The LSU Tigers hoped that Jayce Brown would be a solid contributor at the wide receiver position this season after his transfer from Kansas State.

That isn’t what happened, though, and this weekend it appears LSU has made a decision that could be ending their time together.

LSU plays at Tennessee on Saturday in a high-end SEC clash.

Brown isn’t expected to be there.

LSU Jayce Brown Decision

Reports emerged Friday night that Brown hasn’t traveled with LSU to Knoxville.

This is what Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports posted on Friday night with the news:

LSU wide receiver Jayce Brown didn’t travel with the team for its game against No. 8 Tennessee and his status with the Tigers is unclear, sources tell @CBSSports. Before transferring to LSU this past offseason, played at Kansas State and was an All-Big 12 selection last year. https://t.co/jwovg6ohx3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 21, 2026

“His status with the Tigers is unclear,” appears to be Zenitz’s answer to the question of whether Brown is even still on the team.

It’s the time of year when players start to leave town if things haven’t worked out. AK Dear recently departed the Alabama program in advance of going to the transfer portal.

It wouldn’t be a shock if that’s what Brown was doing, too, but that isn’t clear yet.

Jayce Brown Stats

If this is it, Brown will have played in five games for LSU.

In total, he was on the field for 157 snaps and was targeted 13 times.

Brown has totaled eight catches for 89 yards at LSU and not scored a touchdown.

A year ago, Brown had 41 catches for 712 yards and five touchdowns for Kansas State.

The season before, Brown had 47 catches for 823 yards and five TDs, as well.

None of that translated to LSU, though. In a season where Sam Leavitt hasn’t quite been good enough at the QB spot, the Tigers also haven’t figured out the ideal wide receiver mix to make things work.

Brown certainly ended up on the outside looking in, and now his future in Baton Rouge is in serious doubt.