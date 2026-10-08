LSU Great Gets Honest About Where Lane Kiffin Really Struggles

The LSU Tigers sit at 4-1 overall in the first season of Lane Kiffin. Tiger fans and even alumni have received a dose of Kiffin’s unique, but competitive persona. Which now includes Kiffin posting a viral fake quote inside the LSU locker room to hype up the Kentucky showdown.

But is Kiffin his own worst enemy in the eyes of LSU greats now watching him lead their team?

Former Tigers defense lineman and NFL defender Breiden Fehoko weighed in during his appearance on “Mike Drop” with Heavy’s Mike Asti.

Where Lane Kiffin ‘Struggles’ in the Eyes of Breiden Fehoko

Fehoko’s alma mater was a topic of discussion, including figuring out the direction the Kiffin era goes in.

And Fehoko became honest about his initial thoughts on Kiffin.

“I think Lane Kiffin is a great coach. That’s the thing that always dumbfounds me a little bit,” Fehoko began.

But then came where Fehoko sees Kiffin struggle in.

“He’s such a great coach but I feel he struggles with his identity with who he wants to be off the field,” Fehoko adds. “And I think there is a lot of that that gets funneled into his on the field product.”

Another words, Fehoko likely sees a clash in personalities involving Kiffin’s own brain. He becomes his own worst enemy and from what it appears, struggles with balancing his coaching with his off field persona.

Lane Kiffin Facing Upstart Challenge With LSU

Kiffin attempted to stir the pot in the way he could with his “bulletin board” material.

Regardless, Kentucky poses quite the challenge for Kiffin and the Tigers.

Like LSU, UK is transitioning to a new head coach. But Will Stein has shown to overachieve right out of the gate with the Wildcats.

Kentucky rolls in at 4-1 overall, with a huge chance to deliver its first top 10 upset in the Stein era. The Wildcats are playing with more of an edge under Stein and no doubt, they want to shake up the college football world on Saturday.

Perhaps they’ll lean into Kiffin’s locker room stunt for motivation ahead of hosting the Tigers in Lexington.

Breiden Fehoko Played on Revered LSU Team

Fehoko is becoming a rising popular name in the era of “new media.” He’s an outspoken critic of some football related topics, more so his former team the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Fehoko is well known in Louisiana’s Death Valley for another reason: Suiting up for one of the more iconic LSU teams ever.

So LSU plugged him in the trenches during the final years of the Ed Orgeron run. Fehoko teamed with a loaded LSU squad featuring some future household NFL names: Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, fellow wideout Justin Jefferson and linebacker Patrick Queen.

Now there’s the hope Kiffin can recreate seasons like that one. But LSU likely will get tested out in the Bluegrass State.