Oregon. If that’s not enough, his Freshman All-American in 2024, Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2025, and just 1 sack allowed in Baton Rouge this fall awards explain why his top 10 draft stock is a lock.

Plus, the Cardinals’ trenches need the most help. They’re desperate for it. Paris Johnson Jr. is on IR for the third straight year (torn left biceps in Week 4), second-round rookie guard Chase Bisontis is out for the season, and rookie RB Jeremiyah Love (No. 3 overall in 2026) hasn’t had a healthy line to run behind.

Seaton makes the most sense as the Cardinals’ round 1 pick.