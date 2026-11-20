The LSU Tigers’ first year under Lane Kiffin has gone wrong in ways fans hoped they would avoid. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban told Pat McAfee on his show Friday where he thinks the biggest problem sits. His answer centered on turnovers, particularly the mistakes coming from LSU’s quarterback.

Saban also looked back at what Kiffin left behind at Ole Miss. He believes Kiffin should have stayed with his former team. Saban also thinks he would have helped the Rebels continue building around quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. That part of the conversation added another layer to an already frustrating season for LSU.

Nick Saban Points to LSU’s Turnover Problem

“I think if Lane stays at Ole Miss, because of Lane’s history with success on offense, they would have been able to build a team around Trinidad Chambliss,” Saban said. “They don’t have the skill players on offense they had a year ago. They would have had them if Lane stayed there.”

That is Saban’s assessment of what might have happened, something nobody can prove either way. Still, it speaks to his confidence in Kiffin’s ability to attract and develop offensive talent. His assessment of LSU, however, focused on what happens once the ball is snapped.

“What’s LSU’s issue? To me, turning the ball over, and the quarterback has been responsible to a large degree,” Saban said. “I’m not killing the guy. I respect him as a competitor, and he plays hard. He makes a lot of plays. If you could just eliminate his bad plays, LSU would be in a completely different situation than they are now.”

What Saban’s Assessment Means for Sam Leavitt

For Sam Leavitt, the distinction matters. Saban acknowledged the competitiveness and playmaking while explaining why those qualities have not been enough. A quarterback can give his team a chance with one possession and put it in trouble on the next.

That leaves Kiffin with a difficult coaching balance. LSU needs Leavitt to create offense, especially when a play breaks down. It also needs him to recognize when an opportunity has disappeared and avoid turning a difficult possession into a costly mistake.

Protecting the ball does more than preserve a scoring chance. It can keep the defense from facing a short field and allow the offense to play for field position. Those decisions rarely receive the attention of a touchdown, but they can matter just as much in a close game.

Saban’s point gives LSU something specific to address beyond the frustration with this season. Kiffin can keep working on the roster while demanding cleaner quarterback play now. For fans waiting on results, fewer possessions ending with the other team holding the football would be a useful place to start.