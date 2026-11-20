The LSU Tigers’ first season with Lane Kiffin has been far from perfect. A 22-21 loss to Texas dropped LSU to 6-4, and the frustration has extended beyond the final score. Former Tigers quarterback and Super Bowl champion Matt Flynn is taking issue with how Kiffin has explained the disappointment.

Speaking on the 4th and South podcast, Flynn criticized Kiffin’s comments before turning his attention to LSU’s red zone offense. His argument was straightforward: the conversation should include the opportunities LSU failed to finish. Texas found a winning answer near the goal line, and Flynn wants more accountability for LSU’s missed chances.

Matt Flynn Questions Lane Kiffin’s Explanations

“He’s had an all-time bad week on the microphone since Texas,” Flynn said. “You can’t say they don’t have the roster. You can’t say it takes time because that’s been debunked. It’s been proven wrong.”

That is Flynn’s assessment, rather than an established verdict on how quickly Kiffin should have LSU competing for championships. Building a program involves decisions that extend beyond one season. Flynn’s point, however, is that those explanations do not answer every question about what happened against Texas.

LSU had enough opportunities to change the outcome before the final defensive breakdown. The Tigers finished with 366 total yards compared with Texas’ 273, but yardage did not translate into a win. Turnovers and empty possessions helped keep the Longhorns within reach.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw three interceptions, including two in the end zone. Those mistakes are important context for Flynn’s criticism because they show where potential scoring possessions ended. They do not, by themselves, establish whether a play call, a decision or execution was responsible.

Flynn Focuses on LSU’s Red Zone Problems

“You can’t say I woke up and I’m mad that our defense didn’t stop them on that last play,” Flynn said. “I’m mad because you can’t draw up a da** play to score in the red zone. Texas drew up a good play, and it worked, and they got the matchup they wanted to, and they executed it.”

Flynn was comparing the teams’ ability to produce when the field became compressed. Texas quarterback Arch Manning found running back Raleek Brown for the winning four-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining. That play turned an uneven offensive night into a road victory.

LSU, meanwhile, scored nothing in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had led 21-10 during the third quarter before Texas completed its comeback. That sequence gives the discussion a wider scope than simply identifying who failed to cover Brown.

There is room to examine both sides of that finish. LSU needed a defensive stop, but its offense also had chances to prevent the game from reaching that situation. Flynn’s frustration is directed at the explanation he believes has received too much attention compared with the offensive failures.

LSU Fans Have More Than One Question

For Tigers supporters, that is the useful part of Flynn’s argument. A late touchdown is easy to replay, but the earlier missed opportunities helped make that touchdown decisive. Reviewing the loss requires looking at the possessions that kept LSU from building a bigger lead.

Kiffin still has games left to shape the closing impression of his first season. Flynn is making clear that he expects sharper answers and better offensive results. For LSU, the next response has to come on the field.