Ever since leaving Tennessee without a head coach in the middle of the night, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has burned bridges at four other schools the exact same way. Overnight.

Kiffin has made a career out of bolting the second a better job opens up, and walking out on Ole Miss after six years speaks volumes.

Yet that is the same coach complaining this week that LSU has faced “toxic environments” all season — even though he is the one who lit the match.

This week, however, he faces the toughest test of it all in Tennessee.

Lane Kiffin Almost Forgot He Coached at Tennessee

Lane Kiffin is prepping for another return to Tennessee. However, he may or may not have lit another match days before his return.

“This is going to sound crazy, but this season has been so much,” Kiffin explained earlier in the week. “It’s just been a lot. As we were getting ready and started watching film and stuff, it actually didn’t cross my mind that I used to be there (Tennessee), and fans and how they were gonna be. I feel like we’ve been in so many toxic environments and things so far that it’ll just be more of it. I really hadn’t thought much about it.”

The 2021 mustard bottles and golf balls incident went down in the history of college football. Whether the Vols fans make it their personal mission to top that day is the real question.

However, Kiffin feels that he has already seen the worst of it all when he went back to Oxford in September, and no other toxic environment can top that.

“I’m not challenging Tennessee,” the LSU HC said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, according to On3’s Grant Ramey. “But I just don’t think you can top that (Ole Miss atmosphere) — just the feeling of what that was like and the anger and hatred because it was so recent.”

Whether he means to or not, Kiffin is throwing gasoline on the fire in Knoxville.

Kiffin Returns to Knoxville for LSU vs. Tennessee

GettyLane Kiffin to return to TennesseeBeyond a few explicit chants and a sarcastic send-off, Ole Miss fans kept their anger in check back in September. That was tame compared to the scene at Neyland Stadium in 2021, when Vols fans completely lost control.

Kiffin might be toying with the narrative, but Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was leaning into the entire 2021 chaos back during the SEC days.

“Certainly hope our fanbase hasn’t cooled off. Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores making sure they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville’s ready for his arrival,” Heupel said earlier this year, which started the entire buildup.

This week, however, he clarified that the comment was more of a “tongue-in-cheek” one, and that he was just having some fun.

“That was kind of tongue-in-cheek there, but you gotta have a little bit of fun at SEC Media Days. But we need our fans to be a part of this football game and create a tough environment on Saturday afternoon, and I have no questions that our fans will be there early, be hydrated, and be ready to compete for 60 minutes, too,” he said during Wednesday’s teleconference.